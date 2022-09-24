Finance
Have a "Boston Tea Party" How to Ideas
A Boston tea party themed event will make for a very memorable Fourth of July. Here are some Fourth of July party ideas to help you create a fun and entertaining day for all.
Mixing a little history with some fun is a great way to learn something new. Consider asking everyone to dress in the clothes of the era. There is lots of variety here, as there were the sailors and those that worked on the ship, the colonists, the town crier, and of course, the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians, that came into town under the dark of night and threw all that tea over board!
Here are a few guide lines to what the American colonial wore:
o Tri corner hats
o A white loose fitting shirt to wear under a vest or a cloak
o Vest and or Cape
o Pants, use corduroy pants, rolled up to the knee
o Socks long socks from knee length
o Black shoes (with buckle if possible)
o Carry a fife, drum, or hand held bells
Female attire would include:
o A mop cap or kerchief, at times a hat
o A long dress
o Apron
o A tucker which is a piece of linen, muslin, or the like, worn by women about the neck and shoulders.
If you think dressing in era costumes is not your thing, consider asking everyone to make and wear a hat from the era. You may even consider a project for the children that will be attending. The can make hats from supplies you provide. In those days, it was considered treason to go against the British King. If you were charged with treason, it meant a death sentence. The Sons of Liberty disguised themselves to avoid being charged with treason.
Making Mohawk headdresses can be a fun as well as a learning activity for the kids, as well as the adults in the group. You may even consider putting on a little war paint.
To go along with your theme of “Boston Tea Party” you may consider re enacting the tea being thrown overboard. Place signs, “No taxation, without representation” around party area. Find empty cardboard boxes and make tea signs on the boxes. Tea was sold in large blocks in those days. Allow the children to throw the tea, out of the designated boat area and into the designated water area. It is a great time to discuss how freedom of speech and the right to assemble is something that our forefathers fought so hard
to accomplish. That is why we enjoy the freedoms we do today.
Some activities that children participated in colonial times may be activities you introduce at your Boston tea party. Grass bowling, bobbing for apples, playing tag are activities adults can enjoy with their children.
More on Have a “Boston Tea Party” Fourth of July Party Ideas
In keeping with theme you may consider a Boston tea party game of jeopardy. Do a little research and make index cards up with the questions and answers. You will be able to find some fun and silly facts that will stump every one and cause a few laughs.
In keeping with your theme you may want to make it a red, white and blue color scheme. Greet your guests with small flags, the kids with bags of red, white and blue confetti or a bag of red, white and blue jelly beans.
Food is always on everyone’s mind at a party. The Boston Tea Party was about the taxation of the colonist’s beloved drink, tea. The amount of tea that was thrown over board, in present day terms is well worth over 1 million dollars. So celebrate with tea!
Make iced tea lemonade, watermelon spiked tea slush, serve Boston iced tea with its tart and tangy cranberry taste. You can make a great and tasty barbecue sauce with tea that is sure to please. And don’t forget about dessert. Fresh fruit with a tea syrup or raspberry tea ice cream will have your guests talking about your Boston tea party for years to come. Enjoy your Boston tea party and the Fourth of July party ideas. You will create a memorable and fun learning experience for everyone!
Finance
What You Need To Know About Finding a DUI Attorney
Information about DUI
DUI stands for Driving Under the Influence. This means anyone who drives under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and gets caught with a BAC [blood alcohol content] that is 0.08% or higher is at risk of receiving DUI charges. Anyone who fails or refuses a chemical test [breathalyzer test] administered by a police officer will receive this charge.
Being convicted of this crime can result in multiple punishments such as: fines, suspended license, jail time, increased car insurance and a criminal record. Weather or not this was a first time offense, it is strongly recommended that you hire a defense attorney. A DUI attorney specializes in handling cases for drivers who were operating under the influence. Hiring an attorney is very wise because not only can they help you understand what you are being charged with, they are also there to defend you in court.
What to look for when choosing a criminal attorney:
* DUI attorney who can recognize all of the positives, making a lower offense charge feasible.
* DUI attorney that is affordable for you and is also dedicated to your case
* knowledgeable of DUI laws
* familiar with local judges and officers
* experienced with DUI convictions
Finding a DUI attorney
With these key points hiring an attorney should be much easier for you. However, finding one is going to be the challenge. You can begin by looking in your local phone book under the yellow pages. Call around to the offices to see if you can set up a free consultation. You should also ask your friends and family members if they know of a DUI lawyer who can help your case. If these two ideas don’t work, can go online and search for DUI attorneys in your state, for example, “Las Vegas DUI attorney”. Once you’ve done this you can narrow your searches down to two attorneys and meet with both of them. Make a decision on who is going to do the best job representing you.
Finance
Construction Jobs – Management Degree and Master’s Courses
Construction jobs are one field that provides great opportunity to many individuals who want to possess a stable source of income and great career. Construction management position, for example, is these days one of the popular occupations many like to pursue owing to the various benefits it provides. But despite the promising career and better income opportunity, a shortage in this field has been reported.
In the US and other developed countries, various construction employment openings have been exceeding the quantity of available qualified applicants who want to be part of any construction management field. It has opened up many opportunities to other people searching a good job; still, not every have the right qualifications, making it hard for the businesses to fill up slots in the workforce. So if you’re aspiring to possess a career in this sector, you have to possess strong qualifications, like years of background experience and correct education and knowledge.
In the happening that you are qualified already with the mentioned standards, it does not imply you will stop there. Since numerous construction projects are expected to boom through the approaching decades, there will be more escalation of opportunities in which you may take advantage of to be qualified in more prestigious construction jobs. If you wish to secure better opportunity in the construction sector, the’re many construction management colleges and schools which provide various courses for everyone.
Nowadays, degree courses are obtainable in four year-diploma like the following:
– Construction Management
– Construction Engineering
– Construction Science
These degree courses has a course of study that involve enrichment of construction methods, contract administration, planning, and cost estimating skills, which all aim to develop skills of somebody in any construction management group. Having a diploma in the degrees makes one a strong candidate in a big construction company.
However, if someone plans on enhancing more his knowledge and skills, there are master’s degrees in construction management courses which are put up by the numerous reputable schools, colleges, and universities offering said education. Although, graduates of four-year construction management courses have an advantage when searching jobs in this line of business, people who have graduated with master’s degree tend to follow outstanding career opportunities in bigger construction management corporations.
Whenever you own an unrelated degree, you can also seek opportunities in this field by enrolling in programs resulting in construction management enhancements extended by similar colleges, universities, and schools. Most construction managers have acquired master’s ordinarily in business finance and administration. You can likewise follow this trend by simply taking two-year programs and certificates for construction management. The certification is commonly not a necessity; even so, it can be your passport to an improved opportunity as it is your credential to your experience and capability in the field.
Certifications can be acquired in a shorter time period. Written examinations, professional industry experience, and verification from the discovering institution are the components for the certification. But the verification is not presented with until you are simply able to meet or exceed the requirements set for work performance and pass technical examinations. Applicants for the certifications are supplied with self-study programs covering encompassing construction management subjects including not simply professional roles by construction managers but also about risks allocation and legal concerns concerned in the industry.
If you would like to pursue an improved career opportunity in the construction management field, all said education degrees and programs are great ways to start paving your way towards success. They will furnish greater career options for who plan on being area of this field while they give excellent career diversion to people who have great ambitions in getting to the crown management level of the construction industry.
Finance
Don’t Have A Valid Will? Contact Estate Planning Lawyers Today!
We all have a rendezvous with Death, but few of us like to think about it. That may be why almost half of American adults do not have a last will and testament. Estate planning is one of the most awkward and uncomfortable areas of law — and that’s really saying something! Because it’s distressing and disagreeable, most folks put it off until the very last minute — while others don’t get to it at all. This is always a mistake.
No Will, No Way
When a person passes away without a will (intestate), the distribution of assets must be settled in probate court. As a general rule, spouses and blood relatives will receive the lion’s share of the estate, while friends and loved ones are not entitled to anything under state law. To ensure that your assets are allocated according to your wishes, you must contact estate planning lawyers.
What Do They Do?
First and most importantly, they draw up legally-binding wills that cannot be disputed or contested in court. Most people do not realize how important this simple document is to those they leave behind. Even tight-knit families can encounter unforeseen disputes when the estate of a loved one must be divided. Add grief, resentment, and anger to the mix, and you have a recipe for disaster. It’s no surprise that fighting over inheritance is a story as old as the pyramids.
Who Needs Them?
You might be young and as fit as a fiddle, but according to the experts, anyone who has substantial assets should have a last will and testament. Yes, the process is mostly about assets, but is also involves medical directives in the event that you should become incapacitated. It may be unlikely, but the tragic truth is that people of all ages sustain catastrophic injuries every day in America. And without specific medical directives in place, your family may be unable to determine exactly what you want done in any given circumstance. For example, they may not know whether you would want to be left on a life-support system for a prolonged period of time. This ambiguity can and has lead to protracted legal battles in the past.
At the end of the day, life is unpredictable. Most of think we have all the time in the world, but that is seldom the case. Estate planning and administration may initially seem morbid and uncomfortable, but it is also thoughtful and considerate. After all, the worst thing we could ever do to our loved ones is to leave them with an imbroglio if we should pass before our time.
It Takes About An Hour
Why do people fear dentists? Because nobody likes people poking at their teeth and gums! Even if it is necessary, some folks avoid the dentist at all costs. The same could be said about estate lawyers. Because no one wants to think about his or her own mortality, we often delay dealing with the inevitable. The good news is that most lawyers can draw up a last will and testament in short order. It might take a bit longer than a dental cleaning, but it shouldn’t take up your entire afternoon.
Finance
Driver License Suspension – How an Insurance Or Subrogation Company Can Suspend Your Texas License
If you have a Texas Driver License and somebody has called you or sent you a letter threatening the suspension of your driver license over an auto accident, it is highly possible that it could actually happen, but it is just as probable that the person making the threat doesn’t actually understand the rules as they apply in Texas. Only the Texas Department of Public Safety can suspend your driver license (and the DPS doesn’t call people to advise of a pending suspension, they will send a written notice). What an individual, insurance, or subrogation company can do is request the suspension of your license in accordance with Chapter 601 of the Texas Transportation Code, and there are a lot of exceptions and rules that have to be followed (it is notable that if you don’t have a license, a proper request will keep you from getting one, and the suspension is supposed to affect your registration, too).
If the person calling you is an insurance company or subrogation firm, they probably know how to get you suspended, and it is not required that you be sued. You can lose your license, registration, and ability to get a license even if you have not been sued. If you have been sued over an auto accident and you lost, then 99% of the time, you will be losing your license and registration privileges until you pay. Anyway, non-suit suspension of a Texas driver license is what this article is about, so here are some of the requirements your case will have to meet in order for your license to be in true jeopardy: The Texas Safety and Financial Responsibility Act has exacting rules that relate to the ability to get an individual’s driver license suspended due to a violation of the act, here they are in layman’s terms:
1. The accident must have happened on a public highway, road or way (like an alley) as defined by Texas rules.
2. Somebody has to file an accident report, either a police officer or a party that was involved in the accident.
3. There has to be a “reasonable probability” that you were at fault (like the police put on the report that you rearended somebody, or there are witnesses against you). This is the trickiest part, because there are so many factors that can indicate fault.
4. There must be bodily injury (any amount) or damages to an apparent extent of $1000.00.
5. If you are the owner of the vehicle, then you must have allowed the use of the vehicle either by saying the driver could use it, or by making it apparent by your actions that it was okay.
Keep in mind the rules I am relaying only apply to Texas and violations of the “financial responsibility law”. If all of these factors apply to you, then it is likely that your license will be suspended if the party threatening to take action follows the proper rules (in Texas) for requesting the suspension. Now, what can you do to protect yourself? Are there any loopholes? My best answer is “sort of”. If you were unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident that is probably your fault, and if you didn’t have insurance or some other way of complying with the financial responsibility law, then you have few choices. Here they are:
1. Pay for the damages.
2. Most companies will take less than what they are asking for if you can pay a lump sum, so if you have a little money, try and make a settlement for less than the alleged damage amount.
3. Work out a payment arrangement with the insurance company, subrogation firm, or person that is threatening you (it must be a written agreement that the State will accept in order to properly protect your license).
4. Fight about whose fault the accident was. In order to do this you must follow the rules for requesting a hearing when you get your first notice of suspension (also it is advisable to make sure the Department of Public Safety has your correct address because they will use the address on your driver license for all notices and you have a time limit to request a hearing).
5. If you were the owner of the vehicle that was involved in the accident, and the person who wrecked your car didn’t have permission to use your vehicle, then fight about that (again, you have to use the hearing rules to fight).
6. Always make sure you have researched all avenues of possible insurance. Sometimes you could be covered and just not be aware of it (like if you are a full time college student and your parents have insurance).
If you (as the owner) or the driver of your vehicle weren’t financially responsible at the time of an “at fault” accident, then the above things are pretty much the only things you can do to avoid a suspension outside of hiring an attorney. So, be careful about making the assumption that your license can’t be suspended for an auto accident (if you were uninsured). I can’t tell you how many times I tried to explain this to people and they simply didn’t believe me, so they ended up with a license suspension, and then having to call me to negotiate for their license or risk the consequences. If you get pulled over and you don’t have a valid license, you can be taken to jail. It is probably the best (and right) thing to do is to work out a payment plan to protect your driving privileges.
Finance
What Qualities Are Needed For Starting Internet Business?
Anyone with basic education can consider starting internet business. A personal computer and a high speed internet connectivity are the basic infrastructure you will need. A responsible demeanor and some keyboard skills will be most helpful in ensuring your success. You can follow the tips below to help you further.
1. Doing what you know best
When you consider starting an internet business, you are presented with a wide array of opportunities. Web designing, Animation, Graphic designing, Banner design, affiliate marketing, accounting services, article writing and the list goes on. For some of you, this seemingly endless list can be overwhelming. For a start, the best choice in these circumstances is to make a beginning with what you know best.
2. Start low and aim high
Once the niche for your internet marketing business is chosen, the task becomes simpler. Make a low beginning with one task at a time. Understand the task in depth and create the output. Go over your finished work several times to remove errors, inconsistencies and fine tune your work. Gain the much needed experience over a dozen or more projects. You are now ready to launch yourself into the big league and can comfortably aim the higher levels.
3. Consolidate
After you complete the above steps, it is now time to consolidate your efforts. Your experience with the initial phase will help you to identify valuable opportunities. Pay special attention to show case your experience and positive customer reviews. Creating samples of your work for prospective customers would be a bright idea and can be a huge help in winning bids. Starting internet business can be fun and easy when you break down the components and work on each of them – one at a time.
Finance
Mesothelioma – A Silent Growing Killer
Mesothelioma is a cancer normally caused by prolonged exposure to asbestos. Although the relationship between this cancer and asbestos, many factories and companies have yet to take the proper precautions to safeguard their employees. Unfortunately the jobs that most often require contact with asbestos are lower paying blue collar jobs. Oftentimes these employees are not fully aware of the dangers of asbestos, even worse they may not even be informed that they are being exposed to asbestos.
The lack of responsibility on the part of these few employers have given rise to a large number of class action suits as well and individual civil claims. Many of these claims have resulted in large punitive damages being awarded to those suffering from this deadly and aggressive form of cancer.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with this pernicious form of cancer should immediately seek legal counsel to ensure that they are fairly treated by their employers and they can have access to the best medical treatment to which they are entitled. Most cases of mesothelioma could have been avoided, by ensuring that employers are made responsible, you may help others from contracting mesothelioma.
For this reason, knowing how find a good lawyer, familiar with mesothelioma is very important. More often than not, using a lawyer that advertises heavily on television is not the best answer. These firms often deal in volume, and have a cookie cutter process for taking care of their clients claims. They take a case, and process it as quickly as possible, take the easy settlement and move on to the next case. You should choose your representation carefully, and find a mesothelioma lawyer that will take their time and give your case the best representation available.
Have a "Boston Tea Party" How to Ideas
The Case for US Venture Capital’s Outperformance • TechCrunch
Mayor Adams must reverse spike in emergency response times
What You Need To Know About Finding a DUI Attorney
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
Construction Jobs – Management Degree and Master’s Courses
Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Sending BTC To Exchanges Continues To Drop
Don’t Have A Valid Will? Contact Estate Planning Lawyers Today!
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu not ready to play
Yankees not celebrating postseason birth: ‘We’re after the division crown’
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!