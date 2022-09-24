Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sets Egypt up to match Premier League tally in one game

With all said and done — the crowd of cameras around Trey Mancini’s locker, the standing ovation for the beloved former Oriole, and finally a baseball game — Mancini and his fiancée Sara Perlman returned to their Thursday night hotel room in the town they once called home.

Across the water, they could spot their old condo at Locust Point. But in Harbor East, the couple are far from all the cafes and restaurants they knew and loved in their old neighborhood. For the first time in his career, Mancini rode the team bus to Camden Yards. Perlman sat by the visitors’ dugout, a new vantage point in a stadium she’s otherwise well used to.

So, Perlman asked Mancini a simple question: was it weird to be back?

“No,” Mancini replied. “It was nice.”

It was a feeling of contentment, for both of them. Mancini and Perlman can fondly remember their time in Baltimore – it’s where they met and fell in love, where Mancini beat colon cancer and became a star.

But now they’re in Houston, with a rental house for the rest of the season. Now Mancini is an Astro after a trade deadline move propelled him into a World Series run. There’s so much to love about Baltimore — and they’ll never forget it — but there’s so much to focus on moving forward.

They would never trade time with the Orioles. But being with the Astros now, experiencing a new city while preparing for the playoffs? Mancini and Perlman could turn off the lights in their hotel room knowing there were no regrets about how it all turned out.

“The reality is that Trey is on a playoff team now, with a team he loves and that gave him an opportunity he hasn’t had in the first month of his career,” said Perlman, seated next to the visitor dugout as Mancini stood with a bat. in his hands, dressed in a gray road uniform.

“He looks back with nothing but love for Baltimore,” Perlman continued. “But at the same time, I would be lying if I said Trey really doesn’t like Houston.”

The trade to the Astros alienated Mancini from a fan base that connected with him on a personal level. It’s hard to find that in a new city, at least right now. Throughout his time with the Orioles, Mancini’s jerseys were seen all over the stadium. The standing ovation and helmet tip Mancini gave as he arrived in the box for his first batting game on Thursday was expected and appreciated.

It’s different in Houston, and that doesn’t necessarily bother him. Perlman joked that there were about four Mancini jerseys at Minute Maid Park, “and I’m one of them.” He doesn’t need to be the face of the franchise, a 30-year-old rocketed into veteran status with the Orioles because the rest of the clubhouse has such limited experience.

Instead, he’s a solid player at a club filled with big names, from right-hander Justin Verlander to infielder José Altuve. This allows Mancini to look inwards, working to get out of the crisis he has found himself in lately. And with Game 1 homecoming Thursday, Friday, and the rest of the series in Baltimore alone, it will be easier.

“You finished Game 1, and like I said, it’s like any other series,” Mancini said. “Most important to me, there are a few things I struggle with at the plate, just a few habits I’ve had in games the last two weeks that have been tough. So more than anything, I want to feel a little bit better about that, because this team I’m on, we have big goals ahead of us. And my main goal and the reason I was traded here was to help us accomplish that.

As Mancini approaches free agency for the first time in his career, the trade presents another opportunity. When Mancini hears offers from teams this offseason — whether it’s the Orioles or the Astros or another team — he can weigh what he’s learned playing with two clubs.

The added perspective can shape his decision. But before that, without knowing if he will end up on another playoff team for the rest of his career, Mancini and Perlman can take advantage of whatever happens in October.

Following Mancini’s first game as a visitor to Camden Yards, Perlman posted a photo of Mancini at home plate wearing his new No. 26 jersey. The deluge of responses were all similar, expressing how strange it seemed to see Mancini at Camden Yards with a different number on the back of a different uniform.

“To me, it’s funny, it didn’t look as weird as everyone thought,” Perlman said, “because I spent so much time looking at No. 26 in a uniform of the Houston Astros. I thought it would be weirder to come back than it is. It’s weird – don’t get me wrong. But, I don’t know, I guess because I’ve seen it so much in an Astros uniform, it didn’t seem so strange to me.

It’s the same for Mancini, even though it’s his first return trip. Except for a different view from the visitor’s dugout — looking toward the B&O warehouse instead of the left-field wall — not much shook Mancini.

Some of the raw emotion left Mancini after the Orioles visited Houston to face the Astros last month. He watched his old teammates and coaches wear a different uniform than him, then continued with his new team to the playoffs.

“I think it’s healthy,” Perlman said. “I think if he wanted to be back here, I’d be like, ‘Damn, this really stinks.’ Instead, he’s like, best memories, but he’s so happy where he is.

On Thursday, as Perlman and Mancini looked across the water from the Astros Hotel to their old condo, Perlman turned to his fiancée.

“Should we go home?” she asked.

But she asked knowing that the Locust Point condo is no longer their home, just like Camden Yards is no longer Mancini’s home stadium. This chapter has ended. And no matter how much they loved living in Baltimore, they have a new home that they’re learning to love just as much.

