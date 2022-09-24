Connect with us

Blockchain

CFTC Announces Settled Charges Against bZeroX Protocol

20 seconds ago

Cftc Announces Settled Charges Against Bzerox Protocol
Bitcoin News
  • In an unprecedented move, the CFTC also sued a related DAO.
  • The Ooki DAO is accused by the CFTC of violating the regulations.

Authorities are still cracking down on crypto. On Thursday, the CFTC announced settled charges against the creators of bZeroX, the business behind the bZx protocol. Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner, founders of bZx, were each fined $250,000 by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). For “illegally offering leveraged and margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets.” And failing to implement Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

Penalties on the DAO

However, in an unprecedented move, the CFTC also sued a related DAO. Allegedly formed by Bean and Kistner to decentralize management of the bZx protocol, the Ooki DAO is accused by the CFTC of violating the same regulations. While Bean and Kistner settled charges against themselves and bZeroX without admitting or denying wrongdoing, the CFTC is still looking to impose penalties on the DAO, including disgorgement, fines, and perhaps trading and registration restrictions.

The Commission stated in a press release:

“The order finds the DAO was an unincorporated association of which Bean and Kistner were actively participating members and liable for the Ooki DAO’s violations of the [Commodity Exchange Act] and CFTC regulations.”

A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is a kind of organization in which power is shared rather than centralized. Distributed autonomous organizations (DAOs) are decentralized organizations that employ smart contracts on a blockchain and allow users to vote on proposals using governance tokens.

Because they owned Ooki tokens and voted on governance proposals pertaining to how the DAO functioned, the CFTC took the unprecedented step of holding Bean and Kistner responsible for the DAO’s alleged unlawful actions.

Blockchain

Canada-based Coinsquare Acquires CoinSmart Exchange

48 mins ago

September 24, 2022

Canada-Based Coinsquare Acquires Coinsmart Exchange
  • Only two Canadian crypto exchanges, including Coinsquare, have pre-registered with authorities.
  • Justin Hartzman co-founded CoinSmart and has served as its CEO.

After Coinsquare, one of the major digital asset trading platforms in Canada, purchased CoinSmart for an unknown price, the country’s cryptocurrency exchange scene seemed to be solidifying.

Thursday, Coinsquare stated that it has signed a formal deal to acquire 100% of the issued and existing shares of Simply Digital, a fully owned subsidiary of CoinSmart. Moreover, CoinSmart’s NEO Exchange-traded stock price rose by 67% on Friday, perhaps in reaction to the announcement.

As a result of the purchase, Coinsquare is now better able to serve its customers. And compete with other cryptocurrency exchanges in Canada. Coinsquare, which launched in 2014, now provides institutional and retail trading, crypto payment processing, and digital asset custody, among other services.

In 2018, Justin Hartzman co-founded CoinSmart and has served as its CEO since the company’s inception. Hartzman is expected to become a member of Coinsquare’s executive team if the transaction is finalized.

Rise in Crypto Adoption

CoinSmart’s financials are made public on a quarterly basis, as befits a publicly listed firm. According to the company’s annual report published on April 1. Gross sales for 2021 were $16.7 million, an increase of 357% over the previous year. 

Only two Canadian crypto exchanges, including Coinsquare, have pre-registered with their primary authorities. Moreover, in an effort to comply fully with securities regulations. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) set the pre-registration standards to enable cryptocurrency exchanges to continue operating. While their complete applications with CSA are assessed.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies in Canada is on the increase. But like in other nations, it is mostly determined by underlying market circumstances. KPMG found that institutional investors are warming up to crypto as a result of its perceived benefits and new possibilities.

Blockchain

Post ETH Merge Vitalik Buterin Wants Others To Follow Suit

1 hour ago

September 24, 2022

Scammers Impersonating Vitalik Buterin On Rise Following Merge
