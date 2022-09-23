News
‘What he said was unacceptable and he will be dealt with’ – Eddie Hearn reacts angrily to Jake Paul claiming he paid boxing judge Glenn Feldman to score for Anthony Joshua in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Matchroom Sports chairman Eddie Hearn has suggested he will take legal action against Jake Paul, who recently accused his company of paying a prominent boxing judge.
‘The Problem Child’ was angered by Glenn Feldman when he scored against his Most Valuable Promotions fighter, Amanda Serrano, in her fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year.
Last month, Feldman was the only official to have Anthony Joshua edge out Oleksandr Usyk in their unified heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia.
During a recent interview with IFL TV, which has since been removed from YouTube, the 5-0 boxer alleged that Feldman was corrupt and was being paid by Hearn’s promotion to score fights for them.
“Anyone who watched the fight [knows] it is not a shared decision. Usyk got a blowout victory, clearly won the fight,” Paul said.
“This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua. It’s like a repeat crime here. This type of shit, I’ll call it here in boxing because they’re *** bulls. Obviously this guy is paid by Matchroom Boxing.
Hearn, who oversees the careers of some of boxing’s biggest names, took issue with Paul publicly defaming his company with unsubstantiated match-fixing allegations.
“What he said regarding his corruption allegations with Glen Feldman is totally unacceptable,” Hearn told YouTube channel Matchroom Boxing on Thursday.
“We all laugh with Jake and he’s an average fighter but I’m telling you now, what he said is unacceptable and he will be dealt with because we take this sport, our values as a family seriously and we love the sport of boxing.
“So for him to come out with silly comments without even thinking about what he said is extremely detrimental to me and very disrespectful to us as a company and as a family.”
While he didn’t explain how he would handle Paul’s accusations, it appears the son of Hall of Fame boxing promoter Barry Hearn is set to take legal action.
“Jake’s comments will be handled appropriately,” Hearn added.
“I am not prepared, as I would be many times, to take what he says with a grain of salt on this occasion because it is out of place and totally disrespectful to the sport of boxing and to me and we.
“I take it very personally because they question our credentials, they question our integrity and I won’t have it. So he’s going to have to bear the brunt of it.
“Maybe he doesn’t care, but I do.”
Humanity • TechCrunch
Let’s talk about humanoids one minute, okay? Why do so many roboticists insist on creating robots that look like us? Prepare to see many more humanoid robots.
The subject is a priority for several reasons. First – and most important – is the fact that Tesla plans to unveil a version of Optimus (aka Tesla Bot) that isn’t just a spandex person. Tesla describes the project thus:
Develop the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose, two-pedal humanoid robot capable of performing dangerous, repetitive, or boring tasks. We are looking for Mechanical, Electrical, Controls and Software Engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our fleet of vehicles.
Musk, who announced that a prototype could be ready as soon as next year, has been criticized by the robotics community for the ambitious, if not impossible, project. The robot’s upcoming debut will have to accomplish more than just walk the stage to silence doubters. The biggest question floating above it all is this: if it’s not impossible, why haven’t many well-funded, intelligent minds succeeded? It’s certainly not for lack of trying.
The other reason he’s on the mind relates to our story from earlier this morning, which broke the news on Figure’s self-funded efforts to introduce his own humanoid thanks to an impressive team of ex-Apple, Tesla, Boston employees. Dynamics and Google. Given that the project has yet to unveil a product – or, for that matter, the company – means it’s far, far too early to judge the offering. Of course, the above question remains.
A little easier to answer is the question why a humanoid? This is something I’ve discussed with a number of roboticists over the years. Our brains are wired to view robots as mechanical versions of ourselves. Decades of science fiction have seen to that. But the approach of a roboticist is, more often than not, pragmatic. The right form factor for the job is a good rule of thumb. Going beyond that introduces more potential points of failure while increasing the price.
There’s a reason the world’s most popular consumer robot is a sucking hockey puck. It’s designed to do a specific job well (refining it over multiple generations) in the form that makes the most sense for the job. Introducing some degree of human functionality (a la Amazon’s Astro) would help personify the robot and perhaps allow users to form an emotional connection to the thing, but it’s not necessary. And iRobot has a hard enough time delivering MSRPs below $1,000.
The counter-argument, however, is persuasive in itself. A few years ago, I spoke to some members of the team testing NASA’s bipedal robot, Valkyrie. As they point out, humans tend to shape their world around them. We construct buildings and streets to our own evolving specifications, so a robot designed to navigate these spaces will eventually look like us. Automation is the sincerest form of flattery.
We will be watching this space carefully.
Speaking of humanoids, it looks like SoftBank Robotics Europe’s journey is finally over. After its acquisition in 2015, Aldebaran ultimately struggled to move away from the NAO research robot for Pepper. The latter was built on the premise that a friendly face built on top of a bot with limited functionality could help drive traffic to businesses.
Following reports that it was shutting down production of Pepper, SoftBank eventually sold the company to Germany-based United Robotics Group over the summer. This week, URG announced that it would return the brand to its original name, while working to “improve our offerings for existing products such as Pepper and Nao.” SoftBank, meanwhile, remains a shareholder.
Meanwhile, Nvidia unloaded a whole bunch of product news this week, including several items relating to its robotics platform efforts. Specifically, CEO Jensen Huang detailed the chipmaker’s efforts to bring its Isaac Sim robotics simulator to the cloud, via the AWS RoboMaker service. NVIDIA notes:
Using Isaac Sim in the cloud, roboticists will be able to generate large datasets from physically accurate sensor simulations to train the AI-based perception models on their robots. The synthetic data generated in these simulations improves model performance and provides training data that often cannot be collected in the real world.
More news from the “general purpose” robotics front as Apptronik discusses its next Apollo robot. The Austin firm has already reached an agreement to bring its own humanoid to NASA.
“Traditional robots are really designed to do highly repeatable things in structured environments,” co-founder and CEO Jeff Cardenas told TechCrunch. “What we really focused on was how to build robots that can operate in highly variable dynamic environments? With the humanoid robot, it’s really, how can we build a robot that’s made by humans, for humans, to work in spaces that were designed for humans? »
Unsurprisingly, the company is positioning the system as a platform on which developers can build an assortment of different features. Apptronik says he hopes to show Apollo at next year’s SXSW in his hometown of Austin.
More big news on little robots this week, as Devin covers Cornell University’s Antbots, which “are actually about the size of an ant for an ant,” if you can wrap your brain around it. ‘such a thing. The systems use a photovoltaic cell for power and microscopic circuitry to move its tiny legs. Potential applications are the standard variety cited for this type of extra-small robots.
From Cornell:
Applications range from environmental cleaning and monitoring to targeted drug delivery, cell monitoring or stimulation, and microscopic surgery. In all of these applications, robots with on-board control systems to sense and respond to their environments and operate autonomously offer a noticeable advantage, paving the way for ubiquitous intelligent microscopic robots with the capacity for positive outcomes in the world that we surrounded.
Less small, but a lot of fun, is this robot from KEYi Tech, which as I write this is about to cross the million dollar mark on Kickstarter with over a month left. Comparisons between Loona and Anki’s Cozmo robot are inescapable, but the maker of ClicBot has done a truly amazing job on the robot’s expressions and locomotions. As I mention in my Anki review, I had the company send me a raw video to confirm it was not a render.
Finally for the week, $5 million in funding is going to Civ Robotics. The Bay Area-based company built an autonomous robot to create land surveys for construction sites. Says co-founder and CEO, Tom Yeshurun:
The construction industry faces labor shortage issues, and CivDot boosts workplace efficiency and safety, while moving projects forward from the start. Already, Bechtel, a leader in the EPC industry, among a variety of others, has adopted CivDots for surveying. Today’s funding demonstrates the opportunity we have as a company to shape the world around us.
The round was led by ff Venture Capital and Alley Robotics Ventures and includes Trimble Ventures. So many adventures, so little time.
Let’s talk robots. Subscribe to Actuator.
News
Rosemount takes down No. 1 Eden Prairie in old-school style
There will be a new No. 1 in next week’s Class 6A football poll.
Jackson Ganser ran for two scores, the Irish defense was strong much of the night and Rosemount held off top-ranked Eden Prairie 14-7 Thursday.
“It’s so amazing. I’ve never felt anything better,” Ganser said.
Landon Danner, the Irish quarterback and punter, added a couple key kicks for the 4-0 Irish, ranked sixth in the latest Class 6A Associated Press poll.
“We worked harder and we wanted it more,” said Kade Gilbertson, who plays tight end and middle linebacker.
On an ideal night for football, the game was an old-school smashmouth affair that felt like it should have been played in the grass and mud, rather than on turf.
“We knew it was going to be physical. We knew the most physical team out here was going to come away with the win, and that happened to be us,” Ganser said.
“We bring it every play,” Gilbertson said.
He and defensive back Chance Swansson credited a challenging offseason with preparing the Irish for games like this.
“We did kind of like a retreat where we just kind of grabbed everyone and saw what we were made of, it was physically demanding, mentally demanding. Now we have the mentality to go out and win every game,” Swansson said.
As was to be expected, yards and scoring chances were at a premium. Eden Prairie’s defense had allowed just 20 points in its opening three games; Rosemount 24.
And, as to be expected, it nearly went down to the wire.
A 10-yard run by Devin Jordan got the Eagles on the board with under 5 minutes to play. Eden Prairie got the ball back with 2:32 left and no timeouts. It converted one fourth down play but couldn’t do it again on a pass to the corner of the end zone with 10.8 ticks left.
“We know we’re going to bring it every play and that’s what we did, we didn’t let up.” Gilbertson said. “They had us for a little bit, but we bend, we do not break. We brought it to them.”
Eden Prairie, which beat then-No. 1 Lakeville South 21-6 last Friday, finished with 252 yards, about 100 yards below its average. The Eagles had multiple first downs on just three of their eight drives, including a 16-play possession out of the gate that ended with an incomplete fourth-and-goal pass from the 4.
The opening Rosemount drive stalled near midfield, but Danner’s punt was downed at the 2. He had a third-quarter punt downed at the 4.
Eden Prairie went three-and-out on the third-quarter drive, and a 17-yard punt return by Swansson put the Irish at the Eagles’ 26. Five plays later, Ganser scored from the 2 for a 14-0 lead.
Taking over at midfield early in the second quarter, the Irish methodically moved down the field on an 11-play drive that took nearly 6 minutes. A 20-yard pass from Danner to Hayden Bills on third and 10 was the key play before Ganser scored from the 5.
Anchored by center Noah Lindsay, the Irish offensive line controlled the trenches.
“Our front five was amazing. Every snap they pushed the D back and just gave us an edge,” said Ganser.
Activists ask public for help as millions of migratory birds cross the Midwest – NBC Chicago
Advocacy groups in Chicago and across the United States are asking for the public’s help as millions of birds take flight on their annual migration south.
This week, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors group said millions of birds will be flying across the Midwest, making it one of the highest traffic times for travel across the country.
According to the group, 50% of the birds that take the Mississippi Valley flyway from the Midwest and down to the Gulf Coast are expected to make their way through or around the Chicago area in just nine nights. selected, depending on race and departure time.
For example, more than 437 million birds are expected to be in the sky overnight on September 24, with the Midwest seeing the highest concentration of activity.
According to studies, more than a billion birds die each year from collisions with windows, and many of these deaths occur during seasonal migrations.
Migratory birds may become confused or disoriented by lights in and on buildings, as well as glass elements inside these structures.
For this reason, advocacy groups are encouraging residents and business owners to take precautionary measures to help bird populations. In the city, activists are calling on downtown and lakeside homeowners to dim or turn off storefront lighting from 11 p.m. to sunrise during the fall migration, which runs until Nov. 15.
Building management is also encouraged to use motion-sensitive lighting in buildings and to dim lobby lights early in the morning when bird flocks are at their peak.
In addition to turning off lights and drawing blinds to prevent birds from being attracted to clear glass, Chicago Bird Collision Monitors activists are asking for the public’s help in rescuing birds injured in collisions with buildings.
If you encounter an injured bird, you are first asked to call the group at 773-988-1867. If they are comfortable doing so, residents are also encouraged to place the bird in a clean, unwaxed paper bag or cardboard box, with paper towels in the bottom.
Residents are then instructed to close the box or bag and place the item in a safe, dark, and quiet location until the bird can be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation specialist.
Birds are extremely sensitive to light and if subjected to darkness will tend to relax or fall asleep completely.
Air holes are not required in bags or boxes, and residents are asked not to open the box to check on the bird’s health.
There are several main routes that birds use for migration in the United States, with one route following the Mississippi River Valley to the Gulf of Mexico. Other routes fly along the Rocky Mountains and Appalachia, as well as the California coast, according to the Audubon Society.
The city of Chicago participates in light safety programs to help protect birds from collisions with buildings, according to the Chicago Audubon Society.
Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth – The Denver Post
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge fell within feet of a record 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive taken just past the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch his sixth consecutive playoff spot.
The judge had walked three times and struck out once before arriving at home plate tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on their feet for every pitch, and Judge tossed a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just right of center right away.
The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited impatiently as Judge ran for first base. But they groaned in unison when Kiké Hernández stepped past the fence, not far from the 408-foot sign.
“Tonight it’s a little chilly. Maybe it wasn’t planned for tonight. Maybe it’s another night,” Donaldson said.
“I thought that bullet was gone.”
The judge also kicked out a runner at second base to help hold off Boston at ninth, showing off his defensive prowess. Tommy Pham hit a jump off the right field wall against Clay Holmes (7-4). The judge played the carom and from the warning lane threw a strike to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the tag. It was Judge’s sixth assist this season.
Then in the 10th, with pinch runner Marwin Gonzalez second as an auto runner, Kaleb Ort (0-2) intentionally walked Gleyber Torres before Donaldson landed a single shot just past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and into left field.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, and Harrison Bader hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth after Stanton’s first single.
New York is heading to the playoffs for the 24th time in 28 years, and the Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead in the AL East.
Triston Casas hit a solo homer and pinch hitter Reese McGuire delivered a three-run drive in a four-run seventh against Clarke Schmidt as Boston overcame a 3-0 deficit.
CHOPPY CHAPMAN
Aroldis Chapman had another shaky outing for the relief Yankees, walking two batters with one out in the eighth — the second of four pitchers.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (bruised left heel) returned to the 10-day injured list and 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) was activated from the 60-day IL and LHP Wandy Peralta (fullback) was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday.
NEXT
New York ace Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41) starts against LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70) Friday night.
Build your own 4+ innings PickYourPunt (3/1+) bet on Italy v England and get 50% of your stake back in free bets if you lose
England face Italy on Friday in what is a crucial Nations League game, and also the penultimate match before England’s World Cup opener in Qatar in November.
And talkSPORT have teamed up with Betfred to offer readers a special PickYourPunt where you can create your own PYP and get half your money back in free bets if they lose, which you can claim here*.
TalkSPORT #PickYourPunt: Build your own 4+ innings PickYourPunt (3/1+) bet on Italy v England and get 50% of your stake back in free bets if they lose – CLAIM HERE*
England will be desperate for a positive result in Milan on Friday, not for World Cup preparations, but also to avoid the daunting reality that defeat would see them relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign.
Gareth Southgate’s latest squad included just one uncapped player, with winning Brentford forward Ivan Toney making his first international appearance.
England have just two points from four games in this tournament, including an embarrassing 4-0 home loss to Hungary.
Southgate’s side are bottom of Group A3, three points behind Italy.
A draw in Milan on Friday would force England to beat Germany at Wembley and Italy to lose to Hungary in Budapest with a four-goal swing.
If England beat Italy, which the Three Lions have not done since 1961, then Southgate’s men would have to better the Azzurri’s result in Budapest, or equal it, but they would still need the swing of four goals in both games.
With new cuts, Klarna joins ranks of companies facing more than one layoff • TechCrunch
They say if you’re going to cut, cut deep to only do it once. Alas, a growing number of companies are realizing that despite layoffs earlier in the year, they need to cut more now.
Klarna, the Stockholm, Sweden-based buy now, pay later outfit, finds itself in this camp. According to outlet Sifted, the 17-year-old company told employees in a video message from COO Camilla Giesecke on Monday that Klarna was downsizing again. to “mirror” its new “more focused” nature.
Around 500 Klarna employees have been invited to watch Giesecke deliver the news, including in IT and recruitment, although Klarna tells us in a separate statement that the layoffs will affect less than 100 employees globally. Read the statement:
Klarna, like all other companies, is constantly evaluating and adjusting its organizational structure. Our organization is built on 700 fast-moving teams that are constantly changing, and Klarna employees move between teams and departments every week. However, the adjustments are often small compared to the major change we made this spring, which was prompted by the turbulent environment.
The company, which employed 7,000 people at the start of this year, now has “about 6,000” employees, the spokesperson told TechCrunch.
The cuts are part of a broader momentum shift for Klarna, which has long been on a roll. In May, the company reduced its global workforce by 10%; it also raised funds at a valuation of $6.7 billion during an $800 million round, down from the somewhat ambitious $45.6 billion valuation assigned to Klarna by SoftBank when the Japanese conglomerate led a $640 million round in the business in June last year. (SoftBank is of course notorious for its aggressive markups, a strategy that doesn’t work so well for the holding.)
Unfortunately, the cuts also come three weeks after CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg that his company was done with layoffs.
Klarna isn’t the only company to buy now, pay later in the face of major headwinds. Competition, market volatility and the prospect of a recession (not to mention more regulation) currently threaten the growth of all companies in the category.
Yet repeated layoffs are never good news. So-called “survivor engagement” is still a problem after deep cuts. When layoffs follow one another, as is happening at a growing number of companies (TC’s Natasha Mascarenhas has seen this pattern at Robinhood, On Deck, Gemini and others, for example), morale can drop even further.
“Over the summer, we appointed a new COO, and it’s natural for a new COO to make changes, which is happening right now,” the company told Sifted of its new cut.
Meanwhile, Klarna tells TechCrunch that in the case of these “small adjustments”, it “sometimes offers severance pay to certain employees, usually up to twice the notice period and therefore much more than what they would have received if Klarna had fired”.
The spokesperson further notes that it is “always sad when employees leave Klarna, and we support them in every way possible, although we are happy to see that our employees remain highly sought after in the job market. Our assessment is that at least 70% of those who left Klarna with severance pay at the start of the summer are already in new jobs.
