Blockchain
How XRP Pulled Off A 33% Rally Over The Past 7 Days
Ripple (XRP) price has registered an impressive 33% advance above the key resistance zone as seen in the past week.
- XRP notably spikes by 10% on September 22
- Ripple confident to win legal feud against SEC
The token also skyrocketed 10% as seen on September 22, as the crypto market plunged in a sea of red.
Although a bit of improvement with Bitcoin raking up gains by 4.9% and Ethereum spiking by 7.3%, XRP was still leading that day.
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP price is up by 4.47% or trading at $0.5051 as of this writing.
Update On Legal Feud With SEC Raises Investor Optimism
XRP price demonstrates a surge of over 45% as seen since August. Reportedly, Ripple Labs has recently filed a motion for summary judgment on September 18 which involves allowing the court to wrap it up and make a final decision based on the facts presented in line with whether XRP is to be considered a security.
The recent update on the legal proceedings has stirred some optimism and pumped up investor sentiment regarding the long-term haul of XRP. More so, the open interest of XRP has notably improved as it has increased to $575 million from just $310 million in the past week.
Traders who are looking to get in should wait for the 200-day EMA set at $0.48 to see if it would swing to support in the coming days.
As of press time, XRP’s total market capitalization is at $25.14 billion as it climbed by $3 billion the previous day.
Image: CoinMarketCap
XRP Seen With Strong Bullish Strides
On the daily chart, the XRP price is noted to have bounced back after it dropped and is now enjoying a bull run. The bulls are targeting to breach the key resistance spotted at $0.4306 and once this is done, XRP could shoot for $0.49 next.
Amid the optimism shown by XRP, a breach targeted at the key support zone of $0.392 will reveal signs of buyer weakness. More so, this will also invalidate the bullish thesis and give the power back to the bears. If this happens, the XRP price could plunge and revisit the key support zone at $0.38.
XRP is seen to move with strong strides despite the hurdles experienced by the broader crypto market. The bullish streak is associated with the robust developments happening in the legal battle between Ripple and SEC.
Although both SEC and Ripple agreed to a summary judgment, Ripple seems to be more confident that they’ll win following several tweets by Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s legal counsel, saying that SEC wasn’t able to satiate the Howey Test set by the Supreme Court. The Howey Test helps regulators assess and categorize an asset as a security.
More so, Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, firmly believes that SEC may not be keen on abiding by the law but would want to remake it.
XRP total market cap at $24.3 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Crypto Daily, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
First 3nm ASIC Miners Released by Bitramo
Bitramo, a crypto technology startup, has emerged as the industry’s most talked about the name since its recent launch. The company has surpassed many renowned technology heavyweights to release the first ever batch of 3nm ASIC miners. Bitramo’s ultra-powerful Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X mining rigs are more profitable compared to any other product, offering 100% return on investment within just one month.
ASIC or Application Specific Integrated Circuit miners are more efficient compared to GPU miners because their internal circuits are designed to carry out the specific task of crypto mining. The mining efficiency of Bitramo miners is boosted further by their extraordinary hash rates. Interestingly, so far, no other company has been able to match the hash rates offered by Bitramo.
Hash Rates of Bitramo Miners
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: 360 TH/s 30 GH/s 2 GH/s 2MH/s
Ramo 2: 750 TH/s 70 GH/s 5 GH/s 5 MH/s
Ramo X: 2250 TH/s 210 GH/s 15 GH/s 15 MH/s
As a result of these hash rates, Bitramo miners are capable of processing a considerably higher amount of data in any given time. By using higher computational power while processing transactions in a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency network, miners are able to earn higher profits compared to other miners. High power consumption is often an obstacle for profitable crypto mining. Bitramo miners solve this problem with their nominal power consumption. The amount of profits you can make using these mining rigs are simply mind-boggling.
Monthly Profits
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: $1900 $1400 $2200 $2500
Ramo 2: $4000 $3500 $5700 $6600
Ramo X: $12,300 $10,500 $17,000 $20,000
In general, crypto mining is considered to be complicated in nature and most of the products in the market are too complex for common mining enthusiasts. Bitramo is in the process of changing this trend by creating an opportunity for all to earn profits from crypto mining regardless of their knowledge and experience.
To make crypto mining simple for beginners, Bitramo delivers all its mining rigs pre-configured with Linux based system equipped with Bitramo software. Even if you are completely new to crypto mining, you can start mining just by connecting the unit to a power socket and accessing it through Wi-Fi or cable. The miners have user-friendly interfaces and nominal system requirements. If you are a newbie, you can also use Bitramo’s own mining pool completely free of charge.
To find out more about the market’s most profitable crypto mining opportunity, please visit https://bitramo.com/
Blockchain
Uniswap Price Loses Momentum, Are The Bears Back?
The Uniswap price had risen to almost $6 on its chart, but the bulls were unable to maintain that level. Over the last 24 hours, the coin again lost momentum and fell south on its chart.
Over the last 24 hours, UNI registered a 0.9% increase in its price. In the past week, the coin negated most of its gains and lost 1.2% of its market value.
The Uniswap price technical outlook was bearish, and selling strength was higher, causing the price to drop further on its chart.
Although Uniswap tried to move in a different direction than the broader market, the bulls gave up. Bitcoin also lost the $19,000 price mark and is closing in on its immediate support level.
For the Uniswap price to revisit the $6 price mark, buyers need to re-enter the market.
Although just 48 hours ago the coin displayed a bullish stance, an increase in the number of sellers has invalidated the chance of a bullish revival.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today was $958 billion, with a 0.4% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Uniswap Price Analysis: One Day Chart
UNI was trading at $5.73 at the time of writing. The coin was trading very close to the $6 mark. However, the buyers exited the market.
Overhead resistance for Uniswap price stood at $6, and if UNI can move over the $6.40 price level, the altcoin’s upward movement could be anticipated.
The nearest support level for the coin stood at $5. A fall from the $5 price mark could push UNI to trade near the $4 price zone.
The amount of Uniswap traded in the previous session indicated that selling strength increased on the one-day chart.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin’s technical indicators note the bears taking over as buying strength dipped on the one-day chart. For most of the month of September, buying strength remained low for the altcoin.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line and that meant a lower amount of buying strength on the one-day chart.
Uniswap price was below the 20-SMA line. This meant bearishness for the coin. It meant that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The technical outlook for Uniswap was also mixed as the indicators also picked up on buy signal for the coin. Despite buyers remaining low, indicators indicated that there could be a possibility of buy signal for the altcoin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence points toward the price momentum and overall price action of the coin. MACD underwent a bullish crossover and started to depict tiny green histograms as buy signals for UNI.
This meant that, with more buyers, UNI could recover its chart. The Chaikin Money Flow displays capital inflows and outflows. CMF climbed above the half-line, signalling more capital inflows compared to outflows.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Slips Below $19,000, Vital Trading Levels To Look Out For
The Bitcoin price is now trading below the $19,000 level after the bulls failed to defend the coin at the aforementioned level.
Over the last 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.2%, indicating that the coin was laterally trading. In the past week, the Bitcoin price has depreciated 6%.
Buying strength continued to remain low on the one-day chart. Sellers have taken over, and it has been the same for almost a week.
If the price of Bitcoin continues in this direction, the coin may fall to its immediate support zone.
If the bulls have to defend BTC at the current price level, then buyers have to come through. The current support zone for the coin is $18,500-$18,000.
A fall from that level would cause Bitcoin to travel below $17,000. The asset can drop to $16,000 and then, subsequently, to the $14,000 level. The recent dip in buying strength will cause BTC to dip further on its 24-hour chart.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading at $18,600 at the time of writing. The immediate resistance for the coin was at $19,000, and the bulls have failed to defend the coin at that price level for weeks now.
If Bitcoin price manages to surpass the $20,000 level, the bulls might be able to take charge. The nearest support line for the coin was $18,000.
A fall beneath that means BTC touching $16,000 and then $14,000. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the last session decreased, and that meant a fall in buying strength.
Technical Analysis
On the one-day chart, BTC showed that there was demand at lower levels. The technical indicators also suggested that sellers outnumbered buyers.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, which indicated increased selling strength.
The Bitcoin price was below the 20-SMA line, and that meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market as there was decreased demand for Bitcoin on the one-day chart.
BTC depicted increased selling pressure, which has been dragging the coin to its closest support line. The technical outlook points towards further selling pressure for the coin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall price action of the coin.
The MACD underwent a bearish crossover and formed red histograms, which was sell signal for the coin. The Directional Movement Index was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line and that showed that the bears were in control of the coiin.
The Average Directional Index (Red) was moving above the 20-mark, and that’s a sign of bearish momentum for Bitcoin.
Blockchain
Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Sending BTC To Exchanges Continues To Drop
With the decline in the price of bitcoin, there has been a lot of selling from investors. This sell-off trend has contributed to the further decline of the digital asset’s prices in recent times. However, as the bear run continues, there has been a marked reduction in the amount of BTC being sold off by the holders. The decline in the number of addresses that are sending their coins to centralized exchanges speaks volumes about this.
Sellers Beginning To Cool Off
Over the last year, the number of bitcoin addresses that had been sending BTC to centralized exchanges, presumably to sell their holdings, had grown incredibly. But had started to decline in recent weeks as the sell-offs had begun to subside.
According to Glassnode, the number of addresses that were sending bitcoin to exchanges had fallen to a new 22-month low on Thursday. The number had sat around 4,445.369. But on Friday, another consecutive decline was recorded. This time around, the number of addresses that were sending BTC to exchanges was 4,443.202.
Bitcoin falls to mid-$18,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It is a far cry from the more than 6,000 wallets that were sending BTC to centralized exchanges in the middle of 2022. While the increase in wallets sending BTC to exchanges had correlated with the price decline back in Q2 2022, the opposite is now the case, with the decline coinciding with the drop in the price of bitcoin.
What This Means For Bitcoin
Naturally, data like this points to the fact that there is a growing accumulation trend among investors but not every metric point to this. An example is the HODLer net position change that was recorded by Glassnode on Friday.
Instead of being on the rise as would be expected in an accumulation trend, the HODLer net position change continues to decline. It has now reached a new one-month low of 51,997.708. This shows that even if there might be a sell-off fatigue, it is still enough to put pressure on the price of the digital asset.
The amount of active bitcoin supply is always on the rise. It has now touched a new one-month high of 718,437.728 BTC. It is up slightly from the previous September 11th high of 717,097.427 BTC, still giving credence to the fact that sell-offs continue.
Bitcoin’s price is also succumbing under the sell pressure. The digital asset is currently trading under $19,000 and doesn’t show any indicators of a significant recovery.
Featured image from CNBC, charts from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Chiliz (CHZ) Leads Gain By Adding Over 30% A Week In Bear
The outlook of the general crypto market hasn’t been very encouraging in recent times. This week saw most coins losing their daily and weekly price gains. For instance, Bitcoin stayed red in both daily and weekly price gains. Currently, its 24-hour price is showing a drop of 1.83%. But the 7 days movement shows a price loss of 4%. Ethereum has also shown an unimaginable loss in its 7 days price gain.
Related Reading: Polkadot Suffers 10% Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed – Time To Buy DOT?
As of September 23, ETH hourly gain, 24 hours gain, and 7 days were all red. The crypto lost 0.02% in 24 hours and 11.44% in the 7-day movement.
Chiliz CHZ Not Affected By Bearish Trend
Chiliz (CHZ) is showing a different price movement amid the bearish momentum. Its gains in 7 days have continued to increase. Currently, CHZ is trading at $0.2685, showing a 5.31% price increase in 24 hours. But this gain is not the most interesting since CHZ’s price in 7 days has increased by around 30%. Since September 16, the coin has continued to climb considerably. It opened the market at $0.1901 but jumped during the day, reaching $0.2099. That day marked the beginning of a positive price movement that has lasted till today. CHZ has maintained its hold above $0.2 and hasn’t dipped below the price since September 16.
But What Could Be Pushing Chiliz CHZ Continuously?
The first notable push started with the announcement of CHZ 2.0, Chiliz native chain, last month. The developers informed the community of their intentions about launching the chain for their NFTs and fungible tokens, moving them away from the Ethereum blockchain. The announcement led to a spike in price and trading volume.
After the information, the crypto whales again showed their hands, pushing transactions higher. Data reveal that the transactions reached above $100,000 and caused a rise in CHZ price by 12.5% on the same day. Analysts also predicted last month that CHZ would hit its cup and handle the pattern profit target of $0.32 by September. The indications were shown on August 14 when the token broke out of its prevailing cup and handle setup.
Will, The Macro Factors Push CHZ Price, Down?
Analysts predicted that CHZ would reach its profit target this month due to its positive movement in August. With the current movement in price, the token might reach the predicted price very soon. Gaining 30% in seven days is not an easy feat amid the ongoing bear trend. If it continues in that trend, CHZ might grow higher before September ends.
Related Reading: PoW Tokens Take A Hit: Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic Crash Over 20%
But then, the bearish market is due to macroeconomic factors, including inflation, a rising level of CPI, and continuous interest rate hikes. These factors contributed to the crash in the crypto market. No one can predict prices. So CHZ has many challenges to face to continue its upward trend.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Binance Gets Key Advisors for New Global Advisory Board
- Former Obama campaign manager and senior advisor David Plouffe is now onboard.
- The board is chaired by the former senator and ambassador to China, Max Baucus.
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, has formed a Global Advisory Board comprised of industry leaders who will provide counsel on regulatory, political, and social matters affecting the sector.
Experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance, such as former Obama campaign manager and senior advisor David Plouffe, former British Minister of State for Culture and the Digital Economy Lord Vaizey, and former head of the French Treasury Bruno Bezard, make up the Board, which is chaired by the former senator and ambassador to China, Max Baucus.
Prominent figures from Nigeria, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany have also been invited to join the Board.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated:
“With the speed and pace that Web3, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology are developing, it’s vital Binance draws on its knowledge, diverse experiences, and backgrounds to help us properly and successfully navigate such a dynamic industry.”
Rapid Expansion Globally
Binance, which has had regulatory issues in the past in numerous countries, registered as a digital asset provider in Bahrain, France, and Italy earlier this year and is counting on the support of crypto-friendly governments to help it grow internationally. The crypto exchange, however, was hit with a $3.3 million penalty by the Dutch Central Bank in July for operating without the necessary permission to do business in the Netherlands.
Zhao wrote in a blog post:
“Both I and Binance as an entity see an inflection point for mass crypto adoption rapidly approaching,” With this change clearly on the horizon, Binance’s role as an industry leader needs to be honed and managed with increasing expertise and experience.”
Recommended For You:
Binance Led $22M Worth Jumbled Transactions in Confusion?
How XRP Pulled Off A 33% Rally Over The Past 7 Days
Chicago White Sox drop their 4th straight — and fall 8 back in the AL Central — with a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers
“A night to remember” – The Denver Post
China uses civilian ships to build naval capabilities, achieve
Emilio Estefan talks about the challenges of Latino representation in the media
First 3nm ASIC Miners Released by Bitramo
Dean Kremer’s shutout, Adley Rutschman’s homer lead Orioles to 6-0 win over Astros: ‘A night to remember’
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actress Louise Fletcher dies
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 3: With Vikings’ Harrison Smith out, Lions could feast
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live stream: Tartan Army look to build on Ukraine 3-0 and end poor record against Boys in Green
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!