Weighing the Benefits of Forex and Crypto Trading

When it comes to choosing between going into forex trading or crypto trading, there are a number of things that traders must take into account before picking one over the other. While there are traders who tend to do both, a lot of traders still go the route of picking one over the other to focus on. This report takes a look at the unique offerings provided by both crypto and forex trading, as well as the benefits associated with these highly sought-after markets.
Benefits Of Forex Trading
Forex trading is one of the oldest and largest forms of trading currently available. Simply put, it is the conversion of one currency to another in a bid to make money when one currency gains or loses strength against another currency. So, a trader buys a currency, say USD, waits for it to go up or down, depending on their position, and then sells for another currency. Here are the pros of forex trading.
Liquidity
One of the most important things when it comes to trading any type of asset is having enough liquidity. Given that the forex market is the largest in the world, recording an estimated $6.6 trillion in daily trading volume, there is a lot of liquidity in the market. This means that there is a good depth of market across the available trading pairs.
Leverage
Leverage is something that is abundant in the forex market. Forex brokers are able to give incredibly high leverage to forex currency trading pairs due to the low volatility in the market. In some cases, leverage can go as high as 30:1, allowing traders to trade larger amounts than they have in their accounts. So, using leverage, traders can open larger positions than they hold in their balances.
Low Trading Cost
Another important thing when it comes to forex trading is the significantly low trading costs associated with it. Forex traders tend to pay what is known as a ‘spread’ and/or a ‘commission’ of about 1 pip for each trade completed. This 1 pip translates to roughly 0.08% of the trade.
Diverse Options
There is an abundance of trading pairs to choose from in forex trading. Traders can choose to trade across major pairs, minor pairs, or lesser-known pairs/exotic pairs. There is simply something for every trader in the market.
Stability
The stability of the forex market is also a big draw for traders. Now, the market carries its own risk, but since it is not as volatile as cryptocurrencies, there are no wide fluctuations that can quickly wipe out an entire portfolio in a matter of minutes or seconds, thanks to the large volume of trades recorded in the forex market.
Benefits of Crypto Trading
The crypto market is still relatively new but has grown rapidly in popularity among investors. The assets in the market are produced by a large variety of individuals and entities and, in some cases, are completely decentralized using blockchain technology. The pull of the crypto market towards traders gets stronger each day, and here are the reasons why.
High Volatility
The high volatility present in the crypto market has made it very enticing for traders who desire larger margins when it comes to trading. A lot of the assets in the crypto market are not regulated by an entity. Hence, they tend to fluctuate wildly in price. These fluctuations present an opportunity for traders to make a lot of money in a short time. However, it also significantly increases the risk of traders losing their positions in one fell swoop.
Low Barrier to Entry
Unlike forex trading, traders do not need to go through a broker to be able to trade. Instead, they can just open an account in a centralized exchange, deposit some money, and get started. Traders can also have direct access to the market through decentralized exchanges where they can deal directly with other traders without interference from a third party.
The Market Is Always Open
Cryptocurrencies do not have what is referred to as “trading hours.” Simply put, the market is always open, and traders can execute trades no matter what time or what day it is. This ‘always open’ feature is a huge pull for traders who do not wish to be restricted to certain hours or days of the week.
Conclusion
Picking between crypto trading and forex trading is usually up to the discretion of the trader. However, platforms such as Oanda have made forex trading easy, even for beginners. The platform offers a demo account where traders can learn and sharpen their skills before moving on to a live account.
The platform is one of the fastest and most reliable forex trading sites, featuring more than 65 popular indicators to help traders pinpoint forex price trends.
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance.
This is evident in its total supply of 1 quadrillion, even though its community plans to drop this figure. Also, its ecosystem is a good ground for different projects. Some of these projects are the creation of a decentralized exchange known as Shibaswap and storing NFT art.
The SHIB team recently launched its game, referred to as Shiba Eternity. However, more updates on the game from the developers are still pending.
The developers have revealed that they’ll release more updates on the newly launched Shiba Eternity on Thursday. An event will accompany the announcement according to the community. But the awaited update from the developers is already becoming a discussion subject on Twitter.
This is due to the already slated Twitter Spaces. The community members will share their thoughts on the Shiba Eternity project there. More updates will come from the founder and lead developer of the SHIB token, Shytoshi Kusama, and William Volk. They intend to release these updates on the SHIB official Twitter page.
Briefing On Shibarium Development
A layer-2 blockchain network from the SHIB developers is currently in the pipeline. This blockchain is known as Shibarium, and it’s intended to reduce the workload of building blockchain ecosystem applications. The primary beneficiaries of this new development are developers and users.
The idea of the Shibarium layer-2 network is similar to that of the Ethereum blockchain network. The reason is that both networks support developers of decentralized applications (DApps).
The notion behind the project is to cut down transaction costs for gaming. This is possible because the project will serve as the premium layer-2 for the community and the SHIB token.
A Quick Look At Shiba Inu Price
Considering the current bearish state of the crypto market, it’s no surprise that the SHIB token is dropping in value. This is evident from the market watch in the last four weeks.
The token is now down to its value dating from three months back. There’s no indication pointing to the possibility of a rise anytime soon. The same can be said about the general crypto market.
But the update of the community’s upcoming project from Shytoshi Kusama seems to raise the hopes of many fans of the SHIB token. As a result, several investors are watching the SHIB token’s price. The digital token currently trades on a bullish trend.
One of the pressures in the crypto market is regulation. Many countries’ regulators are consistent in supporting the control and monitoring of crypto assets. These regulators always create laws to manage the industry and protect investors’ funds.
California and New York are taking the lead in global crypto regulations. For instance, crypto companies in New York currently operate under a law mandating them to get a “BitLicense” before offering virtual asset services. The law has become operational in the State, although the current mayor Eric Adams is not supportive of the law.
But apart from these top players, other States such as Arizona and Wyoming are also coming up with diverse crypto regulations.
California Bill For Crypto Businesses And Exchange
Another bill, like the BitLicense law, emerged in California. The “Digital Financial Assets Bill” will mandate exchanges and businesses in the industry to get a license from California regulators.
This bill had earlier passed the assembly with a 71-0 vote. It also gave the senate and now awaits the Governor, Gavin Newsom, to sign it by September 30. Unfortunately, but surprisingly, Newsom vetoed the bill.
The decision has surprised the regulators, but the crypto community is thrilled about it. Newsom wrote to the California State Assembly, stating that he would veto the bill. According to him, the crypto oversight bill is unsuitable for the State.
The Governor believes that the crypto industry is gaining more popularity by the day. As such, there should be a transparent law protecting the citizens of the State. To achieve that, Newsom mentioned that his administration had researched the crypto industry to uncover protective approaches for investors.
Therefore, signing a bill without cognizance of his research will be wrong. Also, he pointed out that the federal mid-term election is in the pipeline and should be completed first.
According to Newsom, the bill will draw tens of millions from the State’s general fund. This amount will be required in the cost-benefit analysis of the bill and will be accounted for during the State’s budgeting process.
So, he suggests that the regulators wait for now and develop a flexible approach to strike a balance between innovation and protection.
The Digital Asset Community Rejoices
Every regulation in the crypto industry affects operations in one way or another. That’s why the community applauds Newsom’s actions to keep the bill.
The Blockchain Association Jake Chervinsky applauded the Governor’s guts and strength in standing up to the State Assembly. Also, Miles Jennings from a16z praised Newsom for his support of Web3 in California.
Tether (USDT) has a trading volume of 34 billion, which increased by 70.62%.
Ripple price increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days.
After facing a long bear trend, the month of September started with greens on the crypto market. As it, the price and trending volume of cryptocurrency increase, also, the market cap of the cryptocurrencies rises. At the time of writing, the market cap of the whole cryptocurrency is $936 billion.
Top Volume Cryptos by CoinMarketCap
Tether (USDT) is the first cryptocurrency that has the highest rise in volume. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Tether traded at $1.00, with a 24 hours trading volume of $34 billion, increased by 70.62℅.
The King of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is second place. And still BTC trading in the range between $19K to $20. At the time of writing, BTC traded at $19,046 with a 24 hours trading volume of $22 billion, rising above 47%.
The prominent altcoin Ethereum (ETH) completed its anticipated Merge upgrade on September 15, but the ETH price decreased. Ethereum is the third cryptocurrency by 24 hours trading volume with a rise of over 22% to $10 billion, and ETH traded at $1,325.
Following Ethereum, Binance USD is the fourth top crypto by 24 hours trading volume. According to CMC, Binance USD traded at $ 1.00 with a trading volume of $6 billion, an increase of 12.87%. And, USD Coin (USDC) is the fifth top cryptocurrency with an increase of 7.12% in the 24 hours of trading volume to $3 billion. USDC traded at $1.00, as per CMC.
Furthermore, Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Binance (BNB) are the next top cryptocurrencies by 24 hours trading volume. Ripple (XRP) has huge price surges in the following 3 days. XRP has increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days and now, XRP is traded at $0.48 with a trading volume of $2 billion, rising by 5.72%. Solana traded at $33.68 with a trading volume increased by 1.53% to $745 million. Binance has a trading volume of $667 million with a rise of 1.37% and traded at $277.69.
Moreover, Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the last top two cryptocurrencies by 24 hours trading volume. Chainlink traded at $7.96 with a trading volume of $646 million, an increase of 1.33%. Finally, Shiba Inu has a trading volume of $634 million, which is increased by 1.30% and SHIB traded at $0.000011.
Studies have indicated that Kenyans are increasingly using or investing in cryptocurrency.
In a recent YouTube video, Njoroge questions the benefits of cryptocurrencies for the Kenyan economy.
The governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Patrick Njoroge, has called the notion of investing the nation’s reserves in bitcoin craziness. Njoroge said that if he were to agree to convert Kenya’s reserves to bitcoin, he should be imprisoned and his prison cell’s keys should be destroyed.
The CBK has issued comments and warnings under Njoroge’s leadership cautioning Kenyan citizens against trading or investing in cryptocurrency. The central bankers of Kenya and Nigeria reportedly stated in June 2022 that cryptocurrencies are too unstable to be a reliable form of payment. The bankers also warned that cryptocurrencies present a risk to the stability of the financial system.
Use of Cryptocurrencies Among Kenyans Is Increasing
Nevertheless, despite Njoroge and the CBK’s objections, studies have indicated that Kenyans are increasingly using or investing in cryptocurrency. However, in a recent YouTube video, Njoroge questions the benefits of cryptocurrencies for the Kenyan economy.
Njoroge stated :
In our economy what problem are they resolving? Are they better vehicles for let’s say payments, transactions? And the answer is no. Are they better in terms of …. security more than a bank account? And the answer is no.
Njoroge also asserted that he is under pressure as he tries to persuade lawmakers not to listen to people touting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But according to Njoroge, he would have to be completely insane to accept this request to convert reserves to bitcoin.
DFA receipts may be exchanged as securities as per the proposal.
Those who aren’t ready to engage with distributed ledgers can benefit from this.
In order to allow depositories to issue receipts for digital financial assets (DFAs). Russia’s primary equity and derivatives market has proposed new laws. Under the lack of a more explicit definition, the word “DFAs” in current Russian legislation embraces cryptocurrencies. However, it primarily refers to digital coins and tokens that have an issuer.
According to Sergey Shvetsov, director of the Moscow Exchange’s (MOEX) supervisory board, DFA receipts may be exchanged as securities under such an arrangement. At the most recent meeting of the International Banking Forum, the official highlighted that the exchange “will naturally enter this market.”
Seeking Licence For DFA Exchange
MOEX has submitted the requisite legislation to the CBR. And will be working in tandem with the Ministry of Finance on this matter. Those who aren’t ready to engage with distributed ledgers. And are wary of custodial concerns will be able to transfer these risks and issue securities thanks to the law, said Shvetsov.
He went on to explain that the Moscow Exchange also wants to seek a license from the CBR to operate as a digital asset exchange. Further adding “In order for DFAs to develop, we want to propose that the market itself makes the choice – blockchain accounting or depositary accounting.” MOEX said in August that it will debut a DFA-based offering before the year was over.
However, it is still unclear whether authorities would allow the unrestricted movement of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies inside the country, despite rising support in Moscow to authorize their use for international settlements in light of sanctions. The chairman of Russia’s legislative Financial Market Committee says the country must build its own crypto infrastructure anyway.
Guo stated that the forked token present pricing is “very cheap.”
The miner said that the new token has the potential to rise by 100x.
Self-appointed Ethereum hard fork organizer Chandler Guo predicts that in 10 years, the value of Ether (ETH) and the freshly airdropped, proof-of-work ETHW will be the same in USD. Guo noted that despite the fact that the new token is trading at a small fraction of its peak on September 15, it still has the potential to increase in value by a factor of 100.
Guo stated that the forked token present pricing is “very cheap,” and therefore it has the potential to rise by 100x. The forked blockchain has a lot of ground to make up before reaching this hundred-fold increase.
Guo stated:
“Currently, ETH price is high because there are many developers and over 200 different projects running on top of the Ethereum PoS [proof-of-stake] blockchain. On the other hand, there are less than 10 projects on the ETHW.”
Rise of Forked Ethereum
Nevertheless, Guo disclosed that “the ETH proof-of-work chain already has two DEXs [decentralized exchanges], two bridges, and two NFT [non-fungible token] exchanges already launched,” which is evidence that work has begun to ensure the forked chain ultimately matches the PoS chain.
There has been an increase in the daily trading volume of the protocol since The Merge, and that’s not only because new exchanges and bridges have been built on the new chain. CMC statistics from September 21, 2022, show that the daily traded volume of ETHW was slightly over $100 million, while Guo claims that the true number is closer to $1 billion.
A group headed by Guo acknowledged the impending fork in the Ethereum chain less than a month before The Merge. The ETHW blockchain and Ethereumfair (ETF) appeared as soon as the switch to PoS was completed.
