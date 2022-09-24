Connect with us

Blockchain

How Metamask Gambling Is Decentralizing The Online Casino Industry

How Metamask Gambling Is Decentralizing The Online Casino Industry
Metamask gambling has been growing in popularity over the last couple of years. With the rise of the Web3 space and online crypto gambling, Metamask managed to fill in a gap that brings both sectors closer to one another.

Crypto casinos are taking more to integrate the Metamask wallets on their websites for gambling activities. Using a decentralized Web3 wallet like this ensures that users of these gambling platforms are able to enjoy features that are not available on more conventional online casinos.

Why Metamask Gambling Is Better

One drawback of conventional casinos is the arduous sign-up processes that are usually associated with them. However, casinos had started to move towards accepting crypto deposits and withdrawals, which, over time, had required less stringent sign-up processes. But even this was not a seamless process. This is where Metamask gambling enters the picture.

Metamask is a Web3 wallet that allows users to interact directly with cryptocurrency networks. It had started out on the Ethereum blockchain but had since expanded to include other blockchains such as BSC, Avalanche, etc. It comes in the form of a browser extension and mobile application from which users can directly connect to Web3 websites. It is also an easy-to-use hot wallet where users can receive coins by simply copying their addresses to forward to the sender.

Given this, Metamask has found a natural home in the online gambling industry. Gambling websites are able to integrate the Metamask wallets directly on their platforms, making it possible for users to register or log into the website using the wallet, as well as processing faster deposits and withdrawals.

Best Metamask Casinos

Metamask gambling casinos have been known to provide some or all of the integrations mentioned above. In some cases, some casinos will offer the option to deposit with Metamask only or the option to use the hot wallet as a means of authorization. So, here are the top 3 Metamask gambling casinos that you should look at.

Bitcasino

Bitcasino is arguably one of the best Metamask gambling casinos in existence. It offers full functionality with Metamask, making it a one-stop shop for all things Metamask gambling. Users can register and log into the platform using their Metamask wallets. Bitcasino also takes this one step further by offering deposits and withdrawals using Metamask. Users can also use other tokens on the wallet, such as USDT, on the Bitcasino website.

Players should, however, note that there are some things not offered by Bitcasino in this regard, such as a welcome bonus for ETH players. Users may also be required to complete a KYC verification when the casino requires it.

Nevertheless, Bitcasino offers beloved slot games, as well as a wide variety of live casino games. The betting platform is also one of the few crypto casinos that offer betting on eSports. However, users cannot place crypto bets on games such as Crash or Dice.

BC.GAME

BC.Game has been pretty much the only Metamask gambling platform that supports the BSC network. This casino allows the direct integration of Metamask but for deposits. Users can also use the wallet to carry out authorizations on the platform. And unlike Bitcasino, BC.Game supports a much wider array of tokens, including ETH and MATIC.

While it does have a welcome bonus, there is no stable welcome bonus on the platform. Also, similar to Bitcasino, BC.Game can also require users to go through KYC verifications. However, users get one free spin daily with a prize of up to 1 BTC.

Sportsbet.io

The third on the list is Sportsbet.io. It is a Metamask gambling platform that allows a minimum deposit of 10 USDT and offers a stable welcome bonus, unlike the others. Users can get up to 2000 wager-free spins that are worth 200 USDT.

Furthermore, users can use their Metamask wallets to authorize their accounts, as well as make deposits and withdrawals. It also accepts other tokens available on the hot wallet, such as ETH and SOC.

Like the others, Sportsbet.io comes with its own disadvantages, such as KYC verification and the fact that there are no provably fair crypto games. However, the betting platform is extremely popular and is currently the principal sponsor of the English Premier League football club Watford FC.

Conclusion

Metaverse gambling platforms are still very new, but they have already proven their value to the online crypto gaming space. As more platforms innovate toward integrating Metamask gambling, these advantages are bound to become more apparent to the gambling community. But for now, the platforms offering Metamask gambling are a small pool and only support a handful of tokens at this time.

 
Image by Alexa from Pixabay

