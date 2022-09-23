Finance
Ways In Which A Car Accident Lawyer Can Help You
A car accident brings with it a lot of questions like, who is at fault, who pays for the damage, who will pay the medical bills or if you will be compensated for the pain and suffering or not. If you have been injured in an accident or suffered property loss due to collision, you should hire a car accident lawyer. He is an expert of the car accident laws and will find all the ways to recover money.
Car accidents involving long-term and serious injuries will require the services of professional car accident lawyers to get the deserving compensation. An experienced professional will effectively negotiate with the insurance companies to reach a fair settlement amount. Most lawyers work on a contingent fee basis, and only get paid after a successful resolution to your claim.
What A Car Accident Lawyer Can Do?
He will review the insurance policy to determine what kind of and how much coverage you have. He will apply for the first party claim with the insurance company. He will also open a line of communication with the other driver to settle the claim. He will try his best to help you get a fair compensation amount.
Hiring a lawyer means that you have a professional representing your case. He will have good knowledge of the laws and procedures governing such cases which might affect your case. He will file a lawsuit on your behalf and will know the ways to mitigate any possible defense put forward by the other party.
He will also communicate with the medical provider to assess the damage and stay informed of the treatment cost. Your lawyer is responsible for negotiating your claim and represent you properly in the court.
He will organize the evidences to prepare a demand letter for the insurance company. He will take care of all the paperwork to start the court case and deal with the defense attorney on your behalf. An experienced lawyer will help in getting the compensation to cover any losses incurred due to the accident like, medical expenses, car repairs and lost wages. In some cases, he can also help you in recovering when a loved one is killed in an accident.
Car accident lawyers cover a range of issues. While looking for a lawyer for your case, you should check his experience, commitment, location, skill level and fee structure. It is best to hire a lawyer within a week or two of the accident.
BellSouth Reverse Look Up Phone Number
Reverse lookup of a BellSouth phone number means you want to find out the identity of the registered owner of a phone number. Reverse lookups are needed when somehow you have a number, but have no clue about whose number it is. The reason could be one of many – maybe you are getting an anonymous prank call, maybe you just forgot whose number you have with you, or just want to track someone down. Once you know it is a BellSouth number, you can easily track down that number using a BellSouth reverse lookup phone number directory.
Reverse Lookup Directories
The reverse lookup directory is not maintained by BellSouth itself, and neither is it the service provider to the consumer. Instead, there are companies which specialize in reverse searches. They have an arrangement with BellSouth and other cell phone companies. This is a business arrangement, and BellSouth charges the reverse directory company a small fee every time it accesses BellSouth’s consumer records. In turn you too have to pay a small fee if you want to reverse look up a number.
Free Methods to trace a Phone Number
There are free methods available to look up the owner of a number. The simplest method is a free method too. Just enter the number you want looked up in a search engine, and check the results. Many people share their number on pages such as classifieds or personal websites, and search engines crawl them when they traverse the internet. If you are lucky, your search results may include one of these pages. But chances are slim that you will get the desired results because not everyone shares their information online. In which case, you can try free services like whitepages.com to find the information.
Paying for Reverse Lookup
If the free methods have failed to give you results, you may need to pay for the reverse lookup phone number services, which will do a lookup for you. As mentioned, the reverse lookup directories take a small fee for the service. The fee is about $15 for a one-time lookup, and about $40 for an annual subscription, which allows you unlimited searches for a year. The results of the lookup will be shared with you instantly, and will include the name of the owner, his/her address, and other information if it is present in the BellSouth database.
The reverse lookup directories allow you a preliminary search so that you can see that the number you are interested in is present in the database. It is advisable to use this preliminary service before you choose a directory. The directories also offer a 100% money back guarantee, which means the risks of getting a raw deal for you are pretty much zero. The offer is valid for 60 days, which is the period in which you should do your search.
The Basics of Getting Life Insurance Over 50
If you are over the age of 50, then you ought to know that it has become increasingly easy to invest in life insurance over 50. Life expectancy has increased and this has led to a decrease in the cost of these policies for the elderly. Though this is the case, there are a couple of things that every senior needs to keep in mind for the purpose of ensuring that the policy they settle down with is the best. Some of these factors are as highlighted below.
• Compare Policies
There are different types of policies that are specially designed for seniors within this age group. For this reason, it is advisable to take time and compare different types of polices. The most basic and important thing about carrying this out is the existence of different types of rates for polices that have varying features. If you don’t understand the some of the aspects that make one policy ideal over another, it is advisable to seek professional help in order to end up with the best possible policy.
• Determining the Right Term
When buying this type of policy, it is also advisable to consider the duration within which the policy is going to be in effect. For instance, seniors with mortgage that lasts ten years and with children who will be out of their homes and living alone should consider getting a policy that lasts ten years. However, if you are dealing with some other financial obligations, it is advisable to settle for longer policies.
• Payment Options
There are different types of payment options for individuals over the age of 50. There are companies that provide per monthly payments, yearly or quarterly payments. Yearly payment options require you pay a large amount of money at once and while this is the case, there are companies that offer significant discounts making it easy to save.
• Financial Rating of the Company
The financial rating of the company you intend to get the coverage from is also important and should not be overlooked. This is because it is important to ensure that they are in a position to the benefits in the event of your death. For this reason, make sure that the company has an ‘A’ Rating before committing yourself to use the services they have on offer.
Life insurance over 50 is important and yet, it is one of the most elusive packages. If the insurance company suspects that you pose a higher risk, the charges will also go up. For this reason, the process of applying for this type of coverage should be approached with care.
Accidents in the Workplace – How to Protect Yourself After the Accident
People tend to get a false sense of security that they will always be safe at work. But each year there are many people who fall victim to accidents at their workplace. Many of these accidents should never have taken place and are directly the fault of someone else’s negligence. Most people believe that if an accident occurs at work the only legal claim they can make is within the workman’s compensation system. That is not true.
Often work site injuries occur at a construction site and are caused by a sub contractor of the general contractor or the owner of the property. This type of accident is not limited to the workman’s compensation legal system. If a contractor other than your employer causes the accident, you can bring a claim with that contractor’s insurance company.
Even though there are a number of public agencies and regulations available to try to insure your health, accidents do happen – especially when there are people around.
It is your employer’s duty to provide as much of a risk free environment as possible, but again, even the most attentive employer, with all the risk management policies and practices available, cannot ensure your safety all the time.
If you become injured at work, first notify someone immediately and get yourself or have someone to take you to a doctor or emergency room. Be sure you know in advance where your nearest, authorized medical treatment facility is.
Once you are out of immediate danger, be sure to notify your direct supervisor, or whomever you are supposed to report to.
Whether or not you believe the accident was caused by someone’s negligence or not, it would be a good idea to speak with a personal injury lawyer. When selecting a personal injury attorney be sure it is someone who actually specializes in person injury cases. Some attorneys try to be all things to all people – remember the old saying, “jack of all trades, master of none.” Personal injury is a highly specialized field, and your case deserves to be handled by a lawyer with the right experience. The personal injury attorney’s reputation and credibility within the legal community and within the insurance community is very important to obtaining a fair and satisfactory settlement of your claim.
Once you have found a competent personal injury attorney, tell the attorney everything that happened to you and he or she will tell you whether or not they believe you have a justifiable case or not, and how to proceed with your personal injury claim.
It is important that you speak with an attorney before you speak with any counsel representing your employer, so that your attorney can give you the proper advice to help you to know what to say and to avoid saying something that could jeopardize your case.
You should understand that if you were the victim of an accident at work, you may be entitled to compensation. There are laws to protect you and you have every right to pursue a claim if you have been physically or emotionally injured in the workplace.
Budget Car Insurance – How to Save Some Money
Before you proceed to obtain car insurance, you may need to consider how much you have on car insurance budget. In the present economic meltdown, I am sure you will not mind saving a couple of dollars on car insurance.
The first place to really start is getting quotes from all the insurance companies in your area. The quotes can be compared to find out which insurance company really charges the lowest. This is where people get pissed off thinking how stressful it will be to call up every insurance company in their area. Well, you do not have to do all that anymore. Right in the comfort of your room, using the internet, you can call up car insurance quotes for all the companies in your area within minutes.
This will really help you in making budgets for your car insurance. You really do not just have to settle for any quote, you will only settle for the cheapest quote and most interestingly, you may be surprised that the difference between the quotes may be as high as $800 to $1000.
Are you getting excited? Wait a bit, you can still lessen the quotes you get from an insurance company much more by putting some things in place.
1. Keep your driving history clean: If you keep your driving history clean, you are telling the insurance company that you are less likely to be involved in any kind of auto crash and the reward is a lower quote, much lower than someone who doesn’t have a clean driving history.
2. Don’t drive cars that are too expensive: Expensive cars are expensive to repair when damaged and much more expensive to replace when stolen. This is why insurance companies will not give lower quotes on expensive cars. The only way to avoid getting hooked is finding out how much insurance is paid on the cars of your choice before purchasing such cars.
By the time you get all the above in place, I am sure you would have cut low on your budget for car insurance, much more than you would ever imagine. If you are ready, all you need is your zip code and the most competitive quotes will be displayed on your screen.
Alcohol Addiction and Alternative Medicine – New Forms of Treatment That Show Promise
There are many traditional methods to combat alcohol abuse, such as rehabilitation, medication, psychotherapy, and 12 steps programs. Yet, given the limited success of these options, alternative medicine is receiving newfound attention. Indeed, herbal supplements, also known as botanical medicine or phytotherapy, are the most ancient form of healthcare known to humankind. In fact, herbs have been used in nearly every culture in history as an integral part of the practice of medicine and healing.
The word drug actually derives from the old Dutch word droog meaning ”to dry” — as pharmacists, physicians, and ancient healers often dried plants for use as medicines. Even today, about 25% of all prescription drugs are still derived from trees, shrubs, or herbs. The World Health Organization notes that, of 119 plant-derived pharmaceuticals, about 74% are used in modern medicine in ways which correlate directly with their traditional uses as plant medicines by native cultures.
The earliest known texts, with instructions on how to use herbs as medicines, were written by the Chinese around 2800 BC. It is believed that Shen Nung wrote The Great Herbal (Pen Ts’ao) around this time. In this text he cites some 350 plants, many of which are still being used today. Over in India the first Sanskrit medical texts, Caraka Sambita and Sushrata Sambita, similar in age to the Chinese texts, describe the use of 700 plants. Three primary herbs are listed here as having been studied in relation to alcohol addiction.
Many conventional medicines also are derived from herbs such as aspirin, codeine, ephedrine, morphine and quinine, among others. Even the contraceptive pill was originally derived from the Mexican yam. Altogether, there are an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 plants on earth today but only about 5,000 have been extensively studied for their medicinal applications.
One reason for the lack of herbal medical studies may be that herbs, by their very nature, cannot be patented. Hence, drug companies cannot hold the exclusive right to sell a particular one and as a result are not motivated to invest in testing or promoting them. Yet, herbs are readily available everywhere, and many have been studied for their effectiveness in alcohol addiction.
Kudzu (Pueraria Lobata) is an herb that is cooked with food in China, and is also used in traditional Chinese medicine. Its use dates back to an ancient Chinese text entitled Ben Cho Gang Mu (Li, 1590–1596 AD). It is a naturally growing weed, and its root contains three major isoflavones: puerarin, daidzin, and daidzein. Kudzu was introduced in North America in 1876 in the Southeastern US. It was initially used to prevent soil erosion, and it spread quickly overtaking farms and buildings.
Preliminary research suggests that heavy drinkers who take kudzu extract consume less beer when given an opportunity to drink. So kudzu may minimize the chance that a slip will result in a full relapse by reducing total alcohol intake and binge drinking patterns. Yet, kudzu does not seem to decrease the craving for alcohol.
Women with hormone sensitive conditions should avoid kudzu. Some of these conditions include breast cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids. Kudzu may increase the risk of bleeding when used with other drugs that have antiplatelet or anticoagulant effects.
Another promising herb is milk thistle (Silybum marianum), which has been used for centuries in Europe as a remedy for liver problems. This herb has the remarkable ability to protect the liver from damage resulting from alcohol and other poisonings. Milk thistle safeguards the liver and stimulates secretion of bile. It has been used in the treatment of hepatitis and jaundice, plus in conditions where the liver is under stress from infection, excess alcohol, or chemotherapy.
Milk thistle is also known for its ability to clean and rejuvenate a damaged liver. It is widely used to treat alcoholic hepatitis, alcoholic fatty liver, liver cirrhosis, liver poisoning, and viral hepatitis, as well as to protect the liver from the effects of liver-toxic medications.
The active ingredient in milk thistle is silymarin, a substance contained in the seeds. Clinical research suggests that when taken orally, milk thistle may be beneficial for decreasing mortality and improving liver function tests in patients with alcoholic liver disease. Silymarin has successfully opposed alcoholic cirrhosis in baboons and was found to be effective against various liver injuries in rodents. Silymarin was studied under controlled conditions in primates, and was found to oppose the alcohol-induced oxidative stress and to retard the development of alcohol-induced hepatic fibrosis.
In human patients with alcoholic liver disease, controlled trials with silymarin showed beneficial effects such as improved survival. Silymarin has been studied most exhaustively in alcohol-induced liver diseases. Total mortality was lower in silymarin-treated patients compared with those receiving placebo. Therefore it may be useful as an adjuvant in the therapy of alcoholic liver disease.
Milk thistle may cause an allergic reaction in people who are sensitive to ragweed, chrysanthemums, marigold, and daisies. Women with hormone sensitive conditions such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids should avoid it. Milk thistle should not be taken with glucuronidated drugs such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), atorvastatin (Lipitor), diazepam (Valium), digoxin, entacapone (Comtan), irinotecan (Camptosar), lamotrigine (Lamictal), lorazepam (Ativan), lovastatin (Mevacor), meprobamate, morphine and oxazepam (Serax).
Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) is a woody, hairy, climbing vine. The European world did not learn about it till after the Spanish conquest of America. In 1569, Spanish explorers discovered passionflowers in Peru and called them granadillas (small pomegranates). They believed the flowers symbolized Christ’s passion. Native Americans used them primarily as a mild sedative, and knew these plants by various names¬ such as maracock. The sedative and sleep-inducing effects of passionflower were described as early as the 17th century. The first reports of the analgesic effects of passionflower came from North America in 1867.
Although several species have been used for its sedative effect, including Passiflora quadrangularis, only Passiflora incarnata is processed into medications and teas on a broad, economic scale. It is typically used for insomnia, gastrointestinal upset related to anxiety or nervousness, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and symptoms of opiate withdrawal. GAD is the most common anxiety disorder. Its primary symptoms are anxiety, motor tension, autonomic hyperactivity, and cognitive vigilance.
In a study on passionflower and anxiety, the medication Oxazepam showed significantly more problems related to job performance impairment than passionflower. Results suggest passionflower is an effective agent for the management of GAD, and its low incidence of job performance impairment, compared to Oxazepam, is a distinct advantage. Hence passionflower shows promise as an aid for anxiety associated with alcohol recovery.
More than 500 species of passionflower have been identified, and more than 400 artificial hybrids have been created. In 1995, Germany’s Commission E approved passionflower as an over-the-counter drug for states of nervous unrest. Its worldwide clinical applications are evident in that Passiflora incarnata is cited as an official plant drug in the British Herbal Pharmacopoeia 1983, the United States Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia 1981, the Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia of India 1974, and in the pharmacopoeias of Egypt, France, Germany, and Switzerland. In the US, passionflower is listed on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition’s (CFSAN) Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) list.
Another therapy clonidine medication has been utilized as the main protocol for opiate detoxification for several years. Yet, clonidine has its limitations, including lack of efficacy for mental symptoms. However, recent studies have shown clonidine and passionflower together are significantly superior to clonidine alone in the management of mental symptoms. These findings suggest passionflower can be an effective agent in the management of opiate withdrawal.
Altogether, the recent findings on the effectiveness of herbal supplements in treating alcohol addiction are promising. Ultimately, a comprehensive approach to recovery — including traditional medicine and nontraditional techniques — offers the greatest chance for a complete recovery. When you consider the lack of successful alcohol recovery programs available, all viable options must be utilized in order to help millions who are suffering worldwide.
How Car Accident Lawyers Protect Your Rights After an Accident
Car accident lawyers in Albuquerque are often called out in the middle of the night to help clients who are involved in a car accident and accused of being intoxicated. The arresting officer may request you to take the field sobriety test, but this test is not always conclusive, and some people cannot pass it even if they are not drinking. Residents of Albuquerque, New Mexico and visitors alike are all wondering what their rights are when they are involved in an auto accident and the police have charged them with driving while intoxicated (DWI).
Albuquerque Attorneys Protect Your Rights
Albuquerque attorneys may advise you that refusing the field sobriety test is ok, but you should make it plain that you are not refusing to take the a breath or blood test. The officer will possibly take you to jail and you should immediately request to call your choice of Albuquerque attorneys. The attorney will make sure that you are tested properly and not charged with DWI if you are not drinking. This is very important when you are involved in a car accident where someone has been hurt.
The attorneys may advise you that after your arrest, you will need to submit a request for an administrative hearing regarding the revocation of your driver’s license to the Motor Vehicle Division of New Mexico. In Albuquerque this procedure must be done immediately in order to save your driver’s license from being revoked by the state of New Mexico. This is a necessary step even if you are not guilty of DWI in order to save your New Mexico driver’s license.
Penalty for DWI in New Mexico You will find that the penalty can be rather stiff if convicted of DWI in New Mexico. That is why it is necessary to contact lawyers immediately from the Albuquerque area to represent you. If this is your first offense you could spend up to 90 days in jail with a fine of about $500. Then there is an additional Bernalillo county court cost of $200. This means that you could end up spending around $700 in fines and penalty costs and losing ninety days of freedom. In some cases the Bernalillo county judge will order you to attend a first offender class, do community service, and serve your time in the form of probation. When you select from car accident attorneys in the Albuquerque area to defend you, then it is more likely that you will get the lesser of punishments. Car accident attorneys in Albuquerque know the judges of Bernalillo County and this will go a long way towards helping settle your case. This is true especially if this is your first time and if you are innocent the attorney will get the DWI charges dropped.
Car Accident attorneys are available for you most any time day, or night and you should not hesitate to call one if ever involved in an accident where someone has been hurt. You will find that in order to prevent unnecessary charges against you, the car accident attorneys will work very hard to make sure that you are treated properly. Your lawyers can work to help you if you have a personal injury and also to make your claim with your insurance company for damages against your vehicle. It is very important to have car accident lawyers help you whenever you are involved in an auto accident.
