Mesothelioma Lung Cancer Information and Advice
There are loads of places on the Internet where you can find helpful mesothelioma lung cancer information and advice… you just have to know where to look. The most recommended resources are explained in greater detail below.
Mesothelioma Message Boards
Mesothelioma message boards are an excellent venue for obtaining mesothelioma lung cancer information and advice, because usually the members are fellow sufferers like yourself. Some of them may also contain doctors or other medical professionals that are responsible for treating or researching the disease. The specific format of the message board will depend on which one you’re visiting. Most will allow participation from all members through ‘threads’ which are simply various topics pertaining to mesothelioma. Others will be in a Question and Answer form, where you can ask a question about mesothelioma and receive an answer either from another member or, more preferably, an expert on the disease.
Websites Created by Mesothelioma Lawyers
Now, you may be thinking that websites created by mesothelioma lawyers can’t possibly give you all of the information and advice that you would need. But surprisingly, many of these sites don’t focus just on how you can get a settlement through the disease. Some of them will explain what the disease is, provide links to legitimate mesothelioma sites and also provide resources on mesothelioma cancer treatment centers.
Mesothelioma Research Organizations
Mesothelioma research organizations are a great venue for finding the latest on mesothelioma lung cancer information and advice. The easiest way to find these organizations is to type in ‘mesothelioma research’ into your search engine. You will still have to sift through the useless mesothelioma sites, but since the keyword is more focused, you’ll be more likely to find something more worthwhile.
Mesothelioma Support Groups
The nice thing about mesothelioma support groups is that they help take the issue of
mesothelioma offline. Specific information and advice can be derived from members of the group, if they have anything to offer. Even if they don’t, participating in a mesothelioma support group is still useful. Why? It’s because it allows you to connect with other people going through the same problems as you. Unlike non-mesothelioma sufferers, they truly understand the difficulties associated with having to live with an illness that has such a dire prognosis. And while such networking won’t provide a treatment that is ‘guaranteed’ to prolong your life, at least it will keep things psychologically and emotionally in order for you.
Business Home Internet Marketing Online Is the Better Option
Business home internet marketing online has been used by business owners as a means of advertising their goods. This means that a person residing in Ohio or Tokyo can access goods being manufactured in Kenya or something like that. This therefore enables a company to sell huge supplies hence gaining a competitive edge over its competitors. This move is quite expensive to start with since it requires various equipments which will ensure security. So a proper budget needs to be done before this process is initiated. It also important for the business owner to engage with qualified contractors who will offer guidance through out the process. However, most companies have succeeded in this kind of dealing and are now enjoying economies of scale.
Basically, business home internet marketing online is meant to accomplish the following. First of all, the company uses this opportunity to display its products, talk about the company and also offer their services online. This is witnessed once a person has logged into a specific website and they get to find the welcoming page which briefly describes the company in question. Here, you might see pictures, logo, addresses and other things which are meant to inform of the kind of service to expect once you engage with them. Therefore, it is important for such sites to be developed in a fancy and attractive way which can attract the potential customers. Other than that, the website should display the relevant details which can be understood easily as opposed to jargon worded information. All this should be displayed in a friendly interface, meaning that the users will not encounter any difficulties while perusing through.
Also, a business home internet marketing online can use this opportunity to conduct research. The research could cover things like demo graphs, needs and preferences of their customers. This is very important since you will gather a lot of information pertaining to your customers. This could also include what they like, what they don’t like and this could help you amend changes where necessary. Customer satisfaction is one the most important thing to any company since without them there is no company. Companies that are known to do numerous researches and make the required changes are known to enjoy high yields as opposed to the others. This is so because the customers will respond in high numbers since their needs are well catered for.
The internet is also used to sell goods and services to places where they cannot be ferried. Companies that are known to make millions of shillings mostly operate using this strategy. With internet, you can access other potential customer’s who are located in the furthest parts of the continent without incurring further expenses. Other than that, the internet is very efficient when handling such planned transactions which barely take much time. In the olden days, such privileges were not there so transactions were prolonged to days and weeks. Basically, things have changed for the better and any company which is not doing this is bound to fail.
Indiana Residents Seek Changes to State Laws
Some Indiana residents made a courageous move in early October when they spoke in front of that state’s last legislative session of the year. Their hope is to amend an Indiana law which essentially prohibits anyone exposed to asbestos from filing a lawsuit after ten years have passed from the time of the exposure. Thus, after ten years if a worker is inadvertently exposed to the toxic substance, they are unable to file any sort of claim against their employer or the company which exposed them. An interpretation of a state law from the Indiana Supreme Court is not only limiting the compensation workers exposed to asbestos can receive but also encourages companies using the toxic materials to draw out litigation and bargaining for as long as possible.
Since the current interpretation requires that lawsuits be filed within ten years of exposure to asbestos, many of those who develop serious health concerns relating to asbestos exposure, such as asbestosis, lung cancer, or malignant pleural mesothelioma, are excluded from filing suit or seeking monetary compensation. This is due to several factors. First, properly identifying the time, place, and amount of exposure can be a lengthy process involving employment documentation, corroboration of dates and times, and discovering the materials that contained the asbestos. Second, it can take years for these conditions to manifest themselves, sometimes between 20 to 60 years to manifest any symptoms in the case of mesothelioma. This is obviously far beyond the statute of limitations on filing suits against employers for asbestos exposure and any subsequent sickness.
Because of this, workers who have been directly exposed to toxic substances and developed mesothelioma cancer as a result seek to change this archaic restriction. Since much of the asbestos used in the United States was used in manufacturing throughout the first half of the 1900s, many individuals employed in the production and manufacturing industry have probably been exposed to at least some particulate matter.
Again, as it can be several years or even decades before symptoms begin to appear, workers exposed to toxic materials are essentially removed from any legal action seeking proper compensation. Not only is the process seemingly unfair, but some argue that preventing individuals from taking proper and due legal action is immoral.
These associated medical conditions are almost always terminal. Mesothelioma is possibly the worst outlook of all those conditions; a large percentage of patients diagnosed with the associated cancer are often overtaken by the condition within six months. Since this condition results not from a lifestyle choice but rather from an exposure hazard, it is preventable if employers and workers take proper precautions. Still, those diagnosed with these conditions often seek out an experienced mesothelioma attorney to assist with receiving monetary compensation to pay for costly treatments and improve their quality of life.
FAQ’s About Mesothelioma and Answers From a Mesothelioma Attorney
Question: Are certain individuals more likely to develop illness from exposure to asbestos?
Answer: Yes. There is an increased risk of developing asbestos-related illness if a person worked in an industry requiring constant, prolonged exposure. These individuals include many factory and construction workers, as well as ship builders, miners, automotive brake mechanics, and anyone else who worked with insulation materials.
There is no level of harmless exposure to asbestos. Even small doses can cause illness that becomes manifest many years later. Yet, some who worked around asbestos never develop illness. While some scientists believe that certain individuals are genetically more able to withstand exposure, no one has been able to identify an asbestos-resistant gene.
Question: Asbestos has not been widely used since the 1970’s. How can there be any current risk of asbestos exposure?
Answer: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that over 700,000 public buildings in this country still contain asbestos. This number includes approximately one in ten existing school buildings. Thus, the threat posed by asbestos exposure continues to haunt innocent citizens.
Question: My exposure to asbestos happened years ago. Have I run out of time to make a claim?
Answer: This is an important question. In asbestos cases, the Statute of Limitations, or time limit for making a legal claim, depends on the state in which you live. Your time to make a claim certainly starts to run, once a doctor diagnoses you with an illness. For that reason, talk with a Michigan asbestos lawyer about your rights immediately.
Question: I do not have mesothelioma, but I have been diagnosed with another form of cancer, and I was exposed to asbestos. Could the cancer be related to asbestos exposure?
Answer: Just as asbestos exposure increases the risk of lung cancer, there are also studies that link asbestos exposure to increased risk of other cancers, including cancer of the colon, kidney, larynx, pancreas, and esophagus. If you believe asbestos played a role in your illness, you should consult a doctor and contact a Michigan asbestos lawyer today.
Question: I know that the company where I used to work has declared bankruptcy, supposedly due to asbestos litigation. Should I even bother to pursue a claim?
Answer: Many law firms are fighting to challenge bankruptcies that corporations try to use as a shield against financial exposure to asbestos claims. You should talk to a Michigan asbestos lawyer by submitting a free, confidential consultation form today to determine the status of claims against the particular company that you believe is responsible for your illness.
Question: What is the difference between pleural mesothelioma and peritoneal mesothelioma?
Answer: Pleural mesothelioma occurs in the chest cavity and involves the lungs. It is the more common form of mesothelioma cancer. Its symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing, and perhaps rapid weight loss or persistent fever. Because these early problems may indicate other illnesses, a doctor may have difficulty making the initial diagnosis. If you are experiencing these symptoms and believe you may have been exposed to asbestos, you should notify your health care provider immediately.
Peritoneal mesothelioma develops in the abdominal cavity. This form of mesothelioma progresses more rapidly and is more deadly. However, early diagnosis and an individual’s response to treatment are important factors in combating the disease. The symptoms of peritoneal mesothelioma include nausea, vomiting, and swelling of the lower extremities. Individual symptoms vary and may not all be present. If you are experiencing these problems and were exposed to asbestos in the past, you should see your family physician.
Question: Does mesothelioma always mean cancer?
Answer: In very rare circumstances, it is possible to have a benign (non-cancerous) form of mesothelioma, which is known as cystic mesothelioma of the peritoneum. But in most instances, mesothelioma is a malignant disease.
Question: Just because I worked with asbestos, does that really mean that I am at higher risk of mesothelioma and other illnesses?
Answer: Unfortunately, a report in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that asbestos workers were 344 times more likely to die from mesothelioma than the average population. Other studies also show a clear connection between asbestos exposure and serious illness.
If you or a loved one suffer from asbestos related cancer or mesothelioma cancer, talk with an experienced Michigan asbestos lawyer today.
Personal Injury Law and Getting Hit By a Drunk Driver – What Should I Know After the Accident?
If you or a loved one has been hurt by a drunk driver, then you have additional rights to compensation which you should be aware of. Many drivers who are driving under the influence, do not have any automobile insurance. As long as you have insurance, you will be able to get paid and your insurance company will not raise your rates if the accident was not your fault.
However, it is important to make sure the drunk driver pays for what he or she did. If you do not have collision insurance for yourself and have a deductible, you can still get this money back from the driver even if he does not have insurance.
When the drunk driver either pleads guilty or is found guilty in court, the judge will hold a special hearing called a sentencing hearing for victims. The judge will ask if you have suffered any economic losses that are not covered by insurance such as your deductible. The judge will order the driver to pay you for these losses. If the driver refuses to comply with the order, the judge then has the authority to revoke the DUI drivers probation and send the driver back to jail. An experienced personal injury attorney can help you make sure that the judge who is sentencing the driver gives you all the compensation that you are entitled to.
Another thing that you should know is that if you are injured by a drunk driver, you are probably entitled to more monetary compensation than you would be if the driver had been sober. Insurance adjusters know juries give more money to accident victims hit by drivers who are drunk and are more likely to award extra punitive damages for hurting you. Even though most accident cases involving DUI drivers do not go to court, having the representation of an experience personal injury lawyer will help you fully maximize the compensation due to you.
What should you do if the drunk driver does not have insurance? There are a number of things to consider in this case. For example, if the car belongs to someone other than the driver, perhaps the vehicles owner has insurance. Also if you or your loved one was severely injured or even killed, you may have the right to collect compensation not only from the driver but also from the bar or tavern where the driver took his last drink before the accident.
If the drunk driver was visibly intoxicated and was still served alcohol, the bar or tavern may be financially responsible for the injuries or death caused by that drunk driver. The situations are very complex legally, and without an experienced personal injury lawyer on your side, you may not know whether or not you have a claim.
Have a "Boston Tea Party" How to Ideas
A Boston tea party themed event will make for a very memorable Fourth of July. Here are some Fourth of July party ideas to help you create a fun and entertaining day for all.
Mixing a little history with some fun is a great way to learn something new. Consider asking everyone to dress in the clothes of the era. There is lots of variety here, as there were the sailors and those that worked on the ship, the colonists, the town crier, and of course, the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians, that came into town under the dark of night and threw all that tea over board!
Here are a few guide lines to what the American colonial wore:
o Tri corner hats
o A white loose fitting shirt to wear under a vest or a cloak
o Vest and or Cape
o Pants, use corduroy pants, rolled up to the knee
o Socks long socks from knee length
o Black shoes (with buckle if possible)
o Carry a fife, drum, or hand held bells
Female attire would include:
o A mop cap or kerchief, at times a hat
o A long dress
o Apron
o A tucker which is a piece of linen, muslin, or the like, worn by women about the neck and shoulders.
If you think dressing in era costumes is not your thing, consider asking everyone to make and wear a hat from the era. You may even consider a project for the children that will be attending. The can make hats from supplies you provide. In those days, it was considered treason to go against the British King. If you were charged with treason, it meant a death sentence. The Sons of Liberty disguised themselves to avoid being charged with treason.
Making Mohawk headdresses can be a fun as well as a learning activity for the kids, as well as the adults in the group. You may even consider putting on a little war paint.
To go along with your theme of “Boston Tea Party” you may consider re enacting the tea being thrown overboard. Place signs, “No taxation, without representation” around party area. Find empty cardboard boxes and make tea signs on the boxes. Tea was sold in large blocks in those days. Allow the children to throw the tea, out of the designated boat area and into the designated water area. It is a great time to discuss how freedom of speech and the right to assemble is something that our forefathers fought so hard
to accomplish. That is why we enjoy the freedoms we do today.
Some activities that children participated in colonial times may be activities you introduce at your Boston tea party. Grass bowling, bobbing for apples, playing tag are activities adults can enjoy with their children.
More on Have a “Boston Tea Party” Fourth of July Party Ideas
In keeping with theme you may consider a Boston tea party game of jeopardy. Do a little research and make index cards up with the questions and answers. You will be able to find some fun and silly facts that will stump every one and cause a few laughs.
In keeping with your theme you may want to make it a red, white and blue color scheme. Greet your guests with small flags, the kids with bags of red, white and blue confetti or a bag of red, white and blue jelly beans.
Food is always on everyone’s mind at a party. The Boston Tea Party was about the taxation of the colonist’s beloved drink, tea. The amount of tea that was thrown over board, in present day terms is well worth over 1 million dollars. So celebrate with tea!
Make iced tea lemonade, watermelon spiked tea slush, serve Boston iced tea with its tart and tangy cranberry taste. You can make a great and tasty barbecue sauce with tea that is sure to please. And don’t forget about dessert. Fresh fruit with a tea syrup or raspberry tea ice cream will have your guests talking about your Boston tea party for years to come. Enjoy your Boston tea party and the Fourth of July party ideas. You will create a memorable and fun learning experience for everyone!
What You Need To Know About Finding a DUI Attorney
Information about DUI
DUI stands for Driving Under the Influence. This means anyone who drives under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and gets caught with a BAC [blood alcohol content] that is 0.08% or higher is at risk of receiving DUI charges. Anyone who fails or refuses a chemical test [breathalyzer test] administered by a police officer will receive this charge.
Being convicted of this crime can result in multiple punishments such as: fines, suspended license, jail time, increased car insurance and a criminal record. Weather or not this was a first time offense, it is strongly recommended that you hire a defense attorney. A DUI attorney specializes in handling cases for drivers who were operating under the influence. Hiring an attorney is very wise because not only can they help you understand what you are being charged with, they are also there to defend you in court.
What to look for when choosing a criminal attorney:
* DUI attorney who can recognize all of the positives, making a lower offense charge feasible.
* DUI attorney that is affordable for you and is also dedicated to your case
* knowledgeable of DUI laws
* familiar with local judges and officers
* experienced with DUI convictions
Finding a DUI attorney
With these key points hiring an attorney should be much easier for you. However, finding one is going to be the challenge. You can begin by looking in your local phone book under the yellow pages. Call around to the offices to see if you can set up a free consultation. You should also ask your friends and family members if they know of a DUI lawyer who can help your case. If these two ideas don’t work, can go online and search for DUI attorneys in your state, for example, “Las Vegas DUI attorney”. Once you’ve done this you can narrow your searches down to two attorneys and meet with both of them. Make a decision on who is going to do the best job representing you.
