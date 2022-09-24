Daniel Jones has the perfect opportunity to prove who he is as a QB against Cowboys on MNF – The Denver Post

Maybe Monday night, and Monday Night Football, the Giants with that kind of home stage against the Cowboys, the Giants trying to get to 3-0, maybe that’ll be the night that Daniel Jones looks like a quarterback who can take the Giants back to the Super Bowl one day, not as a younger version of Ryan Tannehill.

Maybe this can be a night where Jones looks like the Giants drafted him, which means being one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

He hasn’t been yet. You know all the reasons – and excuses – given for why it hasn’t happened yet. He’s had several coaches and several coordinators and he doesn’t have enough weapons. I understood. And, of course, there is some truth in that. It doesn’t change the fact that Jones so rarely made you think you were looking at a future star.

In other words, and even knowing what a small sample we’re dealing with here now that Jones is being coached by Brian Daboll: there seems to be a reason why Daboll has been reluctant, even in the two wins his team has had. . grind, ask Jones to win the game for him.

Jones made a few plays. He has. He does that sometimes. You still get the idea so far that Daboll trusts Jones’ legs more than his right arm.

Jones had a game in which he threw for over 400 yards. The same goes for Mike White, an emergency starter for the Jets last season against the Bengals. Jones has now started 39 games for the Giants and played in 40. He has thrown for over 300 yards, in a passing league, six times, and has three games in which he threw for at least three touchdowns. Scott Brunner played 38 games as a Giants quarterback. Brunner had four games in which he threw over 300 and two games in which he had at least three touchdown passes.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau (they know it all), there have been 27 quarterbacks to play 30 or more games since 2019. Here are the ones with the fewest 300-yard games:

Mitchell Trubisky: Two.

Jacoby Brissett: Three.

Lamar Jackson: Four.

Sam Darnold: Five.

Jones and Teddy Bridgewater have six each. And Jackson gets a bullet next to his name because he’s running 75 yards a game and barely sitting in the pocket. Everyone else on this list except Jackson and Daniel Jones are glorified saves.

Here is the list of quarterbacks with the fewest 3-pass touchdown games over the same span:

Darnold has one. Bridgewater has two. Jones and Brissett and the immortal Andy Dalton have three each. This is where we are in Jones’ fourth season, the one in which he was asked to perform well to keep his job and show that he has more game and more potential than Dave Brown, another quarterback. -Duke fullback that the Giants selected with a #1 pick (additional).

Everyone knows what Jones did when he showed up to Giants fans, coming off the bench for Eli Manning and quarterbacking his team for that big comeback against the Bucs. He had a massive 5 touchdown game against Washington three days before Christmas 2019, a game the Giants eventually won in overtime. And he had perhaps the best moment of his career so far, last season, against the Saints in New Orleans, when he threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns and brought his team back again, and eventually beat the Saints in overtime.

Now Pat Shurmur is gone and Joe Judge is gone and Brian Daboll is here and Saquon Barkley seems to be back. There’s real optimism around the Giants, who host the Cowboys at home on Monday night and then get another home game against the Bears before heading to London to face the Packers for the first time in years. There’s a big chance right in front of them to start 4-0 and, who knows, even better than that because they don’t have to face the Packers in Lambeau.

Which is why now would be the perfect time for Jones to shine, under the bright lights on Monday night. To light up the Cowboys. Seeing Jones win the match like he’s being coached by Daboll just not to lose it. Seeing him do something that doesn’t make Giants fans think he’s their Sam Darnold. The Jets took Darnold with the No. 3 draft pick. The Giants took Jones at No. 6. It was Dave Gettleman’s call, and Gettleman is no longer working at MetLife Stadium, but no general manager is drafting a quarterback that night to be game manager.

The Bears got big on Trubisky when he came out of Chapel Hill like Brown came out of Durham, and all they got was a game director who is now on his second team since the Bears, and about to losing his job in Pittsburgh to another ACC champion, a kid from Pittsburgh named Kenny Pickett.

“He’s very stable,” Daboll said of Jones. “I’m quite an emotional guy, and that’s a good mix because I can be quite nervous at times, and he’s very, very consistent.”

And Daboll also says this of his young quarterback:

” I loved it. What a teacher is supposed to do is teach them. ‘Hey, that’s what you did. First, tell me why you did this. Because it’s a difficult position to play. Everyone can see it from the outside, but unless you’re out there in the pocket, which I’m not either, you see a lot of different things.

Here’s what we’ve seen from Jones so far this season. He was 17 for 21 against the Titans, 188 yards, two touchdowns, one interception. He was 22 for 34 against the Panthers, 176 yards, one touchdown pass, no interceptions. Of course, the statistic that matters is this: two. The Giants won both games. Now they have this tremendous chance against the Cowboys, currently quarterbacked by Cooper Rush, to make this start bigger and better against the Cowboys.

The big chance is for the quarterback to look like one of those guys. Not just to have a good game, but to show up with his best game on Monday night and lead Giants fans — historically such tough quarterback levelers, since when they liked Scott Brunner better than Phil Simms — to believe that they really found the next quarterback in the line that had Simms in it, and Eli.

Buck Showalter always says this about ace pitchers in baseball: “You know one when you see one.” Let’s see Daniel Jones look like an ace on Monday night.

FEDERER’S GOODBYE TO TENNIS, DON’T FORGET PETE & FUN DAY FOR FLACCO…

My son Christopher, a Roger Federer fan since he started following tennis, said this the other day about Fed:

That he is one of those athletes who left his sport better than he found it.

That’s exactly what he did.

And I honestly believe that Rafa and Novak Djokovic wouldn’t have been as determined as they were to compile major titles, as they certainly were, would have chased them as hard if the Fed hadn’t got there first. .

I have covered tennis since I started this profession and I can tell you this:

I wanted that doubles match that he and Rafa played on Friday in London to last all night.

More than any of them, he was the Michael Jordan of his sport.

Besides?

That photo Federer posted of him and Rafa and Djokovic and Andy Murray in black tie the other night tried to break the internet.

The only way Greg Norman could have done worse trying to pressure members of Congress about his Blood Money tour is if he slashed their car tires.

How are the Yankees doing with these Next Gen stars Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier?

Ask friends who are Yankees fans.

My friend Stanton hopes Saquon Barkley can make even half the run in free agency that Aaron Judge does.

And while Judge continues to homer and run against Ruth and Roger Maris and a Triple Crown, the kid across town, Pete Alonso, continues to run errands for the Mets and continues to act as their piazza.

And someone who will end up being the big Met hitter of them all.

With everything Judge has done for the Yankees, with the way he has carried them, and the way he has made September so memorable in New York, it bears repeating that the Mets have had a better year.

And had to face the Braves, who are much better than anyone chasing the Yankees in the AL East.

I find myself rooting really hard for Tua, and I’m not sure why.

Although I will say it’s not quite the start I was hoping for from my BC guy, Matt Ryan.

Whatever happens the rest of the way, it was really fun to see Joe Flacco having one more day for him like the one he had against the Browns.

Does anyone think Ime Udoka is still a manager if the charges against him within the organization aren’t serious enough to warrant the Celtics’ sanctions?

Go on.

Udoka is just one more guy in the sport who blew the biggest role he’s ever had.

By thinking with the wrong part.

I will coach the Celtics before him.

From the reaction, I couldn’t tell if they put a Yankee game on Apple TV Friday night or if they bulldozed Monument Park.

