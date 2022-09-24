Blockchain
Coinbase Receives Registration Approval From Dutch Central Bank
- Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive DNB registration approval.
- The platform will be able to offer a full range of crypto products to customers in the Netherlands.
The prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, Coinbase, is enlarging its services across Europe. According to the recent announcement from Coinbase, the firm has successfully registered as a crypto service provider with the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank – DNB). As a result of this registration, the platform will be able to offer a full range of retail, institutional, and ecosystem products to customers in the Netherlands.
Following this, Coinbase became the first leading global exchange to achieve DNB registration approval, along with some regional crypto platforms.
Coinbase Stretches in Europe
Nana Murugesan, Vice President of International & Business Development at Coinbase expressed that, as part of becoming the most trusted and secure crypto platform globally, the exchange made an effort to collaborate with the government, policymakers, and regulators to shape the future responsibility.
Nana Murugesan added:
The Netherlands is a critical international market for crypto, and I am really excited for Coinbase to bring the potential of the crypto economy to the market here.
In the DNB’s public registry, Coinbase Europe Limited and Coinbase Custody International Ltd are registered as cryptocurrency service providers. DNB is in charge of overseeing Coinbase Europe and Coinbase Custody Ltd under the Sanctions Act, the Anti-Money Laundering, and the Anti-Terrorist Financing Act.
The blogpost furtherly conveys:
The crypto services of Coinbase are not subject to prudential supervision by DNB or conduct supervision by the AFM. This means that financial operational risks in respect of the crypto services are not monitored and there is no specific financial consumer protection.
The US-based crypto trading platform, Coinbase, serves customers in nearly 40 European countries via the hubs in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Germany. To comply with local regulations, additional registrations or license applications are being processed in several major markets.
Blockchain
Cool Cats Lands On Its Feet And Does It In Style
Do the Cool Cats still have Blue Chip status? The collection fell on hard times lately, but so has any other NFT project out there. We’re in a bear market, after all. A Hollywood agency manages the Cool Cats project, they had the coolest exhibit in NFT NYC, and collaborated with TIME magazine in a weird NFT drop. Still, the collection’s floor price is down to levels not seen since the project’s conception.
The Cool Cats started spreading good vibes in July 2021. It’s a PFP collection consisting of 9.999 unique cats assembled from various traits that formed 300K possibilities total. The ecosystem expanded in two major ways lately. They launched their secondary collection, the Cool Pets, and their own token, $MILK. The new coin is the blood of the gamified experience that the collection’s creators have been releasing.
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 9, 2021
Speaking about those, the core team are: the smart contract programmer Tom Williamson, web developer Rob Mehew, creative director Evan Luza, and illustrator Colin Egan AKA The Cartoonist. The unofficial fifth member of the band is Mike Tyson. The eternal heavyweight champion changed his Twitter profile picture to a Cool Cats and that propelled the collection when it needed it the most.
The Relationship Between Cool Cats And CAA
The Cool Cats went Hollywood on March 2021. In a move unprecedented at the time, the creators signed with leading talent agency CAA. In a press release from the time, the partners explained the deal in detail:
“Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed Cool Cats, producers of the widely known Cool Cats and Cool Pets NFT collections. In collaboration with the gamified NFT company, the agency will identify and create opportunities for Cool Cats characters across an array of areas, including licensing and merchandising, animated content, brand partnerships, live events, publishing, and more.”
So, there’s serious money and interests behind the cats. Why are they fading away into the background, then? Is it just an effect of the bear market?
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Cool Cats ’ got utility
First of all, Cool Cats holders get their NFT’s property rights. That means, they can produce commercial projects with their NFT’s images. Cool Cat owners also get access to the project’s Discord server, and priority for all of the exclusive Cool Cats events and mints. Holders can stack their NFTs and get yield in $MILK.
Another benefit is access to Cooltopia, a project they define as “a gamified ecosystem built on interactivity and utility, community rewards and growth, collaboration with brands, and much more.” Another self-definition has Cooltopia as a “place where having a Cool Cats NFT grants you evolving access to games, tokens, community events, collaborations, and more.”
Plus, there’s the Cool Pets side project. A reward to NFT holders and a way for newcomers to enter the ecosystem at a lower price point. The Cool Pets collection has 19,999 units. Every holder got a pet for free. The general public bought the other half. The Cool Pets first come as an egg image, that hatches and reveals the final NFT. The pets are divided into four elements: Fire, Water, Air, and Grass.
The $MILK token
The $MILK is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. It’s the oil that greases Cooltopia’s gamified economy. According to the documentation:
- “$MILK is the key to all sorts of functionality and fun in the Cool Cats ecosystem, from buying Battle or Housing chests to going on quests.”
- “$MILK is also how you’ll enhance and evolve your Cool Pets.”
- This one describes the NFTs staking-like mechanism: “Your Cool Cat is earning $MILK just by being cool (the $MILK claiming clock begins as soon as the contract is deployed), and that $MILK will accumulate over time.”
Controversy And Suspicion
There’s something strange going on with this project. Recently, the newly-appointed CEO stepped down after just three months. There was never a credible explanation. The collection just tweeted, “Chris Hassett has stepped down as CEO. We thank him and wish him the best moving forward.” Is there something rotten in the Cool Cats headquarters?
And then there’s the price. At its height, in October 2021, the Cool Cats floor price was around 26 ETH. Almost a year later, the floor Cool Cats are trading for 2.9 ETH. That’s not all, the Cool Pets’ floor price is 0.18 ETH. Are those Blue Chip numbers? Even though we’re basically in the middle of a crypto winter, the collection seems to be falling off a cliff…
Will the Cool Cats land on their feet?
Featured Image: screen shot from the collection's site | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
How XRP Pulled Off A 33% Rally Over The Past 7 Days
Ripple (XRP) price has registered an impressive 33% advance above the key resistance zone as seen in the past week.
- XRP notably spikes by 10% on September 22
- Ripple confident to win legal feud against SEC
The token also skyrocketed 10% as seen on September 22, as the crypto market plunged in a sea of red.
Although a bit of improvement with Bitcoin raking up gains by 4.9% and Ethereum spiking by 7.3%, XRP was still leading that day.
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price is up by 4.47% or trading at $0.5051 as of this writing.
Update On Legal Feud With SEC Raises Investor Optimism
XRP price demonstrates a surge of over 45% as seen since August. Reportedly, Ripple Labs has recently filed a motion for summary judgment on September 18 which involves allowing the court to wrap it up and make a final decision based on the facts presented in line with whether XRP is to be considered a security.
The recent update on the legal proceedings has stirred some optimism and pumped up investor sentiment regarding the long-term haul of XRP. More so, the open interest of XRP has notably improved as it has increased to $575 million from just $310 million in the past week.
Traders who are looking to get in should wait for the 200-day EMA set at $0.48 to see if it would swing to support in the coming days.
As of press time, XRP’s total market capitalization is at $25.14 billion as it climbed by $3 billion the previous day.
Image: CoinMarketCap
XRP Seen With Strong Bullish Strides
On the daily chart, the XRP price is noted to have bounced back after it dropped and is now enjoying a bull run. The bulls are targeting to breach the key resistance spotted at $0.4306 and once this is done, XRP could shoot for $0.49 next.
Amid the optimism shown by XRP, a breach targeted at the key support zone of $0.392 will reveal signs of buyer weakness. More so, this will also invalidate the bullish thesis and give the power back to the bears. If this happens, the XRP price could plunge and revisit the key support zone at $0.38.
XRP is seen to move with strong strides despite the hurdles experienced by the broader crypto market. The bullish streak is associated with the robust developments happening in the legal battle between Ripple and SEC.
Although both SEC and Ripple agreed to a summary judgment, Ripple seems to be more confident that they’ll win following several tweets by Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s legal counsel, saying that SEC wasn’t able to satiate the Howey Test set by the Supreme Court. The Howey Test helps regulators assess and categorize an asset as a security.
More so, Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, firmly believes that SEC may not be keen on abiding by the law but would want to remake it.
XRP total market cap at $24.3 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Blockchain
First 3nm ASIC Miners Released by Bitramo
Bitramo, a crypto technology startup, has emerged as the industry’s most talked about the name since its recent launch. The company has surpassed many renowned technology heavyweights to release the first ever batch of 3nm ASIC miners. Bitramo’s ultra-powerful Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X mining rigs are more profitable compared to any other product, offering 100% return on investment within just one month.
ASIC or Application Specific Integrated Circuit miners are more efficient compared to GPU miners because their internal circuits are designed to carry out the specific task of crypto mining. The mining efficiency of Bitramo miners is boosted further by their extraordinary hash rates. Interestingly, so far, no other company has been able to match the hash rates offered by Bitramo.
Hash Rates of Bitramo Miners
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: 360 TH/s 30 GH/s 2 GH/s 2MH/s
Ramo 2: 750 TH/s 70 GH/s 5 GH/s 5 MH/s
Ramo X: 2250 TH/s 210 GH/s 15 GH/s 15 MH/s
As a result of these hash rates, Bitramo miners are capable of processing a considerably higher amount of data in any given time. By using higher computational power while processing transactions in a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency network, miners are able to earn higher profits compared to other miners. High power consumption is often an obstacle for profitable crypto mining. Bitramo miners solve this problem with their nominal power consumption. The amount of profits you can make using these mining rigs are simply mind-boggling.
Monthly Profits
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: $1900 $1400 $2200 $2500
Ramo 2: $4000 $3500 $5700 $6600
Ramo X: $12,300 $10,500 $17,000 $20,000
In general, crypto mining is considered to be complicated in nature and most of the products in the market are too complex for common mining enthusiasts. Bitramo is in the process of changing this trend by creating an opportunity for all to earn profits from crypto mining regardless of their knowledge and experience.
To make crypto mining simple for beginners, Bitramo delivers all its mining rigs pre-configured with Linux based system equipped with Bitramo software. Even if you are completely new to crypto mining, you can start mining just by connecting the unit to a power socket and accessing it through Wi-Fi or cable. The miners have user-friendly interfaces and nominal system requirements. If you are a newbie, you can also use Bitramo’s own mining pool completely free of charge.
To find out more about the market’s most profitable crypto mining opportunity, please visit https://bitramo.com/
Blockchain
Uniswap Price Loses Momentum, Are The Bears Back?
The Uniswap price had risen to almost $6 on its chart, but the bulls were unable to maintain that level. Over the last 24 hours, the coin again lost momentum and fell south on its chart.
Over the last 24 hours, UNI registered a 0.9% increase in its price. In the past week, the coin negated most of its gains and lost 1.2% of its market value.
The Uniswap price technical outlook was bearish, and selling strength was higher, causing the price to drop further on its chart.
Although Uniswap tried to move in a different direction than the broader market, the bulls gave up. Bitcoin also lost the $19,000 price mark and is closing in on its immediate support level.
For the Uniswap price to revisit the $6 price mark, buyers need to re-enter the market.
Although just 48 hours ago the coin displayed a bullish stance, an increase in the number of sellers has invalidated the chance of a bullish revival.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today was $958 billion, with a 0.4% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Uniswap Price Analysis: One Day Chart
UNI was trading at $5.73 at the time of writing. The coin was trading very close to the $6 mark. However, the buyers exited the market.
Overhead resistance for Uniswap price stood at $6, and if UNI can move over the $6.40 price level, the altcoin’s upward movement could be anticipated.
The nearest support level for the coin stood at $5. A fall from the $5 price mark could push UNI to trade near the $4 price zone.
The amount of Uniswap traded in the previous session indicated that selling strength increased on the one-day chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin’s technical indicators note the bears taking over as buying strength dipped on the one-day chart. For most of the month of September, buying strength remained low for the altcoin.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line and that meant a lower amount of buying strength on the one-day chart.
Uniswap price was below the 20-SMA line. This meant bearishness for the coin. It meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The technical outlook for Uniswap was also mixed as the indicators also picked up on buy signal for the coin. Despite buyers remaining low, indicators indicated that there could be a possibility of buy signal for the altcoin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence points toward the price momentum and overall price action of the coin. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and started to depict tiny green histograms as buy signals for UNI.
This meant that, with more buyers, UNI could recover its chart. The Chaikin Money Flow displays capital inflows and outflows. CMF climbed above the half-line, signalling more capital inflows compared to outflows.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Slips Below $19,000, Vital Trading Levels To Look Out For
The Bitcoin price is now trading below the $19,000 level after the bulls failed to defend the coin at the aforementioned level.
Over the last 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.2%, indicating that the coin was laterally trading. In the past week, the Bitcoin price has depreciated 6%.
Buying strength continued to remain low on the one-day chart. Sellers have taken over, and it has been the same for almost a week.
If the price of Bitcoin continues in this direction, the coin may fall to its immediate support zone.
If the bulls have to defend BTC at the current price level, then buyers have to come through. The current support zone for the coin is $18,500-$18,000.
A fall from that level would cause Bitcoin to travel below $17,000. The asset can drop to $16,000 and then, subsequently, to the $14,000 level. The recent dip in buying strength will cause BTC to dip further on its 24-hour chart.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $18,600 at the time of writing. The immediate resistance for the coin was at $19,000, and the bulls have failed to defend the coin at that price level for weeks now.
If Bitcoin price manages to surpass the $20,000 level, the bulls might be able to take charge. The nearest support line for the coin was $18,000.
A fall beneath that means BTC touching $16,000 and then $14,000. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the last session decreased, and that meant a fall in buying strength.
Technical Analysis
On the one-day chart, BTC showed that there was demand at lower levels. The technical indicators also suggested that sellers outnumbered buyers.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which indicated increased selling strength.
The Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, and that meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market as there was decreased demand for Bitcoin on the one-day chart.
BTC depicted increased selling pressure, which has been dragging the coin to its closest support line. The technical outlook points towards further selling pressure for the coin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall price action of the coin.
The MACD underwent a bearish crossover and formed red histograms, which was sell signal for the coin. The Directional Movement Index was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line and that showed that the bears were in control of the coiin.
The Average Directional Index (Red) was moving above the 20-mark, and that’s a sign of bearish momentum for Bitcoin.
Blockchain
Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Sending BTC To Exchanges Continues To Drop
With the decline in the price of bitcoin, there has been a lot of selling from investors. This sell-off trend has contributed to the further decline of the digital asset’s prices in recent times. However, as the bear run continues, there has been a marked reduction in the amount of BTC being sold off by the holders. The decline in the number of addresses that are sending their coins to centralized exchanges speaks volumes about this.
Sellers Beginning To Cool Off
Over the last year, the number of bitcoin addresses that had been sending BTC to centralized exchanges, presumably to sell their holdings, had grown incredibly. But had started to decline in recent weeks as the sell-offs had begun to subside.
According to Glassnode, the number of addresses that were sending bitcoin to exchanges had fallen to a new 22-month low on Thursday. The number had sat around 4,445.369. But on Friday, another consecutive decline was recorded. This time around, the number of addresses that were sending BTC to exchanges was 4,443.202.
Bitcoin falls to mid-$18,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It is a far cry from the more than 6,000 wallets that were sending BTC to centralized exchanges in the middle of 2022. While the increase in wallets sending BTC to exchanges had correlated with the price decline back in Q2 2022, the opposite is now the case, with the decline coinciding with the drop in the price of bitcoin.
What This Means For Bitcoin
Naturally, data like this points to the fact that there is a growing accumulation trend among investors but not every metric point to this. An example is the HODLer net position change that was recorded by Glassnode on Friday.
Instead of being on the rise as would be expected in an accumulation trend, the HODLer net position change continues to decline. It has now reached a new one-month low of 51,997.708. This shows that even if there might be a sell-off fatigue, it is still enough to put pressure on the price of the digital asset.
The amount of active bitcoin supply is always on the rise. It has now touched a new one-month high of 718,437.728 BTC. It is up slightly from the previous September 11th high of 717,097.427 BTC, still giving credence to the fact that sell-offs continue.
Bitcoin’s price is also succumbing under the sell pressure. The digital asset is currently trading under $19,000 and doesn’t show any indicators of a significant recovery.
Featured image from CNBC, charts from TradingView.com
