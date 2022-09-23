Finance
Why it is Important to Wear a Helmet When Riding a Motorcycle
Benefits of Wearing a Motorcycle Helmet
Helmets:
o Decrease the likelihood of death
o Decrease the severity of injuries
o Reduce the cost of medical care required
The degree your head is injured is significantly reduced when you are wearing a helmet during a motorcycle accident. Helmets are designed to cushion and protect the head from the impact of an accident. A helmet may be the only protection you have if you experience an accident while riding.
DOT Helmet Standards
When purchasing your helmet, make sure that it meets the DOT standards for motorcycle helmets. There should be a DOT label inside the helmet.
DOT-approved helmets have:
o A solid Styrofoam (polystyrene) inside liner which is about an inch thick
o Typically weigh about three pounds
o Strong chinstraps that are firmly riveted to the helmet.
Full-face helmets offer the most protection in a crash. Federal helmet safety standards don’t include spikes or other such protrusions from the helmet.
Your helmet should fit comfortably and snugly, and you should wear it every time you ride. Don’t forget to require your passengers to wear a helmet as well.
The NHTSA in 2006 estimated that helmets decrease the probability of a fatal accident by 37 percent. Helmets also decrease the probability of a nonfatal injury by about 15 percent.
If you or a loved one has been injured in a motorcycle accident, you may need professional help. The Orlando motorcycle accident attorneys at Best & Anderson have extensive experience in helping motorcycle accident victims get the compensation they deserve.
Reasons People Don’t Wear Motorcycle Helmets
People say the reasons why they don’t wear motorcycle helmets are that helmets are:
o Expensive
o Hot
o Restrictive
o The cause of messy helmet-head hair
o Freedom of choice
The reality is that each of these reasons can’t bring back someone’s life if it is lost in a motorcycle accident. Donning a helmet doesn’t limit motorcycle drivers’ ability to hear or see what is happening around them.
The bottom line is helmets are the single most important piece of protective equipment you can have when riding a motorcycle!
Read the Label For Warnings
You may remember at one point reading a funny warning label that said something like “Don’t operate hairdryer while having a shower.” Or one of the better ones floating around on the Internet says of the product – a mattress no less – “Warning: do not attempt to swallow.”
While it’s hard to imagine anyone trying to swallow a mattress, the fact that the warning label states that indicates the manufacturers are trying to make sure they don’t get sued for the eventuality. That’s the main reason for warning labels – to avoid lawsuits if something goes wrong with the product.
Most often people associate warning labels and lawsuits together in the same sentence when they’re taking medications. It’s quite common that many drugs do have side effects; some so serious they may even cause death. The US courts are quite busy with dangerous product lawsuits relating to drugs that harm.
The general idea of having a warning label in the first place, is to tell consumers there may be a problem with the product. You might think they’re really ridiculous, like the one on pepper spray that states, “Don’t spray in your own eyes.” Think about this though, if those warnings weren’t there, and something bad happened, you could sue the company for selling a defective product.
It’s the 1994 Safety Regulations that are in effect for most new and used products such as vehicles, medicines, clothing, pesticides, DIY tools and household goods etc. The rules say that the manufacturers must provide safe products for normal and “unusual, but predictable applications.” The definition of predictable applications is sometimes difficult to define though.
If a product just doesn’t work and doesn’t hurt anyone, then it’s not defective. It should be taken back to the manufacturer, but if it’s not dangerous, it doesn’t qualify for a defective product lawsuit. If you have any questions about this area of law, contact a competent attorney who has experience in this area. S/he will assess the merits of your potential case and provide you with advice on how to proceed.
Car Insurance Rates, Cell Phones and Auto Accidents
Most people realize that one key to keeping their car insurance rates low is to avoid being in an accident. While some companies have first accident forgiveness, more than likely at some point that accident will affect the rates you’re paying for your auto insurance. Many vehicle accidents are a result of distractions, in fact statistics show that distracted drivers have three time the chance of being in an accident. While there are a variety of distractions that can be a cause of an accident, one of the biggest distractions causing more and more accidents today are using cell phones while driving.
The root cause of many of these cell phone related accidents are from people who are either dialing their phone or searching their contact list while driving. Both acts are very dangerous because it normally forces the driver to look at their phone to complete the act. And at high speeds and/or in congested traffic, a second or two is all it takes to either cause an accident or be slow to react when another driver has made a bad move. Unfortunately just talking on your cell phone or listening to someone else can be almost as dangerous since it tends to lessen your focus on the road and what’s going on around you. The percentages that studies indicate are astounding, with 80% of accidents occurring within a couple of seconds of a driver being distracted.
While many people have turned to using hands-free sets while talking on their phone, statistics indicate that while it helps with the dialing aspect of using a cell phone, the overall percentage of accidents have dropped very little. Even if you aren’t actually holding the phone, talking and listening to someone can still be a distraction.
Text messaging is another form of cell phone use that is proving to be very dangerous. Text messaging requires you to look away from the road, even longer than you would if you were just dialing a number.
There are many drivers who feel that they can concentrate on a phone conversation and the road at the same time, but this is generally not the case; your attention is always divided. Others feel that they can look back up quick enough to avoid an accident, but one actually never knows when the right time to look away and the right time to look back at the road can be. All it takes is a split second to slow your reaction time so it’s imperative that drivers be concentrating on the road and aware of their surroundings at all times.
Some states have already banned talking on cell phones while driving, and other states are working on following in their footsteps. There are even some states that are doing their best to outlaw text messaging while driving as well, since it has proven to be so dangerous. Before you get in your car and start talking on your cell phone, consider your well being, the well being of others, as well as the hike in your car insurance rates that could occur. Don’t be the foolish one that says “it could never happen to me”. Use cell phones wisely, and for best results, limit cell phone talking while driving to emergencies only. If you must talk on your phone, take the time to pull off the road while carrying on the conversation.
Reliability of Cheap Web Hosting Providers
All online marketers will be aware of the term web hosting. Each of them is a client of one or other hosting providers. The number of providers have increased rapidly with the increasing use of internet in promoting online businesses. Everything from goods to services is sold on the Internet today. In this case, each of these businesses would require a web hosting company to promote web space for them where they can put a website and promote their businesses.
The requirements of each type of business are different from those of others. A cheap web hosting provider can offer tools to run a business type, but the same hosting service can not be good for the performance of other business. There is a common notion that only high price paid hosting company can offer all the tools you need. However, this is not the case. The tools and features offered by this cheap hosting company might be useless for your type of business and will only end up spending more money.
Although the price is the main consideration for most people, while selecting a hosting service provider, there are some other points to be studied.
1) Ease of use: You should be able to easily update and edit your site, even if they are aware of its technical aspects. cPanel is the control tool web’s most popular used by most web hosting providers.
2) Customer Service: The hosting company should be able to diagnose the problem with your website and put back into operation as soon as possible. While some web hosting providers to offer cheap, are very helpful and can easily connect to them via a phone line support, live chat or email support.
3) Uptime Guarantee: Check the operation of the guarantee prescribed by your web hosting provider. This warranty indicates the percentage of time during which the hosting server will be accessible. This information is usually indicated on the website. A web host is reliable only if you have a guarantee of operability of at least 99.5%.
4) hidden fees: Some web hosting providers charge additional fees for creating or improving your website. The charges for the different operations must not be too high, anyway.
Cheap Car Insurance For Young Drivers a Must
There does come a time when children are old enough to drive either your car or their own. When this happens every parent is firstly concerned about safety on the road and secondly about getting cheap car insurance for young drivers. It is important to find the most economical insurance designed for young drivers’ right from the beginning. Whether the insurance is going to be paid by the parents or the young driver it must be paid on a regular basis. It is the monthly payment that must be taken into consideration because this is ongoing.
There is no way to get round car insurance because it is the law. However, it is possible to get round outrageously expensive monthly premiums. It is your right to look for cheap car insurance for young drivers that is as low as possible. The one thing that puts off many parents and young drivers from getting the best possible premium is searching around for quotes. This is why many end up by paying more than they have to. This is just not a smart move and especially in our current economic climate.
We all need to drive. Even when children start driving parents may be anxious about safety on the road but it soon becomes apparent it is a big time saver. Both parents and young motorists become more independent. It may come as a relief to know you can start enjoying this new lifestyle without having to spend hours and days searching for the most competitive quotes. All you have to do is fill in a short application for a free quote. This is done online and you get an almost immediate reply. The answer will be one or more of the lowest possible quotes for cheap car insurance for young drivers.
Knowing When to Call a Plumber
In these trying times, Do It Yourself is the name of the game for most folks when it comes to home repairs. Most of us know how to get rid of a simple clog or even fix a leaky faucet, but there are definitely times when bringing in a professional plumber is the smart thing to do. So how do you know when to call a plumber?
–When you find yourself fixing the same problem over and over again: Even those of us who are quite handy with a pair of pliers or screwdriver can create a temporary fix for a small plumbing problem. But if you are over-repairing the same issue again and again, you may be doing more harm than good: and that could end up costing a lot more in the long run. Take one good shot at the repair, and if the problem comes back then it’s wise to call a plumber.
–If you simply don’t trust your skills: If you’ve never done plumbing repairs before, water pipes that are essential to your home and important appliances like your dishwasher are probably not good “laboratories” in which to hone your plumbing skills. If you feel as if you lack the skills to complete the job successfully, suck it up and call a plumber. Don’t wait till you have everything disassembled either: deep down in your gut you already know if you’ve got the wherewithal to make a repair or not. You may like the idea of being an “I Can Do It Myself” hero, but be realistic.
–If everything you’ve tried is simply not working: You’ve exhausted all your possibilities for unclogging that toilet and it still isn’t draining water! Clogged toilets and water drains and pipes are generally pretty simple to fix, but sometimes there may be an unseen problem that makes do-it-yourself techniques ineffective. A plumber has all the tools and all the equipment that most of us don’t have at home: he can use his rooting services and other methods quickly and efficiently and has literally “seen it all” when it comes to plumbing issues.
–If the situation is dangerous: Broken water pipes, broken water mains and other similar issues may be dangerous to your family’s safety and/or the structure and contents of your home. If an event like this occurs, don’t mess around: call in a professional plumber immediately to mitigate the problem and get the situation under control quickly.
Do It Yourself is all well and good, but there are definitely times when it’s wiser and more cost-effective to bring in a Denver plumbing specialist or a contractor in the city where you live: that’s what they’re there for!
Child Insurance Plans – The Next Big Objective of Insurance Agencies
The Life Insurance Industry is in full bloom. With wide marketing from Private Players, LIC and Government insistence, people from all classes are realizing the importance of taking Life Insurance Cover. Short term, long term, pension and child insurance plans are on boom. People are investing in these plans initiated either by self awareness or by the glam of insurance advertisements.
After the flight of pension plans (sale of pension plans have boomed up dramatically in the past years), the next big thing, most insurance companies are targeting is Child Insurance Plan. Even Life Insurance Corporation of India, which majority targeted on Money Back and Term Plans, is now moving towards child plans.
Child Insurance Plans began from the Child age 0, so it’s easy for most of the parents to plan the future of their “to-be-born” child. Child Plans – cut only for children are meant to cover the education, higher education and marriage needs. Sum assured or guaranteed returns are the main features of child plan. The main attraction, insurance companies like ICICI Prudential and HDFC insurance companies tap on is the Maturity Benefit Plan wherein the family need not pay further in case of insured parent death during the policy term and the policy continues with sum assured and the bonuses declared.
Tapping on other benefits, which in fact are beneficial, insurance companies are putting up their best. Child insurance plans have some of the basic attractions like cheques when the child reaches a certain grade/class or age and beneficiary concept where beneficiary (in this case the child) is the sole person to receive the benefit. To add to the icing is the Tax benefit. Parent/s who is taking the child policy is eligible for Tax Benefit under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
– Under Section 80C: You can save tax each year as premiums up to Rs. 1,000,000 are allowed as a deduction from your taxable income.
– Under Section 10 (10D), the benefits you receive from this policy are completely tax-free subject to the exclusions.
Securing ones child future is one of the biggest relief for any parent. With so many insurance companies coming in the child insurance, life insurance field, this should not be a dream too far…
