Accident At Work Claims

During 2009/2010 the HSE revealed that 1.3 million people who worked during the last year were suffering from an illness (long standing as well as new cases) believed to be caused by or made worse by their current or past work. 555,000 of these were new cases.

Respectively, 152 workers were killed at work, 233,000 injuries were reported and a staggering 28.5 million days were lost overall due to work related injuries.

Earlier this year the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) urged employers to make health and safety a priority for 2011, outlining the numbers of fatalities and injuries per region. The HSE warned there should be no room for compliancy.

The majority of people are unaware that their employers have a duty of care and responsibility to maintain the health and safety of the workplace. There are certain regulations they must also comply with by law and it compulsory for employers to also be insured for claims of this type.

Suffered An Injury at Work, Worried About Making a Claim?

Understandably people are reluctant to make an accident at work claim in case they risk losing their job. Your employer can not sack you if you make a claim.

Making a Claim

Many personal injury solicitors deal exclusively with accident victims who have suffered a work related injury.

If you have been unfortunate to have sustained an injury whilst at work, you should seek the legal advice and guidance of a ‘No win, No Fee’ personal injury solicitor. A ‘No wins, No’ fee solicitor will access whether you are eligible to make a claim for compensation without any obligation. If you have been informed that your claim is successful you will also have peace of mind that you will not have to pay any legal costs win or lose.

There are many reputable personal injury firms in the UK who have a dedicated team of solicitors who deal with work related incidents.

Personal injury solicitors know personal injury law and will seek to recover the maximum compensation that you are entitled to by law. If you have suffered any financial loss and also had to pay for any medical expenses out of your own pocket, you should inform your solicitor, they will also consider the amount of compensation that you may be entitled to receive for any financial loss or any other expenses you may have incurred.

What Information Do I need To Give To My Solicitor?

Before you instruct a personal injury solicitor to deal with your claim, it’s a good idea to think carefully about that accident circumstances that lead to your injury and if you can prove the negligence you are alleging.

The level of proof and evidence you can present will determine whether or not you solicitor thinks you have a good claim to pursue for compensation. Your solicitor will want to know the following:

Occupation.

Date and time of the accident.

Location address.

Company registration number.

Name and contact details of any independent eye witnesses and their position.

Hospital and/or GP details.

Hospital and/or GP’s address.

Your position held within the company or organization that you work for.

How long you have been employed within the company

Who the accident was reported to?

If you was using any safety equipment.

Description of the accident circumstances

Your solicitor will also query whether you have any photographic evidence of the injuries you have sustained.

The amount of weeks/months taken off work to recover.

The amount of financial loss you may have suffered and any other expense you have incurred.

How Long Will My Claim Take?

It is difficult to provide a precise timescale of how long a claim will take before it is settled.

It liability is admitted and your injuries were not too serious, you claim could be concluded within a matter of months.

Claimants with more severe injuries usually take longer to settle if liability is disputed. If the claim continues to be disputed in may result in being taken to court which often cause a delay. However, many cases are settled out of court.

Remember that in some cases it may not be in your best interests to settle your claim too quickly.

If your claim is going to take a while to get a final settlement agreed, your solicitor may arrange for you to obtain an interim payment. This is not always possible to achieve. Your solicitor who is handling your claim will try to obtain and interim payment for you whenever he or she can.

There are various stages to your case which take time and often there can be delays over which we have control. The way in which you can minimize delays is to corporate fully with the solicitor who is dealing with your claim. If you receive a letter of a call that requires you to provide any information or documents, try to respond as promptly as you can.

Keep a diary of events such as medical appointments that you have to attend so that you can provide your solicitor with as much information quickly easily.

Keep receipts of any expenses or losses you have suffered and make sure you provide your solicitor with a copy of these. Always keep a copy of any documents that you have that you think will help to support your claim.

How Long Do I Have To Make an Accident At Work Claim?

Accident at work claims must be made within three years of the actual date of the accident.

If your injury only became apparent at a later date after the accident, the three year period would begin on the date you became aware of the injury, rather than the date of the accident.