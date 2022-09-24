A climate change activist set his arm on fire at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
On Sunday, advocates for victims of crime and loved ones of murder victims will gather in Houston for Crime Stoppers’ annual “Remembrance Day” as violence continues to grip cities across the country. This year’s ceremony, however, will be different from years past.
Crime Stoppers of Houston officials said they expect large crowds to gather in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood to pay their respects to those murdered in Harris County from August 2021 through August 2022. In previous years, when organizers read out the names of each homicide victim, this year those names will scroll across a screen instead.
Organizers say there are simply too many names to read aloud.
“Three or four years ago, we used to read the names and ages of homicide victims for that year,” Andy Kahan, director of victim services for Crime Stoppers told Fox News. Digital. “We can’t do this anymore because it would take hours.”
A deputy from Harris County, Texas at a crime scene. Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Houston on Sunday to honor those murdered over the past year for a day of remembrance.
Kahan estimates that there are over 600 names that will scroll on a ticker instead. In Harris County, at the midpoint of 2022, homicides were down, but violent crime was up overall from 2020, according to data compiled by Crime Stoppers.
As of Thursday morning, the largest city in Texas and the fourth largest in the United States, reported 323 murders, the Houston Police Department told Fox News Digital. A ministry spokesperson noted that the figures were unofficial and had not yet been made official. The number is down slightly from the 327 homicides the city reported in 2021 as of Sept. 22, 2021. For all of 2021, Houston had 473 murders, officials said, compared to 261 murders in 2020.
As 2022 arrives, Houston and the county have experienced multiple murders involving children. Many were shot unintentionally, such as Arlene Alvarez, who was killed while driving with her family to dinner.
She died after a man started shooting at their vehicle believing it was the suspect who had stolen it from an ATM moments earlier. Other murders stemmed from apparent incidents of road rage.
Jim McIngvale, known in the Houston area as “Mattress Mack”, owns the Galley Furniture chain. He teamed up with Crime Stoppers and other groups over the summer to keep kids safe during school vacations. He said the violence affected one of his employees who lost a teenage boy to gun violence.
“This stuff hits home, and we can do better than that,” he told Fox News Digital.
Like many municipalities, Harris County has seen an increase in violent crime in recent years amid calls to “defund the police.”
houston texas skyline
The crime problem is the result of a combination of issues including the backlog of cases and the release of defendants on bail, he said.
Crime Stoppers Houston has been tracking such cases for several years.
One such victim was Joshua Sandoval, who was killed on May 27, 2021, when he was tracked to his Houston home and shot during a robbery. The suspect arrested in the murder is believed to have been part of an organized crime ring and has been released on two criminal bonds, authorities said.
Devan Jordan, 22, has been charged with capital murder in the murder of Sandoval, a 28-year-old man who worked in the boxing industry. On the day of the murder, Jordan failed to show up in court to have an electronic monitoring device installed, in addition to missing a previous court date, and was never arrested by law enforcement. .
Two weeks after the murder, he allegedly killed another man in nearby Galveston County. He was arrested and later linked to Sandoval’s death.
Joshua Sandoval, 28, was killed in 2021 by a free suspect who allegedly murdered another man two weeks later, authorities said.
(Courtesy of Aimee Castillo)
“When he missed his hearing, nothing was done about it,” Sandoval’s sister Aimee Castillo told Fox News. “When they ended cash bail, that to me is ridiculous. If you can’t afford to get out of jail, don’t commit the crime.”
Castillo said she plans to attend Sunday’s memorial event.
“I want my kids to be able to walk my grandkids down the street at night in any neighborhood and not be afraid of someone walking by and doing a drive-by shooting,” McIngvale told Fox News Digital. “Every neighborhood in Houston should be safe, whether it’s low-end, mid-range, or upscale. We all deserve to have a safe place.
“That’s something we all need to work on, to make Houston and Harris County the safest county in Texas, not the list of dead.”