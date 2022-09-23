Finance
What You Need to Know About Mesothelioma Settlement Cases
Plaintiff attorneys must undertake an exhausting and detailed investigation into the employment and health history records of every person included in the class action brief, in order to swing the jury’s decision in favor of the claimant. This goes without saying that both parties have to first assemble their case. Plaintiff attorneys must undertake an exhausting and detailed investigation into the employment and health history records of every person included in the class action brief, in order to swing the jury’s decision in favor of the claimant. The defendant, on the other hand, typically using this time to mention the lack of health and safety procedures and legal corporate requirements during the time of contact (mesothelioma can lie dormant in ones lungs for many years).
So what does all this constitute to? Well, a mesothelioma settlement can reach in to the six-figure category and some mesothelioma cases have seen life-changing settlements (how does $2.5 million sound to you?) It is important to have strong foundations of a valid case to even begin thinking about claiming a mesothelioma settlement. Furthermore, be sure to seek as much advice on mesothelioma and in particular, known symptoms. It is equally as important to have a firm grasp of the dangers of asbestos and its impact on the human body.
If you, a friend, relative or loved one has been affected by mesothelioma it can be a stressful time where by many emotions are thrown in to the mixer. The most important thing is to seek the best compensation attainable, to protect the effected parties and secure financial security for those closest to the sufferer. If seeking for a mesothelioma settlement, follow these simple steps to form the basis of your case, and expand on them as necessary:
* Always research the correct information about mesothelioma and asbestos related diseases.
* Before proceeding to claim a mesothelioma settlement, research background information on the employer. Record employee experiences, past health regulations, other mesothelioma cases etc. The more you have researched, the stronger the case.
* Seek advice from professional parties. Ask for quotes and consultations from reputable mesothelioma settlement laywers (chances are, you can find the best ones on the internet).
* Always keep a clear focus. Emotional control is absolutely vital to achieving the best possible outcome for the beneficiary(s).
Finance
Which Flavor Of Cherry Picker Do You Need?
With reference to their origins, cherry pickers were originally devised for use in orchards to pick fruit, specifically cherries. This type of mobile aerial platform has many names including boom lift, bucket truck and basket crane; it was used in the past for harvesting fruit. Whatever it is called, its primary purpose is to raise and lower workers with or without material to various heights that are otherwise difficult or even impossible to be reached by ladders.
With the advent of current technology came fresh new ideas to be created from the old cherry picker design. The current configuration not only has the ‘flavor’ of plucking fruit in the orchard; it also has more diverse and exquisite flavors or configurations to carry out other specific business activities.
Following are a few of the common ‘flavors’ or configurations that might suit the tastes of both government and private business enterprises.
- Utility Workers – Primarily, the configuration of a vehicle that is appropriate for those working on utility lines must pass the safety criteria set forth by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Electric and telephone companies typically select a two-person bucket as it is: insulated and dielectrically tested; equipped with guard rails; set up with emergency devices; fire-retardant; and furnished with a first aid kit. More than likely, it should also have upper and lower controls properly marked based on function. The bucket must have a tool tray, thigh brace, material handling compartment and hydraulic outriggers to prevent it from tipping over. For these uses, the knuckleboom is more preferable than the telescopic boom design.
- Tree Trimmers/Arborists – To allow trees to be pruned more quickly, tree trimmers can utilize a bucket truck. Arborists or trimmers can choose a single bucket, rear-mounted, knuckleboom type of truck. Its reach should be higher than the usual trees that are being pruned. Typically, if the tree is sixty feet tall, the boom should have a sixty-five foot reaching height. The bucket should be equipped with accessories such as chainsaw holder, tool tray and thigh brace. For this type of work, the well-selected configuration is the bucket with a cab-guard to keep cut branches and other falling debris from damaging the cab in falling.
- Firefighters – Normally, the best ‘flavor’ for firefighters is the fire truck; however, with the latest technological breakthroughs, some of these vehicles are equipped with a boom arm and bucket to put out fires as well as rescue trapped individuals in a building. For this unique use, the most prominent and desirable type of equipment is one with a bucket attached to a telescopic type of boom, preferably a bucket platform with guard rails to accommodate three or four people. The boom arm should have a ladder-like configuration for rescuers to easily reach inaccessible places during fire fighting and rescue operations. In addition, the truck chassis to which the telescopic boom is mounted should have hydraulic outriggers to stabilize the equipment and a storage compartment for firefighting gear, rescue tools, water pumps and hoses.
- Signage Workers – For sign or billboard installation, a double bucket is the most ideal either insulated or non-insulated depending on individual tastes. Either the knuckleboom or ladder version should be chosen for easy control and a higher lift and reach capacity.
Since the evolution of cherry pickers, numerous ‘flavors’ or configurations have been created to properly fit the many diverse applications. Different industries must know the ‘flavor’ that is desirable and appropriate for the taste of that business; this will ensure that all tasks are performed safely and efficiently. Line workers, tree trimmers, arborists, firefighters and sign installers might need different configurations or designs suited to each one’s individual day-to-day activities. Therefore, it is essential to determine which ‘flavor’ of cherry picker is the best one for each unique business!
Finance
Medical Insurance – Sorry, You’re Not Covered!
In the UK around 7 million people spend around £3 billion a year on medical insurance. One in seven policies are taken out by individuals with the balance being put in place by their employers. The problem is that Medical Insurance is complex and few policyholders take the time to really study the details of their cover. As a result, many misunderstand what will be covered. If you expect medical insurance to pay every health claim, you’re mistaken.
Medical Insurance is designed to provide protection for curable, short-term health problems and allow policyholders to jump the NHS queues to see consultants, be diagnosed, receive surgery or be treated. That sounds fine, but before you buy you need to appreciate the treatments and situations that fall outside the scope of the cover.
But first a word of warning. This article does not relate to any specific policy and the terms and conditions issued by individual insurers do vary. So please ensure you also check your policy documents. After reading this article, you’ll know what to look out for!
Sorry – it’s a chronic condition
If a condition can be cured and is not a long-term problem, your insurance company will classify it as acute and should meet the cost. If your problem is incurable or it’s a problem that, despite appropriate treatment, will be with you for a long time, then your insurance company will classify it as chronic – and no, you won’t be covered.
But deciding whether a condition is acute or chronic is fraught with problems. It’s rarely a black and white decision and this can lead to a major area of conflict between policyholder and insurer.
It’s clear that asthma and diabetes are chronic conditions as you’re almost certain to suffer from them for the rest of your life. So those categories of illness are not covered.
Problems arise when Doctors initially consider a patients’ condition to be curable, but the condition later deteriorates and the medical team changes its’ mind, it’s now become incurable. This can sometimes happen, especially in the treatment of certain types of cancer.
In these circumstances, the condition is initially defined as acute and is therefore insured, but deteriorates and becomes chronic – and outside the terms of cover. This is possible as insurers retain the right to reclassify a condition from acute to chronic during treatment.
Sorry – it’s too long term
The insurance company will not pay out for long term treatment. But you need to check your policy documents to see how they define “long-term”. You can find the situation where a course of drugs extends for say 12 months, but the insurer will only pay for ten months.
Sorry – it’s preventative
Your insurance is designed to pay for the treatment and cure of conditions when they arise. It is not designed to pay for treatments that are used to prevent an illness.
Again, the problem of definition arises. Sometimes it is arguable whether a treatment is preventative or a cure. Take the drug Herceptin for example. This drug can be used in the early stages of breast cancer. Research shows that Herceptin can halve the incidence of cancer returning for women who have a particularly virulent form of the cancer known as HER2. In this situation, is Herceptin offering a cure or is it a preventative?
Insurance companies are split on the debate. Norwich Union, WPA, BUPA and Standard Life Healthcare will pay for Herceptin for HER2 patients whereas Legal and General and Axa PPP will not.
Sorry – the drug is not approved
Two of the main attractions for taking out medical insurance are: to jump the queues at the NHS, and to get the latest treatments and drugs. But there’s a rider.
The Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence exists to approve the use of new drugs by the NHS in England and Wales. Until that body has approved the drug your insurer is unlikely to pay for its use. The problem is that the Institute’s brief is to perform a cost/benefit analysis to ensure that the financial benefits to the nation from using the drug, outweigh the costs of using it in the NHS. A difficult brief and it has placed the Institute under scrutiny for the extended delays in drug approval.
The compromise hit on by the Financial Ombudsman is that if your medical policy won’t pay for the use of experimental treatments, then it should meet the cost of an approved conventional treatment with the policyholder footing the bill for the balance if the experimental treatment is more expensive.
Sorry – it’s a pre-existing condition
The basic principle is that if you are already suffering from a condition when you start a policy, then that condition “pre-exists” the policy and any claims for its treatment are invalid.
For this reason, insurance companies insist you complete an exhaustive questionnaire before they agree to insure you. After all they need a clear picture of your medical condition before they quote. For many applications, the insurer will, with your approval, also write to your GP for specific details of your medical history. They like to have a complete picture.
So lets say some years ago you twisted your knee playing tennis. It appeared to recover but now it turns out that you have a torn cruciate ligament and it needs to be operated on. Your medical insurance company could argue that the ligament damage was a pre-existing condition and you have to pay for the operation.
Some insurers try to accommodate these grey areas with a moratorium provision within your policy. These provisions typically say that so long as you have been symptom free for two years relating to any condition you’ve suffered from within the last 5 years, they will pay for subsequent treatment. Not all policies have these moratorium provisions and the time periods do vary between insurers. You should carefully read your policy.
Sorry – its not covered
Medical Insurance is an annual contract – just like your car insurance. So when it comes to renewal, your insurer is at liberty to review not only your premium but also change the conditions on which your cover is provided.
Therefore, if your policy comes up for renewal mid way through a course of treatment, it’s possible to find that your new policy no longer covers that particular treatment. This means that you will have to foot the bill for the balance of the treatment.
Furthermore, with ongoing advances in medical research, more and more conditions are becoming treatable. This progress has the effect of shifting back the dividing line between chronic and acute conditions.
This hits the insurers’ pocket in two ways. With more conditions being reclassified as acute, the number of claims is increasing. And there’s also a trend for new treatments to cost more – Herceptin being a good example. The net result is that the insurers are finding themselves having to pay out far more. This is inevitably passed back to you through increased renewal premiums. And in an attempt to reduce their risk exposure, insurers have a tendency to adjust their definitions and exclusions. This means that you must read your renewal notice closely before you decide to renew.
So if you’re tempted to buy Medical Insurance, be aware that everything is not always black and white. If you’ve got insurance and need treatment, you’re well advised to contact your insurer without delay and get them to confirm that they will meet the cost of your proposed treatment.
Finance
Use Mesothelioma Lawyers As a Last Resort
Mesothelioma lawyers specialize in cancer cases and have many years of experience in gaining benefits for their client cancer sufferers. Mostly they work on a contingency basis so the patient does not have to find lots of cash to fight for compensation. Mesothelioma lawyers are aware of all of the potential sources of compensation. There are several.
Mesothelioma cases are complex and lawyers need to have access to huge amounts of data and documentation concerning asbestos related cancer cases. If you are in need of a good mesothelioma trial lawyer be sure they are “AV rated.” This is the highest level of professional excellence awarded by an independent lawyer-rating agency.
When we think about lung cancer we all too often link the disease to tobacco use. Smoking surely is the commonest cause of lung cancer however it is not the only one. The tiniest speck of asbestos inhaled to the lungs is an even more definite source of cancer cell growth and it is called mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma sufferers pay the ultimate price and consequences of mans’ historical ignorance. Our knowledge of mesothelioma was woefully inadequate and architects and builders were unaware of the hazards of asbestos as an insulating material. Mesothelioma lawyers now know better than anyone that asbestos is a deadly carcinogenic. For workers in an asbestos removal environment the risks of contracting mesothelioma are constant and serious.
For those who smoke and also work in close proximity to asbestos, particularly when it is being disturbed, the risks of contracting asbestos lung cancer are doubled. Mesothelioma sufferers should not have to pay financially and should seek legal redress through compensation.
A mesothelioma lawyer worth his or her salt can definitively prove the clinical link between tobacco use, asbestos dust and the factor of eight likelihood of lung cancer. To put it another way, smoking, now or in the past, together with the inhalation of even just one minute speck of asbestos makes the person become eight times more likely to develop mesothelioma than a non-smoker breathing in the same particle.
Asbestos is a man made substance. Airborne asbestos particles are a completely avoidable health hazard. However when they are accidentally released to the atmosphere the responsible organizations must be brought to book for causing mesothelioma and to be made to compensate the victims of their actions.
Workers in the asbestos industry who smoke should seriously rethink their lifestyle if not their employment. Asbestos workers should think carefully about giving up the job because of the dangers of getting this fatal industrial disease. At the very least if they choose to continue working with asbestos then quitting smoking will greatly reduce the risk of mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma lawyers are all about compensation and money rather than prevention or cure. If you suffer with mesothelioma it is too late and your only recourse is the law. Mesothelioma lawyers are experts in helping in all the ways the law can.
Finance
How Does Marketing Create and Satisfy Consumer Needs?
A. Marketing merely reflects the needs and wants of customers. B. Marketing shapes consumer needs and wants.
Part A
‘Marketing merely reflects the needs and wants of customers.’ We all need to eat, drink and sleep and reproduce, this is all part of who we are as human beings. Therefore at the basic level companies will strive to satisfy these functions and keep doing so by once in a while showing advertisements that tells the public that they are around and can provide the products they need.
The other aspect is that needs vary depending on what country you live in. “For example a consumer in the United States may need food but may want a hamburger, french fries and a soft drink and a person that lives in Mauritius that needs food may want a mango, rice, lentils and beans. Wants are shaped by our society.” The other part is wants, everybody can want something but only a few has the means to acquire it. A good example would be that everyone wants to eat out at expensive restaurants everyday but in reality only very few people can actually afford that lifestyle. This is why various segments have been created to target different groups and classes of people.
Marketers must therefore continually be creating and developing attractive products and then in turn devising a brilliant marketing strategy to win the consumer over to buy their product over other competing products. Companies strive to retain their customer base by delivering value and satisfaction from their products and this is formulated in consumers’ minds as a combination of service, quality and price. Some consumers would not mind paying a higher price for an item or service if they received very good service.
This is all part of what a consumer’s expectations on a product are, if these perceived expectations are met time after time then they become a loyal customer to that particular company. We as people like consistency and if a marketer provides consistent service in addition to great products and price then we will keep on going back for years. A good example would be Ben’s Chili Bowl located in Washington DC. It is an eatery that has been in business for decades and the fact that it had kept so many loyal customers is because they have offered consistent service and great food over the years and people who used to go there to eat as kids still go there as adults. They even have patrons fly into Washington DC just to experience their food and service. Companies also create brands and these brands have an effect on people’s purchasing habits.
These brands can mean several aspects of the company combined to form a perception in the consumer’s mind such as products, services, information and experiences. The more unique and interesting a brand the better it will perform. One brand that comes to mind is the Coach Company that manufactures accessories in the retail sector. They produce items such as handbags, purses, belts and other items. Coach has built a strong brand name for themselves by being unique in their style and service and this is primarily the reason that customers create a high demand for their products. This has also allowed the company to maintain an above average price for their products compared with their competitors with the knowledge that consumers would pay that higher price. Segmentation is another way that companies target the consumer to satisfy their needs and companies use this technique to target where they should market their products. There are various criteria that companies use to segment their products and some of them are geographic, demographic, psycho graphic and behavioral.
They would use factors such as how populated and area is or how wealthy the population of a specific area is and target products that fit that mold. This has proved to be a very successful tactic for companies in marketing. Marketing channels are also used by companies to reach their consumers. They use three types of marketing channels which are communications, distribution and service channels. Communications is important to get the company’s message out to the public and this could be in many forms such as the radio, television, the internet, posters and the like. They also need to distribute their products to the consumer and this means they will need a physical location like a store, or be a wholesaler and have others retail your products for you and also sell your products on the internet. Service channels are needed to effect transactions with the consumers and these could be banks for credit card purchases and transportation companies such as UPS to deliver the products to homes and businesses.
Marketing has relied on four marketing skills and tools and they are the sales force, advertising, sales promotion and marketing research, they must also use brand building, customer relations, telemarketing and others to make their product selling become reality. Companies must also function ethically and honestly to serve the consumer in the best possible manner. Marketing in the United States is unique in the world because it has evolved and changed over the years to blend in with the capitalistic society we live in in the US. This also means that some of the marketing we use in this country can only work with the credit system we currently have. This is not so in other parts of the world even in industrialized countries. So I would view marketing in the United States as one of the spokes in the wheel that makes our economy such a giant as it is today.
Part B
Regarding the second argument ‘Marketing shapes consumer needs and wants.’ I have to also agree with this statement. My reasons are many and varied. After seeing so many television commercials and advertisements both on the Internet and on newspapers I have concluded that some companies construct their ads to create a need in the consumer’s mind even if originally they were not interested in the product. I took some time to research some of the words that advertisements commonly use and I found an interesting mix of words and phrases. The word ‘free’ is the most common denominator I found in the ads, free is used in combinations such as free home trial, free inspection, buy one get one free, free installation, free estimates, free parking, free demonstration and free consultation. The word free is usually a powerful catalyst that springs the consumer into buying that particular product or idea even though he or she might not need it. I think other terms also kind of bait people into buying things they don’t need.
Terms such as ‘no payments till 2010’ or ‘money back guarantee’ ‘no down payment’ ‘offer good while supplies last’ help dissipate any doubts that the consumer may have and spur them on to make the purchase. “Because the goal is to get customers’ attention, persuade and create demand, market segmentation has historically been based on variables that correlate to creating demand: geography, age, gender, income, education, occupation and other traditional demographics, as well as psychographics around personality, lifestyle, values and attitudes. It works because these attributes are helpful for defining how to effectively speak to different groups of people.”
Some companies do act unethical in their advertising, for example I have seen some ads on the internet especially where companies would advertise a product and make it very appealing to the consumer then at the very bottom is tiny fonts the word ‘restrictions apply’ they would hide the link that takes you to where the restrictions are listed. So if you happen to buy that product without reading the fine print and something happens that you are not satisfied or want to return the item the company would refuse and make reference to their restriction policy. Other tactics that companies use to shape consumers needs and wants is to use celebrities or other famous people to sell their products. A good example of a company would be Nike. Nike teamed up with Michael Jordan to create marketing giant. One of the themes behind their partnership was to create the desire within consumers that if they wore Michael Jordan’s sneakers they could play basketball or jump as high as him.
This was directed primarily towards the younger consumers and turned out to be a huge marketing success. Companies also take advantage of world events or changes in the economy to come out with new products. A good example is the ever increasing popularity of hybrid cars. This has been brought about by gas prices going up and the economy slowing down. However the increase in hybrid cars has led to a marked decrease of large SUV vehicles. In the past we used to associate hybrid cars with car companies such as Toyota and Honda, but nowadays companies such as Lincoln, Ford and others are coming out with hybrid vehicles. This has been a necessity of them to compete in today’s changed car market.
However advertising is not the only force that drives the consumer. Most companies do a lot of research before releasing an advertisement in getting a feel of what the consumers really desire. There is a constant interaction with the public in studying what is in vogue at the time and also what brands people want to be associated with. I have always wondered at why companies come out with new models or new releases at such a quick pace. This tactic is basically mainly a tweak or an enhancement of the previous model or version in order to create the perception of a totally new product which in turn creates more demand for the product.
Good examples of these products would be software, Microsoft is especially good at coming out with new versions of their products. For example with the release of Microsoft Vista operating system it meant that people had to upgrade their computers also because their existing hardware could not support Microsoft Vista’s requirements. In conclusion, newer firms tend to lean more towards creating needs because the public does not yet know about their products. Established companies are more interested in fulfilling the existing needs of consumers. These companies are already known and their products have already being deemed essential to their lives so they would continue buying their products even with little or no advertisement.
Finance
The Top 4 Things to Do After an Accident
First attempt to get together all the information needed to comply with Florida DMV requirements. The Florida DMV filing requirements are mandated by statue and the window to file is short. Check with a legal advisor to find out current requirements as they may change. Consulting an attorney is wise whenever an auto accident occurs, especially one with injuries.
Things to do…
For sure, make notes, if possible; such as if there were any witnesses. This is important so try to get their contact information. An attorney will want to interview them later. Without contact information, witnesses can be virtually impossible to contact or locate when needed in the future.
Police reports and medical reports documenting injuries and property damage is clearly a must. If there are any available insurance reports from claims adjusters these are good to get together also.
1. Definitely go to the doctor and…
Get checked out by your family physician at a minimum; ideally go to an emergency room the same day of the accident. If your injuries are such that require immediate or emergency care you will taken by ambulance. Either way, in a doctor’s office or in an emergency room visit, be sure that all of your complaints are recorded at that point in time.
2. Consult an attorney and…
Be mindful that whatever you say during an examination will be written into the medical record regarding your accident and injuries. This is also true after the accident, at the accident scene and when speaking to insurance representatives.
3. At the accident scene…
You will want to photograph the cars involved, if possible. If you are severely injured this won’t be possible and you will rely on others to provide these for your attorney. Though photos may be available from law enforcement authorities, having photos that others take or your own may help later. It is a good idea to carry an inexpensive camera, perhaps a disposable one, in case you are involved in an accident for this purpose.
4. Take notes as soon as possible after the accident…
Remember, it’s important to note whether or not you had your seatbelt on. This will be a defense of the at-fault party’s attorney and their insurance company. This may arise in the pre-trial negotiations before the litigation goes to court. Another key fact to note is who took you to the hospital or was it by ambulance, your own vehicle or by others? It all makes a difference when it comes time to sort this out in court and by the attorneys.
At the point of treatment, hospital or a doctor’s office, definitely record the names of anyone who treats you. This includes medical healthcare professionals that attend to you afterwards. Your attorney will want to be able to know who these people are and need to interview them later for records gathering later in the process.
While you are receiving treatment keep track of x-rays or other tests and procedures that were performed on you, as to the date, location and times. Try to get and collect your relevant past medical history. These records may be pertinent to your case, which your attorney will determine after reviewing them thoroughly.
Finance
The Mindset of Top Insurance Agents
Four Key Aspects of a Superior Mindset:
1) Top agents are driven, motivated, and have a get-it-done attitude.
This is perhaps the most important and most obvious part of a top agent’s mindset. They have a no-excuses attitude and you won’t find them standing around complaining and coming up with reasons as to why they aren’t making sales. They find ways around any and all roadblocks and are relentless in their pursuit of success. Top agents know that they simply must get the job done, no matter what, and they are determined that nothing will get in their way. They will pay any price to be successful.
They are self-starters and they see themselves as self-employed. They don’t wait for others to get started, they don’t need someone looking over their shoulder, or telling them what to do. They are anxious to get to work and make things happen. They have a gun-to-the-head mentality and a sense of urgency.
Top agents know why they are doing what they are doing.They have reasons that drive them. They know why they need to make the sale and why they need to be successful. Whether it’s that dream vacation they’re going to take, that car they want, or something they want to give their kids, top agents have goals and dreams that lead to a strong inner drive.
2) Top agents have an ability to focus on what’s important.
Top agents have an ability to always get the most important tasks done. They realize that the only activities that ultimately pay them are prospecting, presenting, and closing. They don’t disregard the other items that need to get done, but they never let them come before, or keep them from the actions that lead directly to sales and success.
Here are some key questions that top agents ask themselves that lead to getting the most important tasks done: What will I do today to build my business and be successful? Is what I’m doing right now the best use of my time? What did I do today to build my business?
3) Top agents take 100% responsibility.
They take 100% responsibility for everything in their lives from health, to relationships, to business. They realize that success in all areas of their lives is up to them and not determined by outside factors such as the economy, the market, or other people. Everything starts and stops with them.
This attitude of complete responsibility leads to more control over their life, higher self-esteem, self-confidence, and ultimately more happiness and success.
4) Top agents have a strong belief system.
They have complete and total belief in themselves and their ability to sell. They also have a strong belief in their product and their company. The people they talk to can sense this complete belief and conviction and it wins them over.
They truly believe that others must have their product and they believe that their customers’ lives are much improved as a result of owning their product.
They know that the first sale is to yourself. You have to have complete belief and conviction in yourself and your product before you can sell anyone else.
So there you have the four key aspects of the top agent’s superior mindset. Your mindset is the most important determinant of success or failure in business and in life. All you need to do to increase sales and be more successful, is to work on and get better in these four key areas.
