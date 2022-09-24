“A night to remember” – The Denver Post

After continuing the Orioles’ pitching dominance both lately and against the top team in the American League, Dean Kremer has taken three showers of varying shapes, and it might have taken a fourth.

The first came moments after finishing a shutout in a 6-0 win over the Houston Astros, his first career full game giving the Orioles three straight starts of at least 8 2/3 innings for the first time since the year before his birth. Like Jordan Lyles and Kyle Bradish before him, Kremer received a Gatorade bath on the field from fellow pitchers during a television interview after a career night. Once inside the Baltimore clubhouse, he found himself inside a laundry cart, where ‘any liquid or maybe even no liquid was dumped on my head’ by his teammates. The experience prompted regular cleansing, but with some substance still tangled in his long, wavy brown hair, he returned to the showers after discussing his remarkable performance with reporters.

“It’s a special night,” Kremer said. “It may never happen again in my career. But it’s an unforgettable evening, that’s for sure.

The Orioles (79-71) entered Wednesday with just two eight-inning or more outings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons, but have since had three in a row. Lyles, the staff veteran, pitched a complete one-inning game in Wednesday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers, and Bradish, a rookie on an impressive second-half run, missed a shutout during of Thursday’s series opener with Houston. Kremer, a 26-year-old right-hander in his second full season, had one more out than Bradish and allowed one run less than Lyles for the Orioles’ first shutout by a starter since no-hitter John Means in May 2021 .

It was Baltimore’s 15th shutout this season, its highest since recording 16 in Camden Yards’ inaugural campaign in 1992. The Orioles hadn’t had three straight starters unless a full game or better since Mike Mussina, Scott Erickson and Kevin Brown on September 26, 27 and 29, 1995, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“I guess they noticed what Jordan did and tried to do the same,” Hyde said. “I’m really happy and proud of our young pitchers and how much they are improving and competing.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had anything like this,” said catcher Adley Rutschman, who was behind the plate on Bradish and Kremer’s outings.

A 2-1 curveball from Kremer in the fourth obtained by the outstanding Orioles rookie, the first past ball of Rutschman’s career. He entered the game with the second most innings taken without one this season. This was perhaps the only mistake of the night for the battery. After Kremer worked on this top of this round, Rutschman homered in the bottom half on a day in which he hit base four times.

That run was enough for Kremer, who baffled Houston (99-53) for the second time in less than a month. In five games against the Astros, the Orioles allowed four runs, their starters limiting them to two in 39 1/3 innings. One of the best offenses in the game statistically, the Astros went no more than two hits in the first six innings of any game.

“With these clubs winning a lot, sometimes guys are reluctant to try to get around guys and so on,” Kremer said. “And the motto for us this year is we don’t really care who’s in the box. Just go after them.

Houston manager Dusty Baker added, “A relaxed pitcher is a very dangerous pitcher. … They’ve been kind of on our minds the last two games.

The win meant the Orioles won the season series against the Astros for the first time since 2014, the last year before the rebuilding that inspired Baltimore’s came to fruition. It also moved the Orioles within three games of the Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot in the AL, though they must finish with a better record than the Mariners as they lost that season streak.

A Houston batter has only twice reached second place safely against Kremer. Jose Altuve hit a left double to open the game but was sent off in the third trying to extend it. Rutschman’s passed ball moved Yordan Alvarez to second base, but he was also pulled out trying to advance an extra base when Alex Bregman hit a ground ball down the left side. It started an eight-game outing streak for Kremer before Alvarez opened the seventh with a field single, but he gave up the next three before the Orioles opened play.

Rutschman, whose solo shot to center gave him 12 homers for the season tied for second most by an Orioles rookie catcher, added a brace in the seventh to help that frame’s five-point outburst.

The inning opened with three lightly hit singles, the last on a check swing by rookie Terrin Vavra, who was inserted into the lineup late due to Ramón Urías neck spasms. Jorge Mateo gave up a sacrificial bunt attempt but reached an error that loaded the bases for Cedric Mullins, who quickly kicked a two-run single down the middle. After Mateo was ejected trying to steal his third base of the night, Rutschman doubled to a left to bring Mullins home. It was Rutschman’s 32nd brace, tying him with Cal Ripken Jr. for the most by a rookie in franchise history.

He also caught 10 Orioles shutouts.

“Two young pitchers and a very young receiver against a World Series club, that’s really impressive and you can’t underestimate how tough it is and how good he is there,” said said Hyde. “And the most important thing to me, and I keep saying the word, is that he cares. He cares what happens on the mound. He cares about putting a zero. And it’s very authentic, and it shows.

“Every time he comes back there, he’s a game-changer,” Kremer added.

The offensive buffer allowed Hyde to push Kremer further than he had Bradish in Thursday’s 2-0 win, after pulling him when a two-out single brought the tying run home. Kremer allowed a single to open the ninth but recorded two groundouts around a strikeout to end the game on 106 pitches.

“To see Jordan do it and then see Kyle come in the ninth and then for me to do it, it’s indescribable,” Kremer said. “It can make you want, like, ‘OK, it’s possible.’”

