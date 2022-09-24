High school football: Simley runs over South St. Paul in the slop

Simley football coach Chris Mensen was giddy. The grin on his face went from ear to ear.

His Spartans ran for 416 yards and averaged more than 10 yards per carry, but most importantly, Simley scored a 56-7 win over rival South St. Paul on a soggy and sloppy Friday night at Ettinger Field.

“I’m an old o-line guy, so I love seeing those rushing numbers go up,” Mensen said. “Our goal every week is to establish the run. Hearing those numbers, it gives me a ton of pride in my offensive line, because I know we’ve been grinding. I’ve worked with these kids a long time, and it’s awesome to see that kind of progress.”

Clearly, that work is paying off.

Simley, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, has one of the top rushing attacks in the state, one that was on display once again Friday night. Through three games, the Spartans were averaging 294 yards per game. Against the Packers, Simley had rolled to that many by the time the starters took a seat late in the third quarter.

Behind that bruising offensive line, senior running back Gavin Nelson rushed for a season high 196 yards and three scores, doing so on just 16 carries and in less than three quarters. It was just another mammoth effort from the 6-foot-1, 220-pound bulldozer, who spent the offseason adding an extra gear, one he showed off on his 39-yard touchdown run down the left sideline midway through the first quarter.

“Last year, I definitely got caught a few times, and I took that to heart this summer,” Nelson said. “I just worked in the gym, I was on the turf, doing everything I could to get my speed up and get my strength up. I think it’s really paying off.”

There’s little doubt about that.

Nelson has rushed for at least 120 yards in every game, and is now up to 666 yards on the season, an average of almost 167 per contest. But he’s just one facet of a Spartans ground attack that has sliced and diced opponents through four games.

Dual threat quarterback Caden Renslow added 66 yards on nine carries while running back Tay’vion McCoy chipped in 24 yards and a score on just four carries. He also hauled in three passes for 43 yards and intercepted a pass on defense.

“It’s crazy, we’ve got so many weapons, so many different ways we can (score),” Renslow said. “We’re rolling, and nobody is stopping us right now.”

The game started inauspiciously for the Spartans, who actually trailed midway though the first quarter after South St. Paul’s Malachi Balmares raced through the Simley defense on a 59-yard scoring run.

But it was all Simley from there.

Nelson would score again in the final minute of the opening frame, and Simley would recover a fumble in the Packers’ end zone for a defensive touchdown early in the second.

Then the skies opened … and so did Simley’s lead.

David Gogin and McCoy would add short touchdown runs before the half, and Nelson would add his third touchdown of the game with an 8-yard run up the gut late in third.

Simley has now won each of the past five meetings between the longtime rivals, as South St. Paul hasn’t beaten its next-door neighbors since the 2018 section semifinals.