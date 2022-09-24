News
Dave Hyde: It’s Dolphins versus Bills after years, even decades, in the waiting
Pull up a chair and sit on the edge of it, folks. This one could be worth the wait — and, thanks to everyone from Cam Cameron to Steve Ross, it’s been quite a wait.
The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in either the biggest game of the NFL weekend or the biggest game at Hard Rock Stadium since it was called Dolphin Stadium three name changes ago.
Take your pick for how big this game is. And round up the kids while you’re deciding. It’s time this next generation knew. This is what Dolphins weekend once were always about, if you can remember back to yesteryear when Dan Marino was a player and not a consultant or the 1970s was an era and not a sit-com.
Big games. Big rivals. Big hoo-hahs. Big consequences, too.
The horse is admittedly ahead of the cart of consequence. It’s just Game 3 in, as linebacker Jerome Baker says, “a marathon of a season” — though the marathon is a sprint if you’ve watched the Dolphins run.
But there’s been a generational void of consequence involving the Dolphins. And these Dolphins want in. They don’t want to be the next edition with their nose pressed against the glass. One of first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s pet phrases to his players is, “We know we’re going to be special,” and that can fit a timeline of this Sunday or next season.
“It’s something we’re believing,” defensive tackle John Jenkins says. “You can see it coming together.”
Winning is the magnet in that regard, not just bringing the locker room together but fans willing to believe again, too. A 2-0 start with a ho-hummer against rival New England and an epic comeback at Baltimore have changed some minds.
Now comes Buffalo and no season will be conclusively made or broken Sunday. So what? You’re allowed some overhype considering you have to go back to Jan. 4, 2009 against Baltimore since the Dolphins played as big a home game. That was a playoff game, too (and it wasn’t pretty).
For a regular-season home game of this intrigue, you have to shuffle through history to … Jimmy Johnson’s 1999 Dolphins going 7-1 in November after beating Tennessee … Shula’s 1993 Dolphins entered 9-2 against the New York Giants in December?
The point is, forgive the overhype, but there’s a lot of unused hype for a couple of decades. Something will be learned about the Dolphins, and the obvious question is whether the Dolphins have closed the continental stretch of distance between them and the Super-Bowl-trending Bills.
Las Vegas doesn’t think so. You can see why. Buffalo came within 13 mismanaged seconds of a second-straight AFC Championship Game last season. It began this season beating the defending Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams and No. 1 AFC seed Tennessee by a combined score of 72-17.
That’s one reason why Buffalo is a whopping six-point favorite even in the September heat of South Florida. The other reason is they’ve beaten the Dolphins seven straight times. It’s not been close, either, with an average margin of 16.3 points. Only two games have been in single digits.
That underscores a larger point here. If Buffalo is playing with Vegas’ money, the Dolphins are playing with house money. This is a rare instance where a win says more about them than a loss. A win says they’re ready to contend in a manner they haven’t in decades.
And a loss? It says they have work to do. The issue would be how much.
“It’s a big game,” Baker says, “because it’s the next game. It’s the only one we’re looking at. But at the same time we know there’s a long way to go.”
The Dolphins have spent three years of a perplexing rebuild getting to an important game again. Or they’ve spent 14 years wandering the wilderness getting to a home game like it. Either way, pull up a seat Sunday and let’s hope you’re on the edge of it.
()
News
Live updates: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 3-0 with a 2-0 AFC East record for the first time since 1998.
()
News
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and David Furones break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discuss Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: Spahn and Sain and pray for rain? Ryan and Gray and pray for . . .
Everyone’s a (Twins) critic!
Roger of Roseville says: “Twins manager Rocco Baldelli may want to consider this when putting his pitching rotation together for next year.
“Years ago the Boston Braves, as they were then known, had two outstanding pitchers — Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain — in their starting rotation. These two single-handedly won the 1948 pennant for Boston. [Bulletin Board interjects: Shouldn’t that be “double-handedly”?] Their fans, during that pennant run, adopted the slogan ‘Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.’
“OK, now fast-forward to today. The Twins have two — and only two — fairly reliable pitchers in their five-man starting rotation: Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray. So, to bring that Boston slogan up to date, let’s have our own: ‘Ryan and Gray and pray for a 4-day weather delay!’
“P.S. And by the way, our relief pitchers have been anything but a relief. But that’s another story.”
Our theater of seasons
GRANDMA PAULA writes: “When a hanging basket of purple petunias that I bought last spring still looks this good in September, I have to share the photo that I took of it this morning. Lots of watering, fertilizing and fussing-over are the care that I gave it. Oh yes, and lots of sunshine!”
Our fungi, ourselves
Wayne Nelson of Forest Lake: “Subject: Nature’s creation.
“We were gone for four days, and when we returned we had a yard spotted with lots of mushrooms. I later cut the grass, and I started to mow over the biggest and most beautiful ones. I stopped mowing, and I took a close look at them and realized how different and characteristic they are from one another. I regretted not taking some pictures of those before I mowed them down, so I went into the house and got my camera. I went over to a different part of the yard and took some pictures of those that I hadn’t yet destroyed. They are all different-looking from one another and have their own personality and beauty — sort of like all of us!
‘The next time that I see some wild mushrooms, I think that I will stop and take a good look at them and admire them in their different and natural beauty.”
Could be verse!
Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “When this winter’s bills I view,
“I think I will be turning blue,
“because to heat my modest hut,
“my bank account I’ll have to gut.
“Oh Lord, make winter mild and meek —
“or else make chilblains very chic!”
The Unforgettables
And: In memoriam
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Colonel Dave.
“I met Colonel Dave in 1961. I had just shot a very nice mule deer on the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, and he helped me load that buck into the back of his old Jeep Wagoneer. We hauled it down to the dining hall, where my squadron, the Tough Twenty Trolls, would share a venison dinner together. I was just a third classman (sophomore status), and this was our first experience together — leading to many years of my knowing a great fighter pilot and outdoorsman. He snapped a picture of the deer, with me posed behind it as I held that old Remington model 1911 ‘humpback’ shotgun. Several years later I was surprised to see that photo on the pages of Sports Afield magazine. Colonel Dave wrote an article about late-season deer hunting and used me as an example.
“He grew up in Coleman, Texas, and still, after 24 years in the Air Force and fighting in two wars, talked with a Texan drawl that let you know where he was from. When I knew him, he was already retired from the Air Force. He and his wife, Bobbie, lived up behind the Broadmoor Hotel in North Cheyenne Canyon. His door was always open to me and my family.
“I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, where my only opportunities for hunting and fishing were pretty limited to small game on the Illinois plains. My father took my brother and me out at least once, if not twice, each month, so we were accustomed to the outdoors. Now, in Colorado, I grabbed with gusto for every opportunity to expand the horizons of my outdoor experiences. And knowing that the future held promises of becoming an aviator who would fly and someday defend our country’s freedoms, my relationship with Colonel Dave was awesome. He was not just a retired Air Force fighter pilot; he was a writer of fishing and hunting stories. We really hit it off together.
“Colonel Dave had already earned his wings when World War II broke out and Pearl Harbor, where he was stationed, was attacked. He confided in me that he was still in his Mess Dress (formal) uniform that Sunday morning when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He was returning from a formal dinner in the wee hours of the morning. He was assigned to a wing of P-40 fighters, engaged in training missions. The aircraft were not loaded with ammunition, but he took off anyway, desperate to prevent the aircraft from getting destroyed on the ground. He barely lifted off and raised his landing gear when his plane was struck by enemy gunfire. He was shot down on takeoff. He managed to survive that ordeal, the chaos, the killing, the start of WWII.
“In WWII he was in his early 20s. Wars are fought by young men. This was no exception. He went on to serve in New Guinea, where he flew P-38s on the wing of Richard Bong, the Ace of Aces. Colonel Dave did not talk much about his exploits. He was a humble gentleman, but he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Oak Leaf Clusters to the Air Medal, among others.
“The Good Wife and I visited Hawaii, wanting to see the airfields and what it was like back then. Colonel Dave and Bobbie eventually moved there and then on to Alaska. Over the years, he had taken me on a good number of hunting and fishing trips.
“I remember one goose-hunting trip in Lamar, Colorado, where it was so cold (minus-52 degrees F.), we had to put cardboard in front of the radiator to keep his old Buick station wagon from freezing up. How cold was it? I was using a friend’s old Model 97 Winchester pump shotgun. It had been neglected , not oiled up, but it functioned just fine. The guns that were well oiled froze up because it was so cold. We got only one goose that day, but enjoyed it together at Colonel Dave and Bobbie’s home.
“Over the years, we went bass fishing and tarpon fishing as well as deer hunting. I learned secrets to enable me to more effectively catch fish. But I learned more about him. He held a deep respect for and love of his God. After he passed away, Bobbie said they regularly had tithed money to their church, and it had always seemed to come back to them in blessings. He had a connection to the outdoors that came across in his writings. He published books, including ‘The ABCs of Freshwater Fishing,’ but probably wrote more about wild-turkey hunting than any other game. Several times he used me as a guest author to fill in on musky fishing. Before he passed, he sent me a huge box of musky lures, some of which I still use today.
“There is a special place in Heaven for people like Colonel Dave. I can rarely go turkey hunting when I don’t think of some ‘secret’ techniques he had told me about. And I still use that purple worm rigged like Colonel Dave taught me. He called it his ‘seine’ because we caught so many bass with it. I learned about the special thrill of flying, love of the outdoors and respect for God and man.”
Oh, and were their faces red!
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Stories that live forever.
“Some things we never live down, such as when a co-worker disposed of a chemical per the then-standard lab procedure. Through no fault of his own, he got a Group VP (and future CEO) of our company evacuated to the parking lot of our building. The VP left, and never saw the dog-and-pony show he had come to see. And the co-worker went down in history with everyone who spent 45 minutes in the parking lot waiting for the all-clear that day.
“What reminded me of this was on ‘The Daily Show’ tonight. Trevor Noah ends each show with a brief Moment of Zen, in which someone says or does something ‘not bright.’ Today was September 19, and newscasters were naming dignitaries arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A car drew up, and a couple got out, but the [Australian] newscasters didn’t recognize them. So they said the newcomers must be minor dignitaries — until they learned that the woman who had just arrived was Liz Truss, the newest Prime Minister of England, who had met with the Queen on September 6. Oops!
“The story of that goof is guaranteed to follow those newscasters forever and ever.”
Band Name of the Day: The Minor Dignitaries
News
Stagnant, stale or steeled? Heat enter camp with familiar look, new questions
No Eastern Conference team was better than the Miami Heat during the regular season in 2021-22. Only one Eastern Conference team was better in the playoffs, and that team enters this season on the shakiest ground, in light of the season-long suspension of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. And the defending-champion Golden State Warriors finished with the same regular-season record as the Heat.
And yet, as the Heat head into Monday’s media day at FTX Arena and then their training camp in the Bahamas, it’s as if they have become NBA afterthought.
Yet perhaps at a time like this, there is reason they should be.
Little is new. Of the 20 players in camp, 14 spent time with the Heat last season. Of the 16 expected to make the regular-season roster, only forward Nikola Jovic, the team’s first-round pick, and forward Darius Days, who is one a two-way contract, are new.
Still, it’s not as if all is answered, or the Heat are in position to pick up where they left off.
So, yes, questions.
1. With P.J. Tucker’s free-agency move to the Philadelphia 76ers, who is the starting power forward?
A: (Erik Spoelstra voice, “The starting what?”) With the Heat’s position-less approach, the greater question is how Spoelstra plans to sort out his rotation.
At the close of games, an argument could be made for Jimmy Butler at the four, if only to maximize the team’s depth on the wing, with the likes of Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus.
As for the starting lineup, think more along the lines of when Luke Babbitt was the starter, playing nominal minutes at the outset of each half and then waving towels the rest of the way.
The Heat could open at power forward with Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith or perhaps a second big man.
What matters most is maximizing the minutes of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Butler, Lowry and perhaps Oladipo.
2. So Tyler Herro will be elevated to critical core component and starter?
If he is on the Heat.
Until Herro is locked into an extension by the start of the regular season – if he is locked into an extension – the possibility of a trade remains. Once extended (if extended), he essentially cannot be dealt until next summer.
Beyond that, while Herro might merit a starting role, Spoelstra has shown a preference for a 3-point specialist in his lineups. That could mean Strus again as a starter of choice.
3. Will Kyle Lowry again be the little engine that could?
Lost in last season’s final analysis is that Lowry arrived as advertised over the first half of the season, before his absences due to a family matter and, then, playoff hamstring strain.
Based on Lowry’s social media of late, the concerns by Heat President Pat Riley about conditioning should be allayed when next seen in uniform.
4. Are the Heat in danger of wasting Jimmy Butler’s prime?
This has been tossed around on social media, with the Heat doing nothing to bolster the core this offseason. And, yes, Butler personally attempted to convince Tucker to stay.
But Spoelstra has consistently managed Butler’s minutes, lightened the load when the games don’t mean as much.
That is why Butler, 33, as starting power forward is such a longshot.
5. Will Bam Adebayo add additional scoring to his game?
This is another favorite from those who question the Heat.
The fact is that on a roster that features Butler, Lowry, Herro and Oladipo, there is no need to force the issue. And it’s not as if his drifting to the 3-point line will alter opponents’ defensive approaches.
6. Is there a danger, though, in assuming internal growth will cure all?
Absolutely. If the Heat truly thought Oladipo was all the way back, there would have been more than a two-year, $18 million contract. And if Oladipo truly believed he was all the way back, he would have insisted on more.
7. With so much focus on the wing, could the Heat go big after being punished on the boards in being knocked out of the playoffs the past two seasons by the Bucks and Celtics?
They could, but Spoelstra has shown little inclination in pairing Adebayo with a true big man since the pairings with Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard that ended midway through 2019-20.
Any minutes with Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven alongside Adebayo would represent a significant Spoelstra shift.
8. Will there be camp competition?
Not for roster spots, with the Heat expected to open with 14 under standard contact and two on two-way deals, one below the league maximum, due to the team’s position against the luxury tax.
So that means Jamaree Bouya, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith likely being targeted for time with the Heat G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
9. Will there be rotation competition?
Absolutely, including the third wing who will start alongside Lowry and Butler, as well the decision at starting power forward.
Plus, does Strus remain the shooter of choice, or could Duncan Robinson reclaim that role? Could Yurtseven push ahead of Dedmon in the power rotation? Plus, is it necessarily a given that in all situations Oladipo plays ahead of Gabe Vincent?
10. What about first-round pick Nikola Jovic?
With the win-now approach with a veteran roster, 19-year-olds wait their turn.
()
News
Column: Now speculation can begin on who will manage the Chicago White Sox next season. Who will it be?
In early May before a series against the Chicago Cubs, Tony La Russa referred to the White Sox as being in “survival mode.”
“We’re four under, got a chance to win two in a row, but there’s no script for the season,” La Russa said. “That’s probably the most entertaining part of it. You can’t say what’s going to happen. You have to go out there and make things happen.”
If there was a script for the 2022 season, no one would’ve believed it. From beginning to end it has been a series of unforced errors by players, management and La Russa. They always were one hot streak away from living up to expectations, never showing the urgency to make it happen.
Heavy favorites to win the American League Central, the Sox remained in survival mode through August, when La Russa left the team to deal with a heart-related issue. After a brief surge under acting manager Miguel Cairo, they reverted to form over the last week, getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians to fall out of contention.
With the Sox now playing out the string, the announcement was made Saturday that La Russa would not return this season on orders of from his doctors.
Whether this is the end of the story or just a pause is unknown.
It would seem unlikely for general manager Rick Hahn to bring La Russa back in 2023, but crazier things have happened, such as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hiring his old friend in the first place after La Russa retired from managing in 2011.
La Russa might have thought it was a push-button job with all the young talent in place. He would walk off with another ring by the time his deal was up after 2023, a second happy ending to a Hall of Fame career. The players seemed to believe the hype as well, as did the media hyping them.
But in the end we were all wrong, myself included. They began Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers one game over .500 with 11 to play, the picture of mediocrity.
How much blame La Russa deserves for the Sox downfall is in the eye of the beholder.
But there is no debating his effect on the Sox culture, once considered the swaggiest in baseball.
For all the talk about how he would relate to Tim Anderson and a group that enjoyed fighting the “fun police,” La Russa let the players do their own thing and had only one publicized incident — throwing Yermin Mercedes under the bus in 2021 in Minnesota for homering on a 3-0 pitch in a Sox blowout.
La Russa came up with excuses for players who didn’t hustle, saying they needed to preserve their legs to avoid injuries. When Anderson bumped an umpire this season to earn a suspension, La Russa falsely claimed the umpire was walking toward Anderson — as if the shortstop were blameless.
It’s no wonder Sox players never had a discouraging word to say about La Russa. He defended them like family and in fact often wore a T-shirt that said “FAMILY” in case the message wasn’t clear enough.
It was only after he left, however, that the family began to play up to its potential and give Sox fans hope the season could be salvaged. That turned out to be false hope, and now the question is what can be done to fix things in 2023.
Hahn on Saturday declined to discuss next year’s plans to reporters at Sox Park, though he lauded Cairo and the coaching staff for “flashes of playing at the level we thought was capable over the course of the entire season.”
Unfortunately for Cairo, those “flashes” provided too small of a sample size to fairly assess whether he would be the right man to take over if the Sox move on from La Russa — or if La Russa moves on from the Sox.
Having Hahn’s endorsement was nice, and Cairo surely has many of the players in his corner. But after the bitter disappointment of this season, there’s a growing sense the Sox will need to do something big this offseason to make amends to the fan base for their suffering.
Does Cairo move the needle with Sox fans? Or do the Sox need to go for a bigger name with experience, gravitas and the ability to help market the team?
The reaction to the La Russa news was, well, the same as it has been all season. Even his health issue hasn’t evoked much sympathy, and most fans were happy he would not return.
If the Sox do decide to bring La Russa back next season, it would be considered a slap in the face to the fan base. But Reinsdorf has done it before, notably with former Sox manager Terry Bevington and former Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Foreman. Few owners of professional teams seem as oblivious to fans’ wishes as Reinsdorf has been over the last four decades.
From a media perspective, La Russa’s return would be bonus points. His fame and strong personality make for good reading, and he’s the king of generating a frenzy on sports-talk radio. La Russa is many things, but boring he’s not.
The Sox haven’t had anyone generate this much publicity since Ozzie Guillén left after battling with then-GM Ken Williams in 2011. After tiring of all the controversies, Williams hired the low-key Robin Ventura in 2012 before Hahn replaced Ventura with the amiable and cliche-spouting Rick Renteria in 2017.
Giving Guillén another shot would be a move that should be considered. It’s doubtful Sox players would be given the go-ahead to jog to first base under Guillén 2.0. But it probably won’t happen. No one has skewered this Sox team more than Guillén on the NBC Sports Chicago pre- and postgame shows. I’m guessing Hahn and Williams would be wary of Guillén upsetting someone’s delicate ego and creating headlines.
Hiring a veteran such as Joe Maddon, Bruce Bochy or Joe Girardi would seem to make perfect sense. Or if Reinsdorf wants a respected former Sox player without experience, A.J. Pierzynski or Jim Thome, a special assistant to Hahn, would be at the head of the list.
There will be plenty of time to debate the candidates once the season ends and La Russa’s fate is announced.
The ending to this strange script has yet to be written.
()
News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz fractures big left toe, won’t require surgery
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz suffered a fracture in his big left toe, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel Sunday.
Fultz suffered the injury during a preseason workout before returning to Orlando and imaging confirmed the fracture.
Surgery won’t be required, but he’ll likely miss most of camp.
Fultz has been placed in a walking boot and his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
Traumatic Brain Injuries in the Military
Live updates: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. kickoff
Choosing the Best Cell Phones, Rate Plans and Service
Anxiety Herbs and Supplements – The Pros and Cons
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and David Furones break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
California State Kills Main Crypto Bill, Why?
Deployment Of LMS To Impart Training To Banking & Financial Personnel
Sunday Bulletin Board: Spahn and Sain and pray for rain? Ryan and Gray and pray for . . .
Stagnant, stale or steeled? Heat enter camp with familiar look, new questions
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops