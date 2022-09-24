News
High school football: Harding/Humboldt blocks key field goal, edges Minneapolis South
On a night when the offense provided a steady stream of big plays, it took one on special teams to keep Harding/Humboldt unbeaten Friday.
Junior linebacker Dominic Hardy blocked a 49-yard field goal with 45 seconds left to play as the KnightHawks held on to beat Minneapolis South 28-26 on the road in the rain at Les Barnard Field.
“That felt great,” said Hardy, whose team — in just its second season as a co-op — improved to 4-0. “Last year, that’s how they beat us — on a field goal in OT. We couldn’t let that happen again.”
Harding/Humboldt — ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest Class 5A state poll — boasts an impressive collection of playmakers, and it didn’t take the KnightHawks long to display their quick-strike capability Friday.
After a false start to open the game, senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry connected with sophomore Ai’Jhon Douglas on an 85-yard touchdown pass to put their team up 6-0.
“Ai’Jhon is going to be something special,” Irizarry said. “He’s only a sophomore right now, but when he gets to be a senior, he’s going to be a dog. That was a huge play right off the bat.”
Yet South answered back on its next possession, scoring on a 13-yard run by senior Nate Odren. The two-point conversion gave the Tigers an 8-6 lead with 8:13 remaining in the first quarter. They then caught a huge break when a holding call on the ensuing kickoff wiped out what would have been a 99-yard return for a touchdown by Douglas.
South (3-1) took advantage when senior Rai’Shaun Wade hauled in a 12-yard touchdown catch to put his team on top 14-6. The Tigers had a chance to expand that lead early in the second, but missed a 26-yard field goal attempt.
One play later, Harding/Humboldt senior Jod’e Trice scored on an 80-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion tied the score at 14.
“The upperclassmen on this team do a great job of making sure nobody gets in their own heads,” Irizarry said. “We make sure that we all keep going and never stop.”
That attitude carried into the start of the second half when Harding/Humboldt (4-0) blocked a punt and got the ball at the South 3-yard line. Irizarry then took the ball in for a touchdown to put the KnightHawks on top 20-14.
But as a hard rain steadily began to fall, the Tigers tied the score on junior quarterback Carter Bursinger’s 13-yard scamper on fourth-and-long with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter.
“We’re a young team,” said South head coach Ernest Sutton, whose team returned just two starters from a year ago and has started two eighth graders (though one was injured and did not play Friday).
“We’re inexperienced. But we have some guys who can make plays.”
It didn’t take Harding/Humboldt long to regain the lead, though. The KnightHawks went 47 yards on their next possession to score on an 18-yard run by senior Robert Htoo. The two-point conversion made the score 28-20 going into the fourth quarter.
South narrowed that gap to two when Bursinger lobbed the ball deep to Wade in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:24 to play. But Odren was stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt, leaving Harding/Humboldt up 28-26.
The Tigers got one more chance in the final minutes, advancing as deep as the KnightHawks’ 27 before an illegal procedure call moved the ball back to the 32. From there, three straight incompletions brought up fourth down, and Sutton sent his team out to line up for the field goal attempt by Bursinger, though the quarterback had the option to run a fake if he felt it was open.
“Carter hit one from 35 yards last year and he’s hit from 45 yards out in practice,” Sutton said. “He hit a 42-yarder in pregame tonight. But we were kind of hoping they’d sell out for the block and we could run a fake. They didn’t do that.”
Instead, Bursinger elected to kick and Hardy got his hands on the ball.
“My mind just went blank,” Hardy said. “I wanted to get the block. I wanted to seal the game.”
Harding/Humboldt will try to keep its unbeaten streak alive when the KnightHawks return home to face Minneapolis Henry at 6 p.m. next Friday at Humboldt.
“They believe,” said Harding/Humboldt head coach Andre Creighton, a 2009 Harding graduate. “We talk about our formula for success. You’ve got to believe, you’ve got to have good thoughts, you’ve got to trust your words and actions, you’ve got to have good habits, you’ve got to trust our values. And if you do all those things correctly, then it controls our destiny.”
“It feels unreal to be 4-0,” added Hardy, who attends Harding. “We went years without wins (before the two teams formed the co-op). We went years being on the other end of blowouts. It feels so good to come out here and get four wins in a row.”
News
How the top 10 CHSAANow teams fared in Week 5 – The Denver Post
Class 5A
1. Cherry Creek (4-1) won over No. 4 Regis Jesuit, 42-14. Jordan Herron had touchdowns for 20 and 5 yards, Brian Rudden threw touchdown passes for 85 and 38 yards, and the Creek defense didn’t give up a touchdown before there were less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter. . Next week: at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m. on September 29
2. Columbine (4-0) at Fort Collins, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Pomona, 7 p.m. Sept. 29
3. Ralston Valley (3-2) lost to No. 6 Valor Christian, 27-23. The Mustangs’ bid for a third straight win against a top-10 team was dashed after Valor closed the game with 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Diano Benallo and James Wochner each hit in 1-yard touchdown passes, and quarterback Logan Madden found Josh Rillos for a 40-yard touchdown to give RV a 23-7 lead early in the fourth, but Valor scored three consecutive touchdowns to escape with the win. Next week: vs. Lakewood, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30
4. Regis Jesuit (2-3) lost to No. 1 Cherry Creek, 42-14. D’andre Barnes scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 93-yard punt return in the first half, but the Raiders’ normally explosive offense couldn’t do much against the top-ranked Bruins. Next week: vs. Douglas County, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30
5. Grandview (4-1) won over Pomona, 42-14. Sophomore Donavon Vernon exploded for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while senior Chase Dahir added 77 yards and a score on nine carries as Wolves rumbled for 280 rushing yards in a game that saw them take a 42-0 lead early. in the third trimester before letting off the gas. Next week: at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m. on October 1
6. Valor Christian (2-2) vs. No. 3 Ralston Valley, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Castle View, 7 p.m. September 29
7. ThunderRidge (5-0) won at Chaparral, 21-9. The Grizzlies limited Chaparral to 204 total yards while going 5-0 for the first time in 14 years. In five games, ThunderRidge held opponents to an average of 12.4 points per game. Next week: at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m., September 30
8. Pine Creek (4-1) won over Mullen, 28-13. Running backs Mason Miller (17 carries, 151 yards) and Jonathan Coar (12-113) both exceeded 100 rushing yards, and QB Cameron Cooper added a rushing TD as the Eagles scored 28 points between second and third quarters to walk away. Next week: at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7:30 p.m. Sept.
9. Legend (3-1) vs. Legacy, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at Chaparral, 3:15 p.m. on September 30
10. Rock Canyon (4-0) at Arapahoe, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Highlands Ranch, 7:30 p.m. September
Class 4A
1. Ponderosa (4-0) at No. 3 Palmer Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. No. 9 Denver South, 7 p.m. Sept. 29
2. Broomfield (4-0) at Brighton, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 7 Dakota Ridge, 7:30 p.m. September 30
3. Palmer Ridge (4-0) at No. 1 Ponderosa, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: against Rempart, 7 p.m. on September 30
4. Fruita Monument (4-1) won over Bear Creek, 31-27. The Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including Corben Rowell’s third touchdown of the night, to survive an upset Bear Creek bid led by quarterback Adrian Rico’s 363 yards and three passing touchdowns. Next week: against Legacy, 6 p.m. on September 30
5. Loveland (3-1) vs. Greeley Central, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. No. 10 Erie, 7 p.m. Sept. 30
6. Pueblo West (3-1) at Far Northeast, 6 p.m. Friday. Next week: at Mesa Ridge, 7 p.m. on September 30
7. Dakota Ridge (2-2) at Chatfield, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs No. 2 Broomfield, 7:30 p.m. September 30
8. Montrose (2-2) at 3A Lutheran No. 2, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Grand Junction Central, 5 p.m. Sept. 29
9. Denver South (3-1) at Cheyenne Mountain, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 1 Ponderosa, 7 p.m. on September 29
10. Erie (1-3) vs. Windsor, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 5 Loveland, 7:30 p.m. September
denverpost sports
News
Tim Michels flips abortion position, says he would allow exceptions for rape, incest
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Tim Michels said Friday that he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor, a shift from his earlier statement that Wisconsin’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position.
Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell asked Michels whether he would sign a bill passed by the Legislature with exceptions for rape and incest.
“I am pro-life, but I also understand that this is a representative democracy and if the people, in this case the Legislature, brought a bill before me, I would sign it,” Michels responded.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, locked in a close race with Michels in the key swing state, supports abortion rights. Evers has backed a lawsuit by Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, that argues the state’s 1849 ban is superseded by another law passed in 1985 that would allow for abortions before the point of viability.
For months, Michels has campaigned on statements that he wouldn’t support exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. At a Dane County GOP event earlier this month, Michels said he would not soften his stance on abortion, despite receiving calls asking him to support rape and incest exceptions.
“I’m winning because people see a strong leader, a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle, a man who doesn’t flip-flop. I’m gonna stick with what I know is right,” he said on Sept. 6.
Michels’ campaign disputed that he was changing his position, saying he had simply answered a question about how he would handle a specific piece of legislation.
Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights, and Wisconsin Democrats have made their backing of abortion rights central to campaigns this midterm.
A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign said she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.
“Tim Michels has told us what he believes time and again, even promising earlier this month that he would not soften his dangerous views on abortion. We know he was telling us the truth over the past two decades as he consistently opposed these exceptions,” Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said.
News
Leon Rose won’t meddle in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation – The Denver Post
Tom Thibodeau has full rotational autonomy and the backing of Knicks president Leon Rose, even if that means popular young players don’t get much playing time.
This was the message on the internal network of Rose’s team, who was asked if the front office had established guidelines on the allocation of playing time.
“There are no edicts,” Rose said. “We also love our young players. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what rotations. The only thing I know about Thibs is that he’s gonna make decisions based on who’s gonna win us a basketball game. That is his role and I have full confidence in that.
The context is the struggles last season of a starting lineup that included veterans Julius Randle, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier, which contrasted with the thrilling bench strong play of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.
Fans were particularly smitten with 2022 Slam Dunk champion Toppin, who averaged just 17 minutes last season as a substitute for Randle. Despite Randle’s struggles and emotional outbursts, Thibodeau never strayed from his starting striker.
Toppin’s first extended opportunity didn’t come until late in the season, when Randle began missing games with a minor quad injury. The Knicks went 7-3 to end the campaign with Toppin exploding for 42 points in the Finals.
Circumstances reinforced the idea that Thibodeau was too rigid to bring about a reconstruction. Still, Rose said Thibodeau wasn’t under extra pressure to win the third year.
“I don’t see it that way at all. The way I say it is we’re pushing ahead with the plan,” Rose said. “We are not looking for any excuse for everything that happened last year. I love Thibs’ phrase – we’re going to win or we’re going to learn.
The low point of Thibodeau’s season was around the All-Star break, when RJ Barrett sprained his ankle in the foul weather of a blowout and the team lost 14 of 16. There were rumors infighting and calls for Thibodeau to be fired, but Rose never spoke publicly to quash the gossip during the season.
Rose was adamant in her support for Thibodeau on Friday.
“Thibs, two years ago – Coach of the Year,” Rose added. “He was twice coach of the year in his career. I can’t wait to start on Tuesday. And one of the reasons I’m so excited is that Thibs is leading the band.
()
denverpost
News
Texas real estate company buys Har Mar Mall in Roseville for $50 million
A Texas-based real estate investment company has bought the Har Mar Mall in Roseville for $50.25 million, according to a filing on record with the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Based outside of Houston, Fidelis Realty Partners is one of Texas’ largest commercial real estate companies, with a longstanding focus on shopping plazas and strip malls in Texas and other corners of the South. Har Mar appears to be its first Minnesota property.
Fidelis, which could not be reached for comment, purchased the 60-year-old mall from Gateway Washington, Inc. of Los Angeles in a cash transaction, according to the electronic certificate of real estate value on file with the revenue department. A call Friday to the seller was not immediately returned.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported that the 446,000-square-foot mall, located on more than 48 acres of land, is about 83 percent occupied. Exterior-facing tenants include Marshalls, Burlington, Michael’s Arts and Crafts, Tuesday Morning, Home Goods, Barnes & Noble Books, Famous Footwear, Cub Foods, Cub Pharmacy and Cub Wine and Spirits. Freestanding outbuildings are occupied by Chick-fil-A, Chianti Grill and D’Amico & Sons, among others.
Constructed in the early 1960s and named after founder Harold J. Slawik and his wife, Marie, Har Mar operates in the shadow of the larger Rosedale Center mall. Har Mar last was sold in 2007 for $47 million.
News
Yankees beat Red Sox, 5-4, push win streak to five games
The crowd packed Yankee Stadium to see home runs Friday night. With Aaron Judge one homer away from tying the 61-year-old American League and Yankees record of 61, the ballpark saw homers, but not the ones they wanted. An eighth-inning RBI-single from Jose Trevino rallied the Bombers for a 5-4 win after Gerrit Cole gave up two more homers to the Red Sox.
The Yankees (92-58) have won each of their last five games, nine of their last 11 games and 13 of their last 17.
The Yankees scored on a home run and single by Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres’ double. In the eighth, Harrison Bader drew a pinch hit walk, stole a base and took third on a pitcher’s throwing error and scored on a Jose Trevino single.
It was the third game that Judge remained one home run away. He last homered on Tuesday night.
Judge struck out on six pitches in the first inning, Hill getting him to swing over an 85-mile an hour curveball. In the third inning, Judge got under an 84 mph cutter, sending it high to the left-field warning track for an out. In the fifth, Hill beat Judge again, needing just four pitches to strike him out swinging on a 73 mph curveball.
In the seventh, with the game tied, Judge lined a single into left field and was greeted with some groans and polite applause.
Judge’s at-bats have been interesting. Everyone in the ballpark stands and most start recording on their phones. The Yankees bullpen pitchers come out to watch and as the pitch is delivered it’s quiet as if everyone is holding their breath.
“The moment is huge. I think the baseball world and certainly the people in attendance, understand what they’re potentially witnessing and watching,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think it’s simply that it’s everyone on the edge of their seat and all their focus and energy on it. And that’s shown up in silence from 40,000-plus people in that moment because you don’t want to miss something or you’re completely locked in and concentrating. It’s interesting to witness and I think it’s something that will be very memorable for a lot of people. Like how it showed up in a sporting arena. This noise of anticipation as he walks up the excitement to it’s pretty interesting.”
Instead, Friday night, the real Yankees fireworks the 47,346 in the ballpark saw all came via Cole.
The 32-year-old right hander’s frustration boiled over in the sixth. The Yankees ace was peeved that he did not get a called strike on a 1-2 pitch to Alex Verdugo. Angry, Cole threw a 100-mile-an-hour pitch next and Verdugo crushed it 396 feet into the Yankees bullpen. The three-run shot tied the game and was the 31st homer Cole has allowed this season. The 30th came after Cole struck out Kike Hernandez and Rafael Devers to start the game. Tommy Pham crushed a 96-mile an hour fastball to the short porch in right field.
After the Verdugo homer, Cole struck out J.D. Martinez and started yelling at home plate umpire Brian Knight, who ejected him. Cole doubled back and yelled at Knight as catcher Jose Trevino was trying to stay between them. Aaron Boone came out of the dugout to try and keep control of the situation. The manager was tossed as well.
That was the ninth home run that Cole has given up to the Red Sox this season.
Cole allowed four earned runs for his fourth straight start. The Red Sox got five hits off him, he walked two and struck out eight for 244 this season, four shy of the franchise record set by Ron Guidry.
Torres doubled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Marwin Gonzalez and Hicks to give the Yankees . He advanced to third on Pham’s sloppy throw. Torres has a 16-game on-base streak, the second longest of his career. He is 21-for-66 in that span with 13 runs scored, five homers, 19 RBI and 10 walks.
Hicks, who’s playing time has dwindled over the past month, hit his 100th career home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie it. It was Hicks’ eighth of the season and went 405 feet to left-center field. He had not played since Sunday in Milwaukee, having lost playing time around the trade deadline when the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi, who is now injured, and Harrison Bader, who just returned from the injured list on Tuesday.
()
News
Democrat Sheila Kuehl was told about a police raid against corruption
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Sheila Kuehl was notified of an impending police raid on her home, according to text messages in a court filing, confirming previous complaints by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The text messages, first obtained and reported by Steven Gregory of local radio station KFI AM 640, suggest Kuehl, a prominent local Democrat, may have had the ability to quash or destroy evidence in an ongoing investigation. on bribery.
These are the text messages extracted from Sheila Kuehl’s phone showing the warnings she received the day before her home was search warranted. @KFIAM640 @billhandelshow @GaryandShannon @johnandkenshow @ConwayShow pic.twitter.com/CWKkVDfROW
— stevengregory (@stevengregory) September 23, 2022
As Breitbart News reported last week:
Kuehl is reportedly being investigated over allegations of a “pay to play” contract for a sexual harassment hotline on the LA Metro public transit system. The contract was awarded to a Kuehl donor, Patti Giggans, in a non-competitive process.
…
The Time noted that a barefoot Kuehl’s phone had been seized, as she complained about the search and alleged that she was the victim of political bias inside the sheriff’s office.
County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with the Oversight Board, opposing its efforts to “defund the police” and accusing it of failing to address the homelessness crisis on the streets nationwide. He also resisted county efforts to impose vaccination mandates on police forces. An angry board of supervisors proposed a ballot initiative in November that would allow them to fire the elected sheriff at will. Villanueva faces a tough re-election fight this fall.
After Villanueva complained to California Attorney General Rob Bonta that Kuehl had been tipped off, Bonta did not investigate Kuehl, but instead withdrew the investigation from the LA County Sheriff’s Department and took it over. state level control. As Breitabrt News reported:
In theory, the unit within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that investigates corruption is independent of Villanueva. But Democrats – ironically, echoing Donald Trump’s claims about the Justice Department – say there is political bias.
Villanueva wrote to Bonta last week, complaining that Kuehl and his associate, Patti Giggans, appeared to have been tipped off before the raid, potentially allowing them to hide or destroy evidence and raise politically motivated allegations.
Bonta responded by taking over the investigation.
…
Ironically, Kuehl’s lawyers are asking a local judge to appoint a special master to review potentially privileged documents seized by police – just like [former President Donald] Asset [in the Mar-a-Lago case].
Kuehl was enthusiastic about the coronavirus restrictions, calling those who complained about the masks “snowflake weepers.” She sadly dined at an outdoor restaurant after voting to ban outdoor dining in the county.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Breitbart News
High school football: Harding/Humboldt blocks key field goal, edges Minneapolis South
How the top 10 CHSAANow teams fared in Week 5 – The Denver Post
Tim Michels flips abortion position, says he would allow exceptions for rape, incest
Leon Rose won’t meddle in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation – The Denver Post
Entrepreneur Qualities Vs Opportunist Tactics
Texas real estate company buys Har Mar Mall in Roseville for $50 million
Yankees beat Red Sox, 5-4, push win streak to five games
Democrat Sheila Kuehl was told about a police raid against corruption
4 Easy Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Online Promotion Strategies
Dean Kremer’s shutout, Adley Rutschman’s homer lead Orioles to 6-0 win over Astros
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!