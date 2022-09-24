News
ASK IRA: Is there a mystery contender for Heat at power forward?
Q: Let’s take the Heat at their word, that they “have enough” big men or however you phrased it. Though they might have been able to sign Montrezl Harrell for the money they gave Udonis Haslem. Which big man do you think is most likely to develop into an eight-man rotational player, deep into this year’s playoffs? Haywood Highsmith? Omer Yurtseven? Darius Days. If it’s Days, would they be in a position to convert him from a two way player, into a full contract for the playoffs, like they did with Caleb Martin? – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: While it might not be as a top-eight rotation player, I have a sneaking suspicion the Heat will attempt to maximize Haywood Highsmith. As one NBA scout told me, he was surprised by the strides Highsmith has already made from where the scout projected that Haywood would top out. In many ways, Highsmith could provide a sort of a P.J. Tucker Lite, with his build and 3-point shooting. The Heat had the ability to sign a replacement player in place of Haywood this summer, with Haywood due only a nominal guarantee, but the sense here is the Heat want to see if they can maximize this latest project. I’m not saying he will start or even get big minutes, but he will have a chance for a role.
Q: There’s so much discussion on Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo and the rest, are we missing the impact that an improved Gabe Vincent and Max Strus can have on this team? – Bob, Davie.
A: What matters is that the Heat aren’t. Gabe Vincent continues to set up as the backup point guard and spot starter when Kyle Lowry is not available. And Max Strus certainly will get every opportunity to retain his starting role. Those two certainly would set up as contributors in a 10-man rotation, with Erik Spoelstra having shown a willingness to go deeper into his bench during the regular season.
Q: Tyler Herro as the Heat’s best reserved ever? Bro, that’s a stretch. Let’s see him get it done in the playoffs. – Forth.
A: First, the hardware, alone, says plenty, with Tyler Herro being named last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Thus the designation in my “5 at 35″ series celebrating the team’s 35th anniversary. And he has done it in the playoffs, when you reflect back on the 2020 run through the NBA Finals. No, he is not the ultimate two-way bench presence of say a Shane Battier or James Posey. But in a sixth-man role, scoring means plenty, and Tyler already in his young career has accomplished plenty in that regard.
Fiona rushes to Atlantic Canada with heavy rain and wind: NPR
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – Rain and strong winds battered Atlantic Canada as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could s act of one of the strongest storms in the country’s history.
Fiona turned from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm on Friday evening, but meteorologists warned it could still experience hurricane-force winds and bring torrential rains and huge waves.
More than 250,000 Nova Scotia Power customers – about half of all customers in the province – were affected by outages just after 1 a.m. local time. The tally increased by another 28,000 by the end of the hour.
The fast-moving Fiona was expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn on Saturday, with its power lower than the Category 4 power it had early Friday when passing through Bermuda, although authorities have not reported no serious damage.
The Canadian Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the coastal stretches of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona is expected to reach the region as a “large, powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.”
“It’s going to get ugly,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who decided to delay his trip to Japan for the funeral of slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
“We sure hope there won’t be much to do, but we think there probably will be,” Trudeau said. “Listen to instructions from local authorities and hang in there for the next 24 hours.”
The US Hurricane Center said Fiona was at Category 2 strength Friday night, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph). It was centered about 140 miles (220 kilometers) southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, heading northeast at 46 mph (74 kph).
Hurricane-force winds extended out to 185 miles (300 kilometers) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extended out to 345 miles (555 kilometers).
“This is definitely going to be one of, if not the strongest, tropical cyclone to affect our part of the country,” said Ian Hubbard, meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. “It’s definitely going to be as bad and as bad as anything I’ve seen.”
Hubbard said the storm was weakening as it moved over cooler waters, and he estimated it highly unlikely to make landfall with hurricane force.
Post-tropical cyclones can pack hurricane-force winds
Hurricanes in Canada are quite rare, in part because once the storms reach colder waters, they lose their main source of energy. But post-tropical cyclones can still have hurricane-force winds, although they have a cold core and no visible eyes. They also often lose their symmetrical shape and look more like a comma.
“Still solid. But it’s getting very scary,” Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayor Amanda McDougall told The Associated Press.
Locals rushed to stock up on essentials and worked to protect their properties from storms on Friday.
At the Samsons Enterprises shipyard in the small Acadian community of Petit-de-Grat on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island, Jordan David helped his friend Kyle Boudreau moor Boudreau’s “Bad Influence” lobster boat.
“All we can do is hope for the best and prepare as best we can. There is something coming, and how much is yet to be determined,” David said, dressed in his waterproof gear. outside.
Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Center, said Fiona is shaping up to be a bigger storm system than Hurricane Juan, which caused extensive damage in the Halifax area in 2003. .
He added that Fiona was about the same size as post-tropical storm Dorian in 2019. “But it’s stronger than Dorian was,” he said. “It will certainly be a historic and extreme event for Eastern Canada.”
Christina Lamey, spokeswoman for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said Sydney’s Center 200 sports arena was open Friday evening to accommodate residents who wanted to evacuate their homes during the storm. Halifax has announced that it will open four evacuation centers.
Prince Edward Island officials have sent an emergency alert to phones warning of the possibility of severe flooding on the province’s north shore. “Immediate efforts should be made to protect property. Avoid shorelines, waves are extremely dangerous. Residents of these areas should be prepared to relocate if necessary,” the alert reads.
Nova Scotia authorities also sent an emergency alert to phones warning of Fiona’s arrival and urging people to say inside, avoid the shore, charge devices and have enough supplies. for at least 72 hours. Officials warned of prolonged power outages, wind damage to trees and structures, coastal flooding and possible road washouts.
So far, Fiona has been charged with at least five deaths – two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one on the French island of Guadeloupe.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center said New Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean is expected to continue to strengthen and hit Cuba early Tuesday like a hurricane and then hit southern Florida early Wednesday.
It was centered about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 km/h). A hurricane watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands.
I passed rounds of auditions for Bedhadak
mini
Shanaya Kapoor talks candidly about her upcoming debut in Dharma (Productions), her mother Maheep Kapoor’s Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, her Instagram hacks, her love for travel, and more.
The industry’s latest child is gearing up for a massive Bollywood launch, Shanaya Kapoor is working hard to make sure she gives audiences enough reason to love her in her upcoming debut. Bedhadak.
Shanaya first announced the achievement of Shashank Khaitan on her Instagram earlier this year in March. Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, she already has 1.4 million subscribers on the social media platform, where she is all the rage. Currently, Shanaya has been chosen as one of five mascots for the latest edition of Booking.com’s travel campaign, Booking Explorers.
As part of the interaction, the 22-year-old opens up about how she got her role on Bedhadak, why she has to prove she deserves the big break, what she thinks of her hit Netflix show mother Fabulous lives of bollywood wives,
Q. Have you always wanted to be an actor?
A. Yes, since I was nine years old, I’ve only ever thought about that!
Q. What is your biggest fear as you are about to make your Bollywood debut?
A. I can only work hard but I really hope the public will accept me as an actor.
Q. How did you land the role in Bedhadak?
A. I auditioned for the role in November 2020 and I remember being called back on February 21, 2021. It was a very special moment. I went through rounds of auditions before my director Shashank Khaitan locked me up for it. I was only selected after he was convinced that I had worked to improve myself and had the potential to further develop the character once I was cast.
Q. What can you tell us about the film?
A. I am very excited. It’s not a typical “launch” as people might expect. It’s a solid story about three young people and my character is quite difficult – I’m preparing for it. I am grateful for this opportunity and am working very hard to prove that I deserve it.
Q. Your mother Maheep Kapoor is in the spotlight right now with the second season of Fabulous lives of bollywood wives receive such adulation. What does it do? What do you think of the show?
A. I’m really happy for my mom. She had such a great time filming it, I heard so many funny stories from her about her filming days. I can’t wait to see season 3! I had too much fun watching the show.
Q. Even before you started your acting career, you already amassed a massive following on Instagram. How important is social media to you? What do you do to keep it real online?
A. Social media is, of course, extremely important to me. I use it to keep in touch with everyone and have fun. I think the most important thing is to be yourself. Don’t be afraid of who you are, don’t try to be something you’re not because it will show and have fun.
Q. How has the meaning of travel changed for you over the years?
A. I love to travel. It also became very important to me as a budding actor, just meeting new people, experiencing new cultures, and observing different types of characters while sitting in a cafe and having my coffee. It’s very exciting for me. I want to experience new adventures as much as I can now. It’s about saving and cherishing those emotions so maybe I can use them later in my work.
Q. What are your tips for stress-free travel?
A. Plan your trip, but also go with the flow. Keep a good balance. Give yourself more time before catching your flight and don’t rush through the airport because the experience of traveling, being at the airport and checking your bags is a luxury in itself. So come before time and enjoy. And finally, have something to look forward to with your work when you return from your trip. I always feel calmer when I know I’m quickly getting back into the routine after a trip.
Q. Your five travel essentials?
A. Hand cream and moisturizer – flights can become super dehydrating for your skin. A book if I read one at a time. Although I usually watch a movie on a flight, if the flight doesn’t have a TV then I definitely read. My vitamins; I can’t travel without them in my purse. And finally, a pillow.
“He’s so happy where he is” – The Denver Post
With all said and done — the crowd of cameras around Trey Mancini’s locker, the standing ovation for the beloved former Oriole, and finally a baseball game — Mancini and his fiancée Sara Perlman returned to their Thursday night hotel room in the town they once called home.
Across the water, they could spot their old condo at Locust Point. But in Harbor East, the couple are far from all the cafes and restaurants they knew and loved in their old neighborhood. For the first time in his career, Mancini rode the team bus to Camden Yards. Perlman sat by the visitors’ dugout, a new vantage point in a stadium she’s otherwise well used to.
So, Perlman asked Mancini a simple question: was it weird to be back?
“No,” Mancini replied. “It was nice.”
It was a feeling of contentment, for both of them. Mancini and Perlman can fondly remember their time in Baltimore – it’s where they met and fell in love, where Mancini beat colon cancer and became a star.
But now they’re in Houston, with a rental house for the rest of the season. Now Mancini is an Astro after a trade deadline move propelled him into a World Series run. There’s so much to love about Baltimore — and they’ll never forget it — but there’s so much to focus on moving forward.
They would never trade time with the Orioles. But being with the Astros now, experiencing a new city while preparing for the playoffs? Mancini and Perlman could turn off the lights in their hotel room knowing there were no regrets about how it all turned out.
“The reality is that Trey is on a playoff team now, with a team he loves and that gave him an opportunity he hasn’t had in the first month of his career,” said Perlman, seated next to the visitor dugout as Mancini stood with a bat. in his hands, dressed in a gray road uniform.
“He looks back with nothing but love for Baltimore,” Perlman continued. “But at the same time, I would be lying if I said Trey really doesn’t like Houston.”
The trade to the Astros alienated Mancini from a fan base that connected with him on a personal level. It’s hard to find that in a new city, at least right now. Throughout his time with the Orioles, Mancini’s jerseys were seen all over the stadium. The standing ovation and helmet tip Mancini gave as he arrived in the box for his first batting game on Thursday was expected and appreciated.
It’s different in Houston, and that doesn’t necessarily bother him. Perlman joked that there were about four Mancini jerseys at Minute Maid Park, “and I’m one of them.” He doesn’t need to be the face of the franchise, a 30-year-old rocketed into veteran status with the Orioles because the rest of the clubhouse has such limited experience.
Instead, he’s a solid player at a club filled with big names, from right-hander Justin Verlander to infielder José Altuve. This allows Mancini to look inwards, working to get out of the crisis he has found himself in lately. And with Game 1 homecoming Thursday, Friday, and the rest of the series in Baltimore alone, it will be easier.
“You finished Game 1, and like I said, it’s like any other series,” Mancini said. “Most important to me, there are a few things I struggle with at the plate, just a few habits I’ve had in games the last two weeks that have been tough. So more than anything, I want to feel a little bit better about that, because this team I’m on, we have big goals ahead of us. And my main goal and the reason I was traded here was to help us accomplish that.
As Mancini approaches free agency for the first time in his career, the trade presents another opportunity. When Mancini hears offers from teams this offseason — whether it’s the Orioles or the Astros or another team — he can weigh what he’s learned playing with two clubs.
The added perspective can shape his decision. But before that, without knowing if he will end up on another playoff team for the rest of his career, Mancini and Perlman can take advantage of whatever happens in October.
Following Mancini’s first game as a visitor to Camden Yards, Perlman posted a photo of Mancini at home plate wearing his new No. 26 jersey. The deluge of responses were all similar, expressing how strange it seemed to see Mancini at Camden Yards with a different number on the back of a different uniform.
“To me, it’s funny, it didn’t look as weird as everyone thought,” Perlman said, “because I spent so much time looking at No. 26 in a uniform of the Houston Astros. I thought it would be weirder to come back than it is. It’s weird – don’t get me wrong. But, I don’t know, I guess because I’ve seen it so much in an Astros uniform, it didn’t seem so strange to me.
It’s the same for Mancini, even though it’s his first return trip. Except for a different view from the visitor’s dugout — looking toward the B&O warehouse instead of the left-field wall — not much shook Mancini.
Some of the raw emotion left Mancini after the Orioles visited Houston to face the Astros last month. He watched his old teammates and coaches wear a different uniform than him, then continued with his new team to the playoffs.
“I think it’s healthy,” Perlman said. “I think if he wanted to be back here, I’d be like, ‘Damn, this really stinks.’ Instead, he’s like, best memories, but he’s so happy where he is.
On Thursday, as Perlman and Mancini looked across the water from the Astros Hotel to their old condo, Perlman turned to his fiancée.
“Should we go home?” she asked.
But she asked knowing that the Locust Point condo is no longer their home, just like Camden Yards is no longer Mancini’s home stadium. This chapter has ended. And no matter how much they loved living in Baltimore, they have a new home that they’re learning to love just as much.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Prada kicks off a spooky season with a terrifying way to wear false eyelashes
maybe the devil Is wear Prada.
To launch its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, the Italian brand decided to exploit the spooky season early, as models paraded down the catwalk with terrifying false lashes that completely covered their eyes.
The scythes were not only placed downwards, but were so long that they brushed the models’ cheekbones, creating a dark shadow that only added to the creepiness factor. Rather, they looked like haunted dolls or spitting images of the girl from the 2004 horror movie, The Grudge.
While the models’ eyes were certainly eye-catching, the rest of their makeup was natural-looking — not a crazy lip, colored eyeshadow or heavy contour in sight.
And makeup artist Pat McGrath designed to be so.
“Eyes are draped in custom false eyelash garments with intentional shape and placement,” she said. vogue September 22. “Combined with undetectable radiant skin and a nude lip, this look redefines what it means to add a false eyelash. Distinctive drama – it’s the perfect accessory for the collection.”
Magic training camp countdown: How far will lineup experimentation go?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which tips off Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. Part one addressed whether the Magic did enough to turn around their shooting woes, part two focused on injury-related questions, and part three touched on the rookies.
Part Four: Lineup Experimentation
For most NBA teams, training camp and the preseason are about experimentation and trying new things out.
Expect that to especially be the case for the Magic in 2022-23, even once the regular season starts.
The Magic had three five-man lineups played at least 100 minutes in 2021-22, led by their starting lineup for most of the season that played 424 minutes: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter, Jr. and Mo Bamba.
Having three lineups that shared the floor for at least 100 minutes was standard for most teams last season because of absences related to injuries and the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Player availability was an issue throughout last season for Orlando, which had the most games missed (449) because of injuries and the league’s health and safety protocols, according to ManGamesLost.com, an injury analytics website.
Markelle Fultz, who projects to be one of the Magic’s starting guards in 2022-23, wasn’t a part of any of those aforementioned lineups after missing most of 2021-22 before returning from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in late February.
Jonathan Isaac, who’s missed the last two seasons after tearing his left ACL in August 2020, has only played alongside three current Magic players: Bamba, Fultz and Terrence Ross.
With the Magic entering camp healthier than they’ve been in a while, coach Jamahl Mosley will have more lineup options to test out as Orlando enters its second full season since kicking off a rebuild in March 2021 centered around younger talent.
The Magic are in player-evaluation mode, with a significant part of those evaluations being not only how the younger players progress but also which lineup combinations work best and which ones don’t.
Part of the Magic’s lineup experimentation will also come from needing to get their best players on the floor at the same time.
“You forget how big these guys are,” Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “You look at our line: Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, Wendell, Moe Wagner, Paolo, Franz — Jalen’s big, Markelle’s big. You have size. With these guys being able to have length, strength and physical ability, you have a chance to disrupt a lot of teams in different ways. That’s why putting this puzzle together’s going to be fun. That’s why I’m so excited about camp.”
Orlando played multiple lineups with two bigs on the floor together.
With the addition of Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, to a roster that includes Carter, Bamba, Isaac, Bol Bol, Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Chuma Okeke, there may be a need to play more supersized lineups.
There’s an array of possibilities, including two bigger forwards, such as Franz, Banchero or Okeke, sharing the floor with two bigs.
In 2021-22, the Magic tried out a fair amount of three-guard units or even smaller lineups that included Okeke as the center.
This season, they could lean on bigger groups more.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
