Mother, son, artists Laura Lopez Cano and Louis Cano painting a family heirloom
Houston, TX — One of downtown Houston’s most popular murals features the places, people and events that shaped the city’s Mexican-American community.
Laura Lopez Cano is one of the artists who contributed to the Sam Houston Park cultural mural, titled Mexican American History and Culture in 20th Century Houston. Not only is Laura an accomplished artist, but her son Louis is too.
“I’m one of his biggest fans,” Laura Lopez Cano said of her son. “I can’t do what he does. He has a great imagination.”
Louis assisted his mother on the mural, which includes themes such as immigration, jobs in the ship canal industry and life in the Second Ward. But the two have very different styles.
“My style is cubist and often abstract, very dreamlike, very fluid and moving,” Louis said.
“I would describe my style as preserving culture, empowering women of culture,” Laura said. “Even though our styles are different, there’s this admiration for each other for what we do, bringing us together as two artists and not as mother and son.”
Growing up, Louis never knew he had Asperger’s Syndrome. But he says that through art he is able to express himself.
“Nobody really knew I had autism at the time, so they thought I had ADHD,” Louis said. “It was very difficult for me because it was very socially awkward. I was very shy and very reclusive. I didn’t want to be with other people, but I had to. Then when I found out that I had Asperger’s syndrome, it opened a new door for me and it allowed me to know what I was, so I kind of discovered myself.
“We’ve always said, you might be different, but we’re all the same,” Laura added. “I think the biggest part of him when he makes art is that he can really express himself.”
Click on the video above to see how Laura and Louis each tell different stories through their works.
A familiar name tries to make his own mark with the Wild
Looking for his first NHL ice time, Ty Ronning was among the 58 players to start Wild training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink. It’s not his first time in downtown St. Paul, although he’s quite a bit older now.
Ronning, a 5-foot-9 wing who played his past four seasons with Hartford of the American Hockey League, was 4 years old when his father, Cliff, helped the Wild advance to the Western Conference final, still the deepest playoff run in franchise history.
“I remember the days here coming to the rink in Minnesota, trying on the goalies’ helmets and stuff,” Ty Ronning said. “It was fun. I’ve always grown up in the dressing room.”
Ronning, 24, hasn’t been back to Xcel Energy Center since arriving here for camp but his immediate goal is to get a chance to play in one of the Wild’s seven preseason games, the first of which is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the X against Colorado.
“I’ve never had an exhibition game, in all my years, so it would be nice to kind of earn my keep in an exhibition game,” he said. “I think that would be great, but ultimately that’s up to my play and how I do.”
A free agent after scoring 18 goals among 21 points in 68 games with the New York Rangers’ AHL club, Ronning signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Iowa Wild and was invited to camp. If he plays well enough in Des Moines to get a callup this season, he’ll have to sign an NHL contract — but that’s the ultimate goal.
Cliff Ronning, like his son a seventh-round draft pick, scored 306 goals and amassed 869 points in a 20-year NHL career. In his lone season in Minnesota, he had nine points (two goals) in 17 playoff games in 2003, when the Wild — playing their third NHL season — upset Colorado and Vancouver before being swept by Anaheim in the Western Conference final.
“Definitely some big shoes to fill with my father, who was a great hockey player,” Ronning said. “He likes to say I have a better shot than him. He was a really good passer; I like to shoot.”
DETAILS
The Wild continued working on things they struggled with last year. After working on a new power play on Thursday, the team worked on its penalty kill — including a long video session — and had faceoff competitions in each of their three practice sessions on Friday.
“Another area of concern for us,” coach Dean Evason said.
The Wild’s 46.7 percent success rate on draws ranked 29th out of 32 NHL teams last season.
Minnesota finished with a franchise-best 53 wins and 113 points last season but was bounced from the playoffs in the first round, 4-2, by St. Louis. With largely the same team returning, focus has been on shoring up weaknesses.
“We had a good year, but we didn’t have the year we wanted, right?” Evason said. “So, we’re very conscious of that to really focus on the intensity part of it and starting (the season) the right way and not resting on anything. We did nothing last year except what we’re supposed to do.”
SNEAKING HITS
Wild coaches are trying to keep forwards Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill, recovering from offseason upper-body surgeries, away from the rough stuff during training camp, but it already was proving difficult on Day 2.
“Probably Greenway did a little too much this morning,” Evason said. “We caught him a couple of times trying to do a little more battling drills than we wanted him to, and Jonny Merrill was on the second one. So, we were very aware not to do too much with them.”
Otherwise, the coach said, the injury front was calm.
“Everyone looks good, even those two,” Evason said. “We still don’t want them doing a ton of battle stuff, but they got a little bit here today.”
BRIEFLY
Defenseman Matt Dumba was in Toronto this month for the premiere of “Black Ice,” a documentary about the contributions of Black players in Canadian hockey, at the Toronto Film Festival. Dumba, from Calgary, is interviewed in the film.
Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith and CB Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans as they deal with injuries.
Smith didn’t practice all week as he recovers from a hip injury suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was in uniform stretching with the team during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media at Halas Hall, but the Bears listed him as “did not practice” based on not taking reps in team drills.
Coach Matt Eberflus said listing Smith as questionable means he’s at a 51% chance of playing.
“We’re excited he’s there at that point through the course of the week, and we’ll have to see if he’s going to be up or down,” Eberflus said. “He’s working toward the game, and we’re hopeful that he’ll be there.”
The Bears already will be thin at linebacker because they will be without Matt Adams, who played 31% of the defensive snaps against the Packers but suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week.
The Bears could turn to undrafted rookie linebackers Jack Sanborn or Sterling Weatherford and have veteran Joe Thomas on their practice squad. Eberflus said he thinks Sanborn will be ready if he is needed on defense and added he had a good week of practice.
“I feel confident in myself from everything that I’ve gone through so far,” Sanborn said. “All training camp and in practice and things like that, that’s where your confidence has got to grow.”
Johnson injured his quad in practice Thursday and didn’t participate Friday. The Bears have some flexibility with how they could handle a replacement, as they’ve been moving rookie Kyler Gordon from outside cornerback in the base defense to nickel during games. Kindle Vildor plays outside in the nickel defense.
Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) also were declared out.
Rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. was limited in practice for a second straight day as he recovers from a hamstring injury but is listed as doubtful. Jones missed the first two games with the injury that has been nagging him since training camp.
Jones said he feels good physically but he’s trying to listen to his body as he goes through the recovery process.
“My time will come, so I just worry about the day ahead,” Jones said. “What can I do to get better? What can I do to get myself back faster? It’s all about focusing on the day ahead, not trying to look too far down the line.”
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq slid 1.8%.
The selling capped another rough week on Wall Street, leaving the major indexes with their fifth weekly loss in six weeks.
Energy prices closed sharply lower as traders worried about a possible recession. Treasury yields, which affect rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, held at multiyear highs.
European stocks fell just as sharply or more after preliminary data there suggested business activity had its worst monthly contraction since the start of 2021. Adding to the pressure was a new plan announced in London to cut taxes, which sent U.K. yields soaring because it could ultimately force its central bank to raise rates even more sharply.
The Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world aggressively hiked interest rates this week in hopes of undercutting high inflation, with more big increases promised for the future. Such moves put the brakes on economies by design, in hopes that slower purchases by households and businesses will deflate inflationary pressures. But they also threaten a recession, if they rise too far or too quickly.
Besides Friday’s discouraging data on European business activity, a separate report suggested U.S. activity is also still shrinking, though not quite as badly as in earlier months.
“Financial markets are now fully absorbing the Fed’s harsh message that there will be no retreat from the inflation fight,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research report.
U.S. crude oil prices slid 5.7% to their lowest levels since early this year on worries that a weaker global economy will burn less fuel. Cryptocurrency prices also fell sharply because higher interest rates tend to hit hardest the investments that look the priciest or the most risky.
Even gold fell in the worldwide rout, as bonds paying higher yields make investments that pay no interest look less attractive. Meanwhile the U.S. dollar has been moving sharply higher against other currencies. That can hurt profits for U.S. companies with lots of overseas business, as well as put a financial squeeze on much of the developing world.
The S&P 500 fell 64.76 points to 3,693.23, its fourth straight drop. The Dow, which at one point was down more than 800 points, lost 486.27 points to close at 29,590.41. The Nasdaq fell 198.88 points to 10,867.93.
Smaller company stocks did even worse. The Russell 2000 fell 42.72 points, or 2.5%, to close at 1,679.59.
More than 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 closed in the red, with technology companies, retailers and banks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lifted its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was at virtually zero at the start of the year. The Fed also released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned in June.
Treasury yields have climbed to multiyear highs as interest rates rise. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.20% from 4.12% late Thursday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69% from 3.71%.
Goldman Sachs strategists say a majority of their clients now see a “hard landing” that pulls the economy sharply lower as inevitable. The question for them is just on the timing, magnitude and length of a potential recession.
Higher interest rates hurt all kinds of investments, but stocks could stay steady as long as corporate profits grow strongly. The problem is that many analysts are beginning to cut their forecasts for upcoming earnings because of higher rates and worries about a possible recession.
“Increasingly, market psychology has transitioned from concerns over inflation to worries that, at a minimum, corporate profits will decline as economic growth slows demand,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
In the U.S., the jobs market has remained remarkably solid, and many analysts think the economy grew in the summer quarter after shrinking in the first six months of the year. But the encouraging signs also suggest the Fed may have to jack rates even higher to get the cooling needed to bring down inflation.
Some key areas of the economy are already weakening. Mortgage rates have reached 14-year highs, causing sales of existing homes to drop 20% in the past year. But other areas that do best when rates are low are also hurting.
In Europe, meanwhile, the already fragile economy is dealing with the effects of war on its eastern front following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Central Bank is hiking its key interest rate to combat inflation even as the region’s economy is already expected to plunge into a recession. And in Asia, China’s economy is contending with still-strict measures meant to limit COVID infections that also hurt businesses.
While Friday’s economic reports were discouraging, few on Wall Street saw them as enough to convince the Fed and other central banks to soften their stance on raising rates. So they just reinforced the fear that rates will keep rising in the face of already slowing economies.
Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber and Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
Roger Federer bids farewell in last match before retirement
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.
Federer was bidding farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. He was playing a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
When the players from both squads were introduced before the afternoon and evening sessions on Day 1 of the three-day team event at the O2 Arena, Federer was the last to emerge from a tunnel leading out to the black court, wearing his team’s blue zip-up jacket and black pants. Fans who were loud enough for Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and others really let Federer hear their support and gratitude, rising for lengthy standing ovations just before his entrances while lifting their phone cameras to capture the moment.
A couple of hours before he was to play, Federer tweeted: “I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight.”
When there were breaks in the action during the matches before his, Federer wandered over to the stands and signed autograph after autograph — on programs, tennis balls, whatever was thrust his way by spectators.
“The crowd was electric,” Sock said after losing the opening singles match Friday afternoon to two-time 2022 Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud 6-4, 5-7, 10-7. “I can only imagine what it’s going to be like for the rest of the weekend. And obviously tonight with … two of the ‘GOATs’ playing together.”
The second match was briefly interrupted when an environmental protester made it on to the court and lit a portion of the playing surface and his arm on fire before being carried away by security guards.
“I never had an incident like this happen on court,” said Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 to put Team Europe ahead 2-0.
Just before Ruud vs. Sock began, Federer rose from a black couch just off the sideline and walked over to offer Ruud a pat on the shoulder. During the night session’s singles match, in which Alex de Minaur edged Murray 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 to cut Team World’s deficit to 2-1, both Federer and 22-time major champion Nadal offered coaching advice.
Due to begin playing shortly after the end of Murray’s loss, Federer and Nadal watched part of it on TV together in a room at the arena, waiting for their turn.
Those lucky enough to have tickets came from all over, no distance too far to travel, no expense too great.
“I have such mixed feelings about this,” said Indrani Maitra, a 49-year-old from India. “I’m really glad I’m being able to catch his last match. But I’m really sad this is his last match.”
She came with her daughter, Anushka Verma, a 19-year-old student at University of California, Berkeley, for what they said was their first time to watch tennis live. Both wore blue hats for the occasion, Maitra’s with Federer’s “RF” insignia, Verma’s with Nadal’s bull horns logo.
There were lines hundreds of people deep at the “Game, Set, Merch” shops in and outside the venue. Jacob Benaion, a 61-year-old from Brazil, said he waited for more than an hour with his son, 32-year-old Moyses.
“I love tennis. My first favorite was Ivan Lendl. After that, Pete Sampras. And after that, Roger Federer. And Roger Federer is the best one of all,” Benaion said. “He is a legend and he helped tennis grow around the world. He is an ambassador of tennis.”
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the U.S. Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
One key difference: Each time Williams took the court in New York, the looming question was how long her stay would endure — a “win or this is it” prospect. Friday IS it for Federer, no matter the result.
The Laver Cup, which is in its fifth edition, was founded by Federer’s management company and uses a format quite different from a standard tournament. So a victory for him and Nadal would not mean advancing to another round.
Instead, Federer made clear that his surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue, and he will not compete beyond Friday.
“It will be awesome to see Roger back on court. No one really knows what to expect physically from him, where he’s at, but … we’ll enjoy every minute of it,” Sock said. “Give him a big hug at the end, win or lose.”
Ruud said about Federer: “All the players will miss him.”
“Roger is a unicorn in our sport,” Tsitsipas said this week. “He has all my respect, all my appreciation for what he has offered to tennis today. It’s something that, for sure, is not going to be forgotten for thousands of years. He has that charisma and purity and aura about him that made him kind of invincible when he was on the court.”
Tiafoe’s take on Federer was similar: “I don’t think we’ll see another guy like Roger, the way he played, and the grace he did it with, and who he is as an individual.”
There have been similar sentiments expressed by many inside the sport and out in the time since Federer made public on Sept. 15 his plan to finish playing at the Laver Cup.
The last hurrah comes after a total of 103 tour-level titles on Federer’s substantial resume and 1,251 wins in singles matches, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer’s records include being the oldest No. 1 in ATP rankings history — he returned to the top spot at 36 in 2018 — and most consecutive weeks there (his total weeks mark was eclipsed by Djokovic).
At the height of his powers, Federer appeared in a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals, winning eight, from 2005-07. Trace it out to 2010 and he reached 18 of 19 major finals.
More than the numbers, folks will remember that powerful forehand, one-handed backhand and flawless footwork, a spectacularly effective serve and eagerness to get to the net, a willingness to reinvent aspects of his game and — the part he’s proudest of — unusual longevity. Then, too, there is his persona away from the court.
All of which is part of why the truth Friday was that the eventual winner of Federer-Nadal vs. Tiafoe-Sock, the score, the statistics — none of that would matter, was all so entirely beside the point. The day was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have combined their disparate skill sets to create something beautiful
About 35 years ago, if a shortstop drove in 99 runs and clocked 25 homers, they’d be tried as a witch.
That’s exactly what Francisco Lindor has done this season though, and with 11 games to spare, the switch-hitting straw that stirs the Mets’ drink will finish the season with even prettier numbers. In 1987, the average MLB shortstop slashed .258/.315/.365 (.680 OPS) with an 80 wRC+, meaning as a collective, shortstops were 20% worse than the league’s average hitter.
Entering Friday’s series opener in Oakland, Lindor is flexing a .271/.344/.454 slash line (.798 OPS) and 130 wRC+. With four more RBI, he will break Carlos Guillen’s single-season record for runs driven in by a switch-hitting shortstop. The evolution of the modern, slugging shortstop is one of many changes that have swept through the games in recent years, and Lindor is perhaps the most prime example of how a guy who hits like a corner outfielder but fields like a middle infielder is the most valuable type of player a team can have.
His partner in the cleanup spot, meanwhile, is a type of baseball player that has been around since the days of Ruth, Gehrig, and dudes with names like Urban Shocker and Lil Stoner. Pete Alonso, the Mets’ six-three, 245 pound first baseman, has a familiar job description. His task every time he comes to the plate is to inflict pain upon the baseball. While Alonso has certainly become a much better all-around player during his four years in the big leagues, he is not much interested in hitting behind a runner or going first to third on a single.
Alonso’s job is to provide the pyrotechnics. Home runs, RBI and slugging percentage will always be the foundation of his game, and this season all of those things have held up sturdily. With 37 long balls, a National League-high 121 RBI and a .507 slugging percentage that puts him in the top 15 of qualified MLB hitters, Alonso is carrying the torch for traditional sluggers. With the help of modern data, we also know that Alonso is quite literally capable of hitting the ball harder than most, making him a slugger in the truest sense of the word. The Polar Bear’s maximum exit velocity puts him in the 98th percentile of MLB hitters, just a few ticks behind the Judge, Stanton and Vlad Jr. tier.
The Lindor and Alonso combination has been the league’s best in terms of run production. They’ve combined for 220 RBI already, the most of any two teammates in the league. While players like Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte deserve some credit there for consistently getting on base for them, Lindor and Alonso have also created a symbiotic relationship between themselves.
Lindor, parked in the third spot of the lineup, does get many of his RBI chances from Nimmo and Marte. But with Alonso hitting after him, pitchers have no choice but to challenge Lindor, or they run the risk of giving him a free pass ahead of a prolific power hitter. With more pitches for Lindor to hit comes more chances for Alonso to knock him in.
His obscene strength also lets Alonso drive himself in all the time (37 times this season to be exact). But Lindor has been the runner on 26 of Alonso’s 121 RBI, the biggest chunk occupied by any of Alonso’s teammates. Having two of the game’s shiniest stars hitting back-to-back has led to obvious benefits for the Mets, though the team’s real beauty lies in the constellation of players surrounding Lindor and Alonso. Steve and Alex Cohen’s money has allowed the Mets to ace Team Building 101, which always preaches the value of supporting homegrown players with proven outside talent.
The same thing happened in the starting rotation with the team adding Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to supplement Jacob deGrom, as well as in the outfield, where Nimmo — the Mets’ first-round pick in 2011 — has been flanked perfectly by veteran free agents Marte and Mark Canha.
But when historians look back at this year’s Mets, after parsing through the narrative-driven things like how they restored competency to the organization, they’ll look at how dominant Lindor and Alonso were statistically. Lindor leads NL shortstops in FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement by nearly a full win. His 6.7 paces the field, while Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson is second with 5.8.
Alonso is in a tight race with Arizona’s Christian Walker for most home runs by an NL first baseman, but Alonso stands a great chance to finish the year as the only player in his position group with 30 homers, a slugging percentage north of .500 and a strikeout rate under 20%. He’s already got the home run total, and with a .507 slugging percentage and 19.1 K%, we’re seeing Alonso become a more complete hitter right before our eyes. The strikeout percentage is at a career-low for him while his line drive percentage is at an all-time high.
This isn’t quite Bash Brothers 2.0, but the Mets should have a similarly charismatic duo in the middle of their order for years to come. To use one of Buck Showalter’s favorite phrases, both have been as advertised, and there’s no reason not to believe that both players will be wearing blue and orange for the rest of this decade. Lindor is already under contract until 2031, and while Alonso is still two seasons away from unrestricted free agency and the exorbitant salary he deserves, the Mets will almost surely come to him with a massive contract extension in the near future.
If the flashy shortstop, the fraternal group of starting pitchers, the transcendent closer and the rest of the Mets’ merry band of characters come together to win the whole thing, it will only entice the lovable galoot at first base to stick around even more.
Lakeville North standout basketball player Nolan Winter picks Badgers
Lakeville North boys basketball player Nolan Winter committed to Wisconsin on Friday.
The 6-foot-10, 190-pound forward is considered the second-best prospect in the 2023 recruiting class behind Totino-Grace’s Taison Chatman, who picked Ohio State on Tuesday.
Both players had the Gophers as finalists, but Minnesota goes 0 for 2 on the highest-regarded players in next year’s class.
The Gophers’ incoming class currently has one member: Cam Christie, a 6-5 guard from Rolling Meadows, Ill. The four-star guard committed to Minnesota in July.
Lakeville North coach John Oxton said Winter has grown from approximately 6-foot-3 as a freshman to approaching 6-11 as a senior, but is not a traditional post-up player like his father Trevor Winter, the former 7-foot center for the Gophers in the mid-1990s.
“I marvel at how a kid can be that big and that young and have as much skill as he has,” said Oxton, a head coach since 1990. Oxton singled out Winter’s intelligence on the court and his “great” shooting skills.
Trevor Winter coached his son at a youth level, Oxton said, but has not been overbearing as Nolan has progressed.
“(Trevor) been a great mentor for him as far as just pointing him in the right direction, giving him an idea of what it takes to become a Division I basketball player and hopefully beyond,’ Oxton said. “That part of it has been really cool to watch.”
Nolan Winter’s recruiting was steady, with the Gophers and Badgers after him since the beginning of the process, but the attention lessened this summer due to an ankle injury he had with his Howard Pulley team in AAU.
“I’m really excited to see what he becomes when he is a grown man,” Oxton said. “He’s just a young, super tall kid with a amazing skills. Once he gets stronger, the sky is the limit for sure.”
