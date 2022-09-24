News
Mayor Adams must reverse spike in emergency response times
Mayor Eric Adams must get ahead of another sinister trend in public safety: increasing response times to crime, fire and medical emergencies.
The latest mayor’s management report (covering six months under the last mayor and six under the new one) revealed serious increases in response times to armed robberies, burglaries and other “critical crimes”. NYPD response times to all “ongoing crimes” dropped from 11 minutes, 40 seconds to 12 minutes, 44 seconds. And that extra minute can be crucial.
Average response times for FDNY ambulances and firefighters to “life-threatening medical emergencies” increased from 46 seconds, to 9 minutes and 30 seconds.
Yes, the increases may be partly related to post-pandemic traffic increases. But staffing shortages likely played a role as well, along with rising crime that keeps cops more busy.
Uniformed service morale is also down, as the city’s protectors feel like most politicians aren’t at a distance. (Damn, bus drivers feel the same – and with good reason.)
Deteriorating city finances as the recession looms may leave City Hall loath to hire to turn the tide, but that shouldn’t stop the mayor (for example) from scheduling more classes in the NYPD academy.
Public safety must be Adams’ top priority: the future of the city depends on it.
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer wrapped up his superlative professional tennis career at age 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday night.
Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, whose 22 are the men’s record, paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.
Federer announced last week that this team event founded by his management company would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match.
Until Friday, he had not competed anywhere since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021. Shortly after that, the Swiss star had a third operation on his right knee.
It was poetic that Federer would close things out by sharing a court with Nadal, who was often an on-court nemesis but became an off-court friend.
Before Federer, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.
His substantial resume includes 103 career singles trophies in all, 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title and Olympic medals. Beyond his elegance and effectiveness on court, Federer was seen as a statesman for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped drive fans to the sport.
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu not ready to play
DJ LeMahieu is not ready to play and he doesn’t want to be “useless,” so he’s trying to stay ready without getting “stupid.” The Yankees versatile infielder has been dealing with a right foot issue between his big and second toe since before the All-Star break. Friday, before the Yankees game against the Red Sox at the Stadium, LeMahieu hit with a batting practice group, but he admitted he doesn’t think he can play with how it feels now.
“It’s two weeks and it’s a little bit better. We have a week and a half left in the season or two weeks or something like that. So I don’t want to just shut it down and then have to ramp up again. So I’m staying as ready as I can without being stupid,” LeMahieu said. “And I don’t think at this point, it’s really going to go away. So I think it’s just stay ready, and just go to them [let them] know how I feel and I’ll be ready to go. Whenever that day is.”
LeMahieu began dealing with the pain in his foot before the All-Star break and tried to treat it during the hiatus with a cortisone shot. It did not help and it has gotten worse. It bothers LeMahieu when he’s moving on the field, running the bases and hitting.
“But you know, most importantly, if I can’t get my swing off then I am kind of useless,” LeMahieu said.
Last season, the Yankees got a glimpse of how inconsistent they were without LeMahieu, a contact hitter who compliments the power hitters in their lineup. LeMahieu was shut down in September with a sports hernia, which was healed through surgery.
LeMahieu said he does not think that this will require surgery. He thinks extended rest in the offseason will heal it.
“But, I am just trying to get through the season, so I haven’t really thought about that yet,” LeMahieu said.
“It’s been a really tricky injury to get our arms around and what treatments we can do,” manager Aaron Boone said. “If and when you can do a shot and things like that. We’ll see.”
RIZZO RESTS
Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with a back issue on Sunday and on Friday Boone gave him a day of rest.
“He’s doing really well actually, the backs not an issue,” Boone said. “This is more of he was down for two weeks of not doing anything and now that ramp up so looking at the schedule and we’re in the midst of that eight in a row it’s like when do I get them one so we talked a lot about it last night he and I and then even this morning it just felt like today’s the best day to do it and you know hopefully it serves him well.”
Since coming back from having an epidural to address back pain, Rizzo has hit .211/.286/.421 with a home run.
BACKING OFF BADER
Harrison Bader, who made his Yankee debut Tuesday night, also had the night off on Friday. Bader was acquired by the Yankees on Aug. 2 from the Cardinals, where he had been on the injured list for over a month with plantar fasciitis. It took seven weeks for him to make his Yankees debut, but it’s been impressive.
Bader is 4-for-11 with a double and six RBI in three games.
“Just good situational things that he’s done. He’s run the bases incredibly well. He’s gotten some big hits in these first couple of games with runners in scoring position,” Boone said. “You get a peek at just how athletic and fundamentally sound he is in the outfield the way he’s getting behind balls to keep guys from advancing. He’s just been a spark and he’s done a lot of winning things in just three games.”
Yankees not celebrating postseason birth: ‘We’re after the division crown’
The Yankees’ clubhouse was empty when it opened after Thursday night’s game. The music, which is always on after a win, was down low with the dance lights flashing just as they have after every win this season. There was no stink champagne or beer, nothing out of the ordinary after a win, even though the Bombers had just clinched their sixth straight trip to the playoffs.
“Yeah, you never want to take it for granted. We’re in the dance and we got a chance now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the 5-4 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, which clinched the playoff spot. “Obviously we’re after the division crown but you’ve been around this game long enough and you appreciate every time you get the opportunity and we’ve punched that ticket. We got a lot more business to do here in the regular season that we want to get done, but you know, it starts a long time ago. Lot of work, a lot of blood sweat and tears to get to this point adversity highs lows. So excited we’re gonna get an opportunity now we want to go improve on that.”
The Yankees went into Friday night’s game against the Red Sox with a magic number of six, meaning any combination of six Yankees wins or Toronto losses will give them the American League East title. There is a chance they could clinch the division for the first time since 2019 this weekend at Yankee Stadium, but more likely that will happen next week in Toronto.
With the team looking forward to that celebration and the anticipation surrounding Aaron Judge being one home run shy of the American League and Yankee single-season home run record, the Yankees winning the playoff spot was largely overlooked Thursday night.
There was no champagne. No party, just a simple address as part of their normal postgame ceremony honoring the best player of the game by giving him a championship belt. Thursday night, that went to Josh Donaldson, who hit the groundball in the bottom of the 10th that walked off their 91st win of the season.
Donaldson gave a little acceptance speech acknowledging Jameson Taillon’s solid start, Judge’s solid defense on stopping a leadoff double in the top of the ninth, and the fly ball that came just four feet short of clearing the fences and giving Judge a piece of the record. He acknowledged Clay Holmes’ two scoreless innings and then added congratulations to everyone for making the playoffs.
“The last thing I said was, it’s a nice welcome back to the playoffs for the Yankees right here for all the guys,” Donaldson said. “It’s not over yet but the chance that we get that opportunity to play some postseason baseball. It’s gonna be fun.”
The Yankees scrambled to get in last season, going into the last day wondering if and where they would end up. So clinching it Thursday night with 13 games to go is a nice change, which also allows them to prepare for the postseason.
“I mean, it took us all the way down to game 162 last year,” Taillon said. “We were scoreboard watching on day 162. So just knowing that we’re in the dance is nice. Obviously, we’re hoping to clinch the division to do bigger things. So we acknowledged it a little bit and just moved on.”
This team has talked about bigger things since February. The Yankees have not advanced to a World Series since 2009 when they won the franchise’s 27th title. They ended their season early in October last season when Gerrit Cole got knocked around early by the Red Sox in the AL WIld Card Game. They have a lot to prove this offseason, so Thursday night, they knew the work wasn’t done.
Why Leon Rose is “thrilled” after missing out on Donovan Mitchell
Leon Rose emerged from hiding to tell the Knicks’ in-house network that he’s “thrilled” with his roster after missing the playoffs and missing out on Donovan Mitchell.
“We went through that process (of trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell) and at the end of the day we made a decision to stay put,” Rose said on MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan. “And we’re thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired.”
Rose, the former agent turned Knicks president, touted his offseason spending on RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson. The Barrett signing of four years, $107 million – which gave the 23-year-old forward the highest average salary in franchise history — was delayed until September as Rose dangled him in trade talks with the Jazz for Mitchell.
Ultimately, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavs. According to sources, a big hang up in negotiations was over protected draft picks. The Jazz wanted more from the Knicks. Barrett, a Toronto native, sat out Team Canada games this summer while awaiting his contract extension.
He became the first Knick first-round draft pick to re-sign off his rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999.
“One of our main goals has been to create internal stability. Signed RJ Barrett. First extension of a player since Charlie Ward,” Rose said. “We retained Mitchell Robinson (for four years, $60 million). He’s a player who has developed the last few years and we feel very fortunate that we were able to keep him. We got the No. 1 point guard in free agency this summer in Jalen Brunson (for four years, $104 million). So we feel really good about the summer.”
Despite his bullish attitude about the summer, Rose coveted Mitchell and pushed hard for the All-Star. Mitchell thought he was headed to New York and hinted there’s more to the story. Some members of the Knicks thought they offered a better package than the Cavs and were skeptical they were given a fair chance to land Mitchell.
“Very close. I won’t say more than that,” Mitchell told ESPN. “I know a little bit more than most. But very close.”
Jazz GM Justin Zanik said they took the “best offer.”
”It was the best offer,” Zanik said. “I think for (the Cavs) it was an opportunity to add to their team to open up a window with Donovan. To get a good return you’ve got to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot.”
Rose again referenced his 11 first-round picks over the next seven years, which were maintained by not trading for Mitchell.
“By not making a move, we are flush with draft capital which you know is great currency in the market,” Rose said. “And something that will help us get better as we move forward.”
By only speaking to the team’s in-house network, Rose continued the team’s boycott of outside media. It’s a policy dictated by Dolan and only broken up by league-mandated availabilities. Rose is never mandated to speak to the media but held a session with beat reporters a year ago near the peak of his tenure, not long after the Knicks exceeded expectations by finishing fourth in the East in 2021.
He hasn’t spoken to outside media since. The Knicks, perhaps not coincidentally, were a disappointment last season while finishing 11th in the East.
The Knicks released preview clips of its interview with Rose on the team’s Twitter account. He also lauded the signing of Brunson, whose father, Rick, is a close family friend of Rose.
”He fills one of the biggest voids that we have. The starting point guard,” Rose said. “That is such an important role on our team. We needed that person that was going stabilize us.”
Rick was hired by the Knicks as an assistant coach in the offseason. He hasn’t been in the NBA since resigning as the Timberwolves assistant in 2018 amid allegations of improper conduct with women. In 2014, Brunson was found not guilty of sexually abusing a masseuse while serving as a Bulls assistant coach.
The Knicks have neither commented about nor announced Rick Brunson’s hiring, although he’s listed on the team’s website.
Sting of another first-round playoff loss particularly acute for Wild’s Matt Dumba
Last spring’s NHL playoff exit still stings for the Minnesota Wild, perhaps no more acutely than for Matt Dumba, who played his first season in St. Paul in 2013-14 and is entering the final year of five-year contract extension.
No current player has been through more Minnesota postseason disappointment than the veteran defenseman, the Wild’s first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, seventh overall.
Asked Friday if frustration would be an accurate way to describe eight early postseason exits, six of them in the first round, Dumba said, “Frustration’s fair.”
“But you know what?” he quickly added. “This is obviously a different team than any of those years before. That’s why the frustration from last year is different from those other years, because I look back at those other years and step away from the offseason and you look at it and (wonder), could we have gone all the way? I don’t know. Last year, I think so.”
After a 4-2 series loss to the St. Louis Blues in May, many Wild players are still kicking themselves. They had set franchise records of 53 wins and 113 points, only to bow out of the postseason in the first round for the sixth straight time if one includes their play-in loss during the shortened 2019-20 COVID season.
They expected more.
As the postseason approached, general manager Bill Guerin added several pieces near the March 21 trade deadline, including future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, center Tyson Jost, hard-nosed forward Nicolas Deslauriers and big defenseman Jacob Middleton. They led their best-of-seven series two games to one after 6-2 and 5-1 victories but were blown out in the next three games.
“We thought we were capable of much more last year, especially with all the moves we made at deadline — just the feeling that we had coming into the playoffs and (then) coming up short,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “Obviously, yeah, it leaves everyone ticked off.”
Foligno and Dumba were among players debilitated by injuries by the time the playoffs rolled around, Foligno by knee and upper-body injuries, Dumba by a punctured lung and displaced rib suffered in an April 5 neutral-zone collision with Nashville defenseman Mark Borowiecki. It took Dumba, he said Friday, a month to recover.
“I was really disappointed with how everything ended,” he said, “and for me just sitting around doing nothing was just kind of creating more tightness in my body. Me and my trainer, Tommy, we got after it pretty quick, just started doing some rehab stuff to try to open up the chest and back again, to get where I need to be and just get training right away.”
Dumba feels right now, as does Foligno. Physically. Mentally, they’re still sore but ready to try again.
“We’re learning from the playoffs,” Foligno said.
That’s a theme for 15 of the 16 teams that made the playoffs last season, of course, but the Wild feel like they left a real opportunity on the table. They have to play well enough in the 82-game regular season to get another chance, but nothing they’ve been doing in training camp can’t be traced back to that first-round playoff loss.
“Honestly,” general manager Bill Guerin said, “I think it starts Game 1.”
The narrative developing early in camp is that after a great regular season, the team was confident yet ultimately unprepared for the postseason.
“We have to have more focus and more discipline and focus on better details of our game, and that will help us win,” Guerin said. “That’s why we didn’t advance, because we slipped on the details of our game.”
Dumba, 28, said he felt the Wild could win a Stanley Cup last spring “if we had that preparation and really dialed in, which we didn’t do. So, we have to hold ourselves accountable to that, and I think our group here has recognized that, especially the leaders.”
The Wild advanced to the second round of the playoffs in Dumba’s first two seasons, losing to eventual Stanley Cup winner Chicago each time. Since then, they’ve lost 25 of 35 total postseason games — although that has improved the past two seasons. In 2020-21, they took Western Conference finalist Vegas to seven games, one of the reasons for last season’s optimism, especially in light of a record-breaking regular season.
“It’s not good we lost in the fashion that we did, but to see guys pissed off and holding onto that and knowing that feeling and letting it really sink in,” Dumba said. “Because we had the will to win and maybe we didn’t have the will to prepare to win in those situations.”
That’s Dumba “being a leader,” coach Dean Evason said. “His mindset is right that we didn’t accomplish our goal. We know that. We know that we didn’t get the job done in the playoffs and, yeah, everybody’s fired up about getting started and hopefully getting back to that situation where we can push it again.”
A look at the history of New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse
NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania — The Bucks County Playhouse opened in 1939 in New Hope, Pennsylvania.
The old gristmill was a haven for Broadway actors seeking to escape the heat of New York City theaters that lacked air conditioning.
The Summer Theater has been the starting point for many great actors, such as Liza Minelli, Robert Redford and Grace Kelly.
By the 1970s, when Broadway switched to central air, the rise of the Summer Stock Theater movement was over and theaters began to close.
Bucks County Playhouse remained in operation until 2010 when it declared bankruptcy and was about to close.
Broadway producer Jed Bernstein saw the potential of the theater and, with the help of the Bridge Street Foundation, was able to transform the theater.
Today, the theater still attracts big names and presents popular performances while providing opportunities for budding directors and actors.
