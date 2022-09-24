News
Kyle Lafferty kicked out of Northern Ireland squad after appearing to use ‘sectarian language’ towards Celtic fan in viral video
Kyle Lafferty has been dropped from the Northern Ireland squad after the striker appeared to use bigoted language in a video.
His current club Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after footage posted online went viral.
In the clip, the 35-year-old reacts when a man posing for a picture with him says “Up the Celts”.
Lafferty, formerly of Burnley and Rangers, appears to respond using the sectarian slur ‘f****nb******’.
The Irish FA have since taken matters into their own hands and kicked the experienced striker out of their squad.
Lafferty was due to face Kosovo on Saturday and then Greece on Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.
However, the 89-cap Northern Irish star, who has 20 goals in 89 appearances for his country, will play no role for Ian Baraclough’s side.
“Northern Ireland men’s senior player Kyle Lafferty has been removed from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece,” a statement from the Irish FA read. .
“The Irish Football Association is aware of a video on social media which has been widely circulated. The association also notes that an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker’s club, Kilmarnock FC.
“A minor back problem has kept Lafferty out of practice since Tuesday.”
As noted, Kilmarnock launched its own investigation and uploaded a press release to its website.
“Kilmarnock Football Club is aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature,” the statement read.
“The club finds any form of discriminatory behavior totally unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.
“The matter will be investigated by the club.”
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 Jackpot in College Football Week 4 Contest
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Let’s all be honest here. college football the season is the most wonderful time of the year.
Cold fall weather has you spending your money on overpriced coffee and oversized sweaters. And that’s actually perfect because those are the two things you need when you’re braving the elements and watching your favorite college football team in person.
But at the moment we cannot go to the stadium to support our teams and shout at the referees, FOX Bet Super 6 got you covered!
FOX Bet Super 6 is a free contest where you pick the winners and winning margins of six marquee matchups. If you get all six correct in the college football contest, you have a chance of winning the $25,000 jackpot.
And since the theme is to keep 100, pocketing $25,000 is more exciting than sitting on hard stadium seats hoping your team wins.
It’s true.
So before you grab your pumpkin spice dish and get cozy in front of the TV for this weekend’s college football slate, read our predictions for these Week 4 matchups. These picks should guide your selections. for the contest.
Let’s play.
Maryland @ Number 4 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Head coach Jim Harbaugh must be happy to keep the naysayers at bay for now. If we judge Michigan’s season so far, Harbaugh & Co. have nothing to worry about.
Michigan has beaten opponents 166-17 this season, including 103-0 in the first half. In fact, the Wolverines are the only Power 5 team to not allow any points in the first half. Big Blue also leads the FBS in offense with 55.3 points per game, and they have fourth-ranked defense.
Michigan is winning games and taking names. But the Wolverines face a team from Maryland this weekend who, like them, have a perfect 3-0 record. Should the 16-point favorite Wolverines be afraid of the Terrapins?
Well, to their credit, Terps aren’t scrubs. They are one of three FBS teams averaging 8.14 yards per game. And Maryland is one of five schools averaging 40 or more points per game in the Big Ten.
While we give Maryland their due to be undefeated in Week 4, the buck stops at the big house for the Terps.
Prediction:
Michigan 14 to 17 points
#5 Clemson @#21 WakeForest (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
This game features another showdown between two undefeated teams. This is what college football dreams are made of.
Clemson leads the all-time series 69-17-1. And since 2015, the Tigers are 28-2 in September games. Go ahead and report that Earth, Wind & Fire.
Additionally, the Tigers’ nine-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. What is one more victory for the 7 dots favourites? Might as well keep adding to the count if you’re Clemson.
With all that in mind, is there any reason Wake Forest is even showing up on Saturday?
Well, the Demon Deacons also have a pretty impressive September record. Since 2016, they are 20-5 in the month. But we saw the real Wake Forest last week when they barely beat Freedom 37-36.
Sure, the Deacs are undefeated, but how many shares can a fan or bettor put in Wake Forest’s value when the team beat Liberty by a single point?
They are the Tigers for us.
Prediction:
Clemson 7 to 9 points
No. 20 Florida @#11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
Neyland Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in college football. Saturday in Neyland for a good match? This place is filled with 101,000 people, easily. And it’s noisy. And intimidating. So note that as the Gators’ first big disadvantage as they head to Tennessee to take on the Vols.
Also, is Florida a legitimate Top 25 team? The team has already lost a match to Kentucky and almost lost FUS Last week. In the Gator’s defense, however, they’ve had a grueling schedule before, and it’s only Week 4. Florida is one of two teams in the nation to face three Top 25 AP opponents in the first four weeks of the season.
It’s a bite.
When it comes to Florida-Tennessee, the Gators recently owned that series. Florida has won 16 of the last 17 meetings, including each of the last four by at least 12 points. The last time Rocky Top won was in 2016 – 38-28 at Neyland.
With coach Josh Heupel at the helm, the Vols demolished opponents in the early quarters. Under Heupel, Tennessee outscores the teams 228-61 in the first quarter. And that includes 190-51 in 2021 and 38-10 this season. We expect to see more this weekend.
To FOX betthe Vols are favored by 10.5, but we think this SEC East matchup will be close.
Prediction:
Tennessee by 4 to 6 points
No. 10 Arkansas @#23 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Another SEC battle but this time on the west side – some would say the best side – of the conference.
The Razorbacks lead that all-time streak 42-33-3, including a 20-10 win in 2021. Prior to that, however, Texas A&M had won nine straight against Arkansas.
Here’s something special to note about Razorbacks. They lead the nation in sacks this season with 17. Arkansas also had 28 assists since the start of the 2020 season. That’s good for a second-place tie in the SEC.
Let’s also give the Aggies their flowers. They are one of three SEC teams to score every time they hit the red zone this season. This is not an easy task. Scoring in the red zone is difficult.
In contrast, A&M averages just 52.3 offensive plays per game. This is the fewest games per game of any FBS team. In fact, Texas A&M is the only FBS team that averages less than 55 games per game.
Since they already have a defeat at Appalachian Stateall college football playoff hopes would effectively be over if the Aggies lost another game.
Texas A&M will leave everything in the field on Saturday night, but the Arkansas underdog will be just too tough.
Woo pig silk!
Prediction:
Arkansas 4 to 6 points
Wisconsin @#3 ohio state (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
The last time these two met was in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game, when Ohio State won 34-21.
Ohio State leads the all-time series 61-18-5.
Ohio State has won eight straight meetings.
Do you sense a theme here?
This game for us is Buckeyes or Bust. They are #3 in the country for a reason. And while they might face some tough teams on their way back to the college football playoffs, Wisconsin won’t be one of them.
In 41 games under coach Ryan Day, Ohio State has scored 30 or more points 33 times. The Buckeyes’ record in those games? 33-0.
Since 2017, quarterbacks coached by Ryan Day have thrown for 300 yards or more 40 times. It binds from Alabama record for the most in this period. Last week, the Buckeyes had 77 points and 763 total yards on offense Toledo. Remember, we told you they would put a basketball score. And they will do it again this weekend against the Badgers.
Prediction:
Ohio State 18 to 21
Kansas State @ Number 6 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Here’s a fun fact: In eight of the last 11 meetings, the OU-Kansas State Series road team has won. If you’re a Boomer Sooner, then maybe it’s not that much fun. It’s interesting, though.
K-State likes to pound rock. So much so that they rank 12th in the nation and second in the Big 12 with an average of 239.3 rushing yards per game. State also ranks third in the Big 12 in the fewest penalty yards per game averaging 41.7 over three weeks this season.
This is all good for the state, but Oklahoma is favored by 12.5 For a reason.
The Sooners’ defense leads the nation with 32 tackles for loss, ranking 14th nationally, allowing an average of 10 points per game. They’ve scored on 11 of 12 trips to the red zone, and Oklahoma is one of 16 teams not to throw an interception this year.
The Sooners have put up at least 33 points per game this year, including a whopping 49 against Nebraska last week.
In this new look year since Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams dotted for USCOU hasn’t skipped a beat yet.
Prediction:
Oklahoma by 14 to 17 points
So are you ready to play to win $25,000?
Open your FOX Bet Super 6 app and make your selections before Saturday’s games start. Don’t forget to tag us on all social networks @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and show us your choices using #EricaSuper6.
Death of Louise Fletcher at 88
LOS ANGELES– Louise Fletcher, a late star whose gripping performance as the cruel, calculating nurse Ratched in ‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ set a new standard for on-screen villains and won her an Oscar , died at age 88.
Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.
After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when she was cast opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by director Milos Forman, who had admired her work the previous year in director Robert Altman’s “Thieves Like Us.” At the time, she was unaware that many other top stars, including Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn and Angela Lansbury, had turned it down.
“I was the last person cast,” she recalled in a 2004 interview. “It wasn’t until halfway through filming that I realized the role had been offered to other actresses who didn’t want to appear so horrible on screen.”
“Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” became the first film since 1934’s “It Happened One Night” to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay.
Holding his Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Fletcher told the audience, “Looks like you all hate me.”
She then addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Alabama, speaking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true.”
A minute of silence was followed by thunderous applause.
Later that night, Forman made the wry comment to Fletcher and his co-star, Jack Nicholson, “Now we’re all going to have huge flops.”
In the short term, at least, he was right.
Forman then directed “Hair,” the film version of the hit Broadway musical that failed to capture the appeal of the stage version. Nicholson directed and starred in “Goin’ South,” widely regarded as one of his worst films. Fletcher signed on for “Exorcist II: The Heretic,” an ill-conceived sequel to the historic original.
Far more than her male peers, Fletcher was hampered by her age from finding major roles in Hollywood. Yet she worked continuously for most of the rest of her life. His post-“Cuckoo’s Nest” movies included “Mama Dracula,” “Dead Kids,” and “The Boy Who Could Fly.”
She was Emmy-nominated for her guest roles on the television series “Joan of Arcadia” and “Picket Fences,” and had a recurring role as Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami on “Star Trek: Deep Space. nine”. She played the mother of musical duo Carpenters in “The Karen Carpenter Story” in 1989.
Fletcher’s career was also hampered by his height. At 5ft 10in, she was often fired from an audition immediately because she was taller than her leading man.
Fletcher had moved to Los Angeles to launch her acting career shortly after graduating from North Carolina State University.
Working as a doctor’s receptionist by day and studying by night with famed actor and teacher Jeff Corey, she began getting day jobs on TV shows such as “Wagon Train,” “77 Sunset Strip,” and ” The Untouchables”.
Fletcher married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and gave birth to two sons in quick succession. She decided to put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom and did not work for 11 years.
“I made the choice to quit working, but I didn’t see it as a choice,” she said during the 2004 interview. home.”
She divorced Bick in 1977 and he died in 2004.
In “Cuckoo’s Nest,” based on the novel Ken Kesey wrote while on an experimental LSD program, Nicholson’s character, RP McMurphy, is a swaggering petty criminal who feigns insanity to be transferred from prison. to a mental institution where he won’t have to work so hard.
Once institutionalized, McMurphy finds that his psychiatric ward is run by Fletcher’s towering and cold nurse, Mildred Ratched, who keeps her patients under her control. As the two face off, McMurphy virtually takes over the room with her bravado, resulting in severe punishment from Ratched and the institution, where she restores order.
The character was so memorable that she would become the basis for a Netflix series, “Ratched,” 45 years later.
Estelle Louise Fletcher was born the second of four children on July 22, 1934 in Birmingham. His mother was born deaf and his father was a traveling Episcopal minister who lost his hearing when he was struck by lightning when he was 4 years old.
“It was like having immigrant parents who don’t speak your language,” she said in 1982.
The Fletcher children were helped by their aunt, with whom they lived in Bryant, Texas, for a year. She taught them to read, write and speak, as well as to sing and dance.
It was these latest studies that convinced Fletcher she wanted to act. She was even more inspired, she once said, when she saw the movie “Lady in the Dark” starring Ginger Rogers.
This film and others, Fletcher said, taught him “your dream could come true if you wanted it enough”.
“I knew from the movies,” she said, “that I wouldn’t have to stay in Birmingham and be like everyone else.”
Fletcher’s death was first reported by Deadline.
She is survived by her two sons, John and Andrew Bick.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Watch a movie for Rs 75 on September 24
mini
Bollywood films are watched worldwide by an audience of 3 billion
Bollywood’s popularity has grown tremendously over the past few decades and the Bollywood subculture has taken the world by storm. To celebrate Indian cinema, World Bollywood Day is celebrated every year on September 24 across the world.
Story
The Indian film industry started in the early 1900s, similarly to Hollywood with silent films. Talkies began in the form of Bombay Talkies in the city of Bombay which is now known as Mumbai. In the 1930s, with the Bombay Talkies, the industry began to grow rapidly.
In the 1970s, the film industry in India gained the name Bollywood, which is a combination of the two words Bombay and Hollywood.
As Bollywood grew in the 21st century, the Indian film industry started producing over 1,000 films every year. These films are watched worldwide by 3 billion spectators. It is not known when the first World Bollywood Day was celebrated.
How to celebrate World Bollywood Day?
Watch Bollywood Movies
The best way to celebrate World Bollywood Day is to go to the cinema to watch a movie. The Multiplex Association of India is offering cinema tickets for Rs 75 across 4,000 screens in India on September 24. You can watch big hits like Brahmastra in multiplexes including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride and others.
Learn some Bollywood dance steps
Bollywood is known for its music and movement, and it is so popular that it has earned its place in the dance world. You can learn some simple beginner steps on YouTube and show them to your friends and family.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Culture victim Sharon Osbourne raises alarm for worst-off victims who can’t ‘take care’ of themselves
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Culture victim Sharon Osbourne called for concern for the “thousands of people” fired for publicly disapproving of liberal orthodoxies on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday.
Osbourne was fired from her role as co-host of CBS daytime talk show “The Talk” in 2021 for supporting Piers Morgan after he was accused of racism and fired for lambasting Meghan Markle’s characterization of the British royal family as racist. She and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a heated exchange in which Osbourne voiced support for Morgan after she left “Good Morning Britain” over differing opinions on Markle.
SHARON OSBOURNE MAKES HIS MEDIA RETURN ON FOX NATION: “I SAY WHAT I FINISHED, NOT THEM”
Osbourne’s firing was “not just a small thing because no one will touch me now because of what happened,” she told host Tucker Carlson. “So it’s no small thing, but I’m fine. I can take care of myself.”
“But what about the people [who] can not? … That’s what we have to worry about.
Osbourne said she was worried about the “thousands” of other victims of cancel culture, not herself, she added.
They are “powerless people,” Carlson replied.
The British-American media personality has fallen prey to working in the “too, too awake” television and film industries, which she likened to “walking on eggshells”. Such industries don’t give second chances, Osbourne said.
An employee could be fired for a social media post that was ’10, 12 years old’. Or, a drunken person surrounded by an unruly crowd might have expressed a belief years ago that they no longer hold, she hinted. They would always be the target of the cancel culture, she argued.
JACK NICKLAUS: ‘CANCEL PGA CULTURE’ REASON MOVED FROM TRUMP-OWNED COURSE
Following the tense exchange, Osbourne was forced to apologize to her CBS colleagues.
“… [I]During the first break, I would say to one of my co-hosts, “Talk to me, talk to me. Tell me why are you doing this. Tell me where it comes from. Why do you do that?’”
His co-host turned his back on him and faked a conversation with someone else. Although Osbourne later insulted her, she said CBS knew this before offering her the job she frequently swears at. Eleven years of swearing, Osbourne said, “didn’t bother them off the air” until this case of foul language.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
A new four-part documentary series on Fox Nation will take an in-depth look at Sharon Osbourne’s departure from “The Talk” and highlight her experiences in the media. “To Hell & Back” is set to air on Fox Nation on Monday, September 26.
fox nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Head over to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the vast library of your favorite Fox News personalities!
Palm Beach County high schools’ alumni in this year’s NFL are few and far between | Now-and-then photos
Palm Beach County had 13 of its high school alumni on NFL opening-weekend rosters, an almost 30% reduction from last year’s number for the county.
The opening-weekend players hailed from 10 schools (led by Palm Beach Central’s three) and could be found on 25 teams, with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers each boasting two such players.
In 2021, Palm Beach County had 18 alumni on opening-day rosters.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
Jon Bostic, Commanders, Palm Beach Central
Jacoby Brissett, Browns, Dwyer
Kaiir Elam, Bills, Benjamin
Jonathan Garvin, Packers, Lake Worth
Travis Homer, Seahawks, Oxbridge Academy
Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Boynton Beach
Fred Johnson, Buccaneers, Royal Palm Beach
Greg Joseph, Vikings, American Heritage-Delray
KC McDermott, Giants, Palm Beach Central
Jimmy Moreland, Jets, Royal Palm Beach
Pat O’Donnell, Packers, Palm Beach Central
Devin Singletary, Bills, American Heritage-Delray
Tre’Quan Smith, Saints, Village Academy
Willie Snead IV, 49ers, Glades Central
Snead was signed after opening weekend.
HIGH SCHOOLS: Palm Beach Central (3), American Heritage-Delray (2), Royal Palm Beach (2), Benjamin, Boynton Beach, Dwyer, Glades Central, Lake Worth, Oxbridge Academy, Village Academy
TEAMS: Bills (2), Packers (2), 49ers (1), Browns (1), Buccaneers (1), Commanders (1), Giants (1), Jets (1), Ravens (1), Saints (1), Seahawks (1), Vikings (1), Cardinals (0), Falcons (0), Panthers (0), Bears (0), Cowboys (0), Lions (0), Rams (0), Eagles (0), Bengals (0), Broncos (0), Texans (0), Colts (0), Jaguars (0), Chiefs (0), Raiders (0), Chargers (0), Dolphins (0), Patriots (0), Steelers (0), Titans (0)
NFC: 9 (8 on opening weekend); AFC: 5
Florida local authorities prepare for hurricane
MIAMI – State and local authorities establish states of emergency and prepare for a hurricane, such as South Florida remained in the probability cone on Friday.
As Tropical Depression 9 strengthened in the Caribbean, Governor Ron DeSantis declared states of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
Local officials in Monroe County also declared a local state of emergency.
“Evacuations and sheltering will be discussed (Saturday) morning for visitors and people who live in mobile homes, low areas, boaters and the homeless,” a county spokesperson said. from Monroe in an email.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke Friday in Miami.
“Florida is in the cone of concern and we urge our community to continue to monitor this storm. Now is the time to make sure you have a hurricane plan in place, for you and your family, and to verify that you have a hurricane emergency kit and that it is well stocked,” Levine said. How are you.
Authorities are preparing to lower water levels in South Florida’s canals ahead of a possible storm. The South Florida Water Management District says it is working with local drainage districts to mitigate flooding.
“It’s too early to know what the exact impacts will be, but we need to prepare for the worst to keep our community safe,” Levine Cava said.
The US Coast Guard is also encouraging boaters to stay out of the water as the storm approaches.
State officials are also encouraging medically dependent Floridians to register for help.
While the storm is too far away to determine if it will actually hit South Florida, Local 10 meteorologists are encouraging residents to review their hurricane plans and keep an eye out for updates.
Tropical storm winds could begin from tuesday in Florida, according to Local 10 hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry.
Download our Local 10 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide on your mobile device for step-by-step instructions and storm checklists, plus the latest hurricane evacuation zones and shelter information.
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
