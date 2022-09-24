Finance
A Quick Note on Personal Injury Law
Have you ever been involved or know someone who was involved in an accident due to the negligence of another person? For example, a slip and fall injury on the tile floor of a hotel after an employee had just mopped where no warning signs had been posted. Many people feel as though they are helpless in these situations and that all subsequent medical bills must be paid for out of their pocket. Fortunately, since these cases are quite common in the US, there is a law designed to protect you in the event that you or your property undergo injury or harm because of someone else’s actions or failure to act. This is known as the personal injury law, or tort law.
There are two main issues in regards to every tort claim. Whether the case involves intentional negligence or strict liability, it all comes down to responsibility and damages. Does the defendant maintain liability for the damages you have encountered and if yes, what is the extent of the claimed damages? If the plaintiff’s lawyer can prove these two basic issues-liability and damages-to be valid in the case, our justice system will obligate the defendant to compensate for those losses.
Are you eligible to sue for your losses according to personal injury law?
The key point you must focus on when considering your case for trial is liability. One must be able to prove that harm or injury was caused due to a failure to apply reasonable care. To use the previously mentioned example, let’s assume you are involved in a slip and fall accident on the tile floor of a hotel, and this accident caused you to become injured. However, there was in fact a sign posted which stated to proceed with caution due to the floors being wet. In this instance, you have virtually no case because the person responsible has mitigated their liability. Had there been no posted warning, you would have a much better case. But here the defendant may argue the “assumption of risk” which places all responsibility on the plaintiff.
In addition to proving that this individual who caused your injury did so because of lack of care, you must also establish that failure to provide reasonable care could foreseeably result in injury. For example, after an employee finishes mopping the floor, it is foreseeable that one may slip had they not been provided a prior warning. Therefore, the injury could have been prevented. It was the duty of this person to provide the proper care and the violation of this duty caused your accident. If this can be proven then the defendant must compensate you for your damages.
If the defendant has been found guilty and is now responsible for covering your cost of damages, what exactly does that entail? The laws pertaining to personal injury vary from state to state. However, in the state of Florida, the defendant would be responsible for covering:
-All related medical expenses; past, current, and estimated for the future.
-Missed time from work, which includes trips to the doctor and medical treatment facilities.
-Any damaged property, like your vehicle.
-Costs of commissioning someone to complete the household chores you couldn’t do while injured.
-Any permanent disabilities or disfigurement.
-Emotional distress related to the accident including depression, anxiety, and interference with your family relationships.
-Other expenses that resulted directly from your injury.
How do you know when to hire the services of a personal injury lawyer?
You may find when trying to handle a personal injury case as such that there are many complex legal issues regarding tort law. These are often difficult to comprehend if one is not properly trained in understanding the legal system. It can be a huge weight off one’s shoulders to have a lawyer present to decipher and organize all of this information into a legitimate case. Also, properly trained legal counsel can assist in finding all the necessary documents and proof required to support your argument. There are other important aspects which require the expertise of a quality attorney to represent your case. These include damages such as serious long term or permanent disabilities or disfigurements, severe injuries, medical malpractice cases, exposure to toxic chemicals or elements, or the denial of an insurance company to pay for what is perceived as a covered expense.
Although many personal injury claims are settled outside of the court, it is still advisable to seek the assistance of professional help. A lawyer can aid you in making sure you receive the correct compensation for all the pain and suffering you have incurred. Sometimes the personal injury case will go forward and be litigated in court. In this situation, the case will likely be presented to a judge or jury and it will be up to them to decide on who is at fault and assess the appropriate damages. You will discover that in either circumstance you made the right decision by hiring a quality attorney to represent your best interests, one that knows the law in the jurisdiction you are in.
Cheap Business Printing – White Paper
Cheap Business Printing Alternatives
Achieving high quality business printing at a low cost
Companies can spend thousands to millions of pounds sterling on printed materials. The goal of this paper is to demonstrate that by analyzing and separating the different purposes of a company’s printed materials, companies can significantly save time and money on their printing materials by exploiting new online and printing technologies.
Offset, Digital and Office Printing
When choosing a printing strategy it is important to know what type of printer to use:Offset printing is an older process which prints using metal plates to transfer the image on to the paper. Printing with this method means that the individual elements in the print material cannot be changed unless a new metal plate is generated. This process is cost effective when used for printing large quantities. Digital printing is a newer printing method which reproduces images onto the page. This print method supports variable printing in which any element in the print material may be changed without influencing the fixed costs. This process is cost effective when used for smaller quantities (approximately 10-500 pcs).Office Printing is a relatively new method of printing. With the advent of colour printers as a staple in nearly every office, printing materials at the office is a convenient advantage. The disadvantage however, is that paper and ink for printing in larger quantities can become quite expensive. In addition to the cost, not all office printers offer the professional quality desired for materials such as brochures and data sheets. knowing which printer is appropriate for the quantity and quality of the materials needed, will aid companies to make the right choice and save on printing costs.
Cheap Business Printing Strategies
The first step to cheap business printing is breaking down the function of your printed materials.
Most printed materials serve a triple function: Presenting a good professional impression to relevant parties such as, investors, clients and suppliers Increasing brand awareness by leaving relevant parties with a visual reminder of a company and product/service. Communicating information about a company’s services or products to the relevant parties. Data sheets and company profile brochures are necessary for a company’s image. These print materials also communicate information to clients about the company’s products and services. This white paper provides tips for saving money and time on planning, designing, and printing of office and promotional materials, by analyzing and separating their functions.
Datasheet and brochure printing – Strategy to save on printing costs. Data sheets serve as a communication tool to help customers and suppliers understand a company’s product. Many companies print a minimum of 1000 copies of each data sheet on an offset printer in order to gain a low cost per sheet. With the advent of digital printers, it’s possible to print smaller quantities but as the quantity increases the cost per data sheet is static while printing on an offset printer generates a decreasing cost per data sheet as print volume increase. Once the specifications of a product changes, the data sheet is outdated and must be updated. The outdated data sheets are frequently discarded.
A graphic designer will need to prepare the layout and graphics for the original data sheet template. This cost may range from approximately £300-£700. Once the template is constructed, each additional alteration cost may range from £70-£200 and then another £70-£150 for several design changes. Since the main purpose of a data sheet is to convey information and reinforce the company’s image, printing the data sheets and brochures on an office printer will fulfill the function of communicating information but it does not fulfill the purpose of reinforcing the company’s image. This issue may be resolved by printing high quality presentation folders on an offset or digital printer. This will present the clients with a first impression that reinforces the company’s image in an organized and professional fashion.
Presentation strategy – Save with folders. Presentation folders provide the perfect solution for ensuring that data sheets and brochures are presented in a professional and attractive fashion. Folders are a very useful and versatile presentation tool. Inserting a data sheet and other informative materials, into a well designed and branded folder will leave a professional impression on those receiving the information.
Although folders tend to be expensive, ordering folders in large quantities will not be a waste. They may always be used to present a wide variety of communication materials. Purchasing folders from an online printing company that offers free design templates, or a do-it-yourself design and image upload application, will reduce the cost to about £0.46 per piece.
With a folder, the data sheet’s only purpose will be conveying information and the folder will provide the professional impression needed to impress clients and colleagues. In this case, a data sheet with a simple letterhead or logo will be effective. By keeping the design simple, the template can be kept on file and the data sheet may be updated as needed. This will prevent expensive reprints at a printer. On the internet it is easy to find existing brochure and data sheet templates that may be downloaded for Microsoft Word.
This strategy is applicable to printing a company profile brochure as well. Today many companies print brochures in large quantities at an offset printer. However, many companies are changing their management, business focus, or other company related details due to market changes and such. It would save time and money to print these brochures at the office as well. However, this strategy is only effective for companies printing small quantities at a time.
The typical or offline printing process. This method of printing requires that the company pay two separate subcontractors, a graphic designer and a printing company. In addition the employee will also have to spend work time with the graphic artist.
Working with a graphic designer requires: Explaining the concept and graphic requirements, Discussing layout, design and colours, Revising and adjusting drafts.
Once the design is ready it is time to contact the printer. The online printing process. Working with an online printing company for small or large quantities can save a significant amount of time and money. This method provides companies with professional printed materials that fulfill all three functions as outlined above – presentation, brand awareness and information communication. There is no need for folders because the printing is high quality.
Why are online printers a cheaper solution? Since they are online, they may be located in low rent areas. Many are bigger than traditional printers and can reduce their costs due to economies of scale. Free design templates make it possible to work without a graphic designer. They eliminate the time that an employee spends working with a graphic designer. Reduce the time-to-market, since there is no wait time with respect to design approval and revisions.
It is important to choose your online printer carefully some offer benefits such as: Free image uploads. This allows employees to easily upload existing company logos. Free design templates. Free “design upload” option. This way a company with an in-house graphic designer or a previous design may upload for printing. Graphic designers who are always available for adjustments, or for creating custom designs. Free online storage of designs for convenient reprinting.
Comparison chart – Printing prices
This price comparison chart compares the printing and production costs for the typical printing method to the cost saving printing strategies described above. The chart compares: Typical/offline printing strategy.
Eight data sheets and one company profile brochure, Set is printed four times over the course of two years, 250 units of each item are printed each time for a total of 1000 units each, This is the most expensive method for printing business materials.
Online printing strategy- Eight data sheets and one company profile brochure, Set is printed four times over the course of two years, 250 units of each item are printed each time for a total of 1000 units each.
This strategy offers the cheapest printing solution for most companies. Office printing strategy – Small quantities each time, Eight data sheets, one company profile sheet and one folder, 1000 folders are printed only once, Eight data sheets and company profile sheet are printed 25 times – 10 units each time for a total of 250 units each. Even though less brochures and data sheets are printed (250 instead of 1000), this method still costs more than the online printing strategy. However, the advantage of this strategy is that the data sheets are more up-to-date because they are printed more frequently in smaller quantities. Office printing strategy – Large quantities each time, Eight data sheets, one company profile sheet and one folder, Set is printed four times over the course of two years, 250 units of each item are printed each time for a total of 1000 units each, This strategy proves to be more expensive than even the typical/offline method.
Conclusion
Printing small quantities at the office provides a strategy which allows materials to be more up-to-date because they are printed in smaller quantities and more frequently. When compared to the typical/offline strategy this method provides a saving of 47%, however the printing quality is low and in the end, printing 250 sets at the office costs more than printing 1000 sets at an online printer.
Online printing solutions offer businesses an effective and efficient strategy for producing small or large quantities of printing materials. In comparison to the typical/offline printing costs (as per the example in this white paper) the online printer offers businesses a total saving of 68%. Thus the online printer offers the cheapest business printing solution.
The Best $100 Yellow Page Ad Money Can Buy
For the majority of businesses that advertise in their local Yellow Pages, a $100 monthly ad would be a real relief from the usual thousands they spend. The problem is that in a major market such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami, $100 barely gets them a single line listing for the month. So, how could one get by while only spending $1200 a year on directory advertising? Fortunately, there are many other second-tier markets such as Denver, San Diego and Phoenix where $100 buys a small ad. And in even smaller towns like Fargo, Akron, North Platte, or Prescott, $100 can mean a display type ad.
So, for the sake of argument, let’s pretend your $100 ad is one that allows room for a headline, some copy and the usual address and phone number. Realizing that every element on this tiny gem will have to have a powerful impact, we shall design a sample ad that does the best it can in such a confined space. To start with, the ad’s placement tells the reader what you have to offer. For instance, if it’s listed under “Movers,” then why say “moving” in the headline? With an alphabetical, in-column listing, the business name will automatically be set first and then the copy follows. For a small display ad, have a headline that tells why you are better or tout your best feature. For example, “Guaranteed On-time Plumbing Solutions” is far better than “ABC Sewer & Drains.” Or “Smile Creations by Thomas” is better than “Thomas Dentistry, LLC.” Remember to attract the viewer and then give them a reason to read further.
In your small ad, decide to have a three-prong method of attack. First, grab attention with a clever headline. Second, write about a unique feature that will show off your attributes that sets you apart from the competition. Third, list the ways they can reach you via address, phone, email, or website. I’ve already made some suggestions regarding the headline. Concentrate on making a short interesting statement about your company. That moving company could be offering “Painless Family Relocation.” The florist has, “Grower-Direct Flowers.” An insurance agent sells, “Health Assurance for Life.” And so forth.
For the next line, which is the benefit, try to explain your best feature. Talk about guarantees, or special offers. Do whatever it takes to get the consumer to call. Here are some suggestions for a sub-headline or second line: “Ask about our on-time guarantee.” “Call for our current discounts.” “Free consultation if you call now.” “We beat everyone’s lowest rates.” “Specializing in hard-to-fix problems the other guys won’t touch.”
The last part is relatively easy. If you have a storefront, don’t forget to give your location directions or cross-streets to make your business simple to find. Whether selling goods or services, have a large, bold phone number, even in an in-column ad and include that website URL. Mention any details that might be pertinent like certifications, payment policies i.e. financing, if relevant. Make every word count and add to your impact. Be ruthless and critical. Show the ad to several people before placing it and then try a few variations. I should know because I’ve been designing Yellow Page ads for 25 years as a sales consultant. Today, I write these articles to promote a book I wrote for small businesses that advertise in their local directories. It describes in detail everything I just explained and much more. I guarantee you will save money, have a better ad, and enjoy a better understanding of what your sales rep does.
Wake Up America – Time to Up the Ante!
Very important. What would it happen if last Friday record breaking $138.54 increased price of oil barrel price increases once again to $200.00 per barrel? Prefer to hear the scary stuff before it gets late as many expert predict 2012 is when the economy can positively start changing.
If you read the economic numbers of the 90s, the later pattern expenses of our latest years since 911 and the way our ruling has kept inflating the economy, you probably having a gut feeling by now that this may be starting. The government wants to keep all of us confident about spending our hard earned money, they have to.
These are none other than viral communications just to prevent want thing, chaos. Problem is, time is running out. If you watch the news, people in Spain are now taking the law into deep levels with what they can to stop mayham in gas prices. Worst, our US military runs with fossil fuels, what happens if there isn’t any entry of petroleum to your country? Would you be more vulnerable to terrorist attacks?
Why should I mention all this given potential outcomes? When our income depends on fossil fuels, on a third party – we don’t have great control (notice I didn’t say 100% control – as we never have that by nature)
If consumer spending makes about 70% of all economic activity in Puerto Rico, USA among other countries, don’t you think it would be wise for governments to keep you confident about spending. Of course, it buys control and buys us what is being taken away from us – it buys us time.
If you have acquired a loan like me to buy a beautiful home right when most business runs, the city. You know that it has been easier than ever to lock 5% interest rates. Fantastic opportunity. It is a genuine way to maintain an economy afloat to combat inflation do because energy prices.
Automobile brands like GM, Delphi, Lucent about many others that anyone can hit a little search online can note that quite a few of this brands are already in hole with $2,200 for every automobiles that leaves their production plant do to pension expenses. What happens if you and I don’t buy cars while fossil fuel prices sky rocket? Merger with Geico? By seeing enough, anything can happen – but your well being is on the line and that’s what is important.
When a pension plan remains under funded for a certain timeframe, companies are required to use their earnings to fill the gap and if big corporations need to take care of retirees. What happens if there are not more earnings? Would insurance covers everyone?
If anyone by this stage thinks the economy is starting to improve, the only think few of us can personally say to friendly America is – wake up! It is a positive illusion pipe dream. Change your vision before it is to late. Try to take more control of your life by starting a business. The competition is basically on each other in price cuts, that’s good for you as a buyer. Enough is enough?
Most people are spending based on borrowed money, home equity loans being the biggie. Job creation are not the one to thank for this behavior, it is the flexibility in credit acceptance from banks. Remind yourself of our last Internet bubble a few years back. The ruling being unaware of the disasters ahead and Wall Street still having everyone at hello left disasters.
I would encourage you to take a look back when many of us were babies in the 80s. Going back to books for history, Mr. Paul Volcker was and still is an historic star. As a compulsive compliment, differentiate him now from Alan Greenspan. Any predictable results for next months, years?
There is no need to talk about record breaking federal deficits, record breaking bankruptcies, record consumer debt, Iraq post-war issues, health care, weak dollar, pension crisis, global tensions, deficits in trade and many others that few of us do not have the time to form a 10 pound content gorilla.
It is time for a change and upping up your anti. If you accept to take more control of your future, say at loud: Enough is enough! If you really mean it, you should know what to do for short term and long term growth. It isn’t about survival, it is about living – consider the reminder!
Entrepreneur Qualities Vs Opportunist Tactics
What exactly are entrepreneur qualities? Do you think you have the qualities of an entrepreneur to be successful? Why not take the test below to see if you are an entrepreneur or an opportunist?
Entrepreneur Qualities
Answer these questions truthfully to find out if you think like an opportunist or an entrepreneur:
1. Entrepreneur Traits:
- Can you ‘think outside the box’?
- Do you have a clear vision of what you want to achieve?
- Do you have a plan in place in order to get what you want?
- Do you have a marketing strategy in place?
- Are you focused only on that one business model?
2. Opportunist Thinking:
- Do you find yourself hopping from one project to the next?
- Do you buy lots of eBooks and software on a monthly basis?
- You don’t have a set plan, you just go with the flow?
- You don’t exactly know what you want, maybe some extra money?
These are just a few questions you can ask yourself and see which one you fit into. If you find that you are an opportunist thinker, don’t worry! You can easily make the transition from opportunist to entrepreneur (or internet business owner which I prefer to call ourselves).
When I think of an entrepreneur, I think of Richard Branson. I’m no way anywhere near his level, but I am an internet business owner with a clear vision of what I want to achieve and have a plan of how I’m going to get there.
I did used to be an opportunist (without realising it), but I changed my way of thinking and I believe I have some entrepreneur qualities which help enormously in driving my internet business forward.
4 Easy Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Online Promotion Strategies
Affiliate marketing is a much sought after business by people because it is the easiest way to earn money online. There are some pitfalls though that very few people get through. You have to be able to choose a market and find a product that the certain market will want to buy. On top of those you have to be able to drive traffic to any site that needs it. This article will show you 4 easy ways to drive traffic to your web site.
The first and in my opinion best affiliate business internet marketing online promotion is email marketing. You have probably heard this before that the money is in the list. Well, to my knowledge this holds true. Yes, you can make money in other ways, but email marketing is high above the rest.
Tip – all of the additional techniques will focus on driving traffic to your squeeze page.
A squeeze page is a one page website that has fields to capture your visitors name and email address. This is how you build a list.
Another way of affiliate marketing is with online promotion in forums. You can register on the forum in your market and add a signature file that has a link to your squeeze page. Put a link to your squeeze page in your signature and make useful posts in the forum. Never put a link in the body of your post.
A very common way to increase website traffic is by writing articles. Article marketing hsa been around for quite awhile and many, many marketers start out this way, mainly because it is free. You need to be sure to do some keyword research and include the keyword in your title as well as throughout the article content.
Another great way is blogging. Blogging has become more and more popular over the past few years. Just make sure to update your blog. If people see your blog hasn’t been updated for a few days they will go elsewhere. This is also useful if you have a list of subscribers because when you make a new blog post you can send them an email to let them read it.
Interesting Things You Should Know About Lawyers
According to Black’s Law Dictionary, a lawyer is “a person learned in the law; as an attorney, counsel or solicitor; a person licensed to practice law.” The word Law on the other hand is “the system of rules of conduct established by the sovereign government of a society to correct wrongs, maintain the stability of political and social authority, and deliver justice.” A lawyer uses legal theories and knowledge to solve certain legal problem of a person or to protect the interests of those who retain lawyers to do legal services.
Almost all aspects in our society are affected by the legal system from buying a home to crossing the street. Lawyers outline the moral fiber of this legal system by linking it to society in various manners; holding positions of great responsibility and are obliged to follow to a firm code of ethics.
Lawyers perform as both advocates by representing one party in criminal and civil trials and present evidence and argue in court to support their client. They act as advisors to counsel their clients about their legal rights and obligations and suggest certain courses of action in business and personal matters.
Specialization:
Trial lawyers conduct research, interview clients and witnesses and handle other details in preparation for a trial.
Environmental lawyers represent interest groups, waste disposal companies or construction firms in their dealings with the Environmental Protection agency and other Federal and State agencies and help clients prepare and file for licenses and applications for approval.
Intellectual property lawyers help to protect clients’ claims to copyrights, artwork under contract, product designs and computer programs.
Lawyers dealing with insurance lawyers advise insurance companies about the legality of insurance transactions, guiding the company in drafting insurance policies that conform to the law, protect the companies from unwarranted claims and review the claims and represent the companies in court.
Criminal lawyers represent individuals who have been charged with crimes and argue their cases in courts of law.
Attorneys dealing with civil law help clients with litigation, wills, trusts, contracts, mortgages, titles and leases.
A house counsel is dealing with a corporation and advises the company concerning legal issues related to its business activities such as patents, government regulations, contracts with other companies, property interests, or collective-bargaining agreements with union Employment
Government lawyers work for State attorneys general, prosecutors and public defenders in criminal courts, also help develop programs, draft and interpret laws and legislation, establish enforcement procedures and argue civil and criminal cases on behalf of the government.
Private Lawyers served the underprivileged and handle civil cases at nonprofit organizations.
There are lots of interesting things about lawyers that we should know. They have spent years of schooling, earn a bachelor degree in Law, pass a bar examination before they become a full-fledged and licensed lawyers. They deserve our due respect and admiration because without them, there will be no law that will govern our society and you can’t imagine how chaotic this world will be.
