Win.app changes Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Win

Win.app aims to bring in a new era for blockchain gaming by becoming the ultimate play-to-earn gaming infrastructure for Web3. Developers worldwide will soon have access to the Win SDK, an out-of-the-box solution that empowers their games to support NFTs and crypto rewards, alongside new game modes like PvP and tournaments, essentially transforming any mobile game into a competitive multiplayer experience for Web3.
Revolutionizing play-to-earn with Win SDK
The Win SDK was built with one main goal: to remove the hassle of monetization from the development process, allowing creators to focus on reaching their vision when creating the ultimate skill-based games.
It packs in all the key features of the play-to-earn experience:
A complete blockchain-powered crypto payments solution that uses non-custodial wallets and Win’s proprietary $FTW token as in-game currency;
NFT-based leveling system and staking rewards, allowing for unlimited gamification opportunities;
A complex match-making and player rating algorithm that enables PvP gameplay and ensures that players are always matched with players of similar skills for a fun and fair experience;
Real-time analytics for tracking all critical data;
24/7 player support – players will always have access to a dedicated support team that can handle any issue;
Win.app firmly believes that developers need to focus on their creativity and innovation, not on the monetization hassle.
The Win Realm – real Heroes are made, not born
The Win Realm is a component of the Win Ecosystem designed to highlight the potential of the Win SDK. It uses Heroes, unique Polygon-based NFTs (ERC-721) as player-owned characters, and features a fantastic journey encapsulating the adventures of three ancient tribes.
Every action of a player directly affects these Heroes. In the Win Realm, one doesn’t simply level up; they get mightier. The mightier the Hero is, the more opportunities one has: access to special tournaments, increased staking rewards, one-of-a-kind NFT collectibles, and much more.
More information on the Win Ecosystem is available on the Win Blog.
About Win.app
Win.app is a play-to-earn mobile gaming platform powered by the blockchain.
The platform enables players to compete against each other in skill-based games and earn crypto rewards and NFTs. Through its Win SDK, it allows mobile game developers worldwide to seamlessly integrate the P2E model in their skill-based games with just two lines of code.
Win’s core belief is that blockchain technology can change the world, and as such, it’s working tirelessly to be the driver of this change. They are redefining the concept of play-to-earn by rebuilding the P2E gaming infrastructure for Web3.
Today, Pixie, pioneers of a social crypto app with 30,000 daily users and growing, lists its native token PIX on KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform.
The listing of the PIX coin marks the world’s first social crypto listing on a cryptocurrency exchange. Pixie, which is a Web3 social media platform, lets users earn cryptocurrency and keep ownership of their data, making it the first fully functional product to leverage the innovative SocialFi concept.
The crypto-based photo and video sharing social network, Pixie is comparable to a Web3 version of TikTok and Instagram with one key difference – it does not leverage and sell its users’ data for financial gain.
Already available to the public via Apple’s App store and Google’s Play store, the start-up has gained considerable traction with 220k active users as of this writing.
Users on the Pixie App share live or scheduled social media content in video and image formats to build and engage with their communities of followers to earn the PIX cryptocurrency as a reward for their activity and influence.
PIX can be used to purchase Genesis Cameras, all-capable NFTs that provide users with several benefits, and now will be able to trade their PIX tokens on the KuCoin exchange.
Empowered by blockchain technology, Pixie users retain all rights to their digital content, such as copyright ownership, data, and revenues.
With the help of NFTs and the underlying blockchain technology, Pixie is a pioneer in protecting copyright for digital content right from the initial creation of the content.
The listing of PIX coins on KuCoin further reinforces the alliance between the two Web3 businesses. On August 26, KuCoin announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures had made a strategic investment in Pixie.
KuCoin has been extremely supportive in promoting the project and helping Pixie to prepare for the listing.
Justin Chou, Chief Investment Officer of KuCoin says, “We are very excited about this in-depth partnership with Pixie to create a crypto creator economy which enables users to own their data and profit from their own social activities.”
Pixie has integrated NFT functionality, and the NFT Genesis cameras feature and support the display of ETH & Polygon-based NFTs.
The Cardano Blockchain just underwent it’s most important network upgrade some hours ago, the Vasil Hard Fork which will bring greater efficiency and scalability to the Cardano network.
Cardano has evolved rapidly in the past few months with over 1000 projects building on Cardano. Cardalonia is one of the numerous projects utilizing the Cardano Blockchain to build a play to earn creator friendly metaverse.
The Cardalonia utility token $LONIA has secured it’s second listing on Bitmart Exchange, a top 30 cryptocurrency exchange according to Coinmarketcap.
Lonia price went up by almost 15% at the time of listing and is currently trading at a price higher than the listing.
$LONIA utility token can now be traded freely on Bitmartand P2pb2bon the LONIA/USDT ticker below.
Cardalonia has also announced the initial land presale of Cardalonia Metaverse Land Parcels which will be exclusively available for whitelisted $LONIA token holders.
Over 250 wallets have whitelisted to participate in the upcoming land presale which is scheduled to kick off on 3rd of October 2022 after the October staking snapshot has been taken.
$LONIA token holder who have staked their tokens in the Cardalonia Non-custodial staking vault before the October snapshot to get whitelisted for the Cardalonia Land Pre-sale.
How To Join Cardalonia Land Presale
You can participate in the Cardalonia Land presale in these simple steps.
1: Purchase $LONIA from P2pb2b or Bitmart
2: Create a Cardano compatible wallet like Nami Wallet, Eternl or Yore and transfer your $LONIA tokens from the exchanges to the wallet.
3: Have a minimum balance of 200 ADA (The required minimum buy in the land presale)
4: Visit Cardalonia vault vault.cardalonia.io and Stake Your Lonia tokens
5: Wait for the October 1st snapshot for your stake to get active, then you can whitelist for the upcoming land sale.
Cardalonia ISPO
Cardalonia ISPO which is scheduled to commence after the Land presale.
Users who are staking ADA to $LONIA ISPO pool (Ticker: LONIA) can boost their ISPO rewards with either $LONIA token or Cardalonia Land.
Start staking ADA to LONIA pool to enjoy multiple benefits
What Is Cardalonia?
Cardalonia is a 3D virtual reality Metaverse that operates across the Cardano Blockchain with the potential to provide multiple utilities for users across its ecosystem.
The Cardalonia Map will enable Land holders lay claim to their Terrania land plots after the land sales and customize it to their taste.
Keep Up With Cardalonia
Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, students worldwide now find it more difficult to receive education and learn. This is not just happening to individual students. An education crisis is taking place in countries around the world. The disruption of societies and economies caused by the pandemic is aggravating the pre-existing global education crisis and is impacting education in unprecedented ways. To help more students receive education, CoinEx Charity has built a long-term partnership with Enredo, a Colombia-based non-profit organization, and invested charitable funds to offer online courses that are free to over 20 schools and educational institutions, allowing more students to continue with their education.
An “education crisis” under the pandemic
Globally, 220 million tertiary education students have been impacted by the closure of campuses. The pandemic has aggravated the education crisis and threatened students with huge uncertainty. Meanwhile, families and schools have to navigate options of hybrid and remote learning. Despite that, some students are completely unable to learn during the pandemic. Adding to this global crisis is the negative impact of the unprecedented global economic contraction on family incomes, which increases the risk of school dropouts and also results in the contraction of government budgets and strains on public education spending.
Source: Azevedo
Mitigate education difficulties through strategic charity partnerships
CoinEx Charity is a global charity. In May 2022, the organization kicked off the Book Donation Worldwide program in 12 countries. During the campaign, CoinEx Charity donated new books and school supplies to 18 schools and helped them build new reading corners. The charity has been focusing on global education since day one. Committed to improving education equity, the organization introduced the Multi-Million-Dollar Charity Fund to help more disadvantaged children worldwide meet the education crisis, reduce their learning loss, and provide them with more chances of compensatory education.
To promote the balanced development of education, help disadvantaged young students, and offer better growth opportunities to kids living in areas without sufficient educational resources, CoinEx Charity has reached a strategic charity partnership to empower online education. As a non-profit organization with network-building knowledge and collaborative relationships, Enredo can provide the technologies needed for offering public online courses; CoinEx Charity, on the other hand, funds the production of the courses. Making joint efforts, the two are building an education program that features free online courses, allowing more students to keep learning without any financial burden.
Right now, most of the public online courses have been developed, and the first course is now available to over 20 schools in Colombia, free of charge. To benefit more students, CoinEx Charity and Enredo have also promoted the courses offline and brought distance learning tools to more local schools. This helps students receive online education more conveniently and allows them to keep learning despite the pandemic.
For more information about the courses, please follow @CoinExCharity on Twitter.
The future outlook of education
Although COVID-19 poses a major challenge to global education, the crisis also presents an opportunity for us to reshape the education system. Providing tools and guidance for distance learning and online courses has become the new norm in future education. In the future, non-profit public online courses will be a major part of the education system. The public online courses sponsored by CoinEx Charity aim to facilitate the transformation of the education system and resolve the learning challenges facing students. In addition, the organization also calls on more charities and kind-hearted individuals to focus on this global education crisis and make joint efforts to help regions that suffer from “learning difficulties” build fair, effective and resilient education systems, empowering children exposed to education risks by personalizing and improving the conventional education approach.
U.S. citizens cannot use the app because of the recent sanction.
Ethereum developers found the original code for the program was once again on GitHub.
The Tornado Cash Ethereum currency mixer has been restored to the GitHub website. Tornado Cash, which provides an anonymous means of sending and receiving Ethereum, was banned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last month. U.S. citizens may no longer use the app because it pools transactions to hide their true origins.
Within hours after the OFAC notification, the code for the program was pulled from the code-sharing website GitHub.
GitHub Reverses Restriction
However, today Ethereum developers found the original code for the program was once again live on the widespread platform. On Twitter, Ethereum core developer Preston Van Loon made the announcement, citing the efforts of himself and other prominent members of the cryptocurrency community to get Github to reverse its restriction on the Tornado Cash repositories. It was previously said by him that “code is speech and free speech is a constitutional right worth protecting.”
Since criminals, including the North Korean state-sponsored hacking outfit Lazarus Group, were using Tornado Cash to launder money, the Treasury Department said last month that it had declared sanction.
The U.S. government claims that since the app’s launch in 2019, more than $7 billion in illegal digital currency has been transferred via it. But this figure has been contested; research by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic claims that just $1.5 billion of the $7.6 billion that went through the app was the result of criminal behavior.
In the immediate aftermath of the blacklisting, an anonymous troll even sent Ethereum to celebrities using a Tornado Cash wallet. Government officials then said they would “not prioritise enforcement” against anyone who had received “unsolicited and nominal” quantities of the compromised cryptocurrency.
Bullish COMP price prediction is $56.93 to $178.62.
The COMP price will also reach $300 soon.
COMP bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $27.09.
In Compound’s (COMP) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about COMP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Compound Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of COMP is $56.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,378,234 at the time of writing. However, COMP has increased nearly 5.47% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, COMP has a circulating supply of 7,267,152 COMP. Currently, COMP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Mandala Exchange, and Bitget.
What is Compound (COMP)?
Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that allows for community governance of the Compound protocol. COMP token holders and their participants debate, propose, and vote on all protocol changes.
It aims to encourage a distributed network of computers to run a traditional money market. Compound, one of a growing number of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, uses multiple crypto assets to provide this service, allowing lending and borrowing without the need for a financial intermediary such as a bank.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2022
Compound holds the 97th position on CoinGecko right now. COMP price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.
Currently, COMP is in the range of $56.74. If the pattern continues, the price of COMP might reach the resistance level of $62.72 and $90.53. If the trend reverses, then the price of COMP may fall to $43.76.
Compound (COMP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of COMP.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of COMP.
Resistance Level 1
$56.93
Resistance Level 2
$96.93
Resistance Level 3
$178.62
Support Level
$27.09
COMP/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that COMP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, COMP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $178.62.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the COMP might plummet to almost $27.09, a bearish signal.
Compound Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of COMP is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of COMP lies above the cutoff line, indicating stronger participants in the current trend.
More so, the COMP’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, COMP is in a bearish state. Notably, the COMP price lies on 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of COMP at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the COMP is at level 54.29. This means that COMP is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of COMP may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Compound Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Compound’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Compound. Currently, COMP lies in the range of 15.99, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of COMP. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of COMP lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, COMP’s RSI is at 54.29 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of COMP with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Compound.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and COMP is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and COMP also increases or decreases respectively.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Compound (COMP) might probably attain $420 by 2023.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Compound (COMP) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, COMP might rally to hit $510 by 2024.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2025
If Compound (COMP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, COMP would rally to hit $590.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2026
If Compound (COMP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, COMP would rally to hit $650.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2027
If Compound (COMP) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, COMP would rally to hit $720.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2028
If Compound (COMP) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, COMP would hit $900.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Compound (COMP) , it would witness major spikes. COMP might hit $990 by 2029.
Compound (COMP) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Compound ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Compound (COMP) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Compound (COMP) might hit $0.30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Compound network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for COMP. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Compound in 2022 is $178.62. On the other hand, the bearish COMP price prediction for 2022 is $27.09.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the COMP ecosystem, the performance of COMP would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $910.54 very soon. But, it might also reach $300 if the investors believe that COMP is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Compound?
Compound (COMP) is a DeFi lending protocol that allows users to earn interest by depositing their cryptocurrencies in one of the many pools supported by the platform.
2. Where can you purchase COMP?
COMP has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Bybit, Mandala Exchange, and Bitget.
3. Will COMP reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the COMP platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Compound?
On May 12, 2021, COMP reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $910.54.
5. Is COMP a good investment in 2022?
Compound (COMP) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of COMP in the past few months, COMP is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Compound (COMP) reach $300?
Compound (COMP) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Compound (COMP) will hit $300 soon.
7. What will be the COMP price by 2023?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $420 by 2023.
8. What will be the COMP price by 2024?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $510 by 2024.
9. What will be the COMP price by 2025?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $590 by 2025.
10. What will be the COMP price by 2026?
Compound (COMP) price is expected to reach $650 by 2026.
The network’s capacity is over 710k transactions per second.
The network has processed more than 100,060,740,298 transactions.
Since its introduction in April 2019, Solana has made substantial strides in the DeFi, NFT, and Web3 sectors. Currently, hundreds of projects are being worked on at Solana, and that number is expected to grow in the near future. Solana’s key selling point is “Low cost, forever,” as stated on the company’s website. Also, no scaling methods are required to support the network’s capacity of over 710k transactions per second.
Surpasses Ethereum
The network intends to compete for head-on with other blockchains, Ethereum included. The daily volume of Solana transactions has surpassed that of Ethereum, according to a recent analysis by Nansen published on September 19, 2022.
A new milestone has been reached as the network has surpassed 100 billion transactions. Since its inception, the network has processed more than 100,060,740,298 transactions, as reported by Solana.com. There were 2,515 transactions per second at an average cost of $0.00025.
Despite issues with blockchain performance on the network, the platform’s transactional capabilities remain unaffected.
The network’s impressive success hasn’t come without challenges, however. In this segment are the annoyingly frequent network outages. In August, the Solana network was attacked, resulting in numerous wallets being compromised.
The data from Nansen further demonstrates the network’s growing acceptance and popularity as a result of its faster and cheaper transaction speeds. The rise in daily transactions may be attributed to the proliferation of wallets. In the second quarter of 2022, SOL users paid less money on gas than Ethereum users.
Despite a number of problems and disruptions, SOL Network has improved its ecosystem and network. The report gives users a visual of the growth of the Solana network.
