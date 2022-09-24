News
Column: Aaron Judge’s ‘clean’ pursuit of Roger Maris’ home run mark can’t match the hype of the 1998 Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire race
Before a game at old Busch Stadium in September 1998, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire declined to speak at a news conference about his pursuit of Roger Maris’ home run record, stiffing hundreds of media members.
Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa, who then was on McGwire’s heels in the great home run race, happily sat down with a dozen reporters in Pittsburgh the next day and answered question after question about his pursuit of Maris.
Sosa told reporters McGwire should be pardoned for stiffing them, saying he was simply more comfortable dealing with the media than his nemesis.
“I’m a little more Rico Suave,” Sosa said, referring to a 1990 song.
Twenty-four years later, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge didn’t have to worry about handling the media crush as he chased Maris American League record of 61 home runs.
Judge normally doesn’t do pregame interviews, and a Yankees media relations staffer ended the slugger’s postgame session after 2 minutes, 15 seconds following Thursday’s homerless game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
It’s a different world for the media — and for baseball.
While dozens of reporters from around the nation followed McGwire and Sosa around the country in September 1998, only a few national media members have been in New York chronicling Judge’s chase.
Fewer newspapers, tighter budgets and the dwindling of the species commonly known as the “national baseball writer” have made Judge’s life easier as he attempts to make history.
“I haven’t seen many people who aren’t usually here,” New York Times baseball columnist Tyler Kepner told me, pointing to a handful of national reporters on hand for Thursday’s game. “It’s not really an overflow crowd, and I can’t imagine that it wears at all on Judge.”
Like many star players, Judge generally doesn’t make himself available at his locker before games, saving himself the aggravation of talking about the record. He’s very genial when he does speak, but Judge’s postgame sessions at his locker don’t last long because he doesn’t say a lot, in the tradition of Yankees icon Derek Jeter.
Sosa had a lot to say and at the time enjoyed speaking with the media. That would change by 2004, but in September 1998 he was so in demand the TV crews crowded out print reporters who had covered him and the Cubs all season.
After one on-field scrum led to some elbowing between TV cameramen and print reporters, I asked Sosa if he knew who voted for the Most Valuable Player award. Naturally, he had no idea.
“The writers,” I said. “The guys who can’t get close enough to hear you because of the TV cameras.”
Sosa made a deal to hold a separate pregame interview session with the writers after his TV interviews. Everyone was happy — except for some of his teammates who tired of the distraction during a tense wild-card race.
Of course the 1998 home run race later was discredited when McGwire and Sosa were alleged to have used performance-enhancing drugs, which McGwire later admitted to. Neither has made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame despite their historic home run totals. But McGwire’s 70 homers in 1998 remained the record until Barry Bonds broke it with 73 in 2001. There are no asterisks, even as all three have been tarred as cheaters.
Judge still considers Bonds’ mark legit, no matter how it was accomplished.
“Seventy-three is the record,” he told Sports Illustrated reporter Tom Verducci. “In my book. No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and (McGwire hit) 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is.
“The AL record is 61, so that is one I can try to go after. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it’s been a fun year so far.”
MLB is hoping Judge’s “clean” pursuit of the hallowed 61 mark can bring back the best parts of the drama of the 1998 race without the baggage of PEDs allegations.
Judge is one of the game’s most popular players for the game’s most iconic franchise and playing in the media center of the world. Throw in the Boston Red Sox as an opponent and it’s Commissioner Rob Manfred’s wildest dream come true.
Thursday’s game, in which Judge hit a long flyout to center, was televised nationally on Fox Sports. Saturday and Sunday’s Yankees-Red Sox games will be nationally televised on MLB Network and ESPN, respectively, while Friday’s game streamed on Apple Plus, which annoyed Yankees fans to no end.
The ratings no doubt will pale in comparison with the day McGwire broke Maris record with his 62nd home run on Sept. 8, 1998. Fox preempted the season premiere of “King of the Hill” and a new show called “Costello” to air the Cubs-Cardinals game and was rewarded with 43.1 million viewers, making it the highest-rated regular-season game in 16 years.
Those numbers are unreachable in the current TV stratosphere. The 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros averaged only 11.75 million viewers, with the decisive game Game 6 drawing 14.3 million.
Last year’s Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox had nearly six million viewers, which MLB announced was its most watched regular-season game since 1998. Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run into the corn could be seen by more viewers than Judge’s historic moment.
Whoever serves up the 62nd home run will have a place in baseball history, just as former Cubs Steve Trachsel, who served up McGwire’s record-breaking 62nd homer on that memorable night in 1998 and then watched Sosa and his teammates celebrate in a bizarre spectacle.
“There is no joy involved in it for me,” Trachsel said after the 6-3 loss.
Trachsel seemingly stood at his locker forever afterward, answering redundant questions about serving up the biggest home run of all time. Not because he enjoyed it, but because the moment required his input for history’s sake.
It’s a new world now.
Maybe everyone can just tweet a reaction.
Column: In a ‘microwave society,’ patience is required to evaluate QB Justin Fields — especially with the Chicago Bears offense around him
It has been a rough week for Justin Fields, so much so the Chicago Bears quarterback went out of his way to clarify comments that required no explanation.
Fields said after Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field that the loss hurt in the locker room more than it did for Bears fans.
“At the end of the day,” he said of fans, “they aren’t putting in any work.”
Sure, maybe Fields could have omitted the final part, but no clarification was needed — and any grief he received since should be performance-based, not the result of a perceived slight. This is miles away from when former Bears first-round pick Cade McNown in 2000 suggested disgruntled fans at Soldier Field “save their boos for TV” following a three-interception game. Imagine if that occurred during the age of social media.
Fields didn’t commit a turnover in the Week 2 loss to the Packers, but he attempted only 11 passes, threw for just 70 yards and was sacked three times. The Packers did a good job of pinning him in the pocket, limiting him to only 20 yards rushing on eight carries, including a 3-yard touchdown.
After two weeks, including a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a driving rainstorm, the Bears are at or near the bottom of the league in many key passing categories. Coach Matt Eberflus said in April that the new scheme would be “very quarterback-friendly,” but wide receiver Darnell Mooney has four receiving yards and tight end Cole Kmet doesn’t have a catch a year after being targeted 93 times.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the lack of pass attempts in Green Bay was more a function of the offense having only 42 snaps than anything else (the Bears have 97 for the season, ranking 31st). Getsy said he called “19 or 20″ pass plays with Fields running on an RPO or scrambling factored in too. So the planned run-pass mix was closer to 50/50 than actual results.
The Bears need to be more productive offensively to balance out an attack that has been profitable running the ball. Forget winning games. The Bears are not going to be competitive averaging anything close to the 90.5 passing yards each week.
The offensive struggles have amplified conversations about whether Fields is the long-term answer for the organization, but one personnel man was adamant that it’s premature to pass judgment.
“We’re living in a microwave society,” he said. “People want things now as opposed to allowing it to go in the oven, bake over time and come out to be a perfect meal that tastes really good. These young quarterbacks, people need to stop demanding immediate results, particularly the ones that are on bad teams.
“You look at Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. He’s throwing to freaking A.J. Brown and he’s got a young guy on the come in DeVonta Smith, who was the Heisman Trophy winner. And he’s got a young tight end in Dallas Goedert, and the offensive line there is one of the best in the league. If you put Fields behind that line, how good would he look?
“If you look at the Bears roster, they are awful. They are not built for Fields to have success. The receivers are a hodgepodge of guys. I like Mooney but after him, who is he throwing to?”
That raises questions about the job first-year general manager Ryan Poles did in building a structure around Fields with linemen and skill-position talent. There were not any significant investments.
“Look at what he inherited,” the personnel man said. “A bad salary-cap situation and an awful offensive line. The best receiver (Allen Robinson) was disgruntled, so he had to let the guy go in free agency. The Bears were short on draft picks. That’s not on Poles. The cupboard was bare. That’s why Poles is there.
“Everybody has to pause and realize the Bears are in a rebuild no matter what Poles says or Eberflus says. They are doing the smart thing by not putting the young quarterback in harm’s way and making him throw a ton behind that offensive line and without offensive weapons. That’s smart. They don’t want to hurt the kid’s confidence like Houston did with David Carr when it had nobody around him. Pump the brakes. It’s only two games.”
The Bears should be able to attack the Houston Texans more Sunday at Soldier Field after what appeared to be a plan to stay in the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Texans rank 30th in run defense, so holes should be there for David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and the play-action passing game should have life. The Texans, unlike the Packers, have a bottom-tier roster.
It will be the 13th start of Fields’ career, and there is a long way to go this season. No one was realistically expecting to have a clear picture of his career arc after two games this season. Still, there is an uneasy feeling with a bumpy start. Fields is the focal point — but multiple factors must be considered when assessing him.
Scouting report
Derek Stingley Jr., Texans cornerback
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Stingley, 6-foot, 195 pounds, was drafted No. 3 out of LSU this year — ahead of some talented offensive tackles and wide receivers as well as pass rushers.
Stingley has been credited with 15 tackles — 11 solos — through two games and has three pass breakups with two coming last week against Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.
“The addition of Stingley is kind of driving Lovie Smith’s game plan in terms of how he is setting his coverages,” the scout said. “Traditionally, they are zone heavy, Cover-2, single-high with zone pressure. Their man-coverage rates are going up. Their blitz rates are going up. I think he’s doing that because he has a corner who has premium traits. Stingley is incredibly sticky in coverage. He’s aggressive. He’s competitive. He can be a little grabby, which he is going to have to work through in the NFL. Really fluid lower body and has the ball skills to make the plays.
“I think Houston graded him based on what he can be in the NFL. At LSU, he had the phenomenal freshman year. You watched the tape and said, ‘This is a top-10 player right now.’ He played high-level SEC competition and shut people down. Then he went through a period where he had injuries, people questioned his effort level. But the Texans got the player they wanted.
“He can play man. He can play zone. He’s got backfield vision to pedal off the ball and read inside to the quarterback. He’s extremely physical when you want to play Cover-2. They left some really good players on the board to take Stingley, who I also think is very good.”
Resort receptionist killed for refusing to provide ‘special services’ to guests: U’Khand Dgp
Uttarakhand’s police chief said on Saturday that the 19-year-old receptionist, whose body was recovered from a canal on Saturday, was under pressure from the resort’s owner to provide ‘special services’ to clients.
Uttarakhand’s police chief said on Saturday the 19-year-old receptionist, whose body was recovered from a canal on Saturday, was under pressure from the resort’s owner to provide ‘special services’ to clients. DGP Ashok Kumar said this was known through the girl’s conversation with a friend of his. Earlier, a Facebook friend of the receptionist reportedly said her friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort where she worked.
A receptionist at a resort owned by the son of a BJP leader was reportedly killed by the owner and his two other employees. Before her body was found, she was reported missing by her parents after they could not find her in her bedroom on Monday morning.
Apparently the friend said she called him the night she was killed to tell him she was in trouble. According to reports, the victim told her friend that the owner and managers of the resort where she worked were pressuring her to have sex with guests visiting the resort.
After 8:30 p.m., his phone became unreachable. When, after repeated attempts, he was unable to connect with her, the girl’s friend called Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort, said she went to her room to sleep. The next day, when he allegedly called Arya again, his phone was also found switched off. The friend then called Ankit, the resort manager, who said she was at the gym.
He then spoke to the resort manager who told him he had not seen the girl that day. The owner of the complex, Pulkit Arya, his manager and his deputy manager were arrested on Friday and taken into custody for 14 days.
Pulkit Arya, the main defendant in the case, is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar. The politician was previously chairman of the board of directors of Uttarakhand Mati Kala.
An angry mob attacked the police car as the defendants were taken to a court in Kotdwar on Friday. The mob smashed the car windows and brutalized the three men.
Some women, part of the crowd, demanded that the accused be hanged. Residents of Bhogpur, where the resort is located, also threw rocks at it and smashed its windows in protest.
In a late Friday night action, authorities began demolishing the resort, saying it had been built illegally. The girl’s body was found on Saturday morning in the Cheela Channel where she had been dumped by her suspected killers.
An autopsy of his body is currently underway at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh, police said. On the alleged delay in action against the culprits, DGP Kumar said the case was transferred to the regular tax police on Thursday and within 24 hours the defendants were sent behind bars. Meanwhile, a pickle factory near the Arya-owned resort caught fire on Saturday, raising doubts whether it was an attempt by the accused killer to destroy evidence.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an SIT, led by DIG P Renuka Devi, to investigate the girl’s murder. Congress held protests at district headquarters on Saturday to speak out against poor security for women in the state. CCP Chairman Karan Mahra said the girl disappeared on September 18 and the FIR was filed four days later. This shows that the state government is not serious in its actions. Women are not safe in Uttarakhand, Mahra said.
“The measures taken by the state government are only eye drops. The complex has only been partially demolished. “It could also be an attempt to destroy evidence,” said the head of the Pradesh Congress, Garima Dhasauni.
Donald Trump shares a photo of Truth Social proclaiming him second after Jesus
Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post comparing him to Jesus Christ.
The post said the former president is “second greatest” only to Jesus.
Trump supporters, and even Trump himself, have made similar comparisons before.
On Friday, former President Donald Trump shared a message on his Truth Social account, declaring him “second only” to Jesus.
Truth Social user @austinnegrete’s post said, “Jesus is the greatest. President @realDonaldTrump is the second greatest.”
It accompanied an image of a painting of Jesus by artist Dan Wilson.
Trump “ReTruthed,” or reposted, Jesus’ comparison to his 4.1 million Truth Social followers.
This is not the first time that supporters of the former president have compared him to Jesus.
In 2019, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk claimed that Jesus was treated more fairly before his crucifixion than Trump was treated throughout his first impeachment.
“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said during a House debate, according to TIME magazine. “During this sham trial, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus more rights than the Democrats gave this president in this process.”
That same year, the Washington Post reported that white evangelicals and conservatives who approved of Trump’s performance as president promoted the idea that he was heaven-sent.
Trump himself made these grand proclamations. In August 2019, Trump told reporters in reference to trade with China, “I’m the chosen one.” He also shared tweets describing him as the “king of Israel” and “the second coming of God”.
And in October 2020, according to the Independent, he claimed to have had a conversation where someone told him he was the most famous person in the world. Trump told his supporters in North Carolina that Jesus Christ was actually more famous than him.
Insider reached out to Trump’s post-presidency office for comment Saturday morning, but did not immediately receive a response.
Read the original article on Business Insider
News
After 120 years, Stillwater library getting a new roof
For a space devoted to quiet, the Stillwater Public Library is about to get really loud.
Crews on Monday will begin the process of replacing the library’s original clay tile roof. The tiles will be replaced with French tiles by Ludowici Roof Tile, the same company that made the original tiles 120 years ago, said Library Director Mark Troendle.
“It’s amazing,” Troendle said. “We can match the color, the sheen and all that stuff.”
Fargo-based Allstar Construction won the bid for the $309,000 project, which is expected to take about four weeks to complete.
A full replacement of the roof was necessary for the Renaissance Revival-style building, which was built in 1902 for $27,500 with money from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, because some of the original tiles had cracked. “There were ongoing leaks, and the sealants on the roof were deteriorating,” Troendle said. “We also had to bolster some framing up in the attic portion of the upper floor – there was some rot up there.”
After removing all of the clay tiles, Allstar crews will put down a waterproof barrier that will make that roof much more durable, Troendle said. “That’s a huge piece of this,” he said. “They can’t really do it piecemeal-style because they would have weak spots, so they really need to take it all off and put in layers of an ice- and water-shield and then rebuild it.”
Getting there will be noisy, Troendle said, especially in the fiction section on the library’s upper level. Patrons wishing to avoid the noise may want to place holds on adult-fiction materials and pick them up from the holds shelf on the library’s lower level or in a library locker on the parking-ramp level, he said.
Planned work days are Monday through Saturday.
Library officials said parking in the brick parking area off of Fourth Street, including the handicapped-parking space, will not be allowed during construction as the lot will be reserved for contractor use and equipment.
Outdoor programming scheduled on the Fourth Street Lawn also will be moved inside during construction, he said.
What’s going to happen with the original clay tiles? Troendle said the majority of them will be recycled.
“For one, we just don’t have the storage space to keep them,” he said. “And the city will receive a rebate for recycling the clay tiles that will help offset the cost (of the project). Because they are 100 percent organic, they can be crushed and used in other building projects.”
The Stillwater Public Library Foundation plans to save about 100 of the clay tiles. Some will be put on display and others will be used for a library fundraiser, Troendle said.
Jamelle Bouie: The wrong judge at the right time can wreak havoc
In political writing about the federal judiciary, there is a convention to treat the partisan affiliation of a judge or justice as a mere curiosity; to pretend that it does not matter that much whether a jurist was nominated by Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton or George W. Bush or Barack Obama so long as he or she can faithfully uphold the law.
The issue with this convention, as we’ve seen in the legal drama over the classified materials found in former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, is that it isn’t equipped to deal with the problem of hyperpartisan, ideological judges who are less committed to the rule of law than to their presidential patron. In particular, this way of thinking about federal courts isn’t equipped to deal with the problem of Trump judges.
In the case of the documents the judge in question is Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, nominated by Trump in the spring of 2020 and confirmed by the Senate (with 12 Democratic votes) after his defeat in the November election. Cannon was a federal prosecutor for seven years and had no experience as a judge before being placed on the federal bench for a lifetime appointment at age 39. What she did have to recommend her was long-standing membership in the conservative Federalist Society. That seems to have been more than enough.
In the Mar-a-Lago case, Cannon has behaved less as an impartial judge and more as an ally of Trump. On the question of whether the court would appoint an independent third party to review the documents in question, Cannon ruled in favor of the former president, despite the fact that it made no sense to do so, according to legal commentators from across the political spectrum. Not only is there no legal (or even factual) dispute about the classified nature of the documents; there’s also no basis for the former president’s sweeping claim of executive privilege, which would keep government documents out of the hands of, well, the government.
As Laurence Tribe and Phillip Allen Lacovara write in The Guardian, “No prior case or other authority has treated ‘executive’ privilege as a basis for concealing information from executive branch officials conducting executive functions, here the Justice Department’s investigation and potential prosecution of federal crimes relating to the mishandling of state secrets and presidential records.”
There’s also the minor question of who is actually the president of the United States. Trump is a private citizen. And contrary to Cannon, he no longer has a say in whether the executive branch can have its documents back, if he ever did.
But the law and precedent and common sense do not seem to matter when the judge at issue is an ideologue in robes.
You can see something similar in Texas, where a three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a Texas law that bans social media companies from regulating speech on their platforms. The law, passed not long after Trump was banned from Twitter in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was condemned as a constitutional nightmare.
“Social media platforms have a First Amendment right to moderate content disseminated on their platforms,” Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama appointee, wrote in a December 2021 decision that blocked the law, pending appeal. The law, he continued, was “replete with constitutional defects, including unconstitutional content and speaker-based infringement on editorial discretion and onerously burdensome disclosure and operational requirements.”
The 5th Circuit disagreed. Writing for the panel, Judge Andrew Oldham, a Trump appointee, upheld the law. For Oldham, “moderation” is little more than censorship. Of course, the First Amendment “protects every person’s right to ‘the freedom of speech,’ ” Oldham writes. “But the platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech.” The Texas law, he continues, “does not chill speech; if anything, it chills censorship.”
To a number of legal scholars, regulators and other experts, this was nonsense. Under the 5th Circuit’s ruling, social media companies and other media organizations no longer have a First Amendment right to their own editorial policies.
That’s why, when the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard a similar case concerning Florida’s attempt to regulate social media companies, it ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, in a unanimous rejection of the Florida law. “We hold that it is substantially likely that social-media companies — even the biggest ones — are ‘private actors’ whose rights the First Amendment protects” and that their “so-called ‘content-moderation’ decisions constitute protected exercises of editorial judgment, and that the provisions of the new Florida law that restrict large platforms’ ability to engage in content moderation unconstitutionally burden that prerogative.”
It should be said that this was a panel of Republican appointees, including one named by Trump. This week, in fact, a different panel of judges on the 11th Circuit — including two Trump appointees — set aside key parts of Cannon’s order, freeing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified documents in its investigation of the former president.
Which is to say that not every Trump appointee is a partisan ideologue, working in his favor. But there are enough Judge Cannons in the mix to ensure that the right (or perhaps I should say wrong) judge at the right time can wreak havoc on the rule of law. We’re seeing it in Florida, we’re seeing it in Texas and we will continue to see it until something is done to lessen the influence of Trump’s appointees.
Thankfully, there is a solution, and it takes only a simple vote of Congress: expand and reorganize the federal court system.
The practical reason to increase the number of courts and judges is that the country is much larger than it was in 1990, when Congress made its last expansion, adding 11 seats to the circuit court system and 61 seats to the district court system. This was modest compared with a change in 1978, when President Jimmy Carter signed the largest judiciary expansion in history, creating 150 new judgeships and expanding the entire federal bench by more than a third.
In the 32 years since 1990, the United States has grown from a population of roughly 250 million to a population of over 330 million. More people means more legal disputes, more legal disputes means more cases, more cases means more work. And the federal judiciary is swamped. Last year, the Judicial Conference of the United States, a nonpartisan policymaking body for the federal courts, recommended that Congress create 79 new judgeships across existing district and appeals courts.
Congress, and here I mean Democrats, should go further with a court expansion to rival Carter’s. They should create new circuits, new courts and new judgeships. The goal is simple: to account for growth and to deal with the problem of a cohort of hyperpartisan and ideological judges whose loyalty to Trump may outweigh their commitment to the law.
Would it be a partisan move? Yes. But it is a truth of American politics going back to the early days of the republic that partisan problems — like the one engineered by Mitch McConnell, Trump and the Federalist Society — demand partisan solutions.
NZDUSD is trading at a new low since March 2020
The NZDUSD
NZD/USD
NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand Dollar or Kiwi and US Dollar. The pair is popular for exposure to a commodity currency, namely the NZD, which helps capture traders’ risk appetite. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian dollar, NZD/USD is seen as carry, in part due to interest rate differentials favoring the NZD. The NZD is the seventh most liquid pair in the world at the time of writing, with the USD being the most traded currency in the world and the NZD being the tenth. What affects NZD/USD? NZD/USD is offered at virtually all retail forex brokerages and is a common pair that traders may have experience with. The pair moves based on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given that New Zealand is the world’s largest exporter of powdered milk, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such helps move the currency pair. Other factors of note for NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a huge role in the direction of the currency pair, with the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely watched by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of sharply moving NZD/USD, which can swing much more than other normal pairs.
NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand Dollar or Kiwi and US Dollar. The pair is popular for exposure to a commodity currency, namely the NZD, which helps capture traders’ risk appetite. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian dollar, NZD/USD is seen as carry, in part due to interest rate differentials favoring the NZD. The NZD is the seventh most liquid pair in the world at the time of writing, with the USD being the most traded currency in the world and the NZD being the tenth. What affects NZD/USD? NZD/USD is offered at virtually all retail forex brokerages and is a common pair that traders may have experience with. The pair moves based on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given that New Zealand is the world’s largest exporter of powdered milk, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such helps move the currency pair. Other factors of note for NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a huge role in the direction of the currency pair, with the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely watched by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of sharply moving NZD/USD, which can swing much more than other normal pairs.
closed last week at 0.5990, just below the important 0.6000 level. The price has dropped this week. Monday’s high hit 0.60007 – call it 0.6000.
The price just made a new low of 0.57498. From the high, it’s down 251 pips or 4.18%. That’s pretty big movement in weeks.
Looking at the daily chart above, price broke below a swing zone between 0.5909 and 0.5921 and corrected back into that zone on Wednesday, to find willing sellers. Bearish. The price is trading at the lowest level since March 24, 2020. The pandemic low reached much lower at 0.54668. So there is still room to roam.
A near level of risk on the daily chart above could be the April 2020 low at 0.58425 ahead of the broken trendline on the daily chart and the swing zone near the 0.5920 area.
Moving down to the hourly chart below, price fell back below a former trendline today and stayed below that level on a corrective move in the New York session (see the green numbered circle 7).
The past few hours have seen an acceleration to the downside as stocks continue to run lower and risk sentiment has prevailed.
If the buyers were to gain more control over the hourly chart, it would need to move back above the former trendline to lessen the bearish bias. This level is approaching 0.5810 (and moving lower). Move back above this level and we could see a run towards the daily targets at 0.58425 and 0.5920. Until then, the bears remain in control.
