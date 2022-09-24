Finance
Medical Machining
Medical machining process is used for manufacturing different types of medical tools such as scissors, clamps, surgical knives, syringes, and others. Medical instruments manufacturing uses advanced machining processes that help in producing precision medical tools and equipment required in the medical industry.
Medical machining involves fabrication of metal parts, which are extremely intricate and are mainly made from thin metal sheets. Different techniques used in medical machining include chemical etching, metal stamping, and EDM machining. Chemical etching machining process is mainly used for producing typical precision medical parts. The machining system offers a great flexibility for producing precision medical tools with unusual configuration as well as metals with tight tolerance within .0005′. Besides this, chemical etching machining is capable of producing small holes and bars that are not possible with other machining processes. Furthermore, chemical etching machining uses state-of-the-art-CAD software enabled with ¼-mm resolution in the production process, which facilitates speedy and low cost operations. The machining system is ideal for both prototype and production of large quantities of precision medical instruments.
Another technique known as the metal stamping machining phenomenon, which is also referred to as progressive die stamping or long run metal stamping, is extensively used in production of precision medical equipment with thickness from .002′ to .135′. The technique is mainly used for processing typical low price parts that are formed into three dimensions. Another common process is Wire Electrical-Discharge Machining (EDM) in which the metal is separated from a conductive work piece by means of electrical erosion. During this process, the wire never touches the conductive work piece and leaves a path on the work piece, which is slightly larger than the wire.
The advancement in precision medical machining has provided a significant boost to the medical industry, as surgical procedures need parts, which are designed with utmost perfection. Medical machining phenomenon has helped in manufacturing better quality hospital tools, thus serving greatly for a social cause.
Finance
Should An Eye Witness To An Automobile Accident Cooperate With The Police?
One thing I have noticed in my years of practice as a car accident lawyer is that eye witnesses to car accidents do not want to get involved. Likewise, they just keep driving and choose not to stop and provide their information. If you witness a car accident, you should stop and give your information. As an eye witness, you can help resolve conflicts about the events surrounding the accident thereby helping to avoid lengthy and expensive litigation. This in turn saves valuable time and money for the insurance companies and our overly crowded courts.
Here are some helpful hints that you can use in the event you witness a car accident:
1. Give your name and contact information to each driver individually. If you give your information to one driver and not the other, then you appear biased. Remember that you want to always appear independent and unbiased. At least give your name and telephone number. You can choose to give more contact information if you feel comfortable doing so.
2. Do not discuss the accident with any of the drivers or other witnesses at the scene. If you are asked what you saw, just politely say that you prefer not to discuss the accident with either of the drivers at the scene and will be glad to discuss it later with the police or the insurance companies.
3. Tell the police what you saw. You should tell the police what you witnessed, but make sure the other drivers are not around to hear what you have to say. The police will usually talk to you in private anyway. But if any of the other drivers are listening in, just politely tell the police that you would rather discuss the accident privately. Be sure to give your contact information to the police.
4. Tell the attorneys and insurance adjusters your version of the accident. Normally, the drivers will report the accident to their insurance companies or their attorney. If you are contacted by an insurance adjuster or attorney, be sure to tell them your version of the accident. They may request a more formal written or recorded statement; however, you are not required to do so. Giving a written or recorded statement just gives the parties an opportunity to twist your words against you in the future. Therefore, you may politely refuse to give a written or recorded statement and just choose to engage in a casual telephone conversation.
5. Always tell the truth. Don’t guess or speculate about the facts and do not exaggerate or embellish your version of events. Just stick to the basic facts.
If you witness a car accident, STOP and HELP! If you were the innocent victim of a car accident, wouldn’t you want witnesses to stop and identify themselves? Then you should also be willing to do the same. Once the insurance company knows that there is an independent eye witness to a car accident, they can better evaluate the case for settlement without having to rely solely on the drivers’ version of events.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance – Why Serious Motorists Are Choosing It
Nowadays, almost every car-owner is utilizing cheap car insurance so that any bad happening with their car can not result in big financial implications. And this is necessary also as anything can happen with your car. Somebody may attempt to steal your car or it can be stolen sometimes. It also can become victim of road accident, fire or sometimes vandalism.
Due to these factors people are utilizing one among the three types of cheap car insurance or sometimes they are opting for one car insurance plan for one car and other plan for the second car. I hope that you know the different types but if you don’t know then let me brief about them first. First kind of car insurance is the third party only or TPO which covers your liability to third parties i.e. claims made by third parties, against you.
The second type of cheap car insurance is the third party fire & theft or TPF&T which covers you if some other person claims against you for injury or damage to his/her car or its driver. If your car is damaged by fire then also it helps. Whereas, the third type is comprehensive which covers accidental damage caused to your car and damage or injury you cause to some other vehicle or its driver in an accident.
Now, people are utilizing one or two of these cheap car insurance plans and auto-insurance companies are coming up with various new beneficial features with these plans. Now, you can get coverage for personal effects damaged in a car accident such as clothing and luggage, up to a specified amount. Sometimes, you also can get payment for travel expenses up to a specified amount when your car is damaged or stolen.
Some companies are also taking care of your stereo equipment in your car as the equipment damaged in a crash may be covered up to a specified amount. Sometimes, the deductible for collision coverage is waived when the accident involves two cars insured by the same auto-insurance company. And these hidden benefits are alluring so many serious drivers to opt for car insurance.
Finance
Focus Your Business on Specific Markets to Achieve Success
Some time ago, Chris Anderson of Wired magazine wrote the now infamous “long tale” article. He argued that the music industry needed to have broad based “hits” and serve narrow “niches”. So now you are thinking, here we go again, how does this apply to my business and internet marketing? It applies the same way it does for an attorney in Fresno, California or an Aston-Martin dealer in Scottsdale (or Scotsdale as I have been known to spell it) Arizona.
The long tail theory applies to smaller businesses and Internet marketing in a very direct way. Successful Internet marketing only happens when you know exactly how people are looking for you. The search engines are smart, but if they were perfect, they would match the right website to the right person every time and Internet advertising would die along with their key source of revenue (and mine).
Until that day comes, business owners need to clearly understand their customer. The Aston-Martin dealer is a pretty clear case. They pretty much sell and service one British marque, the Aston-Martin. If you have a Ferrari, you go next door, a Porsche around the block. They understand their customer. The Lawyer presents the more common challenge.
The lawyer might be like a family doctor, a general practitioner of sorts. The lawyer might charge by the hour or he might charge by the case on a percentage or fee basis. A few even work on retainer like an insurance company. Most of these general practitioners have small quiet offices.
The problem with Internet advertising for this general practitioner lawyer is, it costs money every time someone clicks. If a lawyer working by him or herself in Fresno California tries to advertise to people searching, bankruptcy, personal injury, divorce, tax problems, business law, contract disputes, real estate law, workers compensation and trial law, the lawyer will go broke before anyone ever can write them a check. The keyword bid for “personal injury attorney” is as high as $15.00 per click in some cities. I have seen single keywords like lawyer go for $20.00 per click.
The interesting thing about the Internet is the people searching know what they want. They enter a search sentence that is broken down or “parsed” by the search engine to try and figure out what website will best help them. If a person is looking for an attorney with RSD experience and they land on a website that highlights the lawyers success as a divorce attorney guess what happens. The lawyer just spent $8.00 for someone to click their back button.
In 1998 when I first started building websites, I didn’t realize how important focus would become to my success or my customers. I have since expanded my work to helping people and businesses find focus. What I learned over the years with the Internet applied to people so I wrote the book So, Now What? because most people don’t need to spend $200 an hour for me to coach them. Success through focus also applies to businesses and that is why we incorporate business focus consulting with our SEO programs.
Simply put, we can’t focus your Internet advertising if your business isn’t focused. Let’s consider the example of the attorney. There are some larger firms with deep pockets that do advertise to a wide spectrum of people browsing the Internet. For smaller single practice firms and any other small business, focus is the key to keeping your advertising program on budget. By selecting two (or three at most) key areas, we are able to create a very specific website and advertising program. Keep in mind, there are over 2,000,000 searches every day just in the Fresno California Area, the lawyer only wants the one person he can help that day. In Houston Texas there are 400,000,000 or more searches every business day. Search is huge.
Using Chris Andersons Long Tail approach, when the attorney picks a couple of niches to focus on, we are then able to create a four or more keyword ad that only costs $1 or $2 per click. We also create a website that highlights those keywords. Instead of 400-500 clicks a day at $8 or more per click where only one person calls the office, we are now getting 4-5 clicks a day at an average of $1.47 a click and getting the same one person calling the office. The secondary benefit of this is the attorney becomes much better at that specific niche of the law. When we pick two or three niches to advertise, if we find one to be a low performer, it can go away and another put in it’s place.
Recently we added a client in Costa Mesa California, TruSpeed Motorcars. TruSpeed is an independent Porsche service center, and has certified technicians for BMW, Mercedes and Ferrari. They also have a technician that is Bentley and Land Rover certified. When the service manager let me know that we should add Bentley and Land Rover to our marketing campaign, I saw my income going way up. The GM quickly said the right thing and killed my pay raise. He said “We are not going to be the jack of all trades, we service only sports cars, and European ones at that, we are not advertising Bentley or Land Rover”.
While this may sound strange to some people, this is where the 80/20 rule kicks in. The service manager is trying to get all the business and the GM is trying to get the right business. Every time I coach a small business owner, their financial issues are fixed by simply changing their focus to getting the right business. If you can do 80% of the work that you are doing now, and get a pay raise would you do it? Of course the answer is yes, so why don’t you?
What happens in business is simple. Business people cater to the customer, sometimes too much. In doing so they start doing work they shouldn’t. Accounting systems don’t always show that the business is losing money on a specific type of customer. The accounting systems have to be set up for it, and that can take six months or so to set up and get enough data to prove the point. The faster method (and I would argue therefore better) is to find the core competency and trim the customers (and ads) that don’t fit and see if profit and attitudes of the business improve. So far in all but one case over 15 years it has worked. The one that didn’t, the owner refused to even try. He said, “I need all the work I can get, I don’t care what brand or what service.”
When a politician runs for office, the winners usually picked one topic or one issue and stuck to it like it was tattooed on their forehead. Does “Change” sound familiar even two years later? Life and business are no different. When you pick one area to focus on, and really go for it, you will win and so will your business. If the attorney in Fresno decides to go after farm workers with pesticide related illness, he might need to expand a little outside of the Fresno area, and over time will become known as the “go to” attorney for pesticide exposure cases. When this happens, he is also able to command a much larger income for a lot less work.
Before you open for business today, what is the one thing you will focus your entire business on? Write down four to six very specific goals for the week, make them realistic and get them done. When your business is focused and your advertising is focused, you will hit your targets more often and better than your competition. That sounds like success to me. Get focused, stay focused and succeed. If you need a little help call me.
Finance
5 Dirty Little Tactics Insurers Use to Deny Legitimate Claims
The bottom line is that all insurance companies really care about is their bottom line. Nowhere else is this more evident than when a customer tries to make a valid claim, but is turned away and denied the coverage they not only need, but are entitled to.
For example, take the case of Molly Jefferson. Molly, at age 24, was seriously injured in a car accident. Initially, her insurance carrier refused to pay more than $100,000 in damages, falsely stating that the policy limits extended no further. Molly hired legal representation and sued for bad faith. The company, knowing they were in the wrong, settled for $2 million out of court-enough to cover Molly’s medical expenses and lost time at work.
Insurance companies have all kinds of tactics to avoid paying for the job they are obligated to do. Here are five of the most common.
Tactic #1: Standard claim denial
For many insurance companies, it is standard procedure to deny claims the first time around. The reason is that most claimants will not attempt to fight the decision, and the company will get out of having to pay coverage. However, if the claimant does indeed pursue coverage further after the initial denial, the company will then pay up.
Tactic #2: Lowball settlement offers
In many personal injury cases, such as car accidents, the victim is scrambling to pay expensive medical bills and recover from lost time at work. Insurance companies use this financial stress to their advantage by persuading claimants to settle too quickly for insufficient offers and sign a form that releases the company from future claims. Most people underestimate the time and expense of fully recovering from their injuries, and insurance companies count on that to get out of providing your complete coverage.
Tactic #3: Recorded statements
The job of insurance adjustors is to record your statement in the hopes that you will say something that the insurance company can use against you to deny or reduce coverage. Adjustors have an extensive knowledge of the legal system, which they use to try and twist your words around in their favor.
Tactic #4: Requesting medical records
Insurance companies ask for claimant’s medical records in order to find information suggesting that the injury was not caused by the accident, but rather a preexisting condition. They will also try to use the medical records to argue that your injury is not as severe as claimed.
Tactic #5: Video surveillance
For claims that the insurance company finds highly disputable, they may send a private investigator to video record a claimant engaging in chores, recreation, or other activities. The intention of video surveillance is to show that the claimant’s injuries are not that severe, since they are able to mow the yard, lift objects, play sports, etc.
Protect Yourself
Insurance companies have plenty of tactics to get out of paying for injuries and damages, as well as a knowledgeable legal team to fight on their behalf. Without a doubt, so should you.
If you have an insurance dispute, contact an experienced bad faith insurance attorney immediately to discuss the details of your case.
Finance
Introduction to Social Media for Lawyers
Social media or networking has been defined as: “Interaction with external websites or services based on participant contributions to the content. Types of social media include blogs, micro blogs, social and professional networks, video or photo sharing, and social bookmarking. Examples of social media sites are YouTube, Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, WordPress, MySpace, RSS, Second Life, LinkedIn, Delicious, etc.”[1]
The Conference of Court Public Information Officers defines social media as: “highly interactive, multimedia, websites and programs that allow individuals to form into communities and share information, knowledge and experiences more quickly and effectively than ever before.”[2]
The top 10 social media channels that impact Lawyers include:
YouTube
YouTube is a video sharing site where you can post your own original videos, watch videos, and share videos online. Lawyers have been using YouTube increasingly to overview their law firm and services for purposes of internet marketing. Once a video is created and uploaded, it can be found by searching on key words on various search engines. A search on “Personal Injury Lawyer” will yield over 13,000 videos.
Social Bookmarking
Social bookmarking is a way to store, search, and share your favorite web sites or content so others can view. One popular use of social bookmarking is to share top stories and post the story for others to comment or vote on. Another common social bookmarking practice is to submit links to your blog or website to increase traffic and visibility. Some of the most popular social bookmarking sites include Delicious, Digg, StumbleUpon, Reddit, Yahoo! Bookmarks, Diigo, and Google Bookmarks.
PhotoSharing
Social photo sharing is a way to store, edit, and share your photos online. If photos are stored publicly, they will often be crawled by major search engines. If photos are tagged with individual names, they become easier to search for online. Online photos may put a client or case at risk. Popular photo sharing sites include Photobucket, Yahoo! Photo, and Flickr.
Facebook is a website which allows the user to create an account by inputting an email address and password. Once the account is created, the user is able to invite “friends” to be a part of their network. Facebook has a “News Feed” which allows the user to post specific information chosen by the user. This information can include anything from what the user is doing at any given moment to posting a picture or beginning a discussion in which other users can read and comment. Facebook also allows private messages to be sent to other users or friends similar to an email message. The appeal of users to Facebook is the ability to communicate in either a public or private forum with other users in written format almost instantaneously. This can be done by either a personal computer, laptop, netbook, ipad, or mobile phone. Facebooking can be done from anywhere there is an internet connection.
Twitter is a website where a user can create an account similar to Facebook and send “tweets” which are limited to 140 characters of content created by the user. Twitter allows the user to “follow” other persons with Twitter accounts who then receive the tweets instantaneously. This allows people to have followers and also to follow other persons having twitter accounts.
MySpace
MySpace is a website that allows the user to create an account and post specific information about the user, which may be for any purpose the user chooses including personal or professional. Pictures, music and other types of media can be uploaded to the website and also accessed by other persons who have a MySpace page.
LinkedIn is a website that is predominantly used for individuals to network themselves in a professional capacity. The user is able to create an account which then contains specific information about the user including education, work history, special designations, accomplishments, etc. Users are able to endorse other users and write comments as part of the endorsements.
Avvo
Avvo is a website that rates doctors and lawyers and includes information such as whether a lawyer has ever received discipline by the respective Bar Association in which the lawyer is licensed to practice. Lawyers are able to claim their profiles and include information such as their education, work history, and memberships with professional organizations. After a profile is claimed by the attorney, the user can endorse other attorney’s work, which further has an impact on the rating of the attorney.
Blog
A Blog (short for “weblog”) is a website that contains an online personal journal with reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks provided by the writer.[3] Attorneys may create blogs on hosted sites such as Blogger, HubPages, or Squidoo or they may add a blog to their own website domain. Different types of Blog technologies include WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal.
RSS
RSS stands for “Really Simple Syndication” and it is a group of web site feed formats that can be added to web sites for the purpose of sharing information. Many Lawyers add RSS feeds to their own web sites to allow visitors or other professionals to subscribe to the new content that gets added. In some cases, an RSS feed has replaced a company newsletter. You can also add RSS feeds from major news sources such as Google, Yahoo!, or CNN to your own web site.
[1] Guidelines and Best Practices for Social Media Use In Washington State; Office of the Governor in Coordination With Multiple State Agencies and Contributors (November 2010).
[2] Conference of Court Public Info. Officers, New Media Comm., New Media and the Courts: The Current Status & a Look at the Future (Aug. 26, 2010) at http://www.ccpio.org.
[3] Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary, http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/blog?show=0&t=1305502048.
Finance
Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Survival Rate
Malignant pleural mesothelioma is the most common type of malignant mesothelioma. Many factors may be involved in determining the survival rate for this aggressive cancer; some are better understood than others. Estimates of median survival time range from one to two years; survival depends on underlying factors such as the type and extent of spread of the mesothelioma. Only seven percent of people with this cancer survive to five years after diagnosis, but this outlook is gradually improving with some promising experimental treatments. Some people live well beyond five years from the time of diagnosis.
In general, younger age at diagnosis, absence of weight loss and limited loss of lung function are associated with chances for increased survival. Stage I mesotheliomas, which have not spread to the lymph nodes or adjacent tissues and organs, also carry the best prognosis. The type of cell the cancer is comprised of can also affect survival. The epithelioid cell type has the best prognosis, the mixed or biphasic cell type the next best prognosis, and the sarcomatoid cell type the worst prognosis. The majority of malignant pleural mesotheliomas are of the epithelioid cell type.
Because this cancer takes so long to manifest, people are usually diagnosed at an older age and with more advanced disease, potentially worsening the prognosis and the treatment options available. The more aggressive the treatment, the better the outcome may be, but in cases with cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, chemotherapy may be the only alternative. New drugs, such as the combination of Alimta with Platinol, have been shown to improve survival in malignant mesothelioma patients whose only option is chemotherapy. A number of experimental treatments, such as immunotherapy and biotherapy, are currently being evaluated in clinical trials.
Medical Machining
Bob Raissman: Losing Aaron Judge would be a business disaster for all involved with Yankees
Should An Eye Witness To An Automobile Accident Cooperate With The Police?
Ira Winderman: Concluding ‘5 at 35′ with our Heat All-Time teams 3 1/2 decades in
Cheap Car Insurance – Why Serious Motorists Are Choosing It
Focus Your Business on Specific Markets to Achieve Success
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
5 Dirty Little Tactics Insurers Use to Deny Legitimate Claims
Introduction to Social Media for Lawyers
Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Survival Rate
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone