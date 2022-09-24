Finance
Crap Nobody Ever Tells You When You Go To College To Get Your Equine Science Degree
I always knew what I wanted to do as a child. I bounced around from several different career choices but all of them revolved around horses. As my senior year went by, I spent countless hours researching equine science degrees at four-year colleges and applying to schools all over the country that had programs that fascinated me. I ended up at Colorado State University, after debating between West Texas A&M, Tarleton State University, and Texas A&M. I graduated from Colorado State University with my degree in equine science and promptly attempted to enter the work force searching for my place in the equine world. What a learning experience!
If you are about to graduate high school or maybe you have a son or daughter who is about to graduate high school and they are determined to go to school for equine science. On one hand, it is an awesome thing that they know what they want to do, especially considering the astounding numbers of undeclared majors in state universities these days. On the other hand, the reality is, equine science is almost a worthless major in the eyes of most employers. It is also a degree that requires a lot of entrepreneur spirit in order to succeed in the equine world. If you are a follower and not a leader, this may not be the correct degree choice to work towards.
This is a tough place as every parent wants to support their children’s dreams. You can make a living at anything if you are truly determined to do it and you love what you do. The problem is after visiting college campuses and having a ton of smoke blown up your butt about how wonderful each school is, there is a lot to an equine science degree that nobody ever tells you until you get into the thick of it all and waste a ton of money on the degree.
Equine science is a popular pre-vet degree. Most four-year schools that offer the degree also have a veterinary program. What this means is, if you are not interested in becoming a vet, you still are going to class with pre-vet students who must get an A in every class. What this means for the average equine science student who is there to further their knowledge of the horse industry is, there are no curve grades, and the competition to get into classes with limited seats is tough. First preferences often times go to the pre vet students leaving the average equine science student to get pushed back anther year before they can take that required class that is only offered in the spring once a year.
Another feat perhaps more difficult than getting into your required classes when competing with vet students and pre-vet students is getting a job in the field so you can get experience most employers’ want you to have while you are still in college. Once an employer learns that you are not pre-vet often, times you, get bumped all together from those equine employers employee choices. Best way to avoid this is to inquire if the school’s internship program is actually hands on about placing students with employers, which allows a more fair opportunity for those who are going to school just to get their equine science degree to actually get a job around horses. Most schools that have placement programs do this, as internships are required in order to graduate from their equine science program. Employers will usually choose vet students and pre-vet students for positions within a barn or equine facility because they like the thought of having someone with veterinary knowledge around the horses for a minimal investment. 9 times out of 10, the equine science student will not even be called in for an interview when they are competing with vet students. This is why having a school placement program is crucial for avoiding this problem all together.
One of the other interesting little tidbits you learn while trying to get an equine related job while in college is that the equine industry in notorious for expecting you to work your butt off for free. This means you better be the master of the shovel, willing to work every spare minute you have for little compensation, and do it with a smile and maybe, just maybe you will get the opportunity to ride a horse, or work with an incredible trainer, or get some responsibilities that are not the bottom of the barrel work. I have to admit that the equine employers that think they are doing the educational system a favor by offering these internships are truly looking out for their own best interest and trying to find cheap labor. It surely is not for the students benefit in most cases. They assume every equine science student is a kept pony princess or prince whose bills are paid by their rich parents and that the college credit they are giving you in exchange for your hard work is equal to the compensation they would be paying a non-student. The other problem is most of these jobs, as I mentioned before you are stuck not really learning anything, but doing all the chores and work, that nobody else will do on the farm other than migrant workers. Which guess what, as an intern your even lower than that because they have to pay the migrant workers! It is a pretty sad and discouraging system. I do agree that scooping poop does build character, but there’s a limit to how much character building a college student needs while trying to learn the ropes in the equine industry while in school. There are also a fair share of equine employers who severely abuse this system and only participate to get their free slave college labor.
The reality is once you graduate with your equine science degree, what you do with it is up to you. It’s a degree best suited for those of you who want to start your own equine related business as employers look at it as a worthless degree otherwise. Most equine science graduates end up making their living in an industry outside the horse industry and often times run into roadblocks because of the validity of the degree itself. This is why I would encourage those of you pursuing this degree who are not vet students to minor in a degree or attain a second bachelor’s degree in a field that will help you get employment in the instance you are not working in the equine industry after graduation. I would recommend business, marketing, computer science, legal, or anything related to the energy field. All of these choices will complement your equine science degree and ensure you have plenty of career choices after graduation.
Do not be surprised that the low pay continues after graduation with your equine science degree. Most equine employers think they are being generous by offering you housing along with a huge monthly salary of 1500.00 a month in exchange for 60 hour a week worth of hard labor. This labor almost always includes scooping more crap, yes even after all the experience you gained in your internships doing this equine employers still feel you need more practice at it for little pay! What they usually do not tell you is the housing they are offering is nasty, rat hole, and you will have to share that housing with the other farm help, and you get to pay the utilities. Oh yes, the equine industry is tough. This is why if this is your direction you are choosing I would highly recommend that you minor in business. As the most successful in the equine industry are self employed small business owners that set off and started their own businesses to make a living. You really have no other choice unless earning a $1500 a month salary and living in a rat hole with no free time is your ideal career choice.
If you are lucky enough to find an equine job that is not on a horse ranch, breeding facility, or training facility the pay usually is not great, and you are expected to work hard! My example comes from personal experience. April of my senior year in college I got a position at The Arabian Horse Association as a Member Services Representative. I was so excited to actually get a horse job, I did not mind the 82-mile one-way drive to Denver, or the crappy pay which at the time was less than 10.50/hour. I thought the job was perfect for me as I focused a lot of my effort in learning about equine event management, and was stoked that I might actually get the experience and chance to help the AHA put on their breed shows. It also put my family at bay for not giving me a hard time not working in the horse industry, as up until that point I could not afford to go work for the equine slave drivers in college for free as I was not a pony princess, I had to pay my way through school which meant paying bills not just paying for alcohol. I was responsible for paying for a truck, my housing, my food, and my horse. Spending the time I was not in class working for free was not an option for me. I spent a year and a half working at the AHA, only to discover they kept wanting more data entry work, I rarely got to leave my cubicle hell, and the biggest raises they gave hourly employee’s was.05 an hour and in the year and a half I got one.05 raise. In that same year and half fuel prices increased over.30 a gallon. During that time several salaried higher paying positions came available within the AHA, but what you do not know is that the positions I applied for that were in the breed association development department, they wanted people with marketing, and business degrees, not equine science. The other problem with my job was the long commute. I could not afford to move closer to my job because it was in the middle of the city and I would have to board my horse an hour plus away from where I would be living and spending more money to have a horse, while being able to see my horse less just so I could get an extra hour of sleep, and avoid an 82 mile 1 way drive. I was living on a 5-acre horse property with my horse for less money than what is would have cost me to move closer to my work. Yeah, screw that. I quit and started my own business in the oil and gas industry after a bunch of prodding from my future husband that I was sitting on the road to nowhere. He was right.
I was regretful that I did not spend more time learning more about business and marketing in while I was in school. It is hard to even think about going to school since I went for 5 years paying out of state tuition only to discover the degree was worthless. Every successful equine business owner I know will tell you that they know dozens of people with my degree that do not use it. Therefore, my advice to those of you still determined to do this:
- You had better be thick skinned and prepared for a lot of rejection. Competition with vet students is cut throat.
- You will need to make a living until you can find a job, so find other talents that you have that will allow you to make a living until you can secure that dream job in the horse world.
- Be prepared for the equine scum employers, it will never matter how much crap you scoop, many of these positions are dead end and they are just out to look for cheap labor. They have absolutely no interest in giving you what you want, they will work you until you quit or give up for as little money as possible.
- Do not take any more than one job in your college career that entails scooping horse crap, seriously, it is not doing you any good and you will be wasting your time. You will learn more by getting work from other businesses that can help you become a successful business owner in the future. I worked one tax season for an accountant, it was one of the best experiences I ever had in college, and it taught me so much about being a business owner the experience was incredible!
- If you have a truck, do not let an equine employer talk you into using your personal vehicle for their benefit unless they intend on fairly compensating you for it. I had one job in college at an Andalusion farm where the owner seemed to think that not paying me very much included free use of my truck to haul hay was included.
- Narrow down you career choices while you are in school than contact future potential employers to find out what they are looking for when they hire for those positions. Why, because you don’t want to find yourself in an entry level job in the horse industry to only find out that the better jobs they offer require a completely different degree like I found out at The Arabian Horse Association. This will allow you to be working towards the best degree for your chosen career path, and not end up with a worthless, useless degree that will make it more difficult for you to attain employment with in the future.
- 2 year degree programs are good for getting a lot of hands on experience but they do not allow you to get participate in a backup major such as business.
- 2-year programs typically are better suited for those looking to go into horse training, riding instruction, and coaching. These programs are also cheaper, and typically, they are a much easier degree academically to complete. Just remember many careers require a 4-year degree unless you are in a job that is primarily a technical position such as an electrician, plumber, or other specialized career that requires special training.
- 4 year University Equine Science programs typically will have programs in equine reproduction, where you can learn the art of Artificial Insemination and semen collecting, as well as the skills required to work in a reproduction lab or breeding facility.
- 4-year equine science degrees typically are less hands on than a two-year equine science degree. You spend a solid 2 years at least working on core requirements that every major the school offers requires students to take. These include classes such as algebra, speech, English, statistics, chemistry, biology, foreign language, and public speaking. Of course, most of these classes are completely useless and will not make or break you in the real world.
- There are some 4-year equine science programs out there where you never even handle a horse. Be cautious of this, after all there really is not much point to getting an equine science degree if you never handle a horse. If all you want to do is handle & work directly with horses a 2-year program may be the better choice.
Personally, I can attest to the fact that I regret getting my degree in equine science. I also wish that the career advisors at my school had been more honest with me. I paid a lot of money for that degree only to find out after graduation its true value. Your best defense in this world if you want to work in the horse industry is to be prepared to start your own business as that’s really the best way for you to make a decent living. It is a tough world and if you graduate with that degree and are expecting to get a high paying job, you are going to be searching for a long time because very few of them exist. In fact, there are very few equine science positions that even pay $35,000 a year. Many higher paying positions in the equine world also have other degree preferences for their job candidates that are not equine science degrees and only require that you have hands on knowledge of the equine world, not an equine science degree.
Finally, if you are looking for any job to just pay your bills, often time’s equine science degrees will not count, thus making it more difficult to attain employment outside the equine world. Your best defense in this world is to round out your education, do not get tunnel vision thinking horses and only horses. Attain a second bachelors, or get a minor in a degree program that can not only help your equine career but help you secure a job outside the equine industry if need be at a later time. Most importantly, do not let your college baffle you with bullshit, they only want your money and truly do not care what happens to you after graduation. Supporting yourself after graduation falls on you not the school, you graduated from, and there is no degree that has a guarantee you will be able to find employment after graduation, especially in today’s job market.
What to Do After a Semi-Truck Accident
People are killed or seriously injured every day on the road in accidents involving semi-trucks. Do you know what to do when you or a loved one is involved in this type of auto accident? How will the victim and their family recover from the mental and financial implications of the accident?
Semi-truck accidents can be especially deadly and devastating for everyone involved. Victims extend beyond the injured or deceased auto victims. Their spouse, children, and parents are also dramatically affected. Victims need a law firm that can fight for the compensation that all victims deserve in wrongful death and personal injury cases stemming from truck accidents.
If your loved one has been killed in this type of auto wreck, you may be eligible to file a wrongful death lawsuit. To find out, you should contact a wrongful death attorney and discuss your case.
If you or a loved one has been seriously injured in this type of accident, you may be able to file a personal injury lawsuit. Consider the financial burden of such a serious accident:
- The injured victim may be unable to work
- Injured victim may be the sole provider for their family
- Medical bills can be extraordinarily high
- Bills may not be able to be paid, considering medical bills and/or loss of work
- The injured victim may frequently relive the accident. Emotional turmoil can wreak havoc on life.
- If deceased, deceased victim’s spouse, children, and parents may carry additional financial burdens, for the funeral and much more.
It is usually necessary for victims to go after the negligent parties just to make ends meet. Ethically, victims sue negligent parties to hold them responsible and to set examples of acceptable behavior, making the world a safer place.
Truck accidents are unlike other cases because you’re fighting an insurance company that has vast legal resources. Insurance policies for semi-trucks are often written for hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, so the insurance company will fight hard. You need a tough legal team on your side.
Insurance companies are even known to send teams to the accident to begin building a case against the victims (in addition to the adjusters). It’s important to call a personal injury attorney as soon as possible.
At the time of the accident, most people don’t know what to do or where to turn. Have a personal injury lawyer’s name and number in your phone and call them as soon as you can.
How to Find Cheap Utah Car Insurance Rates – 2 Ways to Find a Cheap Utah Auto Insurance Policy
You may have heard that one way to get cheap auto insurance in Utah is to shop around. There are a couple of ways you can do this: go online to do some investigating or work with an independent Utah auto insurance agent.
1. Find Cheap Utah Auto Insurance Online
The Internet is a wonderful resource that allows users to find and compare rates from anywhere that has a connection. Rather than finding different companies and calling each one to set up an appointment to see an agent, you can use a few clicks of the mouse to get information about each company has to offer.
If you decide that you want to find out more information, many companies will let you request a quote by filling in an online form. In just a short time, the “In” box of your e-mail account will be full of quotes for you to review.
2. Work With An Agent
If you prefer a more personalized level of service but still want to make sure that you are getting the best possible rate, then you may want to consider working with an independent insurance agent. This person is trained to analyze your needs and search the market to find an insurer that can provide you a policy based on them.
An advantage of working with an agent is that you develop a relationship with that person. He or she understands what is most important to you when you are looking for auto insurance coverage and can help you get it. Since they are not limited to representing one company, they can shop the market for you and present you with a number of quotes.
If you have questions about the quotes or the policy after you have bought it, the agent is your go-to person who can give you the answers you need. Instead of calling into the insurance company to find out this important information, you can contact someone you know and trust.
Get Started Finding Cheap Utah Car Insurance Rates
Both of these methods will help you to find cheap auto insurance in Utah. Whether you do the leg work yourself or have an agent do it for you, why pay more than you need to for your auto insurance coverage?
The key to finding the cheapest Utah car insurance rates is to shop around. Be sure that whichever method of comparison you choose that you are comparing rates from at least 5 different companies.
Traumatic Brain Injuries in the Military
Brain and other injuries can be sustained by anyone due to the carelessness of another person, which may be cause for the victim to seek compensation in a personal injury case. If you are one such victim, learn what you could do today.
When people hear of soldiers acting erratically or lashing out violently because of minor things, they may automatically think “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder” (PTSD). But what they may not know is that a huge number of soldiers are involved in accidents every year that cause injury to the brain, resulting in traumatic brain injury (TBI). In 2011 alone 23,633 soldiers were diagnosed with TBI. In essence, these injuries are bad concussions or penetrations to the head that result in brain injury and they cause symptoms similar to PTSD, such as anxiety, irritability, depression, and low stress tolerance. To help treat soldiers who have suffered such injuries and get them back into the field, or at least back to living a normal life, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, TX has a TBI clinic that offers screenings, therapy, and rehab for soldiers who have suffered TBI.
In the recent case of Sgt. 1st Class Sgt. Jeremy Ricketts, even shopping at Walmart can present a problem because of TBI. Due to his symptoms, people blocking aisles and interfering with his “mission” can make shopping a nightmare. Fortunately, his wife understands and often goes on ahead while he waits, or agrees to shop on another day when it’s less busy. Another soldier diagnosed with TBI, Sgt. Michael Darby, struggles with memory and anger problems, as well as headaches, ringing in the ears, and sensitivity to light. With help from the clinic, both of these soldiers’ symptoms are improving, as do most of the 100-plus cases the clinic sees every day. In most circumstances, patients at the clinic return to duty within two or three months. In Sgt. Ricketts’ case, he’s ready to jump back into duty as soon as they say “go.”
Head injuries are no laughing matter. They can cause serious damage to your health, to your life, and to the lives of your friends and loved ones. Though these two men sustained these injuries in the line of duty, there are many people who suffer severe injuries every day at the hand of a careless individual. In these cases, legal action can often be taken to see justice done and to get financial compensation for the person’s injuries. An innocent victim should never have to pay for an accident they did not cause. If you have sustained a serious personal injury of any kind, find out what a personal injury attorney could do to defend you.
Choosing the Best Cell Phones, Rate Plans and Service
Cellular phones are a part of the “now” generation, instant contact, anywhere at any time. People are looking for convenience, comfort and security. They have become sort of a status symbol in our society, akin to the bigger is better mentality, but with phones it’s the more features the better, and of course the smaller the better. They have certainly made modern life more convenient. Being able to get in touch with anybody at anytime no matter where you are just makes life easier. They are quickly becoming devices of personal expression. With the ability to customize ring tones, skins, photos, and songs and to interact via voice and text, the cell phone can be seen as an extension of one’s personal self.
The best cell phones are those which have extra capability for taking photos and also for unlimited video recording which marks outstanding clarity. They support additional memory cards, standard headphones and wireless Bluetooth headsets. They are compatible with a variety of networks and are no-hassle, easy-to-use and understand devices. They help your family stay connected and give you much-desired peace of mind without breaking your budget.
The Apple iPhone 3G is here, and it promises to be an improvement over the original iPhone. It will also be thinner by about an eighth of an inch. It not only comes with high-speed mobile network access, but it is also possible to download new applications to the device. It offers critical new features including support for high-speed 3G networks, third-party applications, and expanded e-mail. It delivers an amazing 10 hours of talk time on 2G networks and 5 hours using 3G, with up to 5 to 6 hours of web browsing, up to 7 hours for video playback and up to 24 hours for audio playback. The user interface enables the user to move the content itself up or down by a touch-drag motion of the finger. The iPhone 3G delivers on its promises by adding critical features and sharper performance. It is also both a wireless and Bluetooth device.
Motorola Bluetooth cell phones make use of the unique Bluetooth technology to keep you connected like never before. With Bluetooth you can download information from your PC or Mac directly to your cell phone. Motorola V66 cell phones make a great starter phone, or even a family phone. This is a basic model flip phone that offers some extra features that set it apart from the pack. They provide wireless networks and their products have proved itself as a global leader in communication technology. Their phones often have a bit more bass for a fuller sound, but some people may find it makes calls sound fuzzy. However, Sanyo phones seem to be the best for reception. Motorola V195 has all the qualities that all phones must possess but it lacks in audio quality. However, if you are not looking for a phone with keyboard, then this is a good choice. Motorola is known for quality and performance, as well as style.
Verizon cellular phones are among some of the best cell phones on the market today. They took the top ranking in 16 markets except in Minneapolis where T-Mobile was the winner and in Tampa, Phoenix, and Cleveland, where Alltel won. T-Mobile took second place in 14 of the markets, while poor Sprint ranked at the bottom in all but one. Verizon has become one of the most trusted names in the communications industry and is now one of the leaders in the cell phone business.
Nokia and Samsung phones are by far the best in the market, having best reliability, durability, and reception. Nokia also paid extra attention to the phones functionality with unique features like a “turn-to-mute” function that silences the ringer simply by placing the phone screen-side down. The phone will also come with 3G connectivity, a 3.2MP camera, OLED Display, and 4 gigabytes of onboard storage. Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone has a 3.5 mm AV jack situated on its top meaning standard headphones can be plugged in without the need for a 3.5 – 2.5 mm adaptor. Nokia uses a technology that’s even more advanced than the iPhone’s tap screen, allowing you to actually feel the keys you press as you’re pressing them! The technology is called “tactile response,” and it allows you to do things like dial a phone number without staring at your screen. Nokia also has released a smartphone with 8Gb of internal memory.
The best cell phone plans for you may strongly depend on coverage area. This should be your first concern. Also make sure you have enough minutes to cover your needs. Make sure you are not paying a colossal amount if you go over your minutes. Some good plans are out there, they simply vary from person to person.
AT&T, America’s largest carrier consistently ranked in in the penultimate spot except in Minneapolis and Dallas, where it was the second-best carrier. They are one of the largest companies in the Telecommunications Industry worldwide and also America’s largest company in the private sector. The company has a variety of calling plans and bundled packages for the telephone, mobile and Internet markets.
Anxiety Herbs and Supplements – The Pros and Cons
Most people dealing with anxiety have tried just about everything to combat its effects, including the use of prescription drugs. But what if you don’t have insurance and can’t afford such medication? Perhaps you’ve tried coping with anxiety by taking drugs but have become wary of their side effects. The good news is that there are several natural alternatives that may benefit people with stress and anxiety. Below I’ll take a look at several natural herbal remedies and supplements aimed at controlling anxiety, which may also help curb stress, low moods, and insomnia associated with the disorder:
HELPFUL HERBS:
Natural herbal remedies have long been used to help treat both mental and physical disorders associated with stress and anxiety. There are many herbs that have been known to help relax symptoms, however many of them are simply folk remedies with little scientific backing of controlling anxiety. Here we will only deal with the ones most proven to be effective. When coping with anxiety, consider the following herbs:
Kava Kava
The roots of Kava Kava come primarily from tropical Polynesian countries, though they are also now farmed in other places where warm climate permits (such as Hawaii).
Pros: Produces a “high” remarkably similar to alcohol (without the dizziness), and is an excellent choice for hours of real stress and anxiety relief. Unlikely to create alcohol-like hangover symptoms. Can be purchased in pre-mixed, prepared pouches.
Cons: Expensive. Unavailable in most land stores (but available online). Illegal in many countries, but is legal in the USA. Using ground-up roots, preparation is messy and requires a lot of kitchen time. Has a terrible taste best described as tasting like ‘mud juice.’
Valerian Root
Taken during times of stress and anxiety, this herbal remedy may help calm the nervous system. Allow 30-45 minutes for Valerian’s effects to be noticed. NOTE: Combining Valerian with Passion Flower or Scullcap is said to be more effective at controlling anxiety.
Pros: Inexpensive. Available most places where vitamins are sold. Wears off in several hours, unlikely to leave you feeling groggy the next morning — therefore can be consumed if you awaken during the night and cannot fall back asleep.
Cons: Mild effect, perhaps too mild to be noticed especially if your anxiety is accompanied by excessive racing thoughts. A small percentage may experience an upset stomach or diarrhea some time after taking Valerian.
St. John’s Wort
This herb is so well researched, documented and proven effective that several European countries only offer St. John’s Wort through a doctor’s prescription. It has been used for centuries throughout the world to treat depression and low moods. NOTE: When buying the most potent St. John’s Wort, look for.3% hypericum standardized extract. If the label does not claim standardization or show a percentage, or if it states.1% hypericum — avoid purchasing the product!
Pros: Rather inexpensive and readily available where vitamins are sold. Though not directly used for controlling anxiety symptoms, it has a strong documented reputation for being effective for people with anxiety who are also suffering with depression. Side effects appear to be minimal, even at high dosages.
Cons: Will not work for severe depression (only mild to moderate). A fairly high dosage is required (2,000+ mg./daily) to see the best results. It may take up four to eight weeks before positive effects are noticed, deterring many sufferers who want answers now.
HELPFUL SUPPLEMENTS:
5-HTP
5-HTP is a relatively new supplement during the past decade. Actually it’s a derivative of L-Tryptophan, an amino acid that was banned by the FDA in the 1990’s after a bad batch overseas killed some unassuming victims. With its safety now well documented, 5-HTP has quickly gained a reputation as an effective mood enhancer by boosting the brain chemical Serotonin. This chemical, which is normally produced naturally by the brain, is often missing from people coping with anxiety who also experience low moods or depression.
Pros: Works quickly (often in just minutes) to boost low moods. Good stress and anxiety combatant when you begin dealing with symptom flare-ups. Can help induce sleep for anxiety patients suffering from bedtime insomnia.
Cons: Can be mildly addictive if taken regularly for more than a few weeks. May induce an unpleasant ‘rushing high’ sensation if taken at very high dosages (only take the recommended dosage printed on bottle).
L-Tyrosine
Like Serotonin, there are two other notable brain chemicals that may regulate mood. These are norepinephrine and dopamine. L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that has been scientifically proven to boost both. This chemical is usually adequately present in most people, but it may be lacking in some individuals with stress-induced anxiety.
Pros: May boost mood if you’re dealing with stress and anxiety while also suffering from depression. Helps ward off stress. Few side effects, even at high dosages.
Cons: Produces no noticeable effect for many people. High dosage often required (3,000+mg./daily) to see positive results, therefore it may become a bit pricey. May take weeks to notice any effects.
Melatonin
If you’re coping with anxiety and experience bouts of sleeplessness, Melatonin is used by many as a safe alternative to prescription sleeping pills. Take 30-45 minutes before bedtime.
Pros: Proven effective in many case studies. Inexpensive and readily available where vitamins are sold. Unlike drugs, Melatonin has minimal side effects (little or no morning grogginess).
Cons: Works great for some people, doesn’t work at all for others. Known to produce ‘vivid’ dreams, making it dangerous for those who have frequent nightmares or other similar sleeping disorders.
Other Supplements
Magnesium is often found lacking in patients dealing with stress and anxiety, and taking a healthy daily dose is said to help promote body relaxation. Magnesium may also help people with mild insomnia when taken before bedtime. Two other minerals, Potassium and Calcium may also prove beneficial if added to your vitamin regimen.
B-Complex (or any B-Vitamin) is an excellent choice to take daily to help calm your nervous system.
Though I don’t have panic attacks anymore, nor have I tried it, it is said that the supplement Inositol (up to 400 grams 3X a day) may show some benefit when you feel the onset of panic approaching.
CONCLUSION:
While there is no magic herb or supplement specifically used for controlling anxiety, there are many that appear to help people dealing with anxiety-related depression (St. John’s Wort, the best example). The theory is if you improve the mood, you are also indirectly controlling anxiety symptoms. In addition, quite a few of the above-mentioned supplements do have tremendous sleep-inducing qualities (Melatonin & Valerian the best examples). If you’re coping with anxiety, combining most of these herbs and supplements for added effect is generally considered safe, but it’s still good practice to experiment with caution.
Deployment Of LMS To Impart Training To Banking & Financial Personnel
The digital learning landscape in the entire banking sector is changing at a fast pace. Today, banking and finance companies are moving from conventional training methods to engaging online learning approach. Online workplace learning proves to be an effective solution when it comes to addressing different training challenges faced by the industry professionals. The need to train the workforce on new financial strategies, technologies and other processes has resulted in the use of Learning Management Systems (LMSs) at the workplace.
Banking and financial organizations use e-learning to enable employees fulfill their designated objectives in the following ways:
- Software training- It includes employee training on different applications such as WebLogic that is quite crucial for banking transactions. E-learning imparts simulated solutions through which the functionality of each element within the application is analyzed, steps to use the new software and more.
- Compliance training- It is essential for employees to get training on how to comply with different kinds of regulatory bodies. They also need to get familiar with the code of conduct that is specific for their organizations, which they learn through studies and scenarios during the training program.
- Process training- Banks involve varied kinds of processes such as loan approvals, money transfers, cash withdrawals and more. E-learning proves to be effective for training employees on different processes through tables and flowcharts, along with the incorporation of audios with e-courses to better explain the process.
- Sales training- In the banking sector, it is significant to train sales employees, which helps to improve product sales, drive maximum productivity and transform product-based selling to solution-based selling. Some of the real-life workplace situations faced by sales personnel are explained through case studies, which helps to impart effective product selling techniques to the existing employees.
Certainly, technology has completely transformed the workflows and processes in the financial services sector. Tasks once handled manually are now completed via digital interfaces. The future of the banking industry lies in the use of efficient LMSs to impart the learning experience which is personalized and engaging. The online learning platforms enable employees to access common training curriculum in a distributed fashion. Majority of public sector banks have started using such systems to fulfill the training needs of employees from different demographics. Also, foreign and private banks are investing more in online learning platforms to ensure quick dissemination of knowledge on newer products, services, strategies, pricing and compliance to their new-generation workforce.
