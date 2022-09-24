News
Emilio Estefan talks about the challenges of Latino representation in the media
Legendary music producer Emilio Estefan explained how to boost Latino representation in showbiz. Latinos, he said, should be true to their identity.
“I’m proud that I didn’t have to change my last name, I didn’t have to change my sound because people liked it,” he said. “We bring something a little different and that’s what makes America.”
Cuban-American Estefan, married to superstar singer Gloria Estefan, endured one of the few key figures in American show business. He has won 19 Grammys and President Barack Obama awarded Gloria and Emilio Estefan the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
While Latin American spending is a driver of the US economy, representation in the media is still lacking, according to a new report from the Latino Donor Collaborative.
In 2022, only 3.1% of lead actors in TV shows are Latinos, and the percentage of representation in movies is no better. Yet at the box office, Hispanic customers bought 29% or $2.9 billion of all box office tickets sold in 2019, before the Covid pandemic shuttered cinemas.
The report also revealed that not only is there a lack of Latin American representation, but many Latin American representations are negative. Examples of these roles included undocumented immigrants, orphans, criminals, and the poor and uneducated.
“The sad reality is that the representation of Latinos in mainstream entertainment in the United States continues to be very low and has not improved significantly over the past five years,” the report said.
cnbc
News
Dean Kremer’s shutout, Adley Rutschman’s homer lead Orioles to 6-0 win over Astros: ‘A night to remember’
After continuing the Orioles’ run of pitching dominance both of late and against the top team in the American League, Dean Kremer took three showers of various forms, and he might have required a fourth.
The first came moments after he finished a shutout in a 6-0 win over the Houston Astros, his first career complete game giving the Orioles three straight starts of least 8 2/3 innings for the first time since the year before he was born. Like Jordan Lyles and Kyle Bradish before him, Kremer received an on-field Gatorade bath from fellow pitchers while doing a television interview following a career night. Once inside Baltimore’s clubhouse, he found himself inside a laundry cart, where “any liquid or maybe not even liquid got dumped on my head” by teammates. The experience prompted a regular cleaning, but with some substance still matted in his long and wavy brown hair, he made his way back to the showers after discussing his remarkable performance with reporters.
“This is a special night,” Kremer said. “This may not happen ever again in my career. But this is a night to remember, for sure.”
The Orioles (79-71) entered Wednesday with only two outings of at least eight innings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons but have since received three straight. Lyles, the staff veteran, pitched a one-run complete game in Wednesday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers, and Bradish, a rookie on an impressive second-half run, came an out shy of a shutout in Thursday’s series opener with Houston. Kremer, a 26-year-old right-hander in his second full season, got one more out than Bradish and allowed one fewer run than Lyles for the Orioles’ first shutout by a starter since John Means’ no-hitter in May 2021.
It marked Baltimore’s 15th team shutout this season, their most since recording 16 in Camden Yards’ inaugural 1992 campaign. The Orioles hadn’t had three straight starters come within an out of a complete game or better since Mike Mussina, Scott Erickson and Kevin Brown on Sept. 26, 27 and 29, 1995, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
“I guess they noticed what Jordan did and tried to follow suit,” Hyde said. “I’m just really happy and proud of our young pitchers and how much they’re improving and competing.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever had anything quite like that,” said catcher Adley Rutschman, who was behind the plate for both Bradish’s and Kremer’s outings.
A 2-1 curveball from Kremer in the fourth got by the Orioles’ standout rookie, the first passed ball of Rutschman’s career. He entered the game with the second-most innings caught without one this season. It was perhaps the only miscue of the night for the battery. After Kremer worked out of that top of that inning, Rutschman homered in the bottom half as part of a day in which he reached base four times.
That run was enough for Kremer, who baffled Houston (99-53) for a second time in less than a month. In five games against the Astros, the Orioles have allowed four runs, with their starters holding them to two in 39 1/3 innings. One of the game’s top offenses statistically, the Astros have managed no more than two hits in the first six innings of any of the games.
“With these high-winning clubs, guys get tentative sometimes to try to pitch around guys and whatnot,” Kremer said. “And the motto for us this year is we don’t really care who’s in the box. Just go after them.”
Added Houston manager Dusty Baker: “A relaxed pitcher is a very dangerous pitcher. … They’ve been kinda in our heads the past couple games.”
The victory meant the Orioles won the season series against the Astros for the first time since 2014, the final year before the rebuild that inspired Baltimore’s came to fruition. It also moved the Orioles within three games of the Seattle Mariners for the AL’s final wild-card spot, though they must finish with a better record than the Mariners because they lost that season series.
A Houston batter only twice reached second safely against Kremer. Jose Altuve hit a double to left to open the game but was thrown out at third trying to extend it. Rutschman’s passed ball moved Yordan Alvarez to second base, but he was also retired trying to advance an extra base when Alex Bregman hit a grounder to the left side. That began a run of eight outs in a row for Kremer before Alvarez opened the seventh with an infield single, but he retired the next three before the Orioles broke the game open.
Rutschman, whose solo shot to center gave him 12 homers for the season to tie for the second most by an Orioles rookie catcher, added a double in the seventh to contribute to that frame’s five-run outburst.
The inning opened with three softly hit singles, the last coming on a check swing by rookie Terrin Vavra, who was inserted into the lineup late because of Ramón Urías’ neck spasms. Jorge Mateo dropped down a sacrifice bunt attempt but reached on an error that loaded the bases for Cedric Mullins, who promptly rocketed a two-run single up the middle. After Mateo was thrown out trying to steal his third base of the night, Rutschman doubled to left to bring home Mullins. It was Rutschman’s 32nd double, tying him with Cal Ripken Jr. for the most by a rookie in franchise history.
He has also caught 10 of the Orioles’ shutouts.
“Two young pitchers and a really young catcher against a World Series club, it’s really impressive and can’t be understated how hard that is and how good he is back there,” Hyde said. “And the biggest thing to me, and I keep saying the word, is he cares. He cares about what’s happening on the mound. He cares about putting up a zero. And it’s very authentic, and you see it.”
“Every time he’s back there, it’s a game-changing player,” Kremer added.
The offensive buffer allowed Hyde to push Kremer further than he had Bradish in Thursday’s 2-0 victory, having pulled him when a two-out single brought the tying run to the plate. Kremer allowed a single to open the ninth but recorded two groundouts around a strikeout to complete the game on 106 pitches.
“To see Jordan do it and then to see Kyle go into the ninth and then for me to do it, it’s indescribable,” Kremer said. “It can give you a hunger, like, ‘OK, it’s possible.’”
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actress Louise Fletcher dies
Louise Fletcher, a late star whose gripping performance as the cruel, calculating nurse Ratched in ‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ set a new standard for on-screen villains and won her an Oscar , died at age 88.
Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.
After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when she was cast opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by director Milos Forman, who had admired her work the previous year in director Robert Altman’s “Thieves Like Us.” At the time, she was unaware that many other top stars, including Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn and Angela Lansbury, had turned it down.
“I was the last person cast,” she recalled in a 2004 interview. “It wasn’t until halfway through filming that I realized the role had been offered to other actresses who didn’t want to appear so horrible on screen.”
‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ became the first film since 1934’s ‘It Happened One Night’ to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay .
Clutching his Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Fletcher told the audience, “Looks like you all hate me.”
She then addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Alabama, speaking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to dream. You see my dream come true.
A minute of silence was followed by thunderous applause.
Later that night, Forman made the wry comment to Fletcher and his co-star, Jack Nicholson, “Now we’re all going to have huge flops.”
In the short term, at least, he was right.
Forman then directed “Hair,” the film version of the hit Broadway musical that failed to capture the appeal of the stage version. Nicholson directed and starred in “Goin’ South,” widely regarded as one of his worst films. Fletcher signed on for “Exorcist II: The Heretic,” an ill-conceived sequel to the historic original.
Far more than her male peers, Fletcher was hampered by her age from finding major roles in Hollywood. Yet she worked continuously for most of the rest of her life. His post-“Cuckoo’s Nest” movies included “Mama Dracula,” “Dead Kids,” and “The Boy Who Could Fly.”
She was nominated for tag/emmys/Emmys for her guest roles on the TV series “Joan of Arcadia” and “Picket Fences,” and had a recurring role as Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami on “Star Trek: Deep. Space Nine”. She played the mother of musical duo Carpenters in “The Karen Carpenter Story” in 1989.
Fletcher’s career was also hampered by his height. At 5ft 10in, she was often fired from an audition immediately because she was taller than her leading man.
Fletcher had moved to Los Angeles to launch her acting career shortly after graduating from North Carolina State University.
Working as a doctor’s receptionist by day and studying by night with famed actor and teacher Jeff Corey, she began getting day jobs on such TV shows as “Wagon Train,” “77 Sunset Strip,” and ” The Untouchables”.
Fletcher married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and gave birth to two sons in quick succession. She decided to put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom and did not work for 11 years.
“I made the choice to quit working, but I didn’t see it as a choice,” she said during the 2004 interview. home.”
She divorced Bick in 1977 and he died in 2004.
In “Cuckoo’s Nest,” based on the novel Ken Kesey wrote while on an experimental LSD program, Nicholson’s character, RP McMurphy, is a swaggering petty criminal who feigns insanity to be transferred from prison. to a mental institution where he won’t have to work so hard.
Once institutionalized, McMurphy finds that his psychiatric ward is run by Fletcher’s towering and cold nurse, Mildred Ratched, who keeps her patients under her control. As the two face off, McMurphy virtually takes over the room with her bravado, resulting in severe punishment from Ratched and the institution, where she restores order.
The character was so memorable that she would become the basis for a Netflix series, “Ratched,” 45 years later.
Estelle Louise Fletcher was born the second of four children on July 22, 1934 in Birmingham. His mother was born deaf and his father was a traveling Episcopal minister who lost his hearing when he was struck by lightning when he was 4 years old.
“It was like having immigrant parents who don’t speak your language,” she said in 1982.
The Fletcher children were helped by their aunt, with whom they lived in Bryant, Texas, for a year. She taught them to read, write and speak, as well as to sing and dance.
It was these latest studies that convinced Fletcher she wanted to act. She was even more inspired, she once said, when she saw the movie “Lady in the Dark” starring Ginger Rogers.
This film and others, Fletcher said, taught him “your dream could come true if you wanted it enough”.
“I knew from the movies,” she said, “that I wouldn’t have to stay in Birmingham and be like everyone else.”
Fletcher’s death was first reported by Deadline.
She is survived by her two sons, John and Andrew Bick.
NBC Chicago
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 3: With Vikings’ Harrison Smith out, Lions could feast
UPDATE: 11:26 p.m. Friday
There was plenty of injury news over the past 24 hours, perhaps none as significant as a concussion that will keep a standout Minnesota safety on the sideline Sunday.
The Vikings’ Harrison Smith will miss the NFC North matchup against Detroit, a team that has shown a surprising amount of offense in the first two weeks. This improves the prospects for Lions quarterback Jared Goff and breakout slot receiver Amon-Ra St Brown.
New Orleans is favored to win at Carolina, but the Saints are facing a slew of injuries. Star running back Alvin Kamara is questionable, as are quarterback Jameis Winston and Swiss pocket knife Taysom Hill. Could this mean Andy Dalton is a sneaky good option at quarterback? Probably not.
San Francisco will finally get its tight end back, as George Kittle is reportedly ready to go. Other notables who have been cleared to play include Indy WR Michael Pittman Jr., Buffalo wideout Gabriel Davis and Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay.
The Buffalo injury report is filled with great news … for the Miami Dolphins. The Bills’ defense will be missing S MIcah Hyde, CB Dane Jackson, DT Jordan Phillips and DT Ed Oliver. Maybe even S Jordan Poyer. Tua Tagovailoa and company will not be tanking this week, either.
Arizona RB James Conner and Tampa Bay receiver Julio Jones are considered game-time decisions. Other questionables include running backs (Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs), receivers (Dallas’ Michael Gallup, Jets’ Corey Davis, Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers), tight ends (Bills’ Dawson Knox and Bengals’ Hayden Hurst) and one very prominent quarterback (Chargers’ Justin Herbert)
And there’s one kicking note: Kansas City’s Harrison Butker is still dealing with a bad ankle, so you’ll need a replacement for him again this week.
ORIGINAL POST: 8:50 a.m. Wednesday
After a tumultuous offseason that saw a slew of NFL stars change teams with bank-breaking contracts, it turns out the most significant roster move may have been one of the cheapest, and latest.
That’s because on Aug. 29, the San Francisco 49ers agreed with Jimmy Garoppolo on a $6.5 million restructured contract to serve as backup to phenom-to-be Trey Lance. Or to serve as trade bait for other NFL teams desperately needing a midseason replacement for an injured QB.
Turns out, the 49ers WERE that team that would lose its signal-caller, as Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle Sunday.
Them’s is the breaks.
The Niners are counting on Jimmy G. to regain the swagger he showed in leading them to one Super Bowl and one NFC title game in the past three seasons. But can fantasy owners count on him to be an adequate replacement for Lance in their little game?
If you judge Garoppolo by his best fantasy season, he’s not much more than average. In his best season (2019), he tallied 3,978 yards passing with 27 TD tosses. Drew Brees he ain’t.
While Garoppolo might be considered the handsomest of passing prospects, he’s not the best-looking quarterback you might find available on the waiver wires.
Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) — How tanking-worthy was the Miami QB last Sunday. He passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns … in the last 15½ minutes. Thanks to the league’s best pair of deep threats (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), Tua is on pace for more than 6,000 passing yards. Hashtag: Small Sample Size Alert.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) — The former No. 1 pick is starting to round into form in Jacksonville. Lawrence has passed for 510 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. He’ll be even better as he gets used to new weapons Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram.
Jared Goff (Lions) — Is it even conceivable that, long term, the Lions WON the Matthew Stafford trade? Not very likely. But the former top pick is tied for fourth in the league with six TD passes for the … get ready for it … NFL’s second-highest scoring team.
Marcus Mariota (Falcons) — He may only be keeping the seat warm for Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is third in rushing among QBs and hasn’t been shy about calling his own number near the goal line.
SITTING STARS
This is not the best week to start aged quarterbacks who have struggled in Weeks 1 and 2. So find someone else besides the Bucs’ Tom Brady (vs. Packers) or Denver’s Russell Wilson (vs. Niners). … We’re not a big fan of starting Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Indy despite his two-TD game last week. … WR Marquise Brown has underwhelmed in Arizona so far and will continue to against the Rams and all-world cornerback Jalen Ramsey. … On the other side in that game, Rams WR Allen Robinson showed more life in Week 2 but should still land on your bench. … And the bench is where all Pittsburgh receivers probably belong this week, with struggling QB Mitchell Trubisky heading to Cleveland to face some angry Browns.
MATCHUP GAME
The NFL has a new big name: Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown. He tied the NFL record for most consecutive games (8) with at least eight catches, and he will break that mark against the Vikings. HIs totals in that stretch: 54 catches, 740 yards, 9 touchdowns. … The Bengals need a win desperately against the Jets, so they will amp up the running game with Joe Mixon. … Tampa Bay will need to run to beat Green Bay, so Leonard Fournette will be busy. … With each game, Dallas is turning more to RB Tony Pollard and away from Ezekiel Elliott. Look for that to continue against Giants. … We say THIS is the week Houston rookie Dameon Pierce breaks out against Chicago. … Saints WR Michael Thomas is about 80 percent of his old self, and that will be good enough against Carolina. … Former Gophers WR Rashod Bateman will continue to shine for the Ravens against New England. … And Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, whose fumble cost them a victory over Arizona, will atone this week against Tennessee.
INJURY WATCH
We start with suspension news: Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been banned this week because of his brawl with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore. … Arizona running back James Conner hurt his ankle and missed the madcap finish in Las Vegas. If he can’t go this week it will thrust Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams into the spotlight. … Will Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage allow the Chargers’ star quarterback to play against Jacksonville? … Players who left early in Week 2 include Denver WR Jerry Jeudy and Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz. … Will the injury hiatuses continue for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, Indy WR Michael Pittman, Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, or 49ers tight end George Kittle.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Among the surprises from the Cowboys’ upset of Cincinnati was reserve wide receiver Noah Brown. The sixth-year journeyman from Ohio State was targeted nine times, and he caught five passes for 68 yards, emerging as the clear No. 2 pass catcher behind CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup may not be ready to return from injury yet, so Brown could be worth a flier this week because of an adequate backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) and an unimpressive opponent (the remarkably unbeaten New York Football Giants).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Steelers at Browns (-5½):
Pick: Browns by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live stream: Tartan Army look to build on Ukraine 3-0 and end poor record against Boys in Green
Scotland host the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League this weekend as they look to build on their win over Ukraine.
The hosts beat their opponents 3-0 and gained some revenge after losing in their World Cup play-off.
But Steve Clarke’s side were beaten 3-0 by the Boys in Green in the second leg, so it will be a tough test.
Stephen Kenny’s men have not played football since June but have managed draws against Ukraine and Belgium this year as well as victory against Scotland.
They also have a decent record over their opponents and have lost just one of the last five encounters between the sides.
So it could be an intriguing clash, but Scotland need to have some faith in this one.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Date and how to follow
This UEFA Nations League clash will take place on Saturday September 24.
Kick-off from Hampden Park is scheduled for 7.45pm.
The match will be shown on Premier Sports One, while subscribers will be able to watch via the Premier Player website or app.
Fans can sign up for Premier Sports for £9.99 a month.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
down
England relegated to Nations League with Italy defeat to spark huge World Cup concerns
out
Lafferty kicked out of Northern Ireland squad after appearing to use bigoted language
to disagree
‘Maguire could have one leg and still be picked’ – Jordan rants about Toney’s snob
BLOW
Toney ruled out of England squad for Italy game with Maguire and Bellingham to start
see
Claims De Bruyne could be PL’s best midfielder labeled ‘ridiculous’ with Gerrard’s backing
worldly
Man United star Eriksen scores screamer from 25 yards in Nations League clash
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Team News
Everton’s Nathan Patterson will be out after being stretched during the match against Ukraine with what appeared to be an ankle problem.
Celtic’s David Turnbull has also withdrawn from the squad through injury and Josh Doig and Declan Gallagher have been called up.
Andrew Robertson, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin are also all missing.
Meanwhile, visitors are without Caiomhin Kelleher and Darragh Lenihan.
Gavin Bazunu and John Egan are expected to take their places, while Matt Doherty could start despite lacking minutes for Tottenham Hotspur.
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland: what was said?
Steve Clarke: “We know all too well from our experiences over the summer how tough the game is going to be and we have to be ready for whatever Ireland throws at us.
“We have to fight their strengths and make sure we play to our maximum and show our qualities. We showed better performances against Ukraine in the middle of the week compared to what we did in the summer and the idea is to replicate that again.”
Stephen Kenny: “We want to finish [the campaign] strong.
“It’s a big game. A big game. Ireland against Scotland in the Nations League, at Hampden Park, a famous hall, we are delighted to go there.
“Scotland have qualified for the European Championships before, a lot of their players play in the top tier of the Premier League.”
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: match facts
- The reverse game between these two teams was won 3-0 by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in June, with goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi giving their country the biggest margin of victory ever recorded in this game.
- Scotland have won one of their last five games against the Republic of Ireland (D1 L3), although it was the last time they hosted this game, in November 2014 in a qualifier at Euro 2016.
- The Republic of Ireland’s only win in 14 UEFA Nations League matches came against Scotland in June (otherwise D6 L7). The Republic of Ireland scored as many goals in this match as they have scored in their other 13 matches combined in the competition (3).
- After winning just one of their first 16 matches under Stephen Kenny (D8 L7), the Republic of Ireland have since won five of their last 10 matches under his tutelage (D3 L2).
- Scotland are unbeaten in their six home matches in the UEFA Nations League (W5 D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run. Only Germany and Italy (seven games each) have played more at home without losing in the competition.
- 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott has scored four goals in 15 appearances for the national team. Only two players have scored five times before turning 21 for the Boys in Green – Robbie Keane (7) and David Connolly (6).
- John McGinn has been involved in 13 goals in his 16 home starts for Scotland under Steve Clarke (10 goals, 3 assists), although he is yet to score at home in the UEFA Nations League .
- Since Stephen Kenny took over in September 2020, Callum Robinson has scored the most goals (6), taken the most shots (41) and recorded the most shots on target (16) of any Republic of England player. ‘Ireland. Central defender Shane Duffy is either second or co-second for each (4 goals, 26 shots, 9 shots on target).
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
High school football roundup: Forest Lake rallies past Mounds View in fourth quarter to remain unbeaten
Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 7: Leyton Patzer tallied two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns — the second a 60-yarder with 2 minutes, 37 seconds to play to keep the Rangers (4-0) unbeaten on the season.
Patzer finished with 135 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
Mounds View (0-4) claimed a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 2-yard pass from Owen Wark to Tyler Nystrom.
Spring Lake Park 15, Irondale 6: Spring Lake Park (3-1) piled up 338 yards rushing to get back in the win column after last week’s loss to Chanhassen. Quarterback Brayden Talso led the way with 121 yards on the ground, while also hitting Mikey Say for a 5-yard scoring strike.
The lone score for Irondale (2-2) came on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jack Wojciak to Juriad Hughes.
Mahtomedi 36, Tartan 14: Corey Bohmert continues to roll for Mahtomedi (4-0), compiling 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 18 attempts Friday. Through four games, Bohmert has 887 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Eric Buttke returned a fumble 20 yards for Mahtomedi’s defensive score.
Apple Valley 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Apple Valley (2-2) blocked Cretin-Derham Hall’s potential game-tying field goal attempt late Friday to secure its second straight win.
East Ridge 31, Eagan 24: Tanner Zolnosky threw for three touchdowns — with two going to Riley Schwellenbach — as the Raptors (2-2) rallied from a 21-13 halftime deficit to get back to .500 after an 0-2 start to the season.
GAME INTERRUPTED BY GUNFIRE: Bloomington Kennedy led Richfield 27-0 in the fourth quarter Friday, when gunshots were fired just outside of Richfield’s stadium. The shots were audible on the online livestream of the game, which showed players and fans running away from the field in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The stadium was evacuated, per multiple reports.
News
Twins officially eliminated from division race; Louie Varland and Matt Wallner make their home debuts
A season that for so long looked ticketed for the postseason will officially end without a division title for the Minnesota Twins.
Though they led the American League Central for most of the season, a dismal September has sealed their fate. The Twins were officially eliminated from the division race — they have not yet officially been eliminated from the wild card race, though that should come within the next couple of days — on Friday night with a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 win over Texas.
The Twins pulled into a tie atop the division on Sept. 4 with Cleveland, but with an injury-depleted roster, have been spiraling ever since. Friday marked their fifth straight loss.
“There’s an easy explanation: we didn’t play good enough,” shortstop Carlos Correa said.
Not even close.
But Friday at least offered some glimpses of hope for the future and a reason to smile for the local fans: Maplewood’s Louie Varland and Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner, who went 0 for 3 on Friday, each made their Target Field debut.
Varland, in his third career start, was tagged for solo home runs by Taylor Ward in the second and sixth innings. He also allowed a run-scoring single to Angels star Mike Trout during his 5 2/3 innings.
Varland, who was pulled one out short of recording a quality start, walked off the Target Field mound to a chorus of “Lous,” from an appreciative hometown crowd after manager Rocco Baldelli took the ball from him.
The rookie squared off against two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Ohtani had control issues throughout the night, walking six batters, but the Twins weren’t able to fully make him pay.
Ohtani walked a pair of batters and hit one in the first inning, but the Twins came away with just one run from that, which scored on a double play. In the sixth, he walked two and allowed two singles — one an RBI single to Jake Cave — before reliever Aaron Loup entered and extracted himself from the jam.
Ohtani’s seventh-inning single brought in the Angels’ fourth run of the night.
Emilio Estefan talks about the challenges of Latino representation in the media
First 3nm ASIC Miners Released by Bitramo
Dean Kremer’s shutout, Adley Rutschman’s homer lead Orioles to 6-0 win over Astros: ‘A night to remember’
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actress Louise Fletcher dies
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 3: With Vikings’ Harrison Smith out, Lions could feast
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live stream: Tartan Army look to build on Ukraine 3-0 and end poor record against Boys in Green
Uniswap Price Loses Momentum, Are The Bears Back?
High school football roundup: Forest Lake rallies past Mounds View in fourth quarter to remain unbeaten
Twins officially eliminated from division race; Louie Varland and Matt Wallner make their home debuts
High school football: Simley runs over South St. Paul in the slop
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!