Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov puts tense summer behind him

Kirill Kaprizov’s English has improved substantially over the summer, to the point that the Russian winger was able to answer reporters’ questions on Thursday without the aid of his interpreter.
The budding Wild superstar did not, however, want to use his new communication skills to answer questions about his offseason in his native Russia, at war with Ukraine after invading its neighbor in February, or whether he had difficulty getting back to the United States.
On the first day of training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink, with teammate Mats Zuccarello running interference, Kaprizov declined to talk about anything but hockey in his first meeting with reporters since the Wild lost a first-round playoff series to St. Louis in May.
Zuccarello, Kaprizov’s veteran linemate, joined Kaprizov at the podium Thursday and set the tone after the first question regarding a reportedly difficult journey back from his native Russia to the U.S.
“We’re not going to talk about that,” Zuccarello said. “We’d only like hockey questions, right?”
Kaprizov, 25, nodded. Asked if he was ever worried he wouldn’t get back for his third NHL season and whether it was difficult to get here, he said in English, “No, not at all.”
Kaprizov had a franchise-record 47 goals and 100 points last season, his second after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. Guerin said helping him return to Minnesota was more difficult than the Wild expected, adding, “I’m sure it wasn’t a great part of his life.”
Goaltender Ivan Fedotov, 22, a seventh-round draft pick signed to an entry-level contract by the Philadelphia Flyers, remains in Russia after being arrested for trying to avoid military service. Since 2021, all Russian males between the ages of 18 and 27 have been required to serve at least one year of military service.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial military mobilization to call up as many as 300,000 reservists.
“I know Kirill doesn’t want to talk about it but, you know, we just had some issues getting him back in the U.S.,” Guerin said. “We did get help from some friends in Washington D.C., and we’re extremely grateful for that. And, you know, Kirill was really patient, did exactly what he had to do.
“It was just a really tough time for him. We’re just glad that he’s here. We’re glad that he’s safe and healthy and ready to go, and he’s excited. That’s behind us.”
Kaprizov said Thursday he has bought a house in the Twin Cities and was thrilled to be back on the ice. Asked how he worked this summer to improve on the best offensive season in team history, the left winger said, “I don’t know. I do what I do every summer. I don’t think about 100 points, I just practice.”
Guerin, who signed Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract just before the left wing was expected to report to training last fall, has high expectations. Kaprizov added eight goals and nine points in the Wild’s six playoff games last spring.
“I think he’s got more,” Guerin said. “I really do. I don’t think we’ve seen the most from Kirill. He’s a special player.”
Kaprizov showed his rare skill from the get-go on Thursday, wrapping the puck around young defenseman Turner Ottenbreit and sending a shot at goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during a three-on-two drill in the team’s first practice session.
“It was a phenomenal first day,” Kaprizov said. “It was good to see all the guys. Everyone’s happy to be back and to see each other. It was just an overall really good first day.”
Guerin struggled to convey the exact situation Kaprizov was in. He reportedly was denied entrance to the U.S. twice because of a work visa issue before it was resolved. Asked if Kaprizov’s safety was ever in question, the GM said, “We didn’t know at first.”
“That’s tough to explain,” he added. “I don’t think it was ever life-threatening or anything like that, just a matter of him being OK and being relatively safe and being able to get back over here. … As long as he’s here, he’s fine and things are good. Just let him focus on hockey.”
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season.
Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts. New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has 103 pass attempts. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been targeted more times (29) than Fields has attempted a pass. And on and on.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk at Halas Hall in the lead-up to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them.
“I truly believe in evaluating the matchups each week and saying, ‘OK, here’s where we have the advantages. Here’s where our disadvantages are,’ ” Getsy said. “If it’s 50 throws, 50 runs, I don’t really care. It’s about winning. It’s about giving us the best chance to win.”
During his weekly availability Thursday in Lake Forest, Getsy pointed more to execution from players and coaches as the problem over the balance of run and pass calls. In reality, Getsy noted, the numbers don’t paint the full picture of the first two games.
Fields attempted 17 passes in a rainy, sloppy win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. And in the 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears had only 41 plays, of which Getsy said 19 or 20 were pass plays. Fields had 11 pass attempts, was sacked three times and ran on a few other pass plays, including his 3-yard touchdown run.
And the Bears were gashing the Packers defense in the running game in the second half, including totaling 103 rushing yards on a drive in which they didn’t score in the fourth quarter. Getsy said the Packers were intent on not letting Fields get outside the pocket.
“Whatever the defense presents to us, that’s what we’ve got to be able to do,” Getsy said. “And I believe we can do that. Each week, different personalities of defensive coordinators present different things. Last week, I was around it for a long time (in Green Bay), they build that shell and they don’t let you get behind them. We were able to get behind them, and that’s where we’ve got to take advantage of those couple of opportunities that we did have.
“We didn’t execute in those situations and take advantage of those certain opportunities. When you play those types of styles of defenses, you’re not getting many shots. You’d better hit it when you can, and we didn’t do that. So we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
The execution obviously has to improve so the Bears have more than 41 plays. They went three-and-out on three straight first-half drives after scoring on their opening series, and Getsy was open about where he and players needed to be better.
On one of those missed-shot plays on that key fourth-quarter drive, it looked as if Fields overthrew wide receiver Darnell Mooney — who has two catches for 4 yards on five targets this season — by a few yards. But all parties agreed this week that Mooney wasn’t where he needed to be.
“Mooney didn’t have great detail with the route,” Getsy said. “The landmark where you’re trying to hit that thing was way off from where he was. Justin could have helped him by throwing him over to that point. So that part of it, the two of them were just not executing at the highest level necessarily right there. We learned from it. We studied it a bunch this week and made sure everyone is on the same page — not just Mooney but for whoever else might be in that situation the next time.”
Getsy also pointed to execution — and coaching — on Fields’ failed fourth-down run from inside the 1-yard line. Getsy defended the play call, which had Fields lined up in the shotgun formation and right guard Lucas Patrick pulling.
Getsy said the coaching staff did their research and felt the play was the best opportunity to score based on the defense presented.
“We love that play. We didn’t execute it properly,” Getsy said. “For whatever reason, we were seeing ghosts a little bit up front. They were able to get penetration where we should have had two linemen on one to stop that penetration, which kind of got Lucas off a little bit instead of cleaning that gap. And then it would have just been Lucas with (De’Vondre Campbell) in the hole and then Justin still would have had to run through some contact.
“We knew what was coming. That was exactly what we wanted. We just didn’t execute it well enough. We’ve got to get them coached up a little bit better so that they don’t make that mistake.”
It was one of many small things that added up to a 17-point loss. Getsy said the Bears this week need to approach walk-throughs and practices as if in a game so the details feel easier on actual game days.
Bears players are trying to keep patience as they work for a breakthrough. Mooney said his mantra is “don’t stress it too much.” Fields said he’s keeping in mind “selflessness” as things unfold.
“Knowing that if these are the plays that he thinks are going to win us the game, then I’m all with it,” Fields said. “Like I said about Darnell on Sunday, if he caught zero passes and won the game, he wouldn’t have any problem. If I threw zero passes and we won the game, I wouldn’t have any problems. Our goal as a team, as an offense, is to win games. Nobody’s looking at how many passes did I have, how many yards did I have. We’re just all trying to win the game.”
Perhaps Sunday’s game will give Getsy the opportunity to get Fields going. Lovie Smith’s Texans have given up 433.5 yards per game but held the Indianapolis Colts to 20 points and the Denver Broncos to 16.
Getsy left Lambeau Field on Sunday at least feeling good about how the Bears continued to work despite an ugly stretch of offense in the second quarter.
“I’ve been on a lot of sidelines that when you go three-and-out that many times in a row, things get weird, right?” Getsy said. “Those guys were tough. They stuck together. It was about, how can we get better the next play? And how we’re ready to roll. We’ve got the right kind of men in that room. I’m excited to see what’s next for them.”
Under its new head Chris Licht, the original cable news network is making strides toward reasserting itself as a neutral news source.
This is causing some apprehension on the far left, which has come to see CNN as an ally in its fight against the Fox News Channel for the hearts and minds, and political loyalties, of Americans. To some, this is an example of the so-called both sidesism, a pejorative that used to be a tenet of independent journalism but now is used as an example of aiding the anti-democratic enemy, as if those boundaries are clear.
Granted, not every issue has two sides, especially when it comes to the antics of former President Donald Trump, but most of them do. So we’re in Licht’s court, even if ex-MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann called him a “TV fascist,” an absurd charge that actually made Licht’s point for him.
We say America is better off with MSNBC offering the liberal point of view as a counterbalance to the conservative entertainment typically found on Fox, where fair and balanced has an ironic connotation.
The country badly needs a prominent news site that all Americans can trust, something closer to the BBC, perhaps, and certainly a channel that comes closer to Ted Turner’s prescient vision of an independent, ubiquitous, 24-hour news source, rooted in original reporting and watched the world over. CNN has a highly distinguished history marked not least by its long-standing team of superb international journalists. Plenty of them worried that the network was abandoning its original mission statement.
And while we’re in the opinion market ourselves, we think CNN should return to more reporting and less amplification, more fact-checking and fewer hot takes, more journalistic boots on the ground and fewer anchors getting their talking points from whatever happens to be trending on Twitter.
And, yes, a neutral observer watching CNN’s political coverage from the likes of Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Brian Stelter and (not so long ago) Chris Cuomo would reasonably conclude that there has been a liberal bias. Those on the left who say otherwise are either fooling themselves or spending too much in the social media echo chambers.
You could argue there were good business reasons for that creep at CNN under Jeff Zucker, given that all the conservatives are watching Fox and unlikely to defect anytime soon. And you could make a case that it was moderate. But there still needs to be some place to go for those who cherish strong and unbiased reporting dedicated to helping Americans make up their mind in a more informed manner.
Perhaps it’s Pollyannaish to hope that CNN can retrofit itself in a country where each political side believes the other is living in a kind of dangerous alternate reality. But many of Licht’s innovations, including the new national morning show featuring Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, are refreshing changes that might just help with this country’s ever-expanding habit of spinning the facts before digesting them.
— The Chicago Tribune
Progressives like to point out that Americans pay more for health care yet have poorer outcomes than people in countries of similar wealth.
New life expectancy data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to indicate that things are getting only worse. Between 2020 and 2021, American life expectancy decreased 0.9 years. That follows a drop of 1.8 years in 2020.
But there are many factors that influence our longevity more than the health care system does. In fact, much of the decline in life expectancy has little to do with our health care system.
Life expectancy has gone down in most countries, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an Oxford University study of 29 well-off countries, 27 saw a fall in life expectancy in 2020.
But the coronavirus alone doesn’t fully explain the U.S. decline. New CDC research attributes it mostly to two factors, the pandemic as well as “unintentional injuries.”
Sixteen percent of the decline in life expectancy between 2020 and 2021 was a function of an increase in accidents and unintentional injuries.
The age-adjusted death rate for unintentional injuries increased nearly 17% between 2019 and 2020.
Fatal car crashes increased by 6.8% from 2019 to 2020, resulting in nearly 40,000 lives lost — the highest number since 2007, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Drugs are claiming more lives too. Drug overdose deaths from April 2020 to April 2021 reached 100,306 — a 28.5% increase from the prior period. In the 12 months ending March 2022, overdose deaths surpassed 109,000.
The increase in traffic and drug deaths is tragic. But even before 2020, Americans got into more traffic accidents and overdosed more often than people in other countries.
A 2016 CDC report concluded that the United States had the worst car-crash death rate among 20 affluent nations. And a 2018 study of 13 peer countries published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that the U.S. had the highest rate of drug overdose deaths.
Americans are also disproportionately likely to die from gun violence. The U.S. firearm homicide rate is more than eight times that of Canada — and 23 times Australia’s.
Individuals’ choices and behavior contribute to these higher death rates. The U.S. health care system does not have the power to stop people from abusing drugs, driving recklessly or shooting one another.
Similarly, Americans suffer from obesity and diabetes at higher rates than residents of other countries. Both conditions increase the risk of dying from our country’s biggest killer, heart disease. But they stem largely from poor diet and lack of exercise, behaviors that our health care system has relatively little influence over.
To see the role of cultural influences in life expectancy, we need only look at regional variations throughout the U.S. There’s a nearly nine-year difference between the state with the highest life expectancy — Hawaii, at 80.7 years — and the state with the lowest — Mississippi, at 71.9 years, according to the CDC.
And the recent drop in life expectancy wasn’t as severe in the Pacific Northwest or New England as in the South and Southwest.
Americans across the board routinely receive better care than people elsewhere for certain diseases — notably cancer, our second-leading cause of death. In fact, the U.S. has a lower than average mortality rate from cancer relative to other wealthy countries, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Progressives tend to blame systems, rather than individual choices, for disparities in everything from income to health. But sometimes, those choices matter more than any system.
Sally Pipes wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
Giants coach Brian Daboll brushed off the frustrations of wide receiver Kenny Golladay as any disruptive issue on Thursday.
“I’ve been in the NFL a long time, as you guys have,” Daboll said before practice. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have a greater respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [un]happy that he didn’t play. It shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro and we’ll see how it goes this week.”
Golladay was diligent as usual during Thursday’s practice. Then he watched film of his routes on an iPad in the locker room after.
Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka provided no clarity about why Golladay played only two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, however.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked to be honest with you,” Kafka said. “He’s done a great job.”
That’s exactly the kind of “confusing” feedback Golladay said he doesn’t understand: he receives praise, then doesn’t play.
Daboll insisted Golladay is not in the dark.
“We have private conversations,” the coach said. “We have good conversations. We’re in a good spot.”
Kafka said he thinks he’s “in a good place with being on the same page” with Golladay.
“I got faith in Kenny,” Daboll said. “I got a good relationship with him. I’m sure for a player that’s 28 [years old], that’s not always the easiest thing… I think it’s a bigger thing than it really it is. We went with [David] Sills. KG’s working hard. We’ll see where it goes this week, and I have confidence in all the guys.”
The Giants (2-0) are averaging only 20 points per game, which puts them in a three-way tie for 15th in the 32-team NFL.
They have scored three offensive touchdowns in two games. They scored only one TD with Golladay benched in last week’s 19-16 win over Carolina.
Daboll confirmed that GM Joe Schoen collaborates with the head coach on creating the gameday roster every week.
Often there is a separation between a GM controlling the 55-man roster and the head coach controlling the 48-man gameday roster. Not so here with this regime.
“Joe and I talk about everything, whether it’s gameday roster, the whole roster, practice squad,” Daboll said. “I think it’s a really good working relationship, and we talk about everything. I ask him for advice sometimes. He asks me for advice sometimes. He’s a good partner to have.”
Daboll explained the process of how they collaborate on game day rosters.
“Coaches give input, give [me] input. I’ll go to Joe and say ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking, this is who we’d like to bring up,” Daboll said. “And Joe has always been like, ‘Great.’ There’s not been, like ‘Ah, I think we should do this guy.’ We kind of set a game plan together of what we need. He’s been outstanding. And sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Hey, what do you think of this? Which I think is healthy.”
Kafka said the offensive staff and Daboll will “continue to evaluate” whether Golladay will play more against Dallas.
“Anytime you put on that helmet and you’re out there on the field, you have to have the ability to execute what you’re called upon,” Kafka said. “Kenny’s done a great job in practice, he’s working hard, he’s working his tail off this week. So I’m happy for him for that.
DNP: DL Leonard Williams (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hammy), CB Justin Layne (concussion).
LIMITED: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), C Jon Feliciano (shin), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), S Dane Belton (clavicle), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder).
Thibodeaux and Ojulari are trending toward making their season debuts against Dallas. Thibodeaux said he’s “definitely confident” in his knee. Both the No. 5 pick and Ojulari did 1-on-1s vs. O-lineman at full speed Thursday.
DNP: CB Trevon Diggs (non-injury/personal), LB Micah Parsons (illness), S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb).
FULL: WR Michael Gallup (knee).
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Parsons to Dallas media Thursday: “I know he’s got symptoms of congestion. Nothing to do with Covid or flu. Those have been tested. But he does have the kind of symptoms that would be best for him not to practice. Don’t look for that to be a factor against the Giants.”
If the Vikings need any extra motivation for Sunday’s game against Detroit, they can look back to Dec. 5, 2021.
On that day, the Vikings came into Ford Field with a 5-6 record and looking to stay in the NFC playoff race, while the Lions were 0-10-1 and seemingly playing out the string. But Detroit won 29-27 in stunning fashion on a touchdown pass on the final play of the game.
The game was a turning point for both teams. The Vikings finished the season 8-9, one game out of the playoff race, and head coach Mike Zimmer was fired and replaced by Kevin O’Connell. And the win led to some momentum by the Lions, who finished last season 3-3 and look to be much improved this year.
Fast forward to Sunday when the teams meet again, this time at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“That was definitely a tough loss, especially because we needed it to get into the playoffs and everything,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said Thursday. “Them having not so good of a record last year and us going into their home and losing, it definitely did not leave a good taste in our mouth after that. So definitely ready to get back to it. Get back to them.”
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson also has bad memories from that loss, and he wasn’t even in Detroit that day. Peterson was in Minnesota watching on television while on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The Lions won when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who had replaced Peterson in the lineup, was behind Brown, who caught the ball just past the goal line. Later that week, Peterson went on the “All Things Covered” podcast he co-hosts with former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden and talked about what Dantzler did wrong.
“That was very tough,” Peterson said Thursday of the loss. “I remember it like it was yesterday. I was on my couch watching it. … To watch the ending of that game was just heartbreaking.”
Whether Minnesota took the Lions lightly that day is uncertain. The Vikings had won eight straight games in the series, although they had barely survived 19-17 two months earlier on Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal on the final play at U.S. Bank Stadium.
One thing, though, is certain. The Vikings (1-1) won’t be taking the Lions (1-1) lightly on Sunday.
“This is a very, very dangerous football team that we or anybody can’t overlook, so we understand that we have our hands full,” Peterson said.
In addition to beating the Vikings late last season to give first-year head coach Dan Campbell his first NFL victory, Detroit followed that up with late-season victories over two playoff-bound teams, Arizona and Green Bay. This season, Campbell and the Lions have added some key players, most notably rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, taken out of Michigan with the second pick in the draft.
Hutchinson had three of Detroit’s five sacks in last Sunday’s 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. In the opener, the Lions barely lost at home 38-35 to the Eagles, the team that manhandled the Vikings 24-7 on Monday night in Philadelphia.
“They’re a pretty good team,” Jefferson said. “They’re coming in with a lot of fire, a lot of momentum, especially off the last game. So we definitely are prepared for them to come in and try to battle it out with us. I mean, they’ve been fired up this whole year. … They definitely think they’re a team that can come in here and beat us.”
While Hutchinson has been a key factor on an improved defense, the Lions have been even more impressive on offense. De’Andre Swift has rushed for 200 yards in their two games while averaging a staggering 10 yards per carry. Goff, who was up and down in 2021, his first season in Detroit, has thrown six touchdown passes, including four against the Commanders.
“You feel that Dan’s building something special there, and I’ve got a lot of respect for those coaches,” said O’Connell, who had Goff as his quarterback when he was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2020. “I know Jared Goff really well. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. … We know it’s going to be a heck of a challenge.”
Since O’Connell wasn’t with Minnesota then, he can’t use last December’s loss as motivation. But the Vikings have plenty of players still around from then who can.
“That was a tough one,” said edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, who sacked Goff earlier in that game but couldn’t generate pressure on the final play. “We took it on the head. Oh, 100 percent we’re going to use it as motivation.”
Crime
A former Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra employee has been convicted in federal court of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Thursday.
David St. George, 75, of Arlington, was sentenced September 14 to five years in prison and five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay costs of $5,100 plus restitution payments of $3,000 to each of the victims. He first pleaded guilty in March.
“Child pornography is not a victimless crime. It depicts child abuse. Plain and simple. Every image or video of the material causes untold harm and trauma inflicted on an innocent child, and those who possess, distribute or view it are not only breaking the law, but more importantly, re-victimizing those children with every act that sexualizes them. “Rollins said in a statement.
The St. George investigation dates back to 2018, when law enforcement received a tip about a shared secure online storage account containing child pornography, officials said. Authorities tracked the account’s IP address, which was tied to St. George’s internet connection. This storage account contained more than 5,000 photo and video files. Many contained sexually explicit content involving children, including depictions of an adult raping a baby about 1 year old, Rollins’ office said.
Police searched the St. George residence in September 2018. They found thousands of files of child pornography, including depictions of sexual assaults of children between the ages of 6 and 8, officials said.
Through records of St. George’s emails, police found he had repeatedly posted child pornography despite being repeatedly banned by an online service provider. As police searched his home, St. George admitted to receiving and uploading child pornography to the Dark Web while concealing his identity. He also admitted to receiving and downloading child pornography via email so he could upload it to his shared secure storage account.
“The child sexual abuse material St. George possessed captured the horrific child abuse. Searches of his home and electronics revealed he had thousands of these images as he was employed by the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra,” said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations in New England, in a statement. “HSI is committed to prosecuting those who possess and trade child sexual abuse material wherever they hide, even when they go to great lengths to anonymize their activity and conceal their identity.”
In November 2018, The Boston Globe reported that St. George was a well-regarded senior adviser to students. He worked closely with conductor Benjamin Zander, who founded the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. St. George reportedly provided Zander with musical reviews during rehearsals.
Shortly after St. George’s arrest, the World reported, a dozen young musicians clashed with the orchestra’s management in a tense conversation lasting more than two hours. Five members of the youth orchestra told the newspaper that they quit after St. George’s arrest and that their faith in the organization was damaged.
Associate conductor Benjamin Vickers was released for sending students inappropriate messages following St. George’s arrest. Two of the students, both over the age of 18, shared messages with the World that Vickers had sent them. Vickers allegedly asked a student about his sexual preferences and whether he was circumcised. The students said they did not report the incidents to the conductors because they did not feel comfortable doing so.
