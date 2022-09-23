With new cuts, Klarna joins ranks of companies facing more than one layoff • TechCrunch

They say if you’re going to cut, cut deep to only do it once. Alas, a growing number of companies are realizing that despite layoffs earlier in the year, they need to cut more now.

Klarna, the Stockholm, Sweden-based buy now, pay later outfit, finds itself in this camp. According to outlet Sifted, the 17-year-old company told employees in a video message from COO Camilla Giesecke on Monday that Klarna was downsizing again. to “mirror” its new “more focused” nature.

Around 500 Klarna employees have been invited to watch Giesecke deliver the news, including in IT and recruitment, although Klarna tells us in a separate statement that the layoffs will affect less than 100 employees globally. Read the statement:

Klarna, like all other companies, is constantly evaluating and adjusting its organizational structure. Our organization is built on 700 fast-moving teams that are constantly changing, and Klarna employees move between teams and departments every week. However, the adjustments are often small compared to the major change we made this spring, which was prompted by the turbulent environment.

The company, which employed 7,000 people at the start of this year, now has “about 6,000” employees, the spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The cuts are part of a broader momentum shift for Klarna, which has long been on a roll. In May, the company reduced its global workforce by 10%; it also raised funds at a valuation of $6.7 billion during an $800 million round, down from the somewhat ambitious $45.6 billion valuation assigned to Klarna by SoftBank when the Japanese conglomerate led a $640 million round in the business in June last year. (SoftBank is of course notorious for its aggressive markups, a strategy that doesn’t work so well for the holding.)

Unfortunately, the cuts also come three weeks after CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg that his company was done with layoffs.

Klarna isn’t the only company to buy now, pay later in the face of major headwinds. Competition, market volatility and the prospect of a recession (not to mention more regulation) currently threaten the growth of all companies in the category.

Yet repeated layoffs are never good news. So-called “survivor engagement” is still a problem after deep cuts. When layoffs follow one another, as is happening at a growing number of companies (TC’s Natasha Mascarenhas has seen this pattern at Robinhood, On Deck, Gemini and others, for example), morale can drop even further.

“Over the summer, we appointed a new COO, and it’s natural for a new COO to make changes, which is happening right now,” the company told Sifted of its new cut.

Meanwhile, Klarna tells TechCrunch that in the case of these “small adjustments”, it “sometimes offers severance pay to certain employees, usually up to twice the notice period and therefore much more than what they would have received if Klarna had fired”.

The spokesperson further notes that it is “always sad when employees leave Klarna, and we support them in every way possible, although we are happy to see that our employees remain highly sought after in the job market. Our assessment is that at least 70% of those who left Klarna with severance pay at the start of the summer are already in new jobs.