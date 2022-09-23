Connect with us

Blockchain

Will Polkadot Network Progress Give An Ailing DOT Renewed Vigor?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

Polkadot
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Polkadot has proven successful in a number of areas recently. Data from Santiment shows that there has been a dramatic increase in development on Polkadot.

But does this mean a brighter future for Polkadot? Data shows that the highest amount of transfers occurred on September 16.

In addition, there’s even better news. Parallel chaining is likewise very active. The volume of transactions using these secondary chains on the Polkadot main chain is an indicator of this action.

The GLMR token from Moonbeam and the MOVR token from Moonrivers are two of the most well-known.

Chart: TradingView.com

Polkadot Investors Up In Numbers

Investments on Polkadot are also at an all-time high, with DFG coming in first place with 52 active projects.

While these claims certainly sound promising, how will they impact DOT’s market presence? The coin’s performance on the market has improved, thanks to recent changes.

Investor confidence in Polkadot’s ecosystem and native token DOT can increase if the crypto market recovers with the broader financial markets.

Both the DeFi and the more conventional financial markets are experiencing unfavorable market circumstances that make price changes unlikely. The recent increase in interest rates by 0.75 percent exacerbates the already intense selling pressure.

DOT Challenged By Adverse Market Conditions

Fear caused by recent CPI data is still evident on the charts as bears continue to test the lower part of the Donchian channel. Even though bulls are attempting to gain momentum, adverse market conditions continue to outweigh them.

DOT is trading at $6.48 as of this writing, down 6.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show. However, DOT is expected to receive excellent news from the charts.

The critical support at $6.04 has slowed the price’s precipitous decline. It bolsters the strengthening bullish trend, which is more evident on the 4-hour to 1-hour tick indicators.

The price has settled between $6.04 and $6.83 near the center channel. After a sharp rejection candle at the opening of today’s trading session, the bulls may be able to penetrate and consolidate above the immediate resistance level of $6.57 if there is less volatility around these price levels.

The current price movement according to the XABCD harmonic pattern indicates that investors and traders should buy the dip, so propelling the price into an uptrend.

Zsw7Ugyu

DOT total market cap at $7.15 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from VOI.id, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies in Terms of Volume

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies In Terms Of Volume
google news
  • The top 5 coins by high volume are USDT, BTC, ETH, BUSD, and XRP.
  • USDT has a 24-hour trading volume of $54,346,833,081.

In recent days, the global cryptocurrency market has maintained a gloomy trend. The major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are continually experiencing unpredictable price movements. In the declining crypto market, the leading cryptocurrencies are currently in an unstable state, with their values fluctuating. However, the top currencies have seen a slight increase in the last 24 hours.

Top coins by volume (Source: CMC)

Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrencies with the highest 24-hour volume.

Tether (USDT)

Tether (USDT) is the largest stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar and it is 100% backed by Tether’s reserves. USDT is owned by iFinex, a Hong Kong-based platform. After BTC and ETH, USDT is the third-largest cryptocurrency in the global crypto market. 

At the time of writing, the USDT is trading around $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,346,833,081. Tether decreased by nearly 0.01% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, it has a circulating supply of 67,954,703,168 USDT coins, as per CMC. 

Bitcoin (BTC) 

Bitcoin, the first successful decentralized payment system, was introduced in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, an anonymous developer. BTC remains at the top of the highly competitive market after more than a decade of existence. Bitcoin holds 39.1% dominance in the crypto market. 

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at around $19,434.33 with a one-day trading volume of $39,700,647,837. In the past 24 hours, BTC has increased by nearly 3.90%. The coin has a circulating supply of 19,158,168.00 BTC. 

Ethereum (ETH)

Ether is the native currency of decentralized open-source blockchain technology, Ethereum. In addition to acting as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies, ETH provides a framework for the execution of decentralized smart contracts.

According to CMC, the price of Ethereum is $1,350.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,663,664,370 at the time of writing. However, ETH has increased by nearly 6.75% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Ethereum has a circulating supply of 122,486,213.50 ETH. 

Binance USD (BUSD)

Binance USD is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by the Binance exchange in collaboration with the blockchain-based platform, Paxos Trust. 

The current price of the BUSD Coin is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,279,286,521, according to CMC. However, BUSD has increased by nearly 0.10% in the last 24 hours. The coin has a circulating supply of 20,517,253,085 BUSD coins. 

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger. Ripple, a blockchain-based payment system, introduced the public open-source blockchain known as XRPL in 2011. On the native network, XRP is deployed as a transaction fee as well as a possible form of payment and investment.

The live XRP price today is $0.5497 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,364,031,542. XRP has increased by nearly 29.46% in the last 24 hours. The token has a circulating supply of 49,848,747,475 XRP coins. 

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Helium Drops Its Own Blockchain to Solana

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Helium Drops Its Own Blockchain To Solana
google news
Altcoin News
  • After the migration is complete, a new version of the Helium Wallet App will be released.
  • HNT token holders will also be able to use other wallets within the Solana ecosystem.

Members of the Helium community voted to transfer the decentralized Wi-Fi network from its blockchain, officially known as HIP 70, to the Solana blockchain. By staking over 12 million HNT, 6,177 community members voted in favor of the move.

Helium’s developers proposed the switch to Solana to help scale the protocol through more efficient transactions and interoperability. All tokens, applications, and governance will be moved to the network. 

Following the migration, HNT, MOBILE, and IOT tokens will be issued on the Solana network and will continue to be used in the Helium ecosystem. When the migration is finished, a new version of the Helium Wallet App will be released. Furthermore, the Helium layer 1 blockchain history will be made public. Users will gain access to the new app by updating their current wallet app. HNT holders can also use Solana ecosystem wallets.

100 Billion Transaction Milestone in 2 Years

Solana reached a milestone on September 22 when the number of Solana-based transactions reached 1 billion since its launch in 2020. Even though the network is experiencing issues with blockchain speed, transactions on the platform appear to be unaffected. The network’s milestone validates its website’s claim of fast, forever. 

Even though the network has performed admirably, it has encountered several problems. These include frequent network outages, which are often inconvenient. In August, the Solana network was also subjected to a network exploit, which affected several wallets. The network is gaining popularity and acceptance due to its speed and lower transaction costs.

Recommended For You :

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Weighing the Benefits of Forex and Crypto Trading

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Weighing The Benefits Of Forex And Crypto Trading
google news

When it comes to choosing between going into forex trading or crypto trading, there are a number of things that traders must take into account before picking one over the other. While there are traders who tend to do both, a lot of traders still go the route of picking one over the other to focus on. This report takes a look at the unique offerings provided by both crypto and forex trading, as well as the benefits associated with these highly sought-after markets.

Benefits Of Forex Trading

Forex trading is one of the oldest and largest forms of trading currently available. Simply put, it is the conversion of one currency to another in a bid to make money when one currency gains or loses strength against another currency. So, a trader buys a currency, say USD, waits for it to go up or down, depending on their position, and then sells for another currency. Here are the pros of forex trading.

Liquidity

One of the most important things when it comes to trading any type of asset is having enough liquidity. Given that the forex market is the largest in the world, recording an estimated $6.6 trillion in daily trading volume, there is a lot of liquidity in the market. This means that there is a good depth of market across the available trading pairs.

Leverage

Leverage is something that is abundant in the forex market. Forex brokers are able to give incredibly high leverage to forex currency trading pairs due to the low volatility in the market. In some cases, leverage can go as high as 30:1, allowing traders to trade larger amounts than they have in their accounts. So, using leverage, traders can open larger positions than they hold in their balances.

Photo by Marga Santoso on Unsplash

Low Trading Cost

Another important thing when it comes to forex trading is the significantly low trading costs associated with it. Forex traders tend to pay what is known as a ‘spread’ and/or a ‘commission’ of about 1 pip for each trade completed. This 1 pip translates to roughly 0.08% of the trade.

Diverse Options

There is an abundance of trading pairs to choose from in forex trading. Traders can choose to trade across major pairs, minor pairs, or lesser-known pairs/exotic pairs. There is simply something for every trader in the market.

Stability

The stability of the forex market is also a big draw for traders. Now, the market carries its own risk, but since it is not as volatile as cryptocurrencies, there are no wide fluctuations that can quickly wipe out an entire portfolio in a matter of minutes or seconds, thanks to the large volume of trades recorded in the forex market.

Benefits of Crypto Trading

The crypto market is still relatively new but has grown rapidly in popularity among investors. The assets in the market are produced by a large variety of individuals and entities and, in some cases, are completely decentralized using blockchain technology. The pull of the crypto market towards traders gets stronger each day, and here are the reasons why.

High Volatility

The high volatility present in the crypto market has made it very enticing for traders who desire larger margins when it comes to trading. A lot of the assets in the crypto market are not regulated by an entity. Hence, they tend to fluctuate wildly in price. These fluctuations present an opportunity for traders to make a lot of money in a short time. However, it also significantly increases the risk of traders losing their positions in one fell swoop.

1663918829 582 Weighing The Benefits Of Forex And Crypto Trading

Photo: Pixabay

Low Barrier to Entry

Unlike forex trading, traders do not need to go through a broker to be able to trade. Instead, they can just open an account in a centralized exchange, deposit some money, and get started. Traders can also have direct access to the market through decentralized exchanges where they can deal directly with other traders without interference from a third party.

The Market Is Always Open

Cryptocurrencies do not have what is referred to as “trading hours.” Simply put, the market is always open, and traders can execute trades no matter what time or what day it is. This ‘always open’ feature is a huge pull for traders who do not wish to be restricted to certain hours or days of the week.

Conclusion

Picking between crypto trading and forex trading is usually up to the discretion of the trader. However, platforms such as Oanda have made forex trading easy, even for beginners. The platform offers a demo account where traders can learn and sharpen their skills before moving on to a live account.

The platform is one of the fastest and most reliable forex trading sites, featuring more than 65 popular indicators to help traders pinpoint forex price trends.

 

 

Image by Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. Terms.Law from Pixabay

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ripple (XRP) Price Jumps to New Four-Month High

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Ripple (Xrp) Price Jumps To New Four-Month High
google news
Altcoin News
  • Ripple (XRP) recorded a new four-month high since May.
  • XRP increased by over 63% in the last 7 days.

Following the most recent U.S. Federal open market committee meeting, Ripple (XRP) overcame a significant barrier and reached a new four-month high as crypto market volatility slowed. At the time of writing, XRP is bullish by more than 32% in the last 24 hours, which is the highest level since May.

The price of XRP has now recorded new all-time high since May 8, when it ranged about $0.5665. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP traded at 0.5374 with a trading volume of $6,118,765,859, and XRP holds a market cap of 26 billion. 

Ripple Xrp Price Jumps To New Four Month High
Ripple (XRP) price chart (Source: Tradiview)

XRP Breakouts the Price Level

On September 13, Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse, and Chris Larsen filed a motion for summary judgment. Following that, defense attorney James K. Filan stated on his Twitter account that the court granted the Motion request. This legal procedure involves the court making a final decision based on the presented facts rather than ordering a trial. 

The announcement may be increasing the view of XRP’s long-term prospects among individuals. As a result of this, the price of XRP shows a gain of around 63% in the previous 7 days, and XRP has increased by 56% over the last 14 days. Also, the XRP prices are up more than 56% in the past month. 

The surge comes as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also reached a multi-month high. The index is currently tracking at 77.92, which is the highest level in more than nine months.

Moreover, Ripple taking additional initiatives for the future in order to prevent an impending climate crisis. That, the Ripple blockchain firm  has signed the Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Recommended for you 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry.

Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time.

The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update went up on September 15—just two days after the United States CPI data was made public.

There was a widespread selloff in the stock markets because of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase, reporting its annual inflation rate hike of 0.1%, and affecting the cryptocurrency market.

On the day of publication, Bitcoin dropped 12.71 percent, and Ethereum fell 12.67 percent. The timing of the Merge’s launch was a last-ditch effort to maintain or perhaps boost investors’ trust. However, that did not actually occur.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 21%

When everything was said and done, the Ether’s price had dropped by 21.1% compared to its 7-day moving average, as measured by CoinGecko. But @CryptoGucci, a Twitter user, disputes this.

One Twitter user explained why the recent price decline shouldn’t be worrying. The increasing prevalence of Ethereum validators on the blockchain is a prime example.

This increase in validators can improve the Ethereum blockchain’s overall efficiency.

Additionally, the state of Colorado has accepted ETH as a payment method through PayPal. However, this payment method is exclusive to personal PayPal accounts and not commercial ones. Nonetheless, this will undoubtedly aid the adoption of the ETH ecosystem.

Is An ETH Recovery Imminent?

Recent data indicate that ETH is witnessing a positive price increase. After a near-freefall to $1,243, the price has rebounded and is currently trading between $1,221 and $1,323.

Multiple indicators also depict a strengthening bullish momentum. Since the decline to the critical support level, stochastic relative strength index (RSI) values have risen, indicating that investor confidence is rebounding after a dreadful few days.

But are new changes sufficient to halt the current 0.75 percent interest rate increase? As the cryptocurrency market closely mirrors the broader financial environment, the recent movements may be temporary.

Wall Street’s indices have declined by a few percentage points as of this writing, and this decline can have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market. As the third fiscal quarter draws to a close, Ethereum may experience a slow but gradual comeback.

ETH total market cap at $163.7 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from CryptoMode, Chart: TradingView.com
(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Stablecoin Bill Has a Narrow Chance to Pass By 2022 End

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Stablecoin Bill Has A Narrow Chance To Pass By 2022 End
google news
23 mins ago |