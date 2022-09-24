News
Ex-Nets assistant Ime Udoka suspended for relationship with Celtics staffer
The Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for a violation of team policies, the team announced in a statement late Thursday night. In the statement, the Celtics said they will make a decision regarding Udoka’s future with the team at a later date.
Joe Mazzulla will serve as interim head coach for the season.
ESPN first broke the news late Wednesday night that Udoka could be facing possible disciplinary action — “including a significant suspension” — for violating an unspecified team organizational guideline. Shortly after, The Athletic reported Udoka had “an improper and intimate consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” which violates the Celtics’ code of conduct.
“We have a lot of talented women in our organization and I thought yesterday was really hard on them,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said on Friday. “Nobody can control Twitter speculation and rampant bullshit, but I do think we have a responsibility to make sure we are there to support them.”
Udoka issued a statement to ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Thursday. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down,” he wrote. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
Udoka’s suspension also comes with a significant financial penalty. Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said the organization hired a law firm to handle their internal investigation into Udoka’s intimate relationship issue.
Udoka’s replacement also has a checkered history. Mazzulla was arrested on charges of domestic battery in 2009 while he was a member of West Virginia’s men’s basketball team. The team suspended him indefinitely after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck at a bar.
Stevens said they vetted Mazzulla thoroughly when they first hired him as an assistant. “I believe strongly that probably shaped him into who he is today in a really good way,” he said. “But he’ll be the 1st to tell you that he’s 110 percent accountable for that & I’ll be the first to tell you I believe it.”
Udoka took the Celtics job after spending one season as Steve Nash’s top assistant coach in Brooklyn. He quickly rose amongst the ranks as one of the NBA’s top tacticians and helped turn Boston into the NBA’s No. 1 defense in the second half of last season.
His Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs and took a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals before ultimately losing the series in six games. Udoka replaced former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who moved into a front office role after serving as head coach in Boston for eight seasons.
He became the first rookie head coach to win multiple Game 7s in a playoff run — defeating both Milwaukee and Miami in win-or-go-home situations — and captained a 28-7 run in the second half of the season after the Celtics started .500.
News
Where Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley and RB J.K. Dobbins stand as recoveries continue
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn’t practiced for a full week yet, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he’s “kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish.”
Running back J.K. Dobbins practiced fully for the second straight week, but his return timetable is more inscrutable: “You’ll know it when you see it,” Harbaugh said.
His comments after practice Friday shed further light on where two of the team’s most important players stand as they work their way back from last year’s season-ending injuries.
Stanley, limited by ankle injuries to seven games over the past two-plus seasons, practiced both Wednesday and Thursday for the first time this season. But he missed Friday’s workout for what Harbaugh called a “recovery day.” He hasn’t been a full participant in practice this season.
“Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best,” Harbaugh said. “That’s really what it boils down to. Very sound. Very strong. I think he’s in great shape — maybe the best shape I’ve seen him, in some way, since he’s been here. … But he’s doing really well that way, so when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”
Dobbins, who tore the ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring, in last year’s preseason finale, said last week that he feels “amazing.” But he was inactive for the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Harbaugh indicated Friday that there are still thresholds Dobbins must reach.
“I’m happy [with] how he’s working,” Harbaugh said. “And we’ve got certain parameters we’re looking at and things like that. It’s not going to be too long.”
News
Ravens receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay expected to play vs. Patriots
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed Friday’s practice because of a personal matter but is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, coach John Harbaugh said.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay has also been cleared from concussion protocol and will play Sunday.
Bateman wasn’t listed on the injury report Thursday and didn’t appear to be limited in the locker room after practice. He leads the team with 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Duvernay, who returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s loss against the Miami Dolphins before taking a hard hit and exiting in the fourth quarter, did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. He has six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) had a recovery day and did not participate Friday, Harbaugh said, while running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) practiced fully.
News
Ravens expect edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to be ready quickly once deal is finalized
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team has agreed to terms with Jason Pierre-Paul pending a physical, and he expects the veteran edge rusher to reach game readiness quickly once he arrives.
“It’ll be hard to know until we see him; he worked out though, so we have a pretty good idea that he looks good,” Harbaugh said after practice Friday. “As soon as he’s ready, he wants to play. I know that. He’s not coming in here to take a lot of time to get ramped up. As soon as he looks like he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there.”
The Ravens did not release terms of Pierre-Paul’s deal, but several reports have said the one-year, incentive-laden agreement could be worth as much as $5.5 million.
Pierre-Paul, 33, missed five games last season because of a variety of injuries and finished with just 2 1/2 sacks and five quarterback hits. He started all 16 games and made the Pro Bowl the previous season, helping to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title.
He had surgery in February to repair a torn rotator cuff and opted to skip training camp as he waited for the right deal to come along. He first visited with the Ravens in June.
They will count on him to bolster a thin outside linebacker corps while they wait for Tyus Bowser and second-round draft pick David Ojabo to recover from torn Achilles. The Ravens have leaned heavily on Odafe Oweh and veteran Justin Houston, who combined for 107 defensive snaps last Sunday in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Their options dwindled further when Steven Means tore his Achilles tendon on the only snap he played against the Dolphins.
Pierre-Paul, who has 91 1/2 sacks over 12 seasons, will bring a sterling resume to the mix.
“It’s exciting because he’s a football player; he loves football, he’s a competitive guy,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve always admired the way he goes about his business.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
News
River Cracraft’s emergence could force Dolphins into tough decision soon
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft plans on keeping the football from his first career regular-season touchdown, which sparked the team’s fourth-quarter comeback in Baltimore, right next to his bed.
“Something I’ll hold onto forever,” Cracraft said of the 2-yard touchdown reception. “Definitely a highlight. Would like to keep those coming. It’s a starting point.”
If Cracraft is going to keep those coming with the Dolphins, the team may soon have to make a decision on signing him to the active roster full-time.
Cracraft has been elevated twice in two weeks from the practice squad. NFL rules in 2022 allow a team to bring a practice-squad player up three times. If they want to promote the same player again, they have to sign him to the active roster. Should the team then want to send him back to the practice squad, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs.
“You make these decisions every week for what’s the best thing for the football team that week in the given matchups,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday. “If we get to that point where he’s lost all that eligibility, then we have to cross that bridge.
“I don’t get ahead of myself because that involves his play. That also involves other people’s play, so we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Beyond his ability, Cracraft, the 6-foot, 198-pound slot receiver out of Washington State, is a desirable player to have available on game days because of his familiarity with McDaniel and wide receivers coach Wes Welker over the past two seasons in San Francisco. He’s been up and down from the practice squad with the 49ers and through three prior seasons with the Denver Broncos.
“I like to pride myself as someone who’s reliable,” he said. “I like to bring that to the table, and we’ll see what happens going forward.”
Welker sees a work ethic in Cracraft he can appreciate as a fellow undrafted receiver — one who made five Pro Bowls and is a Hall of Fame nominee.
“On his off days,” Welker said, “he’s always up here, always doing extra after practice, even during the spring and all those different things. It all adds up.”
While Cracraft has been up, rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, a training camp and preseason standout, has been a healthy inactive the first two games.
“I think he’s responded really well,” said Welker, adding the Dolphins feel they have quality players ahead of him at the position. “He’ll get there. He just needs to continue to put in the work and understand that it is a process and when he’s ready, we’ll know he’s ready.”
Phillips has ‘done some good things’
Dolphins second-year outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been off to a slow start statistically. He only has two tackles through two games, plus a key fumble recovery late against the New England Patriots.
While he hasn’t been around the ball much between that win and last Sunday in Baltimore, advanced metrics still say he’s playing well. ESPN has him at a 31 percent pass-rush win rate, which is higher through two games than the 28-percent figure the Browns’ Myles Garrett led the league with last year. Pro Football Focus had Phillips among Miami’s highest-graded defenders against the Ravens.
“You never want to chase numbers and chase stats,” Phillips said. “It’s all about just the effort and focusing on honing your craft. I’m just going to continue to try to improve and bring some pressure.”
If Phillips simply continues to win his matchups against his blockers, it should result in greater activity statistically, including the pressures, quarterback hits and sacks he’s known for after a franchise rookie record 8 ½ sacks in 2021.
“He’s playing within this scheme, and I think it can get better,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “He’s done some good things. I think that’s like everybody. I mean, we’re Week 2 in the season. To sit here and say, ‘Hey, this is it. This is what it is. This is not this. This is good.’ I mean, I don’t think that’s the case. I think it’s an evolving thing that we’re all trying to get better. I think that he has done some good things. And I think you’ll continue to [see him] do some good things, and I think he’ll get better at some things.”
Crossman explains return TD
Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman was expectedly displeased with his unit allowing a Devin Duvernay return touchdown on the opening kickoff against the Ravens last Sunday.
“There’s fit. Think of it as a run play — there’s guys that have certain fits and certain responsibilities,” Crossman said. “Against a dynamic return guy, if everybody’s not where they’re supposed to be, there’s going to be an issue. And then we had compounded that with a second issue of a secondary player. So, it was a very poor play. I take the blame for it.”
Although Crossman was heard vociferously instructing his unit during the media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice, he says nothing changes with the way he approaches the kick and punt coverage teams.
“Whether it’s a good play or bad play, it’s a play and you’ve got to move on,” he said. “As long as you’re coaching and teaching the same things and you don’t go and try and change things, you’re going to be fine. We’ve been, in my opinion, fairly successful at what we’ve been doing and how we cover kicks.”
Crossman also clarified McDaniel’s stat from earlier in the week, that he actually hadn’t previously given up an opening kickoff touchdown return — not any kick return overall.
“I’ve given up a couple others, sadly,” Crossman said. “It’s been a while, though.”
News
Police video shows train slamming into patrol car with handcuffed woman inside
Newly released video footage of a train hitting a Platteville Police Department cruiser shows two officers searching a nearby van for a gun as the train approaches and a third officer running for safety just before the crash – which seriously injured a woman in police custody who had been left in the back of the vehicle.
The woman, who was handcuffed in the back seat, was seriously injured when the train slammed into the patrol vehicle parked on the tracks near US 85 and Weld 38, north of Platteville. The sinking occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on September 16.
The woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, was hospitalized with multiple injuries. She is expected to survive, the CBI said in a news release on Monday. No one else was hurt.
A Platteville police officer arrested Rios-Gonzalez after Fort Lupton police received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just past the train tracks and the Platteville police officer pulled up behind his car with that track patrol vehicle, a CBI news release said.
Fort Lupton Police body camera footage shows two Fort Lupton officers arriving to provide backup to the Platteville police officer. They pulled Rios-Gonzalez out of her van, handcuffed her, and put her in the back of Platteville’s patrol car. The footage was obtained by the Denver Post via an open records request.
The Platteville officer and an officer from Fort Lupton then search the van for other people and weapons. As they discuss whether or not Rios-Gonzalez could have thrown a gun from his truck, the horn of a train can be heard in the distance. But it takes nearly 10 seconds for the two officers to realize this, the video footage shows.
An officer shouts a curse upon realizing a train is coming and turns to the patrol car with Rios-Gonzalez inside.
The other Fort Lupton officer, who was standing near the Platteville patrol vehicle with Rios-Gonazlez inside, turns around several times as the train approaches, police camera footage shows. He eventually turns around and runs for cover behind a Fort Lupton police cruiser.
Footage shows the train slamming into Platteville’s vehicle – one of its passenger-side doors still open – and pushing it several feet. Officers immediately called for help.
“Give us a medical emergency. The suspect was in the vehicle that was hit by the train,” an officer said over his radio.
The crash is still under investigation by three agencies.
The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the initial road rage incident. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident between the train and the police cruiser, and CBI is investigating how Rios-Gonzalez was injured while in police custody.
Writer Jacob Factor contributed to this report.
News
Far fewer former Miami-Dade high school players in the NFL this season | Photos
Miami-Dade County’s high schools saw the number of their alumni on NFL rosters to start the 2022 season fall precipitously from the same time last year.
Where the county renowned for its football talent boasted 36 players in 2021 after Week 1, that number crashed to 23 this year, a 36.1% plummet.
Further, the county directly to the north is starting to dominate Miami-Dade, with Broward having 55 opening-weekend players drawing an NFL paycheck. That total is a jaw-dropping 139.1% larger than the not-even-two-dozen players from Miami-Dade.
The opening-weekend players from Miami-Dade hailed from 12 schools and could be found on 14 teams, with the Buffalo Bills leading the way with four players.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
Tutu Atwell, Rams, Northwestern
Dicaprio Bootle, Chiefs, Southridge*
Bootle was signed by the Chiefs after opening weekend.
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins, Northwestern
Artie Burns, Seahawks, Northwestern
Deon Bush, Chiefs, Columbus
Dalvin Cook, Vikings, Central
James Cook, Bills, Central
Amari Cooper, Browns, Northwestern
Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Northwestern
Carlton Davis III, Buccaneers, Norland
Rashad Fenton, Chiefs, Carol City
C.J. Henderson, Panthers, Columbus
Duke Johnson, Bills, Norland
Jaquan Johnson, Bills, Killian
Justin McCray, Texans, Southridge
Denzel Perryman, Raiders, Coral Gables
Eddy Pineiro, Panthers, Sunset
Greg Rousseau, Bills, Champagnat
Demetrius Taylor, Lions, Northwestern
Keir Thomas, Rams, Central
Tyquan Thornton, Patriots, Booker T. Washington
Josh Uche, Patriots, Columbus
Anthony Walker Jr., Browns, Monsignor Pace
Rachad Wildgoose, Commanders, Northwestern
HIGH SCHOOLS: Northwestern (7), Central (3), Columbus (3), Norland (2), Southridge (2), Booker T. Washington, Carol City, Champagnat, Coral Gables, Killian, Monsignor Pace, Sunset
TEAMS: Bills (4), Chiefs (3), Browns (2), Buccaneers (2), Panthers (2), Patriots (2), Rams (2), Commanders (1), Dolphins (1), Lions (1), Raiders (1), Seahawks (1), Texans (1), Vikings (1), Bears (0), Cardinals (0), Cowboys (0), Falcons (0), Packers (0), Saints (0), Giants (0), Eagles (0), 49ers (0), Ravens (0), Bengals (0), Broncos (0), Colts (0), Jaguars (0), Chargers (0), Jets (0), Steelers (0), Titans (0)
AFC: 14 (13 on opening weekend); NFC: 10
