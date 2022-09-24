News
Kremlin holds votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia – The Denver Post
By KARL RITTER and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities on Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes were held in occupied areas to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting against a military mobilization order to reinforce the country’s troops in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s presidential office said the latest Russian bombardment killed at least three people and injured 19. Oleksandr Starukh, the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, one of the regions where Moscow-based officials have held referendums on the accession to Russia, said a Russian missile hit a building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring seven others.
Ukraine and its Western allies claim that the ongoing referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and in the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk have no legal value. They alleged the votes were an illegitimate attempt by Moscow to seize Ukrainian territory stretching from the Russian border to the Crimean Peninsula.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said the vote “was more like an opinion poll under the guns”, adding that Moscow-backed local authorities had sent armed escorts to accompany election officials and take down the names of the candidates. people who had voted against joining Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians in occupied regions to undermine the referendums and share information about who is carrying out “this farce”. He also called on Russian recruits to sabotage and desert the army if called up as part of the partial troop mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
“If you enter the Russian army, sabotage any enemy activity, obstruct any Russian operation, provide us with any important information about the occupiers – their bases, their headquarters, their ammunition warehouses,” Zelenskyy said.
Putin on Saturday signed a hastily approved bill that toughens the penalty for soldiers who disobey officers’ orders, desert or surrender to the enemy.
To carry out the referendums which began on Friday, election officials accompanied by police carried ballots to homes and set up mobile polling stations, citing security concerns. Voting is due to end on Tuesday. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said
“Half the population fled from the Donetsk region because of Russian terror and constant shelling, voting against Russia with their feet, and the second half were deceived and scared”, .
In the Ukrainian capital, around 100 people from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, which is part of the Donetsk region, gathered to protest against the referendum, covering themselves with Ukrainian flags and carrying posters reading “Mariupol, c is Ukraine”.
“They destroyed the city, killed thousands of people, and now they are doing some kind of desecration there,” said Vladyslav Kildishov, who helped organize the rally.
Elina Sytkova, 21, a protester who still has many relatives in Mariupol even though the city has spent months under bombardment, said the vote was ‘an illusion of choice when there is none’ .
It’s ‘like a joke, because it’s the same as in Crimea, that is, it’s fake and not real,’ she said, referring to a referendum of 2014 that took place in Crimea before Moscow annexed the peninsula in a move that most of the world considered illegal.
The mobilization ordered by Putin marked a dramatic departure from his efforts to portray the seven-month war as a “special military operation” that does not interfere with the lives of most Russians.
Russian police moved quickly to break up anti-mobilization protests held in several cities across Russia on Saturday, arresting more than 700 people. More than 1,300 protesters were arrested in a previous wave of demonstrations on Wednesday, and many of them immediately received summonses.
Russian leader and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the order applied to reservists who had recently served or had special skills, but almost all men are considered reservists until age 65 and the Putin’s decree left the door open for a broader appeal.
The Russian ministry said the partial mobilization was initially aimed at adding around 300,000 troops to bolster its outnumbered volunteer forces in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government stopped allowing most men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country immediately after the February 24 Russian invasion under a general mobilization order to build up an army of one million. ‘men.
Across Russia’s 11 time zones, men hugged weeping family members before being gathered for service, fearing a wider call would follow. Some media claimed that the Russian authorities planned to mobilize more than a million recruits, which the Kremlin denied.
To allay public fears the appeal could erode Putin’s grip on power, authorities announced that many Russians working in high tech, communications or finance would be exempt.
After some of the pilots of Russian airline Aeroflot and other airlines reportedly received appeal notices, the pilots and traffic controllers unions moved quickly to secure the government’s promise that they too would be excluded of mobilization.
Many Russian men bought scarce and exorbitantly priced plane tickets out of the country amid rumors of an impending border closure. Thousands more fled by car, creating lines of traffic for hours or even days at some borders. The mass exodus underscored the unpopularity of the war and fueled public outrage.
In a sign that the Kremlin was beginning to worry about a backlash, the head of a major state-controlled television station harshly criticized military authorities for hastily sweeping up random people to achieve targets mobilization instead of calling in people with specific skills and recent military service, as Putin had promised.
RT chief Margarita Simonyan slammed military conscription offices for “driving people crazy” by rounding up those who weren’t supposed to be conscripted. “It’s as if they were instructed by Kyiv to do this,” she said.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed Chechnya regional leader who has sent his forces to fight in Ukraine and has repeatedly called for tougher action, has suggested that Moscow should engage law enforcement personnel more extensively in the fights.
He denounced those fleeing the mobilization as cowards and argued that the police and various paramilitary agencies which altogether number 5 million along with the military would be a far better trained and motivated fighting force.
“If we let 50% of the personnel do their jobs, another 2.5 million will blow up any Western army and we won’t need reservists,” Kadyrov said.
Putin’s mobilization order followed a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw from large swathes of the northeast Kharkiv region, a humiliating defeat that exposed flaws in military planning from Moscow.
The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday the dismissal of General Dmitry Bulgakov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense in charge of logistics. He did not mention the cause of his ousting, but the move was widely seen as punishment for failures to support operations in Ukraine.
Magnus Carlsen: FIDE rebukes former world champion for abandoning match after blow but ‘shares deep concern’ over cheating in chess
CNN
—
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has chastised former world champion Magnus Carlsen for resigning from an online chess match against fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann after a single blow, but added that it shared the “World No. 1 has deep concerns about the damage cheating does to chess. .”
“We strongly believe there were better ways to handle this situation,” FIDE said in a statement released Friday.
“The world champion has a moral responsibility attached to his status, since he is considered a global ambassador for the game. His actions impact the reputation of his colleagues, sports results and can potentially harm our game.”
Both players were taking part in the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday when Carlsen turned off his screen and left the match without explanation.
Earlier this month, the Norwegian withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis after his surprise loss to American star Niemann – the first time he has withdrawn from a tournament in his career, according to chess24.
Another grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura, said Carlsen was “suspicious” of Niemann’s conduct, and days after the Sinquefield Cup match, Niemann publicly responded to allegations that he had cheated earlier in his playing career. ‘chess.
Niemann admitted to cheating at ages 12 and 16, but said in an interview with the St. Louis Chess Club that he never cheated in off-board games.
“I tell my truth because I don’t want any misrepresentation,” Niemann said. “I’m proud of myself for learning from that mistake, and now I’ve given everything to chess. I’ve sacrificed everything for chess.
None of these tournaments were under the jurisdiction of FIDE, but the organization said “it is our duty to protect the integrity of the game and its image, and given the escalation of the incident , we consider it necessary to take a step forward”.
FIDE announced that it was “ready to task its Fair Play Commission with a full investigation into the incident, when adequate initial evidence is provided and all parties involved disclose the information available to them”.
“We are fully aware that, in some cases, uncertainty can adversely affect player performance,” the statement continued. “It can also damage a player’s reputation – which is why we insist on anti-cheating protocols to be followed.”
CNN has contacted FIDE for further clarification on the statement.
Carlsen made no explicit allegations of cheating against Niemann who denies any wrongdoing.
“Unfortunately, I can’t speak to it specifically, but people can come to their own conclusions and they certainly have,” he said in an interview posted to his verified YouTube channel on Wednesday.
“I have to say I’m very impressed with Niemann’s play and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a great job.”
“I won’t comment on that,” Carlsen added when asked directly if he withdrew from the Julius Baer Generation Cup due to the cheating allegations. “I hope to say a bit more after the tournament.”
CNN reached out to Carlsen and Niemann this week for comment, but has yet to hear back.
FIDE said it shared Carlsen’s “deep concern about the damage cheating is doing to chess” and called for increased cooperation between major online platforms, private events and top players.
“We hope that this whole situation can have a long-term positive effect, if handled properly,” the FIDE statement added, featuring a dedicated panel of grandmasters, anti-cheat experts, officers FIDE and representatives of major chess platforms to mitigate any future risk of cheating.
New California law allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’
SACRAMENTO — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom.
The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages by text, email or other electronic means.
Recipients have received such unwelcome surprises, often from strangers, through online dating apps and social media platforms, and even through Apple’s AirDrop in public areas, Democratic Senator Connie Leyva said. , who requested the measurement.
The law will allow recipients to recover at least $1,500 and up to $30,000 from senders of obscene material over the age of 18, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. They may also seek court orders blocking such behavior in the future.
“No Californian should ever be presented with a sexually explicit photo or video without their consent, and when this happens, it is critical that survivors have a legal avenue to pursue after this technology-based sexual harassment,” Leyva said in a press release on Friday.
State lawmakers sent the measure to Newsom unopposed last month. He signed it without comment. Virginia and Texas have already taken similar steps.
Literary Calendar: Jeffrey Archer kicks off Twin Cities Book Festival
JEFFREY ARCHER: British international bestselling author of fiction, non-fiction and short stories presents the virtual kickoff of the Twin Cities Book Festival, interviewed by Minnesota mystery writer/critic Carl Brookins in a special publication day event for Archer’s new thriller “Next in Line.” Set in 1988 when Britain was falling in love with Princes Diana, Det. Chief Inspector William Warwick of London’s Metropolitan Police Force knows that the security of the Royal family is vital, and one weak link can be disastrous. Now, a renegade organization is threatening the Royals. Archer, a member of the House of Lords, worked with the late princess as a member of parliament and charity work volunteer. 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Registration required. Go to: crowdcast.io/e/jeffrey-archer/register.
JAMIE FORD: Discusses his novel “The Many Daughters of Afon Moy,” about generational trauma in a family of women that began when their ancestor was the first Chinese woman to set her bound feet on American soil. In-person. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Washington County Library, 8595 Central Place, Woodbury, presented by Club Book. Go to: clubbook.org.
JACLYNN HERRON: Signs copies of her debut “Rewriting Marguerite.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
STEVEN HYDEN: Launches “Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation.” 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
WILL MCGRATH AND FRIENDS: Present “Farewell Transmission: Notes from Hidden Spaces,” with Curtis Sittenfeld and Ali Sultan. This essay collection crosses the world, from Yemen to the Bronx and beyond. One is about Cliff Jones, a Black man in New York City who was exonerated after 30 years of wrongful imprisonment. The author worked on the piece with Jones for several years. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Mpls., presented by Magers & Quinn.
JOHN OWENS: A wordless picture book can convey much through detailed illustrations. John Owens does it right in “One Winter Up North,” a journey through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in winter. Owens, a freelance illustrator who teaches at the University of Minnesota, is the author of “One Summer Up North,” also inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters. His illustrations, in cool grays, pale blues and white, show a couple having coffee on an icy lake while their child plays in the snow. An image of a lake bordered by snowy trees evokes silence. and in a two-page spread snow falls on a big lake, with yellow light coming from a tiny, cozy cabin. Owens will launch his book (University of Minnesota Press), at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Register at: redballoonbookshop.com/.
PENG SHEPHERD: Virtual talk about her award-winning novels, “The Cartographers,” “The Book of M” and “The Future Library.” 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, presented by Club Book. Go to: clubbook.org.
MICHAEL STANLEY: The writing team of Michael Sears and Stanley Trollip present “Deadly Covenant,” eighth in their police procedural series featuring David “Kubu” Bengu who eventually becomes a detective in the Botswana Criminal Investigation Department. In this second prequel, the large man whose nickname means hippo is a lowly policeman sent on what seems like a boring assignment to a village where old bones of a group of Bushmen is found. Soon, he ahd his boss are tangled in a web of village secrets, prejudice against a Bushman who wants to go home to his ancestors, and a water rights dispute. Trollip will be in person at the store; Sears will appear virtually from South Africa. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls. This is the store’s first hybrid program, in-person and on-line. Register at: crowcdast.io/e/michael-stanley-deadly/register.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Rain Taxi Review will release Minneapolis-based writer/musician Dessa’s “Tits on the Moon,” at the Oct. 15 Twin Cities Book Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. This is the latest in Rain Taxi’s chapbook series, published by Rain Taxi in association with Doomtree, the hip hop collective and record label of which Dessa is a founding member. This is a special ticketed festival finale at 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center. Attendees can pick up a $5 ticket at the Rain Taxi booth in the Progress Center between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the day of the festival. Dessa is the author of “My Own Devices,” a memoir about her life as a touring musician that made NPR’s Best Books of 2018. Rain Taxi also published her poetry chapbook “A Pound of Steam.”
Winner of Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press’ nonfiction prize is Jung Hae Chae for “Pojangmacha People,” which explores the idea of matrilineal inheritance of “han,” in the Korean diaspora. It centers on the lives of “ordinary” Korean women-mothers of postwar diasporic households who take action as the makers of their own fortunes. She explores her own childhood in South Korea in the 1970s, and takes readers through her journey to the United States. “I have been excavating the root song of my ancestors, the come-what-must-ghosts that I was, am, or will become,” she told her publisher. The Graywolf Nonfiction Prize honors and encourages the art of literary nonfiction and is given to an outstanding manuscript by an emerging author who has published no more than two previous books of nonfiction.
Sue Roegge took to Facebook to remind patrons of Chapter2Books in Hudson, Wis., that the store is still for sale and is not closing. Roegge, who owns the business with her husband Brian, says “we are stocked in every area.”
8 Common Eye And Vision Conditions: What You Should Know
You might not realize it, but your eyes are continually working to let you see the world around you clearly and precisely, every minute of every day. This means that there are times when something goes wrong with them, whether it’s an eye disease or vision condition, and your vision can be affected. Here’s a quick overview of eight common eye and vision conditions, what they look like, and what you should do if you think you have one or multiple of them.
Common Eye And Vision Conditions: What You Should Know:
1) Cataract
A cataract is the clouding of the eye’s lens. Most people who get cataracts are over 60 years old, but they can occur at any age. They may develop quickly or slowly. There are two types of cataracts: those that come on quickly and those that are slow to develop. When a cataract comes on quickly, there may be a sudden change in vision, such as blurriness or reduced sharpness.
2) Astigmatism – Eye Condition
In astigmatism, the cornea is not perfectly round. This can cause blurry vision and a feeling of eyestrain. It occurs in about 20% of people. Astigmatism is usually corrected with eyeglasses or contact lenses. An eye exam can diagnose this condition.
3) Presbyopia
The most common eye condition, presbyopia, is a natural age-related condition that affects your ability to focus on close objects. Presbyopia occurs when the lens in your eye loses elasticity and can’t change shape as easily to focus on something up close. Over time, you may need reading glasses or bifocals to read comfortably.
4) Myopia (Nearsightedness) – Eye Condition
Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is the most common eye condition in the United States. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, 65% of Americans have myopia and 12% are severely nearsighted. While myopia can’t be cured, there are various treatments available to help mitigate vision problems.
5) Hyperopia (Farsightedness)
Hyperopia is a common eye condition in which distant objects appear to be closer than they really are. This can happen when the eyes cannot focus the light entering them, often because the eyeball is too long or the cornea has become too steep. It usually develops gradually, so vision may not deteriorate quickly. Treatment includes eyeglasses or contact lenses that bring nearby objects into focus.
6) Dry Eyes – Eye Condition
A dry eye is a condition where the eye’s tear film doesn’t work properly. It can cause discomfort, blurry vision, and other symptoms. The most common causes of dry eyes are contact lens use or computer usage. Other factors that may contribute to dry eye include age, medical conditions such as Sjögren’s syndrome or rheumatoid arthritis, pregnancy or hormonal changes, or certain medications such as antihistamines or decongestants.
7) Glaucoma
Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. It can be difficult to detect and diagnose early because it doesn’t have any symptoms in its early stages. However, there are a number of warning signs that should not be ignored. These include eye pain, halos around lights, and loss of peripheral vision (the ability to see things on the side). If you experience any of these symptoms for over a month then it’s time to visit an ophthalmologist.
8) Floaters – Eye Condition
Floaters are often thought to be bits of dust or other matter that are floating in the vitreous gel inside your eye. When light passes through the vitreous gel, these particles cast shadows on the retina and cause people to see spots or cobwebs in their vision. Floaters can be alarming, but they are typically harmless. The good news is that most floaters will not increase in size as you get older.
The eye and vision conditions you have, as well as the severity of them, will determine your treatment options. The best thing to do is talk to a doctor about what’s going on with your eyes in order to get the right treatment. When you are experiencing an issue with your vision or eye health it’s important that you speak up. If left untreated, these problems can develop into more severe issues that will require more invasive procedures. The sooner that an issue is treated, the easier it’ll be for doctors to address the problem without any lasting side effects.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, delaying his season debut at least another week.
Stanley (ankle) was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after practicing Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant. He sat out Friday’s practice with what coach John Harbaugh called a recovery day.
Stanley has yet to fully participate in a practice this season. He played in just one game last season before undergoing his second straight season-ending ankle injury.
Harbaugh said Friday that Stanley is “getting to the point where it’s kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. Very sound. Very strong. He’s in great shape, maybe the best shape that I’ve seen him in some ways since he’s been here. … He’s doing really well that way. So when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”
With Stanley and Week 1 starter Ja’Wuan James (torn Achilles tendon) both unavailable, Patrick Mekari is again expected to start at left tackle.
5 storylines to watch as Knicks open training camp
Give Leon Rose credit for this aspect of his roster construction: if the Knicks play well and exceed expectations, they’re in good position to add difference-makers. Real difference-makers. All those first-round draft picks – 11 over the next seven years – are awaiting a trade partner more eager to accept them than Danny Ainge.
The Knicks love to remind us of all their picks.
“We are flush with draft capital,” Rose boasted to the team’s in-house cable station, MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan.
Of course, Rose was in a similar situation a year ago and bungled free agency. The deals given to Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Julius Randle turned into negative assets, leaving Rose to quickly accept those as failures by unloading most of them with attached draft picks.
Now Rose enters Year 3 of his regime without the same hopes of contention from last season, but with a few other reasons for optimism: his team has real depth, his team has a new point guard, his team has plenty of assets to pivot from any situation and his team doesn’t have to live up to high expectations.
The bar is low enough to easily clear.
“It goes back to our overall goal – our goal is to improve,” Rose said. “And there’s different ways to improve.”
Which brings us to the start of training camp Tuesday and the five most important questions. These won’t be answered conclusively by the end of camp in mid-October, but they will define the upcoming season and determine how the Knicks proceed beyond this gap year.
WHO IS THE REAL JULIUS RANDLE?
It’s reasonable to assume that the real Randle is neither as bad as last season nor as good as two seasons ago. There’s a middle ground. And while it’s difficult to predict shooting efficiency, there are some issues inside Randle’s control that can go a long way toward determining his impact on an improved team. As we witnessed last season, Randle is passionate, proud and highly sensitive. He doesn’t respond well to negativity, demotion or disappointment, which became a bear of an issue with fans at MSG.
“Julius is a passionate player. I see that as a positive,” Rose said. “Did he have some rough patches last year? Yes. We all learn from things. And Julius has learned from that and he’s ready to go.
“I think Julius is going to have a great year.”
Accepting a lesser role next to Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett is imperative to the Knicks’ growth. Not that he can’t be their best player on any given night, just that he shouldn’t expect to dominate the ball with the same frequency. Word is that Randle worked himself this summer into elite condition and we’ll get a good look at those conditioning gains in training camp. It’s an important part of Randle’s game that fell off a tad last season.
WHO WILL START AT SHOOTING GUARD?
Evan Fournier is the incumbent starter and he set the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season. Still, the lineup would benefit from a better perimeter defender next to Brunson, which is why Quentin Grimes, the second-year two-way threat, could supplant Fournier. It was telling that Fournier averaged only six minutes in fourth quarters last season.
Thibodeau had more trust in Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and Derrick Rose during crunch time.
HOW MUCH WILL BRUNSON BOOST THE PICK-AND-ROLL?
Death, taxes and the Knicks need a point guard. One of these will lose its inevitability if Brunson lives up to his nine-figure deal. He brings proficiency as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, which is significant after last season’s disappointments.
With Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley as the point guards, the Knicks tried hard to be a pick-and-roll team (they were seventh in league in attempts) but too often failed. They ranked 29th in field-goal percentage at a putrid 37.7% off pick-and-rolls. It was a huge hole in their offense. Brunson can fill it. The other question is whether tampering to sign Brunson will cost the Knicks a draft pick.
Rose denied any wrongdoing but the league has yet to conclude its investigation. Players are not interviewed in these investigations, according to a source, but the league confiscated the cell phone of at least one Knicks employee.
“Hopefully they’ll be wrapped up in the next few weeks,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.
DOES RJ BARRETT CONTINUE HIS ASCENSION?
By cobbling together cumulative statistics by Barrett’s age, Leon Rose made a wonky comparison to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant. Let’s take it easy, team president. Rose dangled Barrett in trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell and waited till September to give him a contract extension that was well short of the max. Now Rose is putting him in categories with LeBron James? Where was that sentiment during contract negotiations?
Barrett deserved better than how the Knicks handled his summer. The announcement of his extension was sloppy – it was transparently tweeted out right after Mitchell was traded to the Cavs – and they couldn’t even muster a press conference for his huge signing because of James Dolan’s media policies.
But Barrett has overcome much more in his three NBA seasons. He was labeled a bust after a disappointing first campaign and left off both All-Rookie teams. Then he improved and improved more. There will be a bigger microscope this season because another leap is expected playing next to Brunson, who should help create better looks for Barrett. It’s not unrealistic to aspire for a push to the All-Star game.
HOW SAFE IS TOM THIBODEAU?
Leon Rose and his top deputy William Wesley are former agents with no experience running an NBA franchise. When their first team belied expectations and went to the playoffs, it was on the backs of a team largely constructed by the previous regime. Rose made two impactful moves that first year – hiring Tom Thibodeau and trading for Derrick Rose (which was pushed by Thibodeau).
Yet, it was the coach under fire during much of last season’s struggles. Part of it was a perception that he was holding back the development of younger players, especially Obi Toppin. Part of it was the construction of a coaching staff with two prominent assistants – Kenny Payne and Johnnie Bryant – having been thrust on Thibodeau’s bench by the front office.
And the other aspect is just the natural order of survival in the NBA. The coach typically goes before the front office. Rose steadfastly backed his coach recently on the Knicks TV station. It was the right move before the season begins. But what if things go sour for a second straight year?
()
