News
Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith and CB Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans as they deal with injuries.
Smith didn’t practice all week as he recovers from a hip injury suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was in uniform stretching with the team during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media at Halas Hall, but the Bears listed him as “did not practice” based on not taking reps in team drills.
Coach Matt Eberflus said listing Smith as questionable means he’s at a 51% chance of playing.
“We’re excited he’s there at that point through the course of the week, and we’ll have to see if he’s going to be up or down,” Eberflus said. “He’s working toward the game, and we’re hopeful that he’ll be there.”
The Bears already will be thin at linebacker because they will be without Matt Adams, who played 31% of the defensive snaps against the Packers but suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week.
The Bears could turn to undrafted rookie linebackers Jack Sanborn or Sterling Weatherford and have veteran Joe Thomas on their practice squad. Eberflus said he thinks Sanborn will be ready if he is needed on defense and added he had a good week of practice.
“I feel confident in myself from everything that I’ve gone through so far,” Sanborn said. “All training camp and in practice and things like that, that’s where your confidence has got to grow.”
Johnson injured his quad in practice Thursday and didn’t participate Friday. The Bears have some flexibility with how they could handle a replacement, as they’ve been moving rookie Kyler Gordon from outside cornerback in the base defense to nickel during games. Kindle Vildor plays outside in the nickel defense.
Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) also were declared out.
Rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. was limited in practice for a second straight day as he recovers from a hamstring injury but is listed as doubtful. Jones missed the first two games with the injury that has been nagging him since training camp.
Jones said he feels good physically but he’s trying to listen to his body as he goes through the recovery process.
“My time will come, so I just worry about the day ahead,” Jones said. “What can I do to get better? What can I do to get myself back faster? It’s all about focusing on the day ahead, not trying to look too far down the line.”
()
News
Hyde5: Five ways Dolphins beat Buffalo, starting with attacking a depleted secondary
1. Pick a guy, let it fly. That was Dan Marino’s line and it should be Tua Tagovailoa’s Sunday. Due to injury, the Bills start two rookies at cornerback and two sixth-round picks with one combined start between them at safety. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen White should be able to find places to pick on again this week. The Bills are without three-fourths of their starting secondary with 2021 All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and second-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde joining 2019 All-Pro cornerback Tre’davious White on the injury list. Hyde is out for the year. Poyer and Hyde combined for 10 interceptions last year, the most of any safety tandem. In their place are two sixth-round picks with one career start combined in Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Hamlin has no starts and 78 defensive snaps over the past two years. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam will start at cornerback. You don’t the Dolphins passing game is salivating? Mike McDaniel should be able to create mismatches considering there’s three reserves to go at. Tua threw against two, fourth-round rookies last week in Baltimore. Now instead of throwing at veteran stars he’s going against bit players. There will be chances assuming …
2. Terron Armstead’s toe holds up. The Bills are also without two defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. The middle of the Dolphins line should hold up fine. Armstead hasn’t practiced this week with a toe issue but is expected to play. He’s needed to block Von Miller, assuming the Bills don’t shuffle him to the other side to go at right tackle Greg Little. Last week, Little played as well as injured starter Austin Jackson. The Bills have a good pass rush with Miller and Greg Rousseau on the edges (though Rosseau moved inside at times last week). But a great Bills defense that’s given up a total of 17 points through two games is hurt by injury.
3. Contain Josh Allen. The Dolphins should be able to score considering their firepower and the Bills missing five defensive players. The question is if Allen goes off on the Dolphins defense like Lamar Jackson did for three quarters last Sunday. Does a pass rush emerge? Allen can run with power where Jackson did with flash. He also can throw the ball and his offense put up 31 points at the Los Angeles Rams and 41 against Tennessee. You’re not going to stop Allen. But the idea is to not let him have the kind of game that can win the day. That means …
4. The Dolphins cornerbacks have to hold up. Xavien Howard didn’t practice with a groin issue this week, even though the idea was he should play. They need him because even with undrafted rookie Kader Kohou playing well for injured Byron Jones at the other corner the Bills receivers are dangerous. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Allen make as imposing a receiving tandem as Hill and Waddle.
5. Depth. How deep are these teams? In the heat, with their injuries, this will be a big test for a Buffalo team that started its rebuild a couple of years before the Dolphins and has been a contender the past two seasons. The Dolphins have had a jillion draft picks in recent years to build up their depth. It’s early in the season to have to depend on it, but a 1 p.m. kickoff in September demands everyone play.
Prediction Dolphins 34, Bills 31. I’ve added some more points from a mid-week prediction due to the injuries. At home, riding confidence and given the state of the Bills secondary, I think the Dolphins come out 3-0.
()
News
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season — and his absence is likely to stretch longer after knee surgery
Lonzo Ball will have left knee surgery next week and miss the start of the season as the Chicago Bulls continue to seek answers for their starting point guard’s lingering injury.
The Bulls announced Wednesday that Ball on Sept. 28 will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball has spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury initially suffered in January.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. His absence is likely to stretch longer.
By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
In the meantime, Ball’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Bulls lineup, which will rely on second-year pro Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Alex Caruso to shoulder the load at point guard.
Ball’s path to recovery seemed simple after a Jan. 28 surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee. At the time, the Bulls predicted Ball would return by the end of the regular season to run the offense in the playoffs.
Complicated by a deep bone bruise in the same knee, Ball remained plagued by pain and discomfort that prevented him from running at full speed. He eventually was shut down midway through the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls front office remained vague about Ball’s recovery path throughout the summer, but executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley both hinted at concerns about Ball’s return during the offseason.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said July 12 during an NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
Injuries have plagued Ball throughout his career. He has yet to play more than 65% of a single season, suffering a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb during prior stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
As the Bulls prepare to open training camp Tuesday, they face a major crisis in filling Ball’s position. They did not target another primary ballhandler in the offseason, which means they’ll be forced to rely on Dosunmu and Caruso to open the season.
Besides his ability to spark the Bulls in transition with pinpoint passes, Ball’s defensive instincts are nearly inimitable. The Bulls struggled to maintain defensive pressure in the final months of the season without Ball.
()
News
Trump has installed a historic number of judges. Biden is overtaking him so far.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has secured Senate confirmation for more than 80 of his nominees for federal judgeship, a breakneck speed that surpasses former President Donald Trump at this point in his presidency.
The Democratic-led Senate has confirmed four new Circuit Court justices in the past two weeks, most recently U.S. District Judge Florence Pan to the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, per a vote of 52 to 42, bringing Biden’s total to 83. By contrast, Trump had installed 69 justices by this point in his term.
Still, Biden is playing catch-up after Trump and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell throttled back in the second half of Trump’s term and brought his total to 231 justices – mostly young conservatives poised to shape the law American for generations, including three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Trump’s total exceeds every first-term president since Jimmy Carter. The most recent two-term presidents, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, each earned 325 Senate-confirmed justices for district courts, circuit courts and the Supreme Court in eight years. (The numbers drop slightly when judges who were confirmed to a lower court and then elevated by the same president are counted as one.)
Biden chose an unusually diverse slate, with high shares of black, Latino and Asian American judges, and he emphasized candidates with a background as public defenders or civil rights lawyers, choosing fewer prosecutors and corporate lawyers.
But will Biden continue to overtake Trump and his predecessors?
That question will be answered by voters in major swing states in the upcoming midterm elections, as they decide which party will control the Senate for the next two years. The current 50-50 split means Republicans only need one net win to capture a majority.
If Democrats hold their ground, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., would continue to prioritize votes over Biden’s picks. He has about three months left in the current session to confirm more justices and has highlighted the judiciary to rally liberal activists around keeping the Senate in Democratic hands.
“I have made it clear that more President Biden judicial nominees will be a top priority for Senate Democrats, and we are delivering on our promise,” he told reporters. “We’ve come a very long way, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
If Republicans took control, it would give McConnell, R-Ky., the power to allow or deny votes on any of Biden’s nominees. Last year he would not commit to holding a vote on a Biden nominee for the Supreme Court in 2023, if a seat opened up, and said it was ‘highly unlikely’ he would leave. the Democrat will fill a vacancy in 2024, a year-long presidential election.
McConnell’s allies say a GOP-led Senate would force Biden to choose justices acceptable to conservatives in order to secure floor votes. Many of its current candidates do not fit these criteria.
“Obviously, if we’re in the majority, he’ll have to consult with us on the justices and other names in the executive,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R.S.D., told NBC News. “I guess that will affect and temper the types of candidates he sends, knowing he’s going to have to run it through a Republican Senate.”
“They’re going to have to be judges for you to expect a Republican Senate to get ahead,” he said.
McConnell has already used extraordinary tactics to keep liberal justices away from the courts and pave the way in the Senate to confirm more conservative judicial nominees under Trump. He made it a priority to steer the courts to the right, blocking President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, citing the approaching election, before confirming Trump’s chosen Amy Coney Barrett. the week before the 2020 election.
McConnell’s tactics have brought big wins for Republicans, with the new 6-3 conservative Supreme Court recently revoking the constitutional right to abortion, expanding protections for gun owners and expanding religious rights.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I., a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said a GOP-led Senate would hand over the judicial nomination process “to whoever the dark backers of the Federalist Society want,” referring to an influential curator. judicial organization with leaders who controlled Trump’s judges.
Brian Fallon, who heads the progressive judiciary group Demand Justice, said a Republican-led Senate would “put an abrupt end to President Biden’s overhaul of the justice system.”
“The past two years have seen Biden set records in terms of the number of confirmed judges and have also seen him dramatically shift the paradigm of who gets nominated. All of that is in jeopardy in November,” he said. “If the Democrats fail to hold the Senate, that probably also means we can say goodbye to any hopes of Biden filling a vacancy that might unexpectedly arise on the Supreme Court.”
For now, the Democrats’ judicial focus is on the lame session.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in an interview that he plans to advance more than 20 additional nominees this year.
“Hopefully we can do all of that, and more,” he said. “I think it will be a remarkable achievement if we do that.”
If he remains president for two more years, Durbin said, he intends to preserve the “blue” comity that allows senators to effectively veto the choices of district courts that oversee their home states. . Republicans ended the tradition of circuit judges in the Trump era and some liberals want to end it for district judges so GOP senators in red states can’t block Biden candidates for vacancies. .
But, Durbin said, “I’m sticking with it. We made it work.”
nbcnews
News
Gst slaps biggest Rs 21,000 crore cause and effect opinion on Gameskraft tech
mini
Gameskraft Technology Private has been charged with failing to pay GST (goods and services tax) of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice relates to the period between 2017 and June 30, 2022.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued the largest indirect tax show cause notice in history to a Bengaluru-based online gaming company, Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL), reported CNN News 18.
The company has been accused of failing to pay GST (goods and services tax) of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice relates to the period between 2017 and June 30, 2022.
Gameskraft Technology has been accused of promoting online betting through card, casual and fantasy games like Rummy Culture, Gamezy, Rummy Time, etc. and DGGI imposed a 28% tax on bet amounts of almost Rs 77,000 crore.
According to the DGGI report, GTPL engaged in betting by allowing its players to place bets in the form of cash bets and it allowed betting on the outcome of card games played online.
During the investigation, DGGI discovered that Gameskraft did not issue any invoices to its customers and submitted false/overdue invoices, which were detected by forensic examination.
Additionally, DGGI said the company urges its customers to gamble because there is no way back once the money has been added to the wallet.
Gameskraft was launched in 2017 by a group of passionate gamers to delight the Indian gaming community with skill-based games.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Fiona hammers the Canadian coast with hurricane-force winds and rain
Associated press
The Fascination of Marilyn Monroe Comes to Netflix with ‘Blonde’
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there’s still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied talk around “Blonde”, an adaptation of the fictional portrait of the Hollywood star by Joyce Carol Oates which has not yet been seen by the general public. There was curiosity about its star, Ana de Armas, and her native Cuban accent creeping into the trailer.
yahoo
News
3 keys to a Jets victory over Joe Burrow, Bengals in Week 3
1. GET PRESSURE ON BURROW
Through two games, the Bengals have allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked 13 times during the first two weeks of the season. Since 2005, that is tied for the most sacks allowed over the first two games.
Cincinnati thought it solved its offensive line issues during the offseason by adding four new starters, including right tackle La’el Collins, who came over from the Cowboys. However, that is not the case. Collins was not only the lowest-graded offensive lineman after allowing giving up two hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack, but he is also dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss two days of practice this week.
The Jets need to generate pressure on Burrow early and often if they’re going to come away with the victory. The problem is, the Jets’ pass rush has been nearly nonexistent through two games.
Gang Green has just three sacks, which is ranked 26th in the league. Even if the Jets have to bring pressure in terms of blitzing, keeping Burrow rattled the entire afternoon has to be a priority for the Jets.
2. START FAST
New York has let both opponents get out to an early lead. Now it’s time for the Green and White to set the tone for the entire game.
Last week, the Jets’ playcalling offensively was more creative, which eventually led to 14 points before halftime. Now the Jets need to gain a lead early so their entire playbook can be at their disposal.
Playing from behind like the Jets have the first two weeks, you’re limited to passing the ball to overcome your deficit. That’s why Gang Green needs to gain an early lead, which will also help their defense play looser.
3. COMMIT TO RUNNING GAME
Running the ball effectively hasn’t been the problem for the Jets, it’s been committing to the run late in the game.
The Jets are averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which is tied for 10th in the NFL. In the 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns, rookie Breece Hall ran for 50 yards and averaged 7.1 per attempt.
Gang Green went away from the run after being down in the fourth quarter. The rushing attack can take pressure off quarterback Joe Flacco and the rest of the offense. This is why Jets offensive coordination Mike LaFleur needs to commit more to the run, no matter if they’re down or not.
()
Hyde5: Five ways Dolphins beat Buffalo, starting with attacking a depleted secondary
Google AdWords Campaign Management Tips
Voip New Wave Of Internet Telephony
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season — and his absence is likely to stretch longer after knee surgery
Trump has installed a historic number of judges. Biden is overtaking him so far.
Do You Like Reading Other People’s Letters?
CEO Interview: NAMoffers Affiliate Network Founder Frederik Drejfald
Gst slaps biggest Rs 21,000 crore cause and effect opinion on Gameskraft tech
Fiona hammers the Canadian coast with hurricane-force winds and rain
DECT 6.0 – Cordless Phones That Meet the Hype
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops