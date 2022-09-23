Connect with us

Blockchain

Win.app changes Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Win

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

Win.app Changes Play-To-Earn To Play-To-Win
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Win.app aims to bring in a new era for blockchain gaming by becoming the ultimate play-to-earn gaming infrastructure for Web3. Developers worldwide will soon have access to the Win SDK, an out-of-the-box solution that empowers their games to support NFTs and crypto rewards, alongside new game modes like PvP and tournaments, essentially transforming any mobile game into a competitive multiplayer experience for Web3.

Revolutionizing play-to-earn with Win SDK

The Win SDK was built with one main goal: to remove the hassle of monetization from the development process, allowing creators to focus on reaching their vision when creating the ultimate skill-based games.

It packs in all the key features of the play-to-earn experience:

  • A complete blockchain-powered crypto payments solution that uses non-custodial wallets and Win’s proprietary $FTW token as in-game currency;
  • NFT-based leveling system and staking rewards, allowing for unlimited gamification opportunities;
  • A complex match-making and player rating algorithm that enables PvP gameplay and ensures that players are always matched with players of similar skills for a fun and fair experience;
  • Real-time analytics for tracking all critical data;
  • 24/7 player support – players will always have access to a dedicated support team that can handle any issue;

Win.app firmly believes that developers need to focus on their creativity and innovation, not on the monetization hassle.

The Win Realm – real Heroes are made, not born

The Win Realm is a component of the Win Ecosystem designed to highlight the potential of the Win SDK. It uses Heroes, unique Polygon-based NFTs (ERC-721) as player-owned characters, and features a fantastic journey encapsulating the adventures of three ancient tribes.

Every action of a player directly affects these Heroes. In the Win Realm, one doesn’t simply level up; they get mightier. The mightier the Hero is, the more opportunities one has: access to special tournaments, increased staking rewards, one-of-a-kind NFT collectibles, and much more.

More information on the Win Ecosystem is available on the Win Blog.

About Win.app

Win.app is a play-to-earn mobile gaming platform powered by the blockchain.

The platform enables players to compete against each other in skill-based games and earn crypto rewards and NFTs. Through its Win SDK, it allows mobile game developers worldwide to seamlessly integrate the P2E model in their skill-based games with just two lines of code.

Win’s core belief is that blockchain technology can change the world, and as such, it’s working tirelessly to be the driver of this change. They are redefining the concept of play-to-earn by rebuilding the P2E gaming infrastructure for Web3.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Social Crypto Earning Enabler Pixie Offers PIX Coin on Kucoin

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Social Crypto Earning Enabler Pixie Offers Pix Coin On Kucoin
google news

Today, Pixie, pioneers of a social crypto app with 30,000 daily users and growing, lists its native token PIX on KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform.

The listing of the PIX coin marks the world’s first social crypto listing on a cryptocurrency exchange. Pixie, which is a Web3 social media platform, lets users earn cryptocurrency and keep ownership of their data, making it the first fully functional product to leverage the innovative SocialFi concept.

The crypto-based photo and video sharing social network, Pixie is comparable to a Web3 version of TikTok and Instagram with one key difference – it does not leverage and sell its users’ data for financial gain.

Already available to the public via Apple’s App store and Google’s Play store, the start-up has gained considerable traction with 220k active users as of this writing.

Users on the Pixie App share live or scheduled social media content in video and image formats to build and engage with their communities of followers to earn the PIX cryptocurrency as a reward for their activity and influence.

PIX can be used to purchase Genesis Cameras, all-capable NFTs that provide users with several benefits, and now will be able to trade their PIX tokens on the KuCoin exchange.

Empowered by blockchain technology, Pixie users retain all rights to their digital content, such as copyright ownership, data, and revenues.

With the help of NFTs and the underlying blockchain technology, Pixie is a pioneer in protecting copyright for digital content right from the initial creation of the content.

The listing of PIX coins on KuCoin further reinforces the alliance between the two Web3 businesses. On August 26, KuCoin announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures had made a strategic investment in Pixie.

KuCoin has been extremely supportive in promoting the project and helping Pixie to prepare for the listing.

Justin Chou, Chief Investment Officer of KuCoin says, “We are very excited about this in-depth partnership with Pixie to create a crypto creator economy which enables users to own their data and profit from their own social activities.”

Pixie has integrated NFT functionality, and the NFT Genesis cameras feature and support the display of ETH & Polygon-based NFTs.

Media Contact

Company Name : pixie.xyz

Company Address : dubai

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cardano Metaverse Project CardaloniaReadies for Land NFT Presale for $LONIA Token Holders

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Cardano Metaverse Project Cardaloniareadies For Land Nft Presale For $Lonia Token Holders
google news

The Cardano Blockchain just underwent it’s most important network upgrade some hours ago, the Vasil Hard Fork which will bring greater efficiency and scalability to the Cardano network.

Cardano has evolved rapidly in the past few months with over 1000 projects building on Cardano. Cardalonia is one of the numerous projects utilizing the Cardano Blockchain to build a play to earn creator friendly metaverse.

The Cardalonia utility token $LONIA has secured it’s second listing on Bitmart Exchange, a top 30 cryptocurrency exchange according to Coinmarketcap.

Lonia price went up by almost 15% at the time of listing and is currently trading at a price higher than the listing.

$LONIA utility token can now be traded freely on Bitmartand P2pb2bon the LONIA/USDT ticker below.

Cardalonia has also announced the initial land presale of Cardalonia Metaverse Land Parcels which will be exclusively available for whitelisted $LONIA token holders.

Over 250 wallets have whitelisted to participate in the upcoming land presale which is scheduled to kick off on 3rd of October 2022 after the October staking snapshot has been taken.

$LONIA token holder who have staked their tokens in the Cardalonia Non-custodial staking vault before the October snapshot to get whitelisted for the Cardalonia Land Pre-sale.

How To Join Cardalonia Land Presale

You can participate in the Cardalonia Land presale in these simple steps.

1: Purchase $LONIA from P2pb2b or Bitmart

2: Create a Cardano compatible wallet like Nami Wallet, Eternl or Yore and transfer your $LONIA tokens from the exchanges to the wallet.

3: Have a minimum balance of 200 ADA (The required minimum buy in the land presale)

4: Visit Cardalonia vault vault.cardalonia.io and Stake Your Lonia tokens

5: Wait for the October 1st snapshot for your stake to get active, then you can whitelist for the upcoming land sale.

Cardalonia ISPO

Cardalonia ISPO which is scheduled to commence after the Land presale.

Users who are staking ADA to $LONIA ISPO pool (Ticker: LONIA) can boost their ISPO rewards with either $LONIA token or Cardalonia Land.

Start staking ADA to LONIA pool to enjoy multiple benefits

What Is Cardalonia?

Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality Metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain with the potential to provide multiple utilities for users across its ecosystem.

The Cardalonia Map will enable Land holders lay claim to their Terrania land plots after the land sales and customize it to their taste.

Keep Up With Cardalonia

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

CoinEx Charity Empowers Education and Partners up With Enredo to Introduce Nonprofit Online Courses

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Coinex Charity Empowers Education And Partners Up With Enredo To Introduce Nonprofit Online Courses
google news

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, students worldwide now find it more difficult to receive education and learn. This is not just happening to individual students. An education crisis is taking place in countries around the world. The disruption of societies and economies caused by the pandemic is aggravating the pre-existing global education crisis and is impacting education in unprecedented ways. To help more students receive education, CoinEx Charity has built a long-term partnership with Enredo, a Colombia-based non-profit organization, and invested charitable funds to offer online courses that are free to over 20 schools and educational institutions, allowing more students to continue with their education.

An “education crisis” under the pandemic

 Globally, 220 million tertiary education students have been impacted by the closure of campuses. The pandemic has aggravated the education crisis and threatened students with huge uncertainty. Meanwhile, families and schools have to navigate options of hybrid and remote learning. Despite that, some students are completely unable to learn during the pandemic. Adding to this global crisis is the negative impact of the unprecedented global economic contraction on family incomes, which increases the risk of school dropouts and also results in the contraction of government budgets and strains on public education spending.

1663925551 315 Coinex Charity Empowers Education And Partners Up With Enredo To

Source: Azevedo

Mitigate education difficulties through strategic charity partnerships

CoinEx Charity is a global charity. In May 2022, the organization kicked off the Book Donation Worldwide program in 12 countries. During the campaign, CoinEx Charity donated new books and school supplies to 18 schools and helped them build new reading corners. The charity has been focusing on global education since day one. Committed to improving education equity, the organization introduced the Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund to help more disadvantaged children worldwide meet the education crisis, reduce their learning loss, and provide them with more chances of compensatory education.

1663925551 356 Coinex Charity Empowers Education And Partners Up With Enredo To

 

To promote the balanced development of education, help disadvantaged young students, and offer better growth opportunities to kids living in areas without sufficient educational resources, CoinEx Charity has reached a strategic charity partnership to empower online education. As a non-profit organization with network-building knowledge and collaborative relationships, Enredo can provide the technologies needed for offering public online courses; CoinEx Charity, on the other hand, funds the production of the courses. Making joint efforts, the two are building an education program that features free online courses, allowing more students to keep learning without any financial burden.

1663925551 850 Coinex Charity Empowers Education And Partners Up With Enredo ToRight now, most of the public online courses have been developed, and the first course is now available to over 20 schools in Colombia, free of charge. To benefit more students, CoinEx Charity and Enredo have also promoted the courses offline and brought distance learning tools to more local schools. This helps students receive online education more conveniently and allows them to keep learning despite the pandemic.

For more information about the courses, please follow @CoinExCharity on Twitter.

1663925552 708 Coinex Charity Empowers Education And Partners Up With Enredo To

 The future outlook of education

Although COVID-19 poses a major challenge to global education, the crisis also presents an opportunity for us to reshape the education system. Providing tools and guidance for distance learning and online courses has become the new norm in future education. In the future, non-profit public online courses will be a major part of the education system. The public online courses sponsored by CoinEx Charity aim to facilitate the transformation of the education system and resolve the learning challenges facing students. In addition, the organization also calls on more charities and kind-hearted individuals to focus on this global education crisis and make joint efforts to help regions that suffer from “learning difficulties” build fair, effective and resilient education systems, empowering children exposed to education risks by personalizing and improving the conventional education approach.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Tornado Cash Back on GitHub Despite Sanction by U.S

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Firms Start Complying Following U.s Sanction On Tornado Cash
google news
16 mins ago |