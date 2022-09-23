News
With new cuts, Klarna joins ranks of companies facing more than one layoff • TechCrunch
They say if you’re going to cut, cut deep to only do it once. Alas, a growing number of companies are realizing that despite layoffs earlier in the year, they need to cut more now.
Klarna, the Stockholm, Sweden-based buy now, pay later outfit, finds itself in this camp. According to outlet Sifted, the 17-year-old company told employees in a video message from COO Camilla Giesecke on Monday that Klarna was downsizing again. to “mirror” its new “more focused” nature.
Around 500 Klarna employees have been invited to watch Giesecke deliver the news, including in IT and recruitment, although Klarna tells us in a separate statement that the layoffs will affect less than 100 employees globally. Read the statement:
Klarna, like all other companies, is constantly evaluating and adjusting its organizational structure. Our organization is built on 700 fast-moving teams that are constantly changing, and Klarna employees move between teams and departments every week. However, the adjustments are often small compared to the major change we made this spring, which was prompted by the turbulent environment.
The company, which employed 7,000 people at the start of this year, now has “about 6,000” employees, the spokesperson told TechCrunch.
The cuts are part of a broader momentum shift for Klarna, which has long been on a roll. In May, the company reduced its global workforce by 10%; it also raised funds at a valuation of $6.7 billion during an $800 million round, down from the somewhat ambitious $45.6 billion valuation assigned to Klarna by SoftBank when the Japanese conglomerate led a $640 million round in the business in June last year. (SoftBank is of course notorious for its aggressive markups, a strategy that doesn’t work so well for the holding.)
Unfortunately, the cuts also come three weeks after CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg that his company was done with layoffs.
Klarna isn’t the only company to buy now, pay later in the face of major headwinds. Competition, market volatility and the prospect of a recession (not to mention more regulation) currently threaten the growth of all companies in the category.
Yet repeated layoffs are never good news. So-called “survivor engagement” is still a problem after deep cuts. When layoffs follow one another, as is happening at a growing number of companies (TC’s Natasha Mascarenhas has seen this pattern at Robinhood, On Deck, Gemini and others, for example), morale can drop even further.
“Over the summer, we appointed a new COO, and it’s natural for a new COO to make changes, which is happening right now,” the company told Sifted of its new cut.
Meanwhile, Klarna tells TechCrunch that in the case of these “small adjustments”, it “sometimes offers severance pay to certain employees, usually up to twice the notice period and therefore much more than what they would have received if Klarna had fired”.
The spokesperson further notes that it is “always sad when employees leave Klarna, and we support them in every way possible, although we are happy to see that our employees remain highly sought after in the job market. Our assessment is that at least 70% of those who left Klarna with severance pay at the start of the summer are already in new jobs.
Chicago White Sox are swept by the Cleveland Guardians, all but eliminating the South Siders from postseason contention
The Chicago White Sox entered a season-defining three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians this week looking to pick up crucial ground in the American League Central.
The series wrapped up Thursday with another disappointing day for the Sox, who lost 4-2 in front of 23,395 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was a deflating three games for the Sox, who were swept and trail the Guardians by seven games with 12 games remaining. The Guardians’ magic number to clinch the division is five.
Sox starter Johnny Cueto, pitching for the first time since Sept. 11 after an illness kept him from a weekend outing, allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
Guardians starter Shane Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 7⅔ innings.
The Guardians showcased their running, whether it was on an infield hit, going first to third on a single or legging out a triple.
José Ramírez reached on an infield hit in the first, moved to third on a single and scored on a bunt single by Andrés Giménez to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead.
The Sox tied the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. José Abreu doubled and scored on an Eloy Jiménez single.
The Guardians reclaimed the lead in the third when Amed Rosario reached on an infield single, moved to third when Cueto threw wildly on a pickoff attempt and scored on a Ramírez sacrifice fly.
Steven Kwan drove in a run in the fifth with a triple and scored on another sacrifice fly from Ramírez, making it 4-1.
Gavin Sheets homered in the eighth, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Bieber exited after giving up a two-out double to Yoán Moncada in the inning.
Trevor Stephan entered to face Abreu, who represented the tying run, and struck him out.
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase retired the Sox in order in the ninth for his 37th save. .
ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX News: USD/JPY has a more limited range today
After Thursday’s wild moves, particularly in the yen, major currencies in Asia took a bit of a breather. USD/JPY fell back below 142.00 after highs above 142.50 at the start of the play. It was a public holiday in Japan today and while that doesn’t guarantee a quiet session, that’s what we got today. Japan’s MoF was reportedly on guard for a resurgence in USD/JPY, but that didn’t happen so we didn’t see an official jaw or intervention during the session here. .
Elsewhere on the major currencies, there was minor bid on the US dollar just about everywhere. Eur, AUD, GBP, NZD are all a few points lower, but none are troubling technical levels in the tight ranges we’ve had.
Regional stocks fell, taking their lead from Thursday’s decline on Wall Street.
Oil and gold are also a little softer.
Data releases were very low level and news flow was light.
On the central bank side, the only noteworthy point was an even lower average rate for the onshore yuan from the People’s Bank of China. Reuters’ estimate was above 7 but that didn’t materialize as the PBoC held USD/CNY below that big psychological level at the time of the fixing. Trading in the USD/CNY and USD/CNH market is above 7 regardless.
Kyle Bradish continues dominance vs. Astros, finishes one out shy of complete game in Orioles’ 2-0 win
When Kyle Bradish last faced the Houston Astros, he delivered eight scoreless innings amid the most impressive stretch the Orioles have received from their rotation this season.
Perhaps that group is en route to topping it.
A night after Jordan Lyles pitched a one-run complete game against the Detroit Tigers, Bradish opened a four-game set against Houston by coming an out shy of a shutout in a 2-0 victory, with both runs coming on a Rougned Odor single off Cy Young Award candidate Justin Verlander in the second inning.
Bradish, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, did not allow a base runner until the sixth inning, when Mauricio Dubón singled in front of left fielder Terrin Vavra with two outs, then did not permit another Astro to reach until there were two outs in the ninth while striking out 10.
Manager Brandon Hyde’s decision to pull Bradish after Jeremy Peña’s single on his 100th pitch prevented what would have been the Orioles’ first consecutive nine-inning complete games since Sidney Ponson and Juan Guzmán in June of 1999.
In two matchups with Bradish, the top team in the American League has failed to score over 17 2/3 innings, recording four hits with 16 strikeouts. His performance Thursday kept the Astros from reaching 100 wins, while with their 78th victory, the Orioles became the first team since 1900 to win that many games a season after losing at least 110 times. Baltimore (78-71) trails the Seattle Mariners by four games for the final AL wild-card spot with 13 left in the season and needs to finish with more wins than the Mariners because Seattle holds the season tiebreaker.
Bradish tweaked the formula somewhat from his late August outing in Houston. He retained heavy usage of his slider while also working in his curveball more, deploying both breaking balls more than his four-seamer. His sinker, a pitch he only began using this month, featured heavily as well.
The Astros put only three balls in play against Bradish at 100 mph or more, with Dubón’s single not among them. At 76.5 mph, it was the third-weakest contact Houston made off Bradish, but it was lofted in such a way that Baseball Savant gave it an expected batting average of .920.
Otherwise, Houston hardly threatened against Bradish as he retired 26 of the first 27 batters before Peña brought the tying run to the plate, prompting Hyde to turn to closer Félix Bautista for a game-ending strikeout. In a six-start span bookended by his outings against the Astros, Bradish has a 1.64 ERA.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
With 8 candidates selected for interviews, St. Paul police chief expected to be named by late October
A committee of community members has selected eight candidates to interview for St. Paul’s police chief job, and they worked Thursday to decide what questions to ask them.
Six candidates come from within the St. Paul Police Department’s ranks and two are external.
Todd Axtell retired as the city’s police chief on June 1 and Jeremy Ellison, most recently a St. Paul police deputy chief, has been serving as interim chief since. He didn’t apply for the permanent job.
Approximately 40 people applied to be St. Paul’s police chief, of which 18 met the minimum qualifications, said Toni Newborn, the city’s human resources director and chief equity officer.
Under city charter, the St. Paul City Council appoints an examining committee, which is in charge of forwarding five finalists to the mayor.
The 38-member committee selected nine candidates to interview, but one has accepted a job elsewhere, Newborn told the committee Thursday. And with Minneapolis and other places also hiring police chiefs, Newborn said they don’t want to lose additional candidates.
Of the remaining eight candidates, four are women and two are people of color, Newborn said.
St. Paul has a contract with a search firm, which will conduct interviews with the eight candidates. They’ll all be asked the same questions, chosen by the selection committee. The interviews will each be one hour and videotaped, and committee members will be asked to watch them in their entirety before they meet next on Oct. 3.
The committee is then expected to select five finalists, at which point their names will become public.
Committee members previously decided they’re looking for a chief with strong community engagement and visibility, who understands the culture of the police department and insists that officers undergo continuous education and training, and who has a vision for public safety, among other qualities they listed.
St. Paul’s police chiefs have traditionally risen through the department’s ranks. Six longtime St. Paul police employees previously confirmed to the Pioneer Press that they had applied to be chief: Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, Cmdr. Axel Henry, Senior Cmdr. Joshua Lego, Deputy Chief Julie Maidment and Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy.
There will be public forums with the finalists in October; the dates are being determined and will be announced. Mayor Melvin Carter will interview the finalists and make his choice of whom he’ll appoint to a six-year term.
“Our plan is to have everything wrapped up by the end of October,” Newborn said.
The process has been labor intensive, said Sasha Cotton, co-chair of the selection committee, after more than 20 members met for two hours Thursday to decide what interview questions to ask the candidates.
“It’s a large committee, with lots of diverse voices trying to represent the diversity of St. Paul,” Cotton said. “It’s taken a little longer than I think was initially planned, but I think that’s good to make sure we get this right because we know that choosing the next chief is such an important decision.”
In July, Carter extended the police chief application deadline by two weeks to Aug. 5 to encourage additional submissions.
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing company of iOS tracking via loophole • TechCrunch
Apple’s major iOS privacy update last year made it much harder for apps to track user behavior beyond their own borders, but a new lawsuit alleges the parent company of Facebook and Instagram’s Meta continued to spy on a workaround.
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links in the app. The proposed class action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to log in, which in Facebook’s case could mean hundreds of millions of US users.
In the lawsuit, two Facebook users allege that Meta not only violates Apple’s policies, but also violates state and federal privacy laws, including the Wiretapping Act, which has made it illegal to interception of electronic communications without consent. Another similar lawsuit (Mitchell v. Meta Platforms Inc.) was filed last week.
The plaintiffs allege that Meta tracks users’ online activity by directing them to Facebook’s built-in web browser and injecting JavaScript into the sites they visit. This code allows the company to monitor “every interaction with external websites”, including where they type, and what passwords and other text they enter:
Now, even when users do not consent to being tracked, Meta tracks Facebook users’ online activity and communications with external third-party websites by injecting JavaScript code into those sites. When users click on a link in the Facebook app, Meta automatically directs them to the in-app browser it monitors instead of the smartphone’s default browser, without telling users that this is happening or that they are followed.
Apple introduced iOS 14.5 in April last year, dealing a blow to social media companies like Meta that relied on tracking user behavior for advertising purposes. The company cited iOS changes specifically in its winning calls as it prepared investors to adapt to the new normal for its ad targeting business, describing Apple’s privacy changes as a “headwind” that she should overcome.
In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for Meta said the allegations were “without merit” and the company would defend itself “vigorously.” “We have carefully designed our in-app browser to respect users’ privacy choices, including how data may be used for advertisements,” the spokesperson said.
In the new iOS privacy prompt, Apple asks if a user consents to having their activity tracked “on other companies’ apps and websites.” Users who opt out can reasonably believe they are on an external web browser when they open links in Facebook or Instagram, although the company is likely claiming otherwise.
Last month, security researcher Felix Krause raised concerns about Facebook and Instagram’s in-app browsers and the lawsuit draws heavily on his report. He urged Meta to send users to Safari or another external browser to close the loophole.
“Do what Meta is already doing with WhatsApp: stop modifying third-party websites and use Safari or SFSafariViewController for all third-party websites,” Krause wrote in a blog post. “It’s best for the user and the right thing to do.”
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail, no hospital treatment for 17 hours
A federal lawsuit filed against Ramsey County and sheriff’s office correctional officers alleges they took her down to the ground in the jail, badly breaking her leg, and she “languished in agony” for 17 hours before receiving hospital treatment.
As a result of last year’s encounter, the lawsuit asserts, Miri Mozuch-Stafford, 29, has “catastrophic disfigurement” to her lower leg. The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages.
The 21-page civil complaint, filed last week by her attorneys Richard Student and Steve Meshbesher, claims that Mozuch-Stafford’s civil rights were violated by “unreasonable” and “excessive” force and “deliberate, reckless and malicious” delay of medical treatment.
“It’s a sad deal,” Student said Thursday of Mozuch-Stafford’s injuries. “The resulting disfigurement and deformity was because of the more than 17-hour delay in treating the compartment syndrome, which is a common complication with a fracture and is something that you’re supposed to be on the alert for medically.”
The lawsuit names Ramsey County correctional officers Thomas Kunkel, Lauren Arnevik, Olivia Rezac, Domonik Stanton, Melissa Hildebrandt and Mohamud Salad, as well as jail doctor Michele Van Vranken.
A Ramsey County spokesperson said Thursday the county does not comment on pending litigation.
According to the lawsuit, Mozuch-Stafford was arrested at a hotel in St. Paul early on Feb. 8, 2021, for alleged disorderly conduct. Upon entering a holding cell at the Ramsey County jail, an officer gave a verbal command or comment to Mozuch-Stafford, who then “began to engage the officer verbally,” the lawsuit said.
Officers Kunkel, Arnevik, Rezac and Stanton “proceeded to execute a disorganized and unreasonable takedown maneuver” of Mozuch-Stafford, in which she was pulled and pushed in different directions and punched in the face, while her hands were cuffed behind her back; she was “compliant, and not actively or passively resisting,” the complaint states.
The takedown, which happened at 3:55 a.m., was captured on jail security cameras and body-worn cameras of multiple officers, according to the complaint. Mozuch-Stafford sustained a fractured left tibia and a severed artery, injuries that “required immediate emergency medical treatment,” the complaint says.
Mozuch-Stafford’s legs were put in shackles, and officers left her face down on the ground. The lawsuit goes on to say that an employee of Ramsey County, whose identity is currently unknown, examined Mozuch-Stafford’s legs at 4:12 a.m. A note in an inmate observation log states she was “evaluated by the nurse for foot pain,” the complaint says.
Five minutes later, officers Hildebrandt and Stanton dragged Mozuch-Stafford across the cell floor to a concrete bench. She “writhed in pain, hands cuffed behind her back and legs shackled” for the next hour, when Kunkel and Stanton then removed the handcuffs and leg restraints.
Just after noon, jail doctor Van Vranken examined Mozuch-Stafford and in a medical note indicated her lower left leg was swollen to 19 inches versus 14 to 15 inches on the right, and that she was experiencing severe pain, the complaint says.
Correctional officers placed Mozuch-Stafford in a wheelchair and rolled her back into her cell, where she sat for the next nine hours before being transported to Regions Hospital. She underwent multiple orthopedic, vascular and skin graft surgeries to relieve her severe compartment syndrome and other injuries caused by diminished blood flow, and to repair bones and artery tissue in her left leg, according to the complaint.
Because of her injuries, Mozuch-Stafford, a nursing assistant by training and past experience, will be partially or totally unable to perform such or similar work, the complaint says.
