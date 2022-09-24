News
Dean Kremer’s shutout, Adley Rutschman’s homer lead Orioles to 6-0 win over Astros
Adley Rutschman did something he never had in the majors Friday night. A 2-1 curveball from Dean Kremer got by the Orioles’ standout rookie catcher, the first passed ball of Rutschman’s career. He entered the game with the Houston Astros with the second-most innings caught without one this season.
It was perhaps the only miscue of the night for the battery. Kremer worked out of the top of that fourth inning en route to a shutout that marked the Orioles’ third straight dominant pitching outing, while Rutschman homered in the bottom half as part of a day in which he reached base four times in Baltimore’s 6-0 win over the Astros.
The Orioles (79-71) entered Wednesday with only two outings of at least eight innings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons but have since received three straight. Jordan Lyles pitched a one-run complete game in Wednesday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers, and Kyle Bradish came an out shy of a shutout in Thursday’s series opener with Houston. Kremer got one more out than Bradish and allowed one fewer run than Lyles for the Orioles’ first shutout by a starter since John Means’ no-hitter in May 2021. It marked Baltimore’s 15th team shutout this season, their most since recording 16 in Camden Yards’ inaugural 1992 campaign.
Rutschman’s solo shot to center gave him 12 for the season, tying him for the second most for an Orioles rookie catcher. He added a double in the seventh to contribute to a six-run outburst.
The inning opened with three softly hit singles, the last coming on a check swing by rookie Terrin Vavra, who was inserted into the lineup late because of Ramón Urías’ neck spasms. Jorge Mateo dropped down a sacrifice bunt attempt but reached on an error that loaded the bases for Cedric Mullins, who promptly rocketed a two-run single up the middle. After Mateo was thrown out trying to steal his third base of the night, Rutschman doubled to left to bring home Mullins.
That buffer allowed Hyde to push Kremer further than he had Bradish in Thursday’s 2-0 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed a single to open the ninth but recorded two groundouts around a strikeout to complete the game on 106 pitches.
For the third straight night, the Orioles’ starter received a Gatorade bath on the field after a victory.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Brandon Hughes — a former outfielder — has been a developmental success: ‘Very consistent and is poised’
Chicago Cubs left-hander Brandon Hughes admits he might have been a little thrown off in spring training had he known how this season would have played out.
“But I’m here and I’m doing it,” Hughes told the Tribune. “The season has been crazy.”
The 26-year-old reliever opened the year at Double-A Tennessee, a brief five-appearance stop before his dominance resulted in a Triple- A promotion. Jason Heyward’s move to the COVID-19 injured list in mid-May created an opportunity for Hughes, whose usage has evolved from low-leverage innings to save opportunities.
“He’s been as solid as I’ve seen a rookie come up and be,” manager David Ross said. “Very consistent and is poised out on the mound. … What’s amazing is he hasn’t been pitching that long, so pretty impressive.”
Hughes’ transition from outfielder to pitcher was complete by 2019, his first full season on the mound. Before that season, the lefty threw one-third of an inning at South Bend in 2018 and made seven appearances with a 7.11 ERA during his 2015 freshman season with Michigan State.
Within four years of his switch to pitcher, Hughes has emerged as one of the Cubs’ most reliable arms over the last 4½ months after debuting May 17.
Hughes’ 51 relief appearances make him the first Cubs rookie to pitch in at least 50 games since Brian Schlitter (61) and Neil Ramírez (50) in 2014.
Hughes’ emergence is the type of developmental win the Cubs need to consistently unearth and harness through the rebuild if they want to return to being a perennial postseason contender. Assistant general manager and vice president of pitching Craig Breslow pointed to Hughes’ clean arm stroke, athleticism, great control of his body and previous exposure to pitching as ideal qualities an organization would look for if a pitcher were to convert from position player.
“There’s always a gamble, right?” Breslow told the Tribune. “But the thing that you have the least amount of information on is, how is this person going respond to adversity? Is the mentality going to work in your favor or against it? How committed are they to the new initiative? It’s an absolute credit to him and the folks around him that realize that success.”
Hughes’ effectiveness centers on consistency and understanding how his stuff works best: four-seam fastball to his glove side, sliders playing off the fastball and producing platoon-neutral numbers. The deception Hughes creates with his arm motion and mechanics fools hitters into thinking he is unloading a 94-mph fastball that instead is a slider darting down in the zone. When Hughes struggles, his pitches catch too much of the middle of the zone.
Hughes’ performance has earned the trust of Ross and the Cubs. The left-hander’s ability to keep right-handed hitters in check makes him a viable high-leverage option. Right-handed hitters have a .178/.277/.458 slash line compared with left-handed hitters’ .228/.299/.317.
He is already plotting how to improve in the offseason. Hughes plans to put a lot of work into his changeup, a pitch he envisions will help him better limit right-handed hitters’ power numbers. Hughes should get a few more opportunities to finish the season strong.
He is nursing a sore right ankle after rolling it making a pitch in Thursday’s win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hughes said Friday that his ankle was sore to touch, but he was relieved to avoid a serious injury after his plant leg was caught on the mound’s dirt.
He did not pitch in the Cubs’ 6-5 comeback victory Friday at PNC Park, led by Patrick Wisdom’s two-run homer, RBI walks from Franmil Reyes and Zach McKinstry and Esteban Quiroz’s two run-scoring singles.
In 54 innings, Hughes has posted a 3.17 ERA, six saves, a 28.6 K%, 8.5 BB%, 132 ERA+ and 1.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). His ERA+ tops all Cubs pitchers (minimum 25 innings).
“From his major-league debut through pitching leverage innings, he has the same approach, the same mentality, and doesn’t really deviate from what he’s established to be really effective,” Breslow said. “And I think he’s super comfortable with his identity as a pitcher — not a whole lot of guesswork, like this is what you’re going to get.
“While we’re always interested in understanding what development opportunities exists to push a guy further, we also want to embrace what has worked really well for him and what we reasonably should continue to work for him.”
News
Vikings won’t be in London very long for game against Saints
Under first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensan and first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings do extensive research before making all sorts of decisions. And that was the case before the team decided when it would leave for next Sunday’s game in London against New Orleans.
When the Vikings played in London in 2013, they left Monday night and arrived Tuesday morning. When they played there in 2017, they left Wednesday night and arrived Thursday morning. For the game against the Saints, they will depart Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.
“I do rely heavily on the sports performance side of things,’’ O’Connell said. “I have not made the trip to London, so this will be my first. I will say that we spent a lot of time talking about how we’re going to handle it, (including) consulting with the players of which have made two or three of those kind of trips. So we do feel good about our plan.”
While the Vikings left at different times for their previous two Sunday games in London, they won both. They defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 in 2013 under head coach Leslie Frazier and Cleveland 33-16 in 2017 under Mike Zimmer.
The Vikings were the home team in 2013, the road team in 2017, and again will be the road team against the Saints. The Saints will fly to London after their game Sunday at Carolina and arrive Monday morning.
“It’s a heck of a travel no matter how you do it and I think there are a lot of philosophies to it,’’ O’Connell said.
The Vikings will fly home immediately after the game. Unlike after their two previous games in London, they will not have a bye the following week. They will return to face Chicago at home on Oct. 9.
O’Connell said the Vikings will plunge quickly into preparation for the game against New Orleans after they face Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will practice at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday and Thursday and O’Connell said they will “condense some meeting times a little bit” during the week.
Equipment manager Dennis Ryan said he has been working diligently on getting ready for the trip since it was officially announced May 4 that the Vikings would play in London. He said the team long has been assembling a list of items for a manifest that must be turned into customs in the United Kingdom.
“It’s quite a lengthy document and right away we started going through it,’’ said Ryan, saying the Vikings must include the value of everything they bring and in what country items were made.
Ryan said the Vikings will bring about 20,000 pounds of equipment, a similar amount to their last two trips to London and more than the roughly 17,000 pounds taken for a typical regular-season game. The difference in going overseas is the Vikings need equipment for practices and the traveling party is larger.
Ryan, who has been with Minnesota since 1975, has accompanied the team on all its international trips. Prior to their first regular-season game abroad in 2013, the Vikings played preseason games in London in 1983, in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1988, in Berlin in 1993 and in Tokyo in 1994.
For the London game in 1983, Ryan said the traveling party was much smaller and the Vikings only took about 7,500 pounds of equipment.
The Vikings will face the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the fourth different stadium used in four trips to London. They played at the old Wembley Stadium in 1983, the new Wembley Stadium in 2013 and at Twickenham Stadium in 2017.
Ryan hasn’t yet been to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but has “heard it’s impressive as far as an NFL facility” and that it has a big locker room. The surface is Turf Master, which will make it the first time Minnesota has played on artificial turf in Europe.
IT’S THE OTHER NO. 45
Vikings linebacker Troy Dye got a kick out of announcer Joe Buck saying on ABC’s Monday Night Football last Monday in Philadelphia that a tackle he made on a punt return was by long snapper Rick Lovato. Lovato wears No. 45 for the Eagles and Dye wears No. 45 for the Vikings, who lost the game 24-7.
“That’s pretty funny,’’ Dye said. “You can’t get really mad at somebody for making an honest mistake. As long as the people who tally up the tackles get it right. As long as they put it down as a tackle for Troy Dye.”
News
High school football: Cobb-Butler returns two touchdowns in Woodbury’s win over Burnsville
Something about Burnsville brings out the best in Quentin Cobb-Butler.
Woodbury’s defensive back housed an interception for a touchdown last fall. Then the junior delivered just about all of the first half’s highlights — and points — in the Royals’ 20-7 homecoming victory over the Blaze (2-2) on Friday.
Cobb-Butler returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to open Friday’s festivities and put the Royals up 7-0. That’s where the score stood late in the second quarter when Cobb-Butler intercepted a Burnsville pass and took it 36 yards back for his second score of the game to give Woodbury a 14-0 advantage en route to the Royals moving to a perfect 4-0 on the season.
Cobb-Butler even kicked the extra point after the touchdown, for good measure.
Cobb-Butler led a Woodbury performance that heavily featured the Royals’ defense and special teams units. Neither offense got much going Friday, but Woodbury’s defense was dominant, with Royals edge rusher Kayode Amusan living in Burnsville’s backfield.
One Burnsville playmaker who was able to make his presence felt was Eric Kilgore. On the opening possession of the second half, Kilgore caught a quick out, made a Woodbury defender miss and raced 75 yards for a score to cut the Woodbury lead in half.
But Woodbury responded in the ensuing drive — which featured a successful fake punt in Burnsville territory on fourth and four and ended in a five-yard rushing touchdown for Isaiah Tisdle.
The Royals struck gold on multiple fourth-down conversions near midfield in the second half, also converting one midway through the fourth quarter on a strike from George Bjellos to Kipp Koeplin to extend a drive that milked much of the game’s remaining clock.
News
Leon Rose won’t meddle in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation
Tom Thibodeau has full rotation autonomy and support from Knicks president Leon Rose, even if it means the popular younger players aren’t getting much playing time.
That was the message on the team’s in-house network from Rose, who was asked if the front office has set guidelines on playing time distribution.
“There’s no edicts,” Rose said. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs – he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
The context is the struggles last season of a starting lineup that featured veterans Julius Randle, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier, which contrasted the strong play of an exciting bench of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.
Fans were especially smitten with Toppin, the 2022 Slam Dunk Champion, who averaged only 17 minutes last season as Randle’s backup. Despite Randle’s struggles and emotional outbursts, Thibodeau never strayed from his starting power forward.
Toppin’s first extended opportunity didn’t arrive until late in the season, when Randle started to miss games because of a minor quad injury. The Knicks went 7-3 to finish the campaign with Toppin exploding for 42 points in the finale.
The circumstances furthered an idea of Thibodeau being too rigid to coach through a rebuild. Still, Rose said Thibodeau isn’t under added pressure to win in Year 3.
“I don’t see it that way at all. The way I say it is we’re continuing with the plan,” Rose said. “We’re not making any excuses for anything that happened last year. I love Thibs’ phrase – we’re going to win or we’re going to learn.”
The low point of Thibodeau’s season was around the All-Star break, when RJ Barrett suffered an ankle sprain in garbage time of a blowout and the team lost 14 of 16. There were rumors of in-fighting and calls for Thibodeau to get fired, but Rose never spoke publicly to squash the gossip during the season.
Rose was emphatic in his support for Thibodeau on Friday.
“Thibs, two years ago – Coach of the Year,” Rose added. “He’s been twice Coach of the Year in his career. I’m so excited about starting on Tuesday. And one of the reasons I’m so excited is having Thibs lead the group.”
News
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.
Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.
“It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
When the match and, with it, his time in professional tennis ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying. There were plenty of tears to go around; Nadal wiped his own away, too.
“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving, too,” said Nadal, 36, who used the words “sad” and “unforgettable” to describe the occasion.
As cascades of clapping and yells of affection came from the stands, Federer put his hands on his hips, his chest heaving. Then he mouthed, “Thank you,” while applauding right back toward the spectators who had chanted, “Let’s go, Roger! Let’s go!” during the concluding moments of a match that lasted more than two hours and ended at about 12:30 a.m.
His wife, Mirka, their four children — twin girls and twin boys — and Federer’s parents joined him on the court afterward for embraces and, yes, more bawling. Members of both teams joined together to hoist Federer up in the air.
“It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy; I’m not sad,” Federer said. “I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time.”
The Swiss star announced last week that the three-day team event, which was founded by his management company, would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be the last match. His surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his official exit in singles — is in no shape to allow him to continue.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
He had said he wanted this to feel more like a party than a funeral, and the crowd obliged, rising for a loud and lengthy standing ovation when Federer and Nadal — each wearing a white bandanna, blue shirt and white shorts — emerged together from a tunnel leading out to the black court for the last match on Day 1 at the O2 Arena. They remained on their feet for nearly 10 minutes, through the pre-match warmup, holding aloft phone cameras to capture the moment.
They came ready to roar for him, some with Swiss flags, some with homemade signs (“Idol Forever” read one), and they made themselves heard with a wall of sound when Federer delivered a forehand volley winner on the match’s second point. Similar reactions arrived merely at the chair umpire’s announcement before the third game of “Roger Federer to serve,” and again when he closed that game with a 117 mph service winner.
“Obviously had 99.9% of the crowd against us. But it was super fun to just be a part of that match. I think we are going to be forever grateful to be a part of the GOAT’s final match,” Sock said, using the acronym for “Greatest of All-Time.”
Doubles requires far less movement and court coverage, of course, so the stress on Federer’s knee was limited Friday.
“Honestly,” he said, acknowledging that leading into the match there were the sorts of nerves he’d get before a Grand Slam final, “I was so surprised how well I was able to play tonight.”
He showed touches of his old flair, to be sure, and of rust, as to be expected.
There were a couple of early forehands that sailed several feet too long. There also was a forehand that slid right between Sock and Tiafoe and seemed too good to be true — and, it turned out, was: The ball traveled through a gap below the net tape and so the point was taken away from Federer and Nadal.
Although this match amounted to, essentially, a glorified exhibition, all four doubles participants played as if they wanted to win. That was clear when Sock, a three-time major champion in doubles who is 29, leaped and screamed after one particularly terrific volley or when Tiafoe, 24, sent a couple of shots right at Federer and Nadal.
There were moments of levity.
Federer and Nadal were able to laugh after a bit of confusion over which should go for a ball on a point they lost. After Nadal somehow flicked one back-to-the-net shot around the post, only for it to land barely wide, Tiafoe, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open, crossed over to extend a hand with congratulations for the effort.
In the first set, the older duo couldn’t quite hear each other between points, so Federer trotted from the net back to the baseline to consult with Nadal, then pointed to his ear to signal what the issue was.
Before Federer began winning Grand Slam titles in 2003, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open, setting a new standard that Nadal, now with 22, and Novak Djokovic, with 21, equaled, then surpassed, as part of a golden era for the sport.
Surely, there are those who would have found it particularly apt to see Federer finish across the net from Nadal, often an on-court nemesis but eventually an off-court friend. Maybe it could have taken place about 15 miles away at Centre Court of the All England Club, say, or in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros, or Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, or even Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centerpiece of the U.S. Open, the lone Grand Slam tournament at which they never faced off, somehow.
Perhaps they could have provided everyone with one final installment of a head-to-head matchup as memorable as any in the long history of their sport — or, indeed, any other.
Roger vs. Rafa — just one name apiece required — belongs up there with McEnroe vs. Borg (as it happens, the two Laver Cup team captains, John and Bjorn), Evert vs. Navratilova, Sampras vs. Agassi, Ali vs. Frazier, Magic vs. Bird, Brady vs. Manning, and so on.
Over the years, Federer and Nadal showed off individual greatness and compelling contrasts across their 40 matches, 14 at Grand Slam tournaments, nine in major finals: righty vs. lefty, attacker vs. grinder, seeming effortlessness vs. relentless intensity.
And yet, there was an unmistakable element of poetry with these two men who challenged each other and elevated each other performing as partners, slapping palms and sharing smiles.
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the U.S. Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
One key difference: Each time Williams took the court in New York, the looming question was how long her stay would endure — a “win or this is it” prospect.
Friday WAS it for Federer, no matter the result.
“All the players will miss him,” said Casper Ruud, who beat Sock in singles 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
The day’s other results, which left Team Europe and Team World tied at 2-2: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in a match interrupted briefly when an environmental protester lit a portion of the court and his own arm on fire, and Alex de Minaur got past Andy Murray 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Due to begin playing shortly after the end of Murray’s loss, Federer and Nadal first provided him with some coaching tips, then watched part of that one on TV together in a room at the arena, waiting for their turn. When Federer and Nadal were in action, it was Djokovic’s turn to suggest strategy.
The last hurrah came after a total of 103 career singles trophies and 1,251 wins in singles matches for Federer, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968.
At the height of his powers, Federer appeared in a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals, winning eight, from 2005-07. Extend that to 2010, and he reached 18 of 19 major finals.
More than those numbers, folks will remember the powerful forehand, the one-handed backhand, the flawless footwork, the spectacularly effective serve and eagerness to get to the net, the willingness to reinvent aspects of his game and — the part of which he’s proudest — the unusual longevity. Beyond the elegance and effectiveness while wielding a racket, Federer’s persona made him an ambassador for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped attract fans.
“This is not the end-end, you know. Life goes on. I’m healthy, I’m happy, everything’s great,” Federer said, “and this is just a moment in time.”
More AP tennis: and
News
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Archbishop Spalding football players knew no one expected much of them after the Cavaliers graduated most of their starting roster, let alone that they’d surpass the glory of last year’s team.
But five games and four wins into the season, no one could call what Spalding is doing a fluke. Call it magic.
Even when Calvert Hall had momentum and a chance to take away Spalding’s lead Friday night, the Cavaliers didn’t buckle. Instead, they turned up the effort on both defense and offense and routed the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions on their own turf, 42-7, in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.
Sophomore quarterback Malik Washington wonders what it’ll take for folks to stop doubting Spalding.
“I love it,” he said. “We were supposed to lose to Gonzaga. We were supposed to have a close game with Broadneck. We were supposed to lose to Imhotep. We were supposed to lose this game. … I think everybody takes that personally. They think we can’t do enough, and then we go show them what we can do.”
When the Cardinals cut the score to 14-7 in the first half, the Cavaliers (5-1) responded and never gave Calvert Hall (2-3) another chance to get in the game.
Spalding, whose sole defeat is to nationally-ranked Don Bosco Prep out of New Jersey, preaches consistency to its young squad, no matter the situation. On Friday, coach Kyle Schmitt witnessed his defense embody that message.
Two Cavaliers, Paul Poknis and Tyler Brown, intercepted Calvert Hall quarterback Noah Brannock in key moments. Several others yanked the signal-caller down in the backfield. The defense forced Calvert Hall to turn the ball over on downs on their second drive, even as the Cardinals reached the 1-yard line. Early on, Calvert Hall had little trouble beating the Cavaliers’ defensive line, but by the end, could barely get a pass off.
“There’s no panic on our sideline because [defensive coordinator Tyrone Forby] knows what’s happening and he knows how to answer it,” Schmitt said. “And you gotta have a lot of answers when you play us on both sides of the ball.”
Schmitt’s teams have preferred to run the ball over the past decade, but with an arm like Washington’s, the coach finds his staff calling for the pass more often. The sophomore quarterback, already fielding scholarship offers from Maryland and Penn State, among others, entered Friday with 976 passing yards. He easily eclipsed 1,000 by the end of the first quarter.
“It’s something you look forward to as a kid, watching high school football,” Washington said. “Hitting that 1,000-yard mark definitely felt good.”
But Washington’s usual game plan didn’t come so easily at first.
Calvert Hall chose to double-team Max Moss, Washington’s favorite receiver who entered the week with close to 700 receiving yards in four games. But the Cavaliers have other weapons.
Running back Hakim Simms faced little interference from Calvert Hall in scoring two Spalding touchdowns and putting the hosts on their heels, 14-0, after one quarter.
“You can take something away, but it’s gonna give us something else to do,” Schmitt said. “That’s where you saw the middle field being much more open for other receivers and of course our running game.”
But while Spalding struggled to run its usual pass-friendly offense, Calvert Hall was beginning to feel pretty comfortable with its own.
Brannock repeatedly connected with his receivers, methodically moving his offense down to the Calvert Hall 16-yard line. The Cardinals quarterback quickly slipped from a pile of Cavaliers and flicked a pass to Donovan Lewis in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
With its lead cut to 14-7, Spalding needed a spark.
Freshman Aaron Igwebe skated into a slice of open field between two Cardinals, making the catch that would bring Spalding across the midfield — a play both Schmitt and Washington agreed turned the tide for the offense. In the red zone, the Cavaliers ran at the Cardinals’ defensive line before Washington found Moss in the end zone.
“After that, it kind of sparked us,” Washington said. “That flame just started going. And once you get us going, it’s hard to slow us down.”
There was a feverish energy to the way the Cardinals responded as the first-half clock dipped below one minute to go. Perhaps they’d rushed too much. Because when Brannock tried to meet a receiver in the red zone, he instead found Brown, who intercepted the pass and returned the other direction.
But the Cavaliers would not get the cushion they’d hoped for before halftime as one of Washington’s passes met the same fate as Brannock’s, in the opposing team’s hands.
But defensive moments were all the Cardinals had against Spalding’s relentless offensive effort. When Patrick O’Keefe swiped a pick for his Cardinals, Poknis stole it right back for Spalding, just a drive after collecting another touchdown for the Cavaliers.
“Defense got us momentum, which makes it easier on us,” Washington said. “It’s a lot easier to come out on their 30. As an offense, it gives us so much more room to operate.”
Washington willed his offense to another score. Simms compensated for a missed kick earlier, converting two points and handing Spalding a 35-7 lead.
But someone was still waiting for his moment. He’d already scored a touchdown, but Moss is accustomed to more. He thundered down to the furthest pylon and — despite Cardinals senior DJ Ringgold Jr.’s coverage on him — ripped Washington’s pass out of the sky. The senior receiver stomped to his feet and let out a scream of joy, and the lead inflated to 42-7.
“Despite [that coverage], Max still made some great plays,” Schmitt said, “which shows you how special a player he is.”
