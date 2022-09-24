Finance
Introduction to Social Media for Lawyers
Social media or networking has been defined as: “Interaction with external websites or services based on participant contributions to the content. Types of social media include blogs, micro blogs, social and professional networks, video or photo sharing, and social bookmarking. Examples of social media sites are YouTube, Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, WordPress, MySpace, RSS, Second Life, LinkedIn, Delicious, etc.”[1]
The Conference of Court Public Information Officers defines social media as: “highly interactive, multimedia, websites and programs that allow individuals to form into communities and share information, knowledge and experiences more quickly and effectively than ever before.”[2]
The top 10 social media channels that impact Lawyers include:
YouTube
YouTube is a video sharing site where you can post your own original videos, watch videos, and share videos online. Lawyers have been using YouTube increasingly to overview their law firm and services for purposes of internet marketing. Once a video is created and uploaded, it can be found by searching on key words on various search engines. A search on “Personal Injury Lawyer” will yield over 13,000 videos.
Social Bookmarking
Social bookmarking is a way to store, search, and share your favorite web sites or content so others can view. One popular use of social bookmarking is to share top stories and post the story for others to comment or vote on. Another common social bookmarking practice is to submit links to your blog or website to increase traffic and visibility. Some of the most popular social bookmarking sites include Delicious, Digg, StumbleUpon, Reddit, Yahoo! Bookmarks, Diigo, and Google Bookmarks.
PhotoSharing
Social photo sharing is a way to store, edit, and share your photos online. If photos are stored publicly, they will often be crawled by major search engines. If photos are tagged with individual names, they become easier to search for online. Online photos may put a client or case at risk. Popular photo sharing sites include Photobucket, Yahoo! Photo, and Flickr.
Facebook is a website which allows the user to create an account by inputting an email address and password. Once the account is created, the user is able to invite “friends” to be a part of their network. Facebook has a “News Feed” which allows the user to post specific information chosen by the user. This information can include anything from what the user is doing at any given moment to posting a picture or beginning a discussion in which other users can read and comment. Facebook also allows private messages to be sent to other users or friends similar to an email message. The appeal of users to Facebook is the ability to communicate in either a public or private forum with other users in written format almost instantaneously. This can be done by either a personal computer, laptop, netbook, ipad, or mobile phone. Facebooking can be done from anywhere there is an internet connection.
Twitter is a website where a user can create an account similar to Facebook and send “tweets” which are limited to 140 characters of content created by the user. Twitter allows the user to “follow” other persons with Twitter accounts who then receive the tweets instantaneously. This allows people to have followers and also to follow other persons having twitter accounts.
MySpace
MySpace is a website that allows the user to create an account and post specific information about the user, which may be for any purpose the user chooses including personal or professional. Pictures, music and other types of media can be uploaded to the website and also accessed by other persons who have a MySpace page.
LinkedIn is a website that is predominantly used for individuals to network themselves in a professional capacity. The user is able to create an account which then contains specific information about the user including education, work history, special designations, accomplishments, etc. Users are able to endorse other users and write comments as part of the endorsements.
Avvo
Avvo is a website that rates doctors and lawyers and includes information such as whether a lawyer has ever received discipline by the respective Bar Association in which the lawyer is licensed to practice. Lawyers are able to claim their profiles and include information such as their education, work history, and memberships with professional organizations. After a profile is claimed by the attorney, the user can endorse other attorney’s work, which further has an impact on the rating of the attorney.
Blog
A Blog (short for “weblog”) is a website that contains an online personal journal with reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks provided by the writer.[3] Attorneys may create blogs on hosted sites such as Blogger, HubPages, or Squidoo or they may add a blog to their own website domain. Different types of Blog technologies include WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal.
RSS
RSS stands for “Really Simple Syndication” and it is a group of web site feed formats that can be added to web sites for the purpose of sharing information. Many Lawyers add RSS feeds to their own web sites to allow visitors or other professionals to subscribe to the new content that gets added. In some cases, an RSS feed has replaced a company newsletter. You can also add RSS feeds from major news sources such as Google, Yahoo!, or CNN to your own web site.
[1] Guidelines and Best Practices for Social Media Use In Washington State; Office of the Governor in Coordination With Multiple State Agencies and Contributors (November 2010).
[2] Conference of Court Public Info. Officers, New Media Comm., New Media and the Courts: The Current Status & a Look at the Future (Aug. 26, 2010) at http://www.ccpio.org.
[3] Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary, http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/blog?show=0&t=1305502048.
The 6 Qualities of Insurance Agents With Dominance Personality
Does personality contribute to the success of an insurance agent? Personality traits provide a recipe for success for one to identify and capitalize one’s unique strengths and qualities.
A behavioral profile assessment based on four styles or behavior traits i.e. Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Compliance has been instrumental to measure an individual behavior.
Insurance agents with Dominance personality have the following qualities that can enhance their sales capability and outcome:
(a) Competitiveness
Insurance agents with dominant personality are aggressive. They are always watchful of their peers and comparing their performance to others. They are hard wired to be the winners. Their competitiveness compels them to work harder.
There is nothing wrong with being competitive. Competitiveness is a valuable attribute. But the agents must direct their efforts toward the attainment of their business goals.
(b) Ambitious
They are motivated by big dreams and will not settle for mediocre performance. They are goal driven and clear about being excellent in every part of their business and personal lives.
Ambition is an internal motivator that makes them to get up early, stay up late and make whatever personal sacrifices necessary to achieve their goals. It is the inner fire that keeps them stay in momentum.
(c) Ego driven
To ego-driven individuals, satisfaction comes from victories. Their job is to win. They are aggressive in their approach and always have their eyes on the horizon looking for the next win.
They are willing to put in long hours. They do not give up easily but explore different options and approaches to succeed. They take advantage from every situation to put them ahead of competitors.
(d) Love challenges
They thrive on challenging environment. They are willing to pay the price for success. When facing obstacle, they have the courage to adopt new solutions. They are tenacious.
Driven by an overwhelming need to win, they strive for perfection. They set the bar high, jump over it and set new standard next time. They possess strong will and display tremendous amount of determination and persistence.
(e) Entrepreneurial
They have an entrepreneurial streak and are willing to seek new opportunities. They don’t mind taking risk in order to receive the rewards that can go along with it.
It is not unusual for them to be quick decision makers or selective listeners. They’re self-motivating and require little or no management involvement to succeed. They know what needs to be done. They dislike relying on others and hate being micromanaged.
(f) Result oriented
They set challenging goals and know what they want to accomplish. They make sure their goals are motivational and relevant to their personal situation. They visualize and focus on their target and take goal orientated actions on a daily basis.
They are no-nonsense individuals who have little time for small talk. They are problem solvers who seek expedient resolutions. Being task-oriented, they get annoyed if there is any delay in things they do.
The major personality dynamics of insurance agents with dominance style are boosters to for greater success in sales. Depending on the sales situation, other qualities may be required for success.
Your overall challenge in achieving sales breakthrough is to internalize the skills and knowledge requirements of the insurance sales job and then bring your competence to the next level using your personality strengths.
Important Facts About Asbestos and Asbestos Removal
If you have found there is asbestos in your home it is crucial that you immediately have the asbestos removed. Asbestos is highly dangerous to you, your family and your pets.
Definition of Asbestos
To help you understand what asbestos is, asbestos is made up of a group of minerals. The minerals in asbestos have long and thin fibrous crystals. Your naked eye is not able to see all of the asbestos and can easily be inhaled causing serious illness. If you have inhaled asbestos it will plunge deep into your lungs. Your lung’s linings will be eaten away by the asbestos causing difficulty in breathing and deadly cancer. If you are diagnosed by a doctor with Asbestosis or Mesothelioma it is not curable.
Years ago asbestos was used in building houses due to how strong it is, durable and helps to fireproof a home. The asbestos is found in insulation, roofing, and tiles in homes in older homes. Asbestos is banned from using in new homes due to the dangerous and incurable health hazards it can cause.
Over more recent years the affects of Asbestos have become more obvious and on 31st December 2003 new laws were introduced to ban the use, re-use, selling or distribution of any Asbestos products of any kind.
Who can Remove Asbestos?
You must hire a fully licensed and certified company to remove asbestos due to their dangerous content. An experienced company should be chosen that will safely remove your roof and is able to replace your roof with today’s standard of up-to-date safe materials.
It is critical the business you use is fully equipped and qualified to complete any asbestos removal. They need to be certified and in Australia the business must be licensed by WorkCover.
When dealing with a business for asbestos removal ensure they have a solid asbestos management plan and they have a plan to replace the materials with safer, more suited alternatives.
Top 5 Tips to finding a business to fix your asbestos problem
1. Always seek business that have proven experience to ensure they carefully remove the asbestos from your beloved home or business.
2. Only use businesses that hire tradesmen that are highly trained to take care of your roof.
3. Ensure the business you hire have a clearly laid out plan in case of an emergency to reduce of prevent more damage to your home or business.
4. Look for a business to looks at every job on a case by case scenario, asking questions to better understand how to remove your asbestos quickly and with the least amount of danger
5. Finally, only EVER use business that is Fully licensed and certified to remove asbestos and ask for their qualifications and license details.
After all, you’re placing the life of you, your family and friends into their hands and you need to ensure in years to come you will remain happy and healthy.
How Hard Is It To Migrate To A Foreign Country?
Immigration reform appears all over the news these days. In Cali, The Dream Act approved this month. The measure of this law entitles some illegal immigrants to go to state colleges for free. Whether you support this or not, it cannot be refuted that each human is better off with education of some kind.
Is it good to allow illegal students to get a better education than natural born citizens? Before you even think about that question and go into different reasons, let’s think together and weigh different view points. It is horrible what many of these folks have to endure to live here, but is it right that we do whatever they ask at our own expense?
Mexicans are not the only immigrants who come to the US illegally. Other nations have lots of problems with their boundaries, as well. Some Americans have decided to flee as illegal immigrants to other nations, as well.
Nowadays, it takes more than just determination to make it into another country and set up a home. You probably already figured that out. For beginners, you need to decide what form of transportation you will be taking. Ships could be a little easier and safer when traveling. You must have your passport to board an aircraft. You must have a United States passport to go anyplace these days. You can easily get a United States passport; it just depends on your past.
Always seek the honest way first before you try to slip into a country. Even the Dalai Lama had problems traveling from Tibet to America because he got denied the process of receiving an application for China visas. Luckily, the Dalai Lama has been able to travel with the support of Amnesty International and a few other groups that support him and his people.
One of the most troublesome lands to enter now is New Zealand. It might be because it is so beautiful or maybe because of The Lord of the Rings’ popularity, the movie having been filmed there. So even if you have made preparations and own a United States passport, New Zealand will not let you stay for too long.
Maybe you should come up with another idea, as living in a foreign country can sometimes be somewhat tricky. If you still want to travel, be sure you have all your stuff, your documents, and a place to stay.
Don’t Stay In Jail Before You Are Convicted
What You Need To Know About Bail
Once you are charged with a crime, you can get arrested awaiting hearing. However, the arrest does not mean that you have to spend time in jail before you are actually convicted of the crime. You can still enjoy your freedom as you await your court date and this is something that is made possible through the bail. Bail is a simple agreement between you the defendant and the court for an amount of money to serve as assurance that you will actually return to the scheduled hearing in court.
The bail amount is usually a large amount and it is refunded when you actually show up for the hearing as agreed. In case you miss the date, you forfeit the amount paid and an arrest warrant is issued against you. Those unable to pay the bail amount have no choice but to remain in jail until their scheduled day in court. Trials can take months and it can be frustrating to have to say behind bars before you are convicted simply because you are unable to post bail.
How it works
If the bail set is too high for you or your family to afford, then you may need to work with a bail bond. A bail bond is quite like a personal loan. You will be needed to put a small percentage of the total amount required and then have a bail agent or bondsman provide the remaining amount. Collateral is usually required for the remaining amount to be given and this is what works as assurance. It could be property, house, car or even high priced jewelry. A bond company can be of assistance when it comes to the bonds and they prefer working with relatives and friends of the defendant because they would know where to find the accused in case they decide to disappear.
The bond types
Bail bonds come in different types and they include surety bond which is secured by the insurance company for the financial backing needed, property bond where the defendant’s house is put down as collateral for the release awaiting appearance in court; it can be sold in case the defendant fails to show up for a court date. You may also get some immunity from jail if the judge decides your crime is low level and there is no flight risk involved.
Your criminal defense attorney can help you with securing bail or bail bond once you have been arrested. It is always a good idea to contact a criminal lawyer as soon as you are arrested so they can help you out with every stage of the process including the bail and trials. You may be in luck to get free initial consultations and later enjoy flat rates for all services that your attorney will be offering to ensure that you have the most pleasant experience dealing with the charges against you. Choose an attorney, you can trust with transparency, especially as far as the charges are concerned.
BellSouth Reverse Look Up Phone Number
Reverse lookup of a BellSouth phone number means you want to find out the identity of the registered owner of a phone number. Reverse lookups are needed when somehow you have a number, but have no clue about whose number it is. The reason could be one of many – maybe you are getting an anonymous prank call, maybe you just forgot whose number you have with you, or just want to track someone down. Once you know it is a BellSouth number, you can easily track down that number using a BellSouth reverse lookup phone number directory.
Reverse Lookup Directories
The reverse lookup directory is not maintained by BellSouth itself, and neither is it the service provider to the consumer. Instead, there are companies which specialize in reverse searches. They have an arrangement with BellSouth and other cell phone companies. This is a business arrangement, and BellSouth charges the reverse directory company a small fee every time it accesses BellSouth’s consumer records. In turn you too have to pay a small fee if you want to reverse look up a number.
Free Methods to trace a Phone Number
There are free methods available to look up the owner of a number. The simplest method is a free method too. Just enter the number you want looked up in a search engine, and check the results. Many people share their number on pages such as classifieds or personal websites, and search engines crawl them when they traverse the internet. If you are lucky, your search results may include one of these pages. But chances are slim that you will get the desired results because not everyone shares their information online. In which case, you can try free services like whitepages.com to find the information.
Paying for Reverse Lookup
If the free methods have failed to give you results, you may need to pay for the reverse lookup phone number services, which will do a lookup for you. As mentioned, the reverse lookup directories take a small fee for the service. The fee is about $15 for a one-time lookup, and about $40 for an annual subscription, which allows you unlimited searches for a year. The results of the lookup will be shared with you instantly, and will include the name of the owner, his/her address, and other information if it is present in the BellSouth database.
The reverse lookup directories allow you a preliminary search so that you can see that the number you are interested in is present in the database. It is advisable to use this preliminary service before you choose a directory. The directories also offer a 100% money back guarantee, which means the risks of getting a raw deal for you are pretty much zero. The offer is valid for 60 days, which is the period in which you should do your search.
The Basics of Getting Life Insurance Over 50
If you are over the age of 50, then you ought to know that it has become increasingly easy to invest in life insurance over 50. Life expectancy has increased and this has led to a decrease in the cost of these policies for the elderly. Though this is the case, there are a couple of things that every senior needs to keep in mind for the purpose of ensuring that the policy they settle down with is the best. Some of these factors are as highlighted below.
• Compare Policies
There are different types of policies that are specially designed for seniors within this age group. For this reason, it is advisable to take time and compare different types of polices. The most basic and important thing about carrying this out is the existence of different types of rates for polices that have varying features. If you don’t understand the some of the aspects that make one policy ideal over another, it is advisable to seek professional help in order to end up with the best possible policy.
• Determining the Right Term
When buying this type of policy, it is also advisable to consider the duration within which the policy is going to be in effect. For instance, seniors with mortgage that lasts ten years and with children who will be out of their homes and living alone should consider getting a policy that lasts ten years. However, if you are dealing with some other financial obligations, it is advisable to settle for longer policies.
• Payment Options
There are different types of payment options for individuals over the age of 50. There are companies that provide per monthly payments, yearly or quarterly payments. Yearly payment options require you pay a large amount of money at once and while this is the case, there are companies that offer significant discounts making it easy to save.
• Financial Rating of the Company
The financial rating of the company you intend to get the coverage from is also important and should not be overlooked. This is because it is important to ensure that they are in a position to the benefits in the event of your death. For this reason, make sure that the company has an ‘A’ Rating before committing yourself to use the services they have on offer.
Life insurance over 50 is important and yet, it is one of the most elusive packages. If the insurance company suspects that you pose a higher risk, the charges will also go up. For this reason, the process of applying for this type of coverage should be approached with care.
