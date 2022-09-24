Connect with us

Blockchain

Binance Gets Key Advisors for New Global Advisory Board

Binance Gets Key Advisors For New Global Advisory Board
  • Former Obama campaign manager and senior advisor David Plouffe is now onboard.
  • The board is chaired by the former senator and ambassador to China, Max Baucus.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, has formed a Global Advisory Board comprised of industry leaders who will provide counsel on regulatory, political, and social matters affecting the sector.

Experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance, such as former Obama campaign manager and senior advisor David Plouffe, former British Minister of State for Culture and the Digital Economy Lord Vaizey, and former head of the French Treasury Bruno Bezard, make up the Board, which is chaired by the former senator and ambassador to China, Max Baucus.

Prominent figures from Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany have also been invited to join the Board.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated:

“With the speed and pace that Web3, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology are developing, it’s vital Binance draws on its knowledge, diverse experiences, and backgrounds to help us properly and successfully navigate such a dynamic industry.”

Rapid Expansion Globally

Binance, which has had regulatory issues in the past in numerous countries, registered as a digital asset provider in Bahrain, France, and Italy earlier this year and is counting on the support of crypto-friendly governments to help it grow internationally. The crypto exchange, however, was hit with a $3.3 million penalty by the Dutch Central Bank in July for operating without the necessary permission to do business in the Netherlands.

Zhao wrote in a blog post:

“Both I and Binance as an entity see an inflection point for mass crypto adoption rapidly approaching,” With this change clearly on the horizon, Binance’s role as an industry leader needs to be honed and managed with increasing expertise and experience.”

