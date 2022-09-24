News
A look at the history of New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse
NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania — The Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
The old gristmill was a haven for Broadway actors seeking to escape the heat of New York City theaters that lacked air conditioning.
The Summer Theater has been the starting point for many great actors, such as Liza Minelli, Robert Redford and Grace Kelly.
By the 1970s, when Broadway switched to central air, the rise of the Summer Stock Theater movement was over and theaters began to close.
Bucks County Playhouse remained in operation until 2010 when it declared bankruptcy and was about to close.
Broadway producer Jed Bernstein saw the potential of the theater and, with the help of the Bridge Street Foundation, was able to transform the theater.
Today, the theater still attracts big names and presents popular performances while providing opportunities for budding directors and actors.
Roger Federer bids farewell alongside Nadal in last match
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.
Federer was bidding farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. He was playing a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
He said he wanted this to feel more like a party than a funeral, and the crowd obliged Friday, rising for a loud and lengthy standing ovation when Federer and Nadal — each wearing a white bandanna, blue shirt and white shorts — emerged together from a tunnel leading out to the black court for the last match on Day 1 of the three-day team event at the O2 Arena. The spectators remained on their feet for nearly 10 minutes, through the pre-match warmup, holding aloft phone cameras to capture the moment.
A couple of hours earlier, Federer tweeted: “I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight.”
They came ready to roar for him, some with Swiss flags, some with homemade signs, and they made themselves heard with a wall of sound when Federer delivered a forehand volley winner on the match’s second point. Similar reactions arrived merely at the chair umpire’s announcement before the third game — “Roger Federer to serve” — and when he closed that game with a 117 mph service winner.
Federer announced last week that the Laver Cup, which was founded by his management company, would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match. His surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue.
Doubles requires far less movement and court coverage, of course, so the stress on his knee was limited Friday. Federer showed touches of his old flair, to be sure, and of rust, as to be expected.
There were a couple of early forehands that sailed several feet to long. There also was a forehand that slid right between Sock and Tiafoe and seemed too god to be true — and, it turned out, was: The ball traveled through a gap below the net tape and so the point was taken away from Federer and Nadal. A moment of levity came later in the first set, which Federer and Nadal claimed by a 6-4 score, when the two greats of the game couldn’t quite hear each other between points. Federer trotted from the net back to the baseline to consult with Nadal, then pointed to his ear to signal to the fans what the issue was.
When there were breaks in the action during the matches before his, Federer wandered over to the stands and signed autograph after autograph — on programs, tennis balls, whatever was thrust his way by spectators.
“The crowd was electric,” Sock said after losing the opening singles match Friday afternoon to two-time 2022 Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 10-7. “I can only imagine what it’s going to be like for the rest of the weekend. And obviously tonight with … two of the ‘GOATs’ playing together.”
The second match was briefly interrupted when an environmental protester made it on to the court and lit a portion of the playing surface and his arm on fire before being carried away by security guards.
“I never had an incident like this happen on court,” said Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 to put Team Europe ahead 2-0.
Just before Ruud vs. Sock began, Federer rose from a black couch just off the sideline and walked over to offer Ruud a pat on the shoulder. During the night session’s singles match, in which Alex de Minaur edged Andy Murray 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 to cut Team World’s deficit to 2-1, both Federer and 22-time major champion Nadal offered coaching advice.
Due to begin playing shortly after the end of Murray’s loss, Federer and Nadal watched part of it on TV together in a room at the arena, waiting for their turn.
Those lucky enough to have tickets came from all over, no distance too far to travel, no expense too great.
“I have such mixed feelings about this,” said Indrani Maitra, a 49-year-old from India. “I’m really glad I’m being able to catch his last match. But I’m really sad this is his last match.”
She came with her daughter, Anushka Verma, a 19-year-old student at University of California, Berkeley, for what they said was their first time to watch tennis live. Both wore blue hats for the occasion, Maitra’s with Federer’s “RF” insignia, Verma’s with Nadal’s bull horns logo.
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the U.S. Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
One key difference: Each time Williams took the court in New York, the looming question was how long her stay would endure — a “win or this is it” prospect. Friday WAS it for Federer, no matter the result.
The Laver Cup, which is in its fifth edition, was founded by Federer’s management company and uses a format quite different from a standard tournament. So a victory for him and Nadal would not mean advancing to another round.
“All the players,” Ruud said, “will miss him.”
“Roger is a unicorn in our sport,” Tsitsipas said this week. “He has all my respect, all my appreciation for what he has offered to tennis today. It’s something that, for sure, is not going to be forgotten for thousands of years. He has that charisma and purity and aura about him that made him kind of invincible when he was on the court.”
Tiafoe’s take on Federer was similar: “I don’t think we’ll see another guy like Roger, the way he played, and the grace he did it with, and who he is as an individual.”
The last hurrah comes after a total of 103 tour-level titles on Federer’s substantial resume and 1,251 wins in singles matches, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer’s records include being the oldest No. 1 in ATP rankings history — he returned to the top spot at 36 in 2018 — and most consecutive weeks there (his total weeks mark was eclipsed by Novak Djokovic).
At the height of his powers, Federer appeared in a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals, winning eight, from 2005-07. Trace it out to 2010 and he reached 18 of 19 major finals.
More than the numbers, folks will remember that powerful forehand, one-handed backhand and flawless footwork, a spectacularly effective serve and eagerness to get to the net, a willingness to reinvent aspects of his game and — the part he’s proudest of — unusual longevity. Then, too, there is his persona away from the court.
All of which is part of why the truth Friday was that the eventual winner of Federer-Nadal vs. Tiafoe-Sock, the score, the statistics — none of that would matter, was all so entirely beside the point. The day was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.
St. Paul man charged in Arden Hills carjacking and kidnapping
A St. Paul man was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection with a Sept. 13 incident in Arden Hills, authorities said.
Prosecutors say Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, was wearing a mask and gloves and armed with a black handgun when he approached a 61-year-old woman who had just parked in an underground parking garage at 3900 Northwood Drive in Arden Hills.
The criminal complaint alleges that when the woman got out of her vehicle about 7:25 a.m., Nunn approached her with the gun. After the woman grabbed the barrel of the gun, he pushed her to the ground and then forced her back into the vehicle at gunpoint.
He ordered her to drive to an ATM at Wells Fargo at 2600 E. Franklin in Minneapolis. There, he forced her to withdraw cash using her debit card until she reached her limit of $1,000. He then forced her to call her bank and get a PIN number to withdraw cash from her credit card. He also took $30 from her wallet. He then ordered her to drive to Matthews Park at 2438 27th Ave. S. in Minneapolis.
Once at the park, he told her to get out of the vehicle and leave her key fob and phone in the car. He told her she could find her vehicle at the other side of the park after he was gone. When the woman walked to her vehicle, her kidnapper was gone and she called the police.
According to the complaint, multiple video surveillance cameras showed a man getting out of her car and walking to Cedar Food & Grill at 2600 Cedar Ave. in Minneapolis. Once inside the store, the man bough a bottle of soda and took off his hood. He was no longer wearing the mask, which he had discarded during his walk.
Cameras inside the store clearly showed the man’s face, authorities said.
Ramsey County sheriff’s office investigators found and arrested Nunn on Sept. 17 at a home in the 2600 block of 29th Avenue East in Minneapolis. After his arrest he was described as a Minneapolis resident but the charges list a St. Paul address.
When investigators questioned him, he said he had been at a friend’s house in Uptown during the carjacking but he would not provide the address or his friend’s name. After detectives showed surveillance video images of him, he admitted that he owned a “starter gun” he used when he sold drugs. He denied pointing the gun at anyone. He also admitted to owning a blue pair of Nikes that match those the kidnapper wore in surveillance images.
During a search warrant served at the 29th Avenue house, investigators found clothing that matched what the kidnapper had been wearing in the surveillance images. In addition, deputies found a black Crosman SNR357 revolver-style pellet gun in a backpack located behind the couch.
Nunn has a string of felony convictions including those for forgery, theft, burglary and shoplifting.
Mother, son, artists Laura Lopez Cano and Louis Cano painting a family heirloom
Houston, TX — One of downtown Houston’s most popular murals features the places, people and events that shaped the city’s Mexican-American community.
Laura Lopez Cano is one of the artists who contributed to the Sam Houston Park cultural mural, titled Mexican American History and Culture in 20th Century Houston. Not only is Laura an accomplished artist, but her son Louis is too.
“I’m one of his biggest fans,” Laura Lopez Cano said of her son. “I can’t do what he does. He has a great imagination.”
Louis assisted his mother on the mural, which includes themes such as immigration, jobs in the ship canal industry and life in the Second Ward. But the two have very different styles.
“My style is cubist and often abstract, very dreamlike, very fluid and moving,” Louis said.
“I would describe my style as preserving culture, empowering women of culture,” Laura said. “Even though our styles are different, there’s this admiration for each other for what we do, bringing us together as two artists and not as mother and son.”
Growing up, Louis never knew he had Asperger’s Syndrome. But he says that through art he is able to express himself.
“Nobody really knew I had autism at the time, so they thought I had ADHD,” Louis said. “It was very difficult for me because it was very socially awkward. I was very shy and very reclusive. I didn’t want to be with other people, but I had to. Then when I found out that I had Asperger’s syndrome, it opened a new door for me and it allowed me to know what I was, so I kind of discovered myself.
“We’ve always said, you might be different, but we’re all the same,” Laura added. “I think the biggest part of him when he makes art is that he can really express himself.”
Click on the video above to see how Laura and Louis each tell different stories through their works.
A familiar name tries to make his own mark with the Wild
Looking for his first NHL ice time, Ty Ronning was among the 58 players to start Wild training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink. It’s not his first time in downtown St. Paul, although he’s quite a bit older now.
Ronning, a 5-foot-9 wing who played his past four seasons with Hartford of the American Hockey League, was 4 years old when his father, Cliff, helped the Wild advance to the Western Conference final, still the deepest playoff run in franchise history.
“I remember the days here coming to the rink in Minnesota, trying on the goalies’ helmets and stuff,” Ty Ronning said. “It was fun. I’ve always grown up in the dressing room.”
Ronning, 24, hasn’t been back to Xcel Energy Center since arriving here for camp but his immediate goal is to get a chance to play in one of the Wild’s seven preseason games, the first of which is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the X against Colorado.
“I’ve never had an exhibition game, in all my years, so it would be nice to kind of earn my keep in an exhibition game,” he said. “I think that would be great, but ultimately that’s up to my play and how I do.”
A free agent after scoring 18 goals among 21 points in 68 games with the New York Rangers’ AHL club, Ronning signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Iowa Wild and was invited to camp. If he plays well enough in Des Moines to get a callup this season, he’ll have to sign an NHL contract — but that’s the ultimate goal.
Cliff Ronning, like his son a seventh-round draft pick, scored 306 goals and amassed 869 points in a 20-year NHL career. In his lone season in Minnesota, he had nine points (two goals) in 17 playoff games in 2003, when the Wild — playing their third NHL season — upset Colorado and Vancouver before being swept by Anaheim in the Western Conference final.
“Definitely some big shoes to fill with my father, who was a great hockey player,” Ronning said. “He likes to say I have a better shot than him. He was a really good passer; I like to shoot.”
The Wild continued working on things they struggled with last year. After working on a new power play on Thursday, the team worked on its penalty kill — including a long video session — and had faceoff competitions in each of their three practice sessions on Friday.
“Another area of concern for us,” coach Dean Evason said.
The Wild’s 46.7 percent success rate on draws ranked 29th out of 32 NHL teams last season.
Minnesota finished with a franchise-best 53 wins and 113 points last season but was bounced from the playoffs in the first round, 4-2, by St. Louis. With largely the same team returning, focus has been on shoring up weaknesses.
“We had a good year, but we didn’t have the year we wanted, right?” Evason said. “So, we’re very conscious of that to really focus on the intensity part of it and starting (the season) the right way and not resting on anything. We did nothing last year except what we’re supposed to do.”
SNEAKING HITS
Wild coaches are trying to keep forwards Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill, recovering from offseason upper-body surgeries, away from the rough stuff during training camp, but it already was proving difficult on Day 2.
“Probably Greenway did a little too much this morning,” Evason said. “We caught him a couple of times trying to do a little more battling drills than we wanted him to, and Jonny Merrill was on the second one. So, we were very aware not to do too much with them.”
Otherwise, the coach said, the injury front was calm.
“Everyone looks good, even those two,” Evason said. “We still don’t want them doing a ton of battle stuff, but they got a little bit here today.”
Defenseman Matt Dumba was in Toronto this month for the premiere of “Black Ice,” a documentary about the contributions of Black players in Canadian hockey, at the Toronto Film Festival. Dumba, from Calgary, is interviewed in the film.
Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith and CB Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans as they deal with injuries.
Smith didn’t practice all week as he recovers from a hip injury suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was in uniform stretching with the team during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media at Halas Hall, but the Bears listed him as “did not practice” based on not taking reps in team drills.
Coach Matt Eberflus said listing Smith as questionable means he’s at a 51% chance of playing.
“We’re excited he’s there at that point through the course of the week, and we’ll have to see if he’s going to be up or down,” Eberflus said. “He’s working toward the game, and we’re hopeful that he’ll be there.”
The Bears already will be thin at linebacker because they will be without Matt Adams, who played 31% of the defensive snaps against the Packers but suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week.
The Bears could turn to undrafted rookie linebackers Jack Sanborn or Sterling Weatherford and have veteran Joe Thomas on their practice squad. Eberflus said he thinks Sanborn will be ready if he is needed on defense and added he had a good week of practice.
“I feel confident in myself from everything that I’ve gone through so far,” Sanborn said. “All training camp and in practice and things like that, that’s where your confidence has got to grow.”
Johnson injured his quad in practice Thursday and didn’t participate Friday. The Bears have some flexibility with how they could handle a replacement, as they’ve been moving rookie Kyler Gordon from outside cornerback in the base defense to nickel during games. Kindle Vildor plays outside in the nickel defense.
Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) also were declared out.
Rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. was limited in practice for a second straight day as he recovers from a hamstring injury but is listed as doubtful. Jones missed the first two games with the injury that has been nagging him since training camp.
Jones said he feels good physically but he’s trying to listen to his body as he goes through the recovery process.
“My time will come, so I just worry about the day ahead,” Jones said. “What can I do to get better? What can I do to get myself back faster? It’s all about focusing on the day ahead, not trying to look too far down the line.”
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq slid 1.8%.
The selling capped another rough week on Wall Street, leaving the major indexes with their fifth weekly loss in six weeks.
Energy prices closed sharply lower as traders worried about a possible recession. Treasury yields, which affect rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, held at multiyear highs.
European stocks fell just as sharply or more after preliminary data there suggested business activity had its worst monthly contraction since the start of 2021. Adding to the pressure was a new plan announced in London to cut taxes, which sent U.K. yields soaring because it could ultimately force its central bank to raise rates even more sharply.
The Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world aggressively hiked interest rates this week in hopes of undercutting high inflation, with more big increases promised for the future. Such moves put the brakes on economies by design, in hopes that slower purchases by households and businesses will deflate inflationary pressures. But they also threaten a recession, if they rise too far or too quickly.
Besides Friday’s discouraging data on European business activity, a separate report suggested U.S. activity is also still shrinking, though not quite as badly as in earlier months.
“Financial markets are now fully absorbing the Fed’s harsh message that there will be no retreat from the inflation fight,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research report.
U.S. crude oil prices slid 5.7% to their lowest levels since early this year on worries that a weaker global economy will burn less fuel. Cryptocurrency prices also fell sharply because higher interest rates tend to hit hardest the investments that look the priciest or the most risky.
Even gold fell in the worldwide rout, as bonds paying higher yields make investments that pay no interest look less attractive. Meanwhile the U.S. dollar has been moving sharply higher against other currencies. That can hurt profits for U.S. companies with lots of overseas business, as well as put a financial squeeze on much of the developing world.
The S&P 500 fell 64.76 points to 3,693.23, its fourth straight drop. The Dow, which at one point was down more than 800 points, lost 486.27 points to close at 29,590.41. The Nasdaq fell 198.88 points to 10,867.93.
Smaller company stocks did even worse. The Russell 2000 fell 42.72 points, or 2.5%, to close at 1,679.59.
More than 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 closed in the red, with technology companies, retailers and banks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lifted its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was at virtually zero at the start of the year. The Fed also released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned in June.
Treasury yields have climbed to multiyear highs as interest rates rise. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.20% from 4.12% late Thursday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69% from 3.71%.
Goldman Sachs strategists say a majority of their clients now see a “hard landing” that pulls the economy sharply lower as inevitable. The question for them is just on the timing, magnitude and length of a potential recession.
Higher interest rates hurt all kinds of investments, but stocks could stay steady as long as corporate profits grow strongly. The problem is that many analysts are beginning to cut their forecasts for upcoming earnings because of higher rates and worries about a possible recession.
“Increasingly, market psychology has transitioned from concerns over inflation to worries that, at a minimum, corporate profits will decline as economic growth slows demand,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
In the U.S., the jobs market has remained remarkably solid, and many analysts think the economy grew in the summer quarter after shrinking in the first six months of the year. But the encouraging signs also suggest the Fed may have to jack rates even higher to get the cooling needed to bring down inflation.
Some key areas of the economy are already weakening. Mortgage rates have reached 14-year highs, causing sales of existing homes to drop 20% in the past year. But other areas that do best when rates are low are also hurting.
In Europe, meanwhile, the already fragile economy is dealing with the effects of war on its eastern front following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Central Bank is hiking its key interest rate to combat inflation even as the region’s economy is already expected to plunge into a recession. And in Asia, China’s economy is contending with still-strict measures meant to limit COVID infections that also hurt businesses.
While Friday’s economic reports were discouraging, few on Wall Street saw them as enough to convince the Fed and other central banks to soften their stance on raising rates. So they just reinforced the fear that rates will keep rising in the face of already slowing economies.
Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber and Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
