Mesothelioma Lung Cancer Information and Advice

Question: Are certain individuals more likely to develop illness from exposure to asbestos?

Answer: Yes. There is an increased risk of developing asbestos-related illness if a person worked in an industry requiring constant, prolonged exposure. These individuals include many factory and construction workers, as well as ship builders, miners, automotive brake mechanics, and anyone else who worked with insulation materials.

There is no level of harmless exposure to asbestos. Even small doses can cause illness that becomes manifest many years later. Yet, some who worked around asbestos never develop illness. While some scientists believe that certain individuals are genetically more able to withstand exposure, no one has been able to identify an asbestos-resistant gene.

Question: Asbestos has not been widely used since the 1970’s. How can there be any current risk of asbestos exposure?

Answer: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that over 700,000 public buildings in this country still contain asbestos. This number includes approximately one in ten existing school buildings. Thus, the threat posed by asbestos exposure continues to haunt innocent citizens.

Question: My exposure to asbestos happened years ago. Have I run out of time to make a claim?

Answer: This is an important question. In asbestos cases, the Statute of Limitations, or time limit for making a legal claim, depends on the state in which you live. Your time to make a claim certainly starts to run, once a doctor diagnoses you with an illness. For that reason, talk with a Michigan asbestos lawyer about your rights immediately.

Question: I do not have mesothelioma, but I have been diagnosed with another form of cancer, and I was exposed to asbestos. Could the cancer be related to asbestos exposure?

Answer: Just as asbestos exposure increases the risk of lung cancer, there are also studies that link asbestos exposure to increased risk of other cancers, including cancer of the colon, kidney, larynx, pancreas, and esophagus. If you believe asbestos played a role in your illness, you should consult a doctor and contact a Michigan asbestos lawyer today.

Question: I know that the company where I used to work has declared bankruptcy, supposedly due to asbestos litigation. Should I even bother to pursue a claim?

Answer: Many law firms are fighting to challenge bankruptcies that corporations try to use as a shield against financial exposure to asbestos claims. You should talk to a Michigan asbestos lawyer by submitting a free, confidential consultation form today to determine the status of claims against the particular company that you believe is responsible for your illness.

Question: What is the difference between pleural mesothelioma and peritoneal mesothelioma?

Answer: Pleural mesothelioma occurs in the chest cavity and involves the lungs. It is the more common form of mesothelioma cancer. Its symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing, and perhaps rapid weight loss or persistent fever. Because these early problems may indicate other illnesses, a doctor may have difficulty making the initial diagnosis. If you are experiencing these symptoms and believe you may have been exposed to asbestos, you should notify your health care provider immediately.

Peritoneal mesothelioma develops in the abdominal cavity. This form of mesothelioma progresses more rapidly and is more deadly. However, early diagnosis and an individual’s response to treatment are important factors in combating the disease. The symptoms of peritoneal mesothelioma include nausea, vomiting, and swelling of the lower extremities. Individual symptoms vary and may not all be present. If you are experiencing these problems and were exposed to asbestos in the past, you should see your family physician.

Question: Does mesothelioma always mean cancer?

Answer: In very rare circumstances, it is possible to have a benign (non-cancerous) form of mesothelioma, which is known as cystic mesothelioma of the peritoneum. But in most instances, mesothelioma is a malignant disease.

Question: Just because I worked with asbestos, does that really mean that I am at higher risk of mesothelioma and other illnesses?

Answer: Unfortunately, a report in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that asbestos workers were 344 times more likely to die from mesothelioma than the average population. Other studies also show a clear connection between asbestos exposure and serious illness.

If you or a loved one suffer from asbestos related cancer or mesothelioma cancer, talk with an experienced Michigan asbestos lawyer today.