News
3 reasons why the Chicago White Sox were swept by the Cleveland Guardians in a crucial AL Central series: ‘They play hard. And they put the ball in play.’
The Chicago White Sox needed a sweep to have a realistic chance at surpassing the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.
Instead, they were swept.
And now a team that had World Series aspirations is on the verge of missing the postseason.
The Sox entered Friday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers trailing the Guardians by seven games — eight considering the Guardians own the tiebreaker — with 12 remaining after losing three straight at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tuesday had a playofflike buzz, with the Guardians winning 10-7 in 11 innings. That victory secured the important tiebreaker edge for the Guardians.
The Sox never recovered, falling 8-2 in an uninspiring performance Wednesday and seeing a late rally come up short Thursday in a 4-2 loss.
The players looked at the larger picture.
“We’ve had our spurts of playing really good baseball, but it just wasn’t consistent enough,” right fielder Gavin Sheets said after Thursday’s loss. “It doesn’t come down to these three games for sure. I think we all would agree that we should have played better baseball, and it’s frustrating.”
The Sox have been consistently inconsistent for much of the season.
But they had a chance to get within one game in the division heading into the Guardians series if they would have won all three. And they didn’t get the job done.
Here are three reasons why the series got away from the Sox.
1. The Guardians made the most of their opportunities.
Whether it was an outfielder taking a spill, as was the case for Sox left fielder AJ Pollock on Tuesday, or an infielder not being able to complete a potential inning-ending double play, as was the situation for Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada on Wednesday, the Guardians were ready to cash in on chances.
Andrés Giménez made it to third for a triple in the second inning Tuesday after Pollock fell while going after the ball. Giménez scored on a one-out sacrifice fly.
The Sox scored three in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead, only for the Guardians to tie the game in the seventh with back-to-back walks issued by Jimmy Lambert at the start of the inning coming around to score.
The Sox rallied in the 10th, matching the Guardians’ two runs with two against top-notch closer Emmanuel Clase. But the Guardians pulled away in a five-run 11th, with the team’s final run coming when Amed Rosario stole third and scored on catcher Seby Zavala’s throwing error.
Acting manager Miguel Cairo blamed himself after the game, but Pollock was quick to say that wasn’t the case.
“I had a funky (defensive) play in the (second),” Pollock said. “Trying to make an aggressive play and got caught in a weird spot, and it was probably a double and it ended up being a triple, and the run that ended up scoring was a big run.
“A couple missed opportunities throughout the game. A couple defensive miscues. It was execution on our end for sure.”
2. The Sox couldn’t slow down the Guardians on the bases.
Rosario set the tone Wednesday, grounding to third and beating Moncada’s throw to first. Rosario didn’t score, but it was an example of the pressure the Guardians apply on each play.
“You have to be very alert on every ball that they hit because they have very good speed,” Moncada said through an interpreter after Wednesday’s game. “You have to try to attack because you know they have speed and they can beat you.”
The Guardians found ways to manufacture runs against tough pitchers such as Johnny Cueto, who allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits in six innings Thursday.
José Ramírez reached on an infield hit in the first, moved to third on a single and scored on a bunt single by Giménez.
Two innings later, Rosario reached on an infield single, moved to third when Cueto threw wildly on a pickoff attempt and scored on a Ramírez sacrifice fly.
“They run and they hustle,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “They play hard. And they put the ball in play.”
3. Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber cooled off the Sox’s bats.
McKenzie struck out Sheets and Andrew Vaughn to begin the second inning Wednesday.
It was the start of another big strikeout night for McKenzie against the Sox. He struck out two batters in six of his eight innings and finished with 13. McKenzie struck out 14 Sox on Aug. 19 at Progressive Field.
“He knows how to pitch against us, and we have to tip our cap,” Moncada said.
Bieber didn’t put up the big strikeout numbers Thursday, finishing with five, but he did limit the Sox to seven hits, including five singles. The Sox did not walk for the second straight game.
After scoring 11 runs Sunday against the Tigers in Detroit, the Sox had 11 in the three games against the Guardians.
Cairo said before Friday’s game that the key to rebounding after a tough series is to not change.
“We’re professionals, we’ve got professional baseball players,” Cairo said. “We’ve got to play hard. This is not over. You never know what can happen. They can go and lose 10 out of 12. They’ve got to play Tampa, they’ve got to play Texas, and you don’t know what you’re going to get with Kansas City. They’ve got a good, young team.
“We’ve just got to keep playing and play until the end.”
()
News
What would relegation from the Nations League mean for England? Three Lions could face horror in Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Italy defeat
England will have to fight to ensure their survival in Nations League A in their last two matches before the 2022 World Cup.
The Three Lions will face Italy and Germany during this international break, their last games before the showpiece tournament in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate’s priority will be to get back into shape ahead of the World Cup, having failed to win any of his previous four games.
England are bottom of Group A3 and cannot reach the Nations League final, even with wins in their last two matches.
But they can still be relegated and, out of personal pride, England will want to avoid dropping to League B.
However, what would that mean? talkSPORT.com has you covered…
out
Lafferty kicked out of Northern Ireland squad after appearing to use bigoted language
to disagree
‘Maguire could have one leg and still be picked’ – Jordan rants about Toney’s snob
BLOW
Toney ruled out of England squad for Italy game with Maguire and Bellingham to start
see
Claims De Bruyne could be PL’s best midfielder labeled ‘ridiculous’ with Gerrard’s backing
worldly
Man United star Eriksen scores screamer from 25 yards in Nations League clash
way of life
Man United were so concerned about Scholes’ drinking that he called his father
England relegated from the Nations League: what does it mean and what would happen?
England will be relegated if they lose to Italy on Friday, which would see the Three Lions fall to League B.
The obvious initial impact of this would be that the country will not be able to challenge for the Nations League title in 2024/25.
Only League A sides can compete for silverware, with England instead forced to focus on promotion in the next edition.
Southgate has spoken about the positive impact playing regularly with top teams can have on his team’s development.
Still, dropping down the Nations League would eliminate glamorous clashes with the likes of Italy and Germany and instead result in trips to Albania and Iceland.
Relegation would also hurt England’s coefficient, which could put them in bad shape for European Championship qualifying ahead of the October 9 draw.
This could therefore mean that the Three Lions will face a tougher qualifying group following Euro 2024 in Germany.
Italy v England: talkSPORT coverage
This Nations League Group A3 match will take place on Friday 23 September.
It takes place at the San Siro in Milan and will start at 7.45pm UK time.
talkSPORT coverage will begin at 7pm with Adrian Durham while commentary will come from Jim Proudfoot and former England defender Stuart Pearce.
talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog for all the action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Newspaper students hold ice cream fundraiser after Bethel University cuts support
Students with Bethel University’s student newspaper are holding an ice cream fundraiser this weekend to help offset a recent reduction in school support.
Makenzi Johnson, editor of the Bethel Clarion, wrote in an online column last week that the university had slashed the newspaper’s budget by 25 percent, or $10,000. As a result, the Clarion would reduce print publication this year from eight issues to four while relying more heavily on its online presence and social media.
“Due to decreasing enrollment and increasing budget deficits, the Bethel administration cut the entire print budget of the Bethel Clarion student newspaper a few weeks before the school year started,” reads an open letter issued Friday by Johnson, managing editor Sarah Bakeman and faculty adviser Scott Winter.
“In order to print anything, Clarion staffers have worked with business classes to sell ads. The managing editor also works at Culver’s in Saint Anthony, and her manager offered to give $1 for every ‘Concrete Mixer’ sold (Friday) through Sunday to pay for Clarion print issues.”
A manager at the 4004 Silver Lake Rd. NE restaurant confirmed the fundraiser, noting that Bakeman had worked at two Culver’s locations over the course of four years.
Bethel sophomore Emily Hagen arrived at Culver’s Friday evening with six friends from her Bible study, eager to support the paper.
“It was on posters all around Bethel,” she said. “It was on Instagram. It is a big bummer. My roommate, it was her first year at the Clarion, and she was surprised.”
Robin Bloedow, a Culver’s assistant general manager, said business had been especially brisk for a Friday evening, and the fundraiser had drawn more customers than most.
“They’re coming out,” Bloedow said. “They’re saying, ‘This is for the Clarion.’”
Bethel spokesman Tim Hammer said other student programming budgets were cut, too. As for the Clarion, he said, the mix of university funding and student-generated revenue “provides our students with real-world experience managing budgets, making editorial decisions, and engaging with businesses to offset the costs of publications.”
News
Twins’ Byron Buxton set for season-ending knee surgery
Byron Buxton’s season has officially come to an end.
The center fielder, who was placed on the injured list on Aug. 23 with a hip strain, will undergo arthroscopic surgery next week to clean up his right knee, which was a persistent problem throughout the course of the season, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey announced on Friday.
The Twins had hoped to get Buxton back in September and had their playoff hopes still been alive, Falvey acknowledged that Buxton would have wanted to push through the pain to get back on the field. But with the Twins out of contention, the club made the decision in consultation with Buxton, his agent and their doctors to shut their star outfielder down.
“The more we talked about it with him, trying to push through it, with having dealt with the knee and the hip a little bit that he has had as well, we felt like the best course here was to not try to rush him back,” Falvey said.
Falvey said Buxton would only be down for a few weeks after surgery before he can start returning to activity. The surgery is not considered major, and the Twins expect Buxton to be good to go by spring training. The hip strain, Falvey said, will resolve with rest and has gotten to the point where it is “pretty close” to where it needs to be.
Buxton dealt with knee pain, which the Twins have called severe tendinitis, throughout the course of an all-star year, the first after receiving a seven-year, $100-million contract extension. It will end at 92 games, tied for the second-most games he has played in a season. In those games, he hit .224 with a .833 OPS and 135 OPS+ (100 is league average). He also hit a career-high 28 home runs.
Buxton managed the issue with treatment and rest days, as well as a number of games during which he served as the team’s designated hitter to help lessen the load on his knee.
“We tried to manage through it at different junctures … and ultimately, it just got worse over time,” Falvey said. “It’s really about repetition than it is about some acute moment. Even though there were acute moments along the way where it looked like it was more problematic, it was just kind of him dealing with that soreness persistently through the season.”
During the all-star break, Buxton received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and as the season progressed, the Twins started having discussions about whether or not a postseason procedure would make sense for Buxton.
Ultimately, Falvey said the reason the Twins opted for the surgery now was to give Buxton “as much runway as possible … to have a true, clean offseason.” Falvey said they would also be digging into what kind of measures they can take beyond rest and recovery to put Buxton in a position to be as healthy as possible moving forward.
“My hope is that we aren’t having to worry about this as consistently as we had this year certainly, and we’ll know more about that through the course of the offseason and through his rehab,” Falvey said.
News
The Case for US Venture Capital’s Outperformance • TechCrunch
We have seen widespread losses in global equity markets this year. After a decade on the rise, many venture capital funds have found themselves holding overvalued stocks of companies whose IPO prospects have either been eliminated or significantly delayed.
Markets have now become capricious, as evidenced by the widespread correlation between asset classes. There are certainly structural factors sowing the seeds of pessimism such as high inflation; a hawkish US Federal Reserve leading a global trend of higher interest rates; an evolving European energy crisis; the first ground war in Europe in 70 years; various supply chain disruptions; an ongoing global pandemic; rising global trade tensions and, to top it off, a slowly collapsing Chinese credit bubble.
Although public markets have priced in some of these headwinds, their severity and duration remain uncertain. Turning to the US tech sector, the Nasdaq composite index is down sharply year-to-date, price-earnings ratios are at six-year lows, and venture capital funding has slowed significantly. Large-cap public tech revenues and earnings have generally held up well so far, but are expected to weaken in the coming quarters due to Fed-induced demand destruction.
Despite all of these current and high-profile pressures, we believe the narrative of the technology and innovation supercycle remains unchanged and many companies are poised for growth. Private tech companies are refocusing on fundamentals and valuations are returning to reasonable levels.
We also believe that current economic conditions create a unique opportunity for venture capital funds holding dry powder to achieve significant returns, as was the case for VCs that deployed during the period 2010-2014.
Although the Fed prevented the natural three-year transition period between the reversal in yields and the golden period, we still believe that the 2023/2024 vintages will indeed achieve golden period status.
A sound investment process analyzes both macroeconomic trends and fundamental data to assess the likelihood of various potential outcomes. We have identified two distinct potential outcomes for the US private tech sector over the next six to twelve months.
Scenario 1: additional pain before recovery
A few weeks ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell predicted that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to contain inflation would lead to a “prolonged period of below-trend growth” that “would cause suffering for households and businesses”.
This implies a period of stagnation in US stock prices in a lower range over the next 12 to 24 months. Such an outcome is likely in the short term if the following negative economic and geopolitical developments were to occur:
Aggressive Federal Reserve
An overly hawkish Federal Reserve in the face of deteriorating economic conditions in the United States could trigger stock market stagnation and potentially lead to another 20-25% decline in public stock prices. Such circumstances would continue to suppress price/earnings multiples and negatively impact sales performance.
While parts of the economy remain strong, it now seems clear that Fed Chairman Powell is having a Paul Volker moment: a resolute aim to break the back of inflation, whatever the consequences. Orchestrating a “soft” landing was a “hopeful” strategy that is proving increasingly elusive.
Assuming we see further interest rate hikes in the short to medium term, the prospect of long-term profitability for the US tech sector, perhaps counterintuitively, remains strong. A suppressed market would likely lead to above-average returns for the tech sector (particularly SaaS and cloud companies) due to its ability to scale quickly without the additional infrastructure and scale-up of the blockchain. supply that will be required by the traditional brick. and mortar companies.
Rising geopolitical tensions around Ukraine
It has been more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the economic impact of rising commodity prices is beginning to be felt across Europe. While it is too early to predict the military outcome of the conflict, it is clear that Europe and the United States are morally and financially invested in preventing Russia from successfully annexing parts of Ukraine.
Current circumstances suggest a stalemate as the best-case scenario. The Ukrainian conflict resembles the Soviet-Afghan War of the 1980s, a protracted war of attrition in which the West funds, trains and arms local fighters in an effort to stress the Russian economy and thereby force a withdrawal from region. A threatened and cornered Russia could resort to ultimate tantrums, either by including nuclear threats or by restricting/eliminating Europe’s access to its energy and raw material resources.
Rise in geopolitical tensions around Taiwan
techcrunch
News
Mayor Adams must reverse spike in emergency response times
Mayor Eric Adams must get ahead of another sinister trend in public safety: increasing response times to crime, fire and medical emergencies.
The latest mayor’s management report (covering six months under the last mayor and six under the new one) revealed serious increases in response times to armed robberies, burglaries and other “critical crimes”. NYPD response times to all “ongoing crimes” dropped from 11 minutes, 40 seconds to 12 minutes, 44 seconds. And that extra minute can be crucial.
Average response times for FDNY ambulances and firefighters to “life-threatening medical emergencies” increased from 46 seconds, to 9 minutes and 30 seconds.
Yes, the increases may be partly related to post-pandemic traffic increases. But staffing shortages likely played a role as well, along with rising crime that keeps cops more busy.
Uniformed service morale is also down, as the city’s protectors feel like most politicians aren’t at a distance. (Damn, bus drivers feel the same – and with good reason.)
Deteriorating city finances as the recession looms may leave City Hall loath to hire to turn the tide, but that shouldn’t stop the mayor (for example) from scheduling more classes in the NYPD academy.
Public safety must be Adams’ top priority: the future of the city depends on it.
New York Post
News
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer wrapped up his superlative professional tennis career at age 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday night.
Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, whose 22 are the men’s record, paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.
Federer announced last week that this team event founded by his management company would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match.
Until Friday, he had not competed anywhere since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021. Shortly after that, the Swiss star had a third operation on his right knee.
It was poetic that Federer would close things out by sharing a court with Nadal, who was often an on-court nemesis but became an off-court friend.
Before Federer, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.
His substantial resume includes 103 career singles trophies in all, 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title and Olympic medals. Beyond his elegance and effectiveness on court, Federer was seen as a statesman for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped drive fans to the sport.
___
More AP tennis: and
3 reasons why the Chicago White Sox were swept by the Cleveland Guardians in a crucial AL Central series: ‘They play hard. And they put the ball in play.’
What would relegation from the Nations League mean for England? Three Lions could face horror in Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Italy defeat
Bitcoin Price Slips Below $19,000, Vital Trading Levels To Look Out For
Business Home Internet Marketing Online Is the Better Option
Newspaper students hold ice cream fundraiser after Bethel University cuts support
Indiana Residents Seek Changes to State Laws
FAQ’s About Mesothelioma and Answers From a Mesothelioma Attorney
Personal Injury Law and Getting Hit By a Drunk Driver – What Should I Know After the Accident?
Twins’ Byron Buxton set for season-ending knee surgery
Have a "Boston Tea Party" How to Ideas
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!