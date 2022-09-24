Finance
My Personal Thoughts About Drunk Driving
Driving while under the influence of alcohol is a trend that does not seem to be going away anytime soon and that is scary, considering that alcohol related accidents make up 39% of the vehicle related deaths in this country. I have seen so many people get behind the wheel of a car without so much as a second thought to what they were doing or whom they may potentially be hurting.
I grew up in Pennsylvania, in one of those small towns that you hear about all the time on the news in relation to drunk driving and car accidents that result from it. The general consensus in those types of towns is that there is nothing to do; people are just bored so they hit the local bars and then because they do not live that far away, they think that driving home drunk is not a big deal. I have been on scene many times to be a witness to such stupidity and I even have to admit that while I have never drove intoxicated, I have been in the car with people who were drunk at the wheel. It is terrifying being in a car that is moving at speeds way over the intended limit, weaving over the yellow lines meant to keep you in your lane while the driver is laughing and talking to the passengers, barely paying attention to the road. I put myself in a situation that was just as bad as drunk driving, I was there as an enabler to the drivers themselves. I could have tried to get their car keys or I could have at l ast gotten a ride home with a sober person but I did not, I put myself in danger while letting someone else put everyone on the road and in the car in danger at the same time.
In situations like those, I kept my mouth shut because in my mind I was trying to keep the peace between myself and people that I consider to be friends. Thinking back on it all now, keeping quiet was the worst possible thing to do. How would I have felt had the driver of the car crashed and someone got hurt or even killed and I had survived, knowing that I could have prevented it? I would not have been able to forgive myself and I am just grateful that my own stupidity has not ever resulted in that awful ending. I got lucky but that does not mean that everyone will, in fact it is proven by statistics that not everyone is going to have a happy ending. We all are not guaranteed the same amount of mistakes in life, some people can get away with something for years while another person can make a mistake only once and it can ruin their lives and so many other lives around them.
I know a man that was one of the unlucky ones, he got drunk when he was in his early 20’s and decided he was sober enough to drive. He wasn’t. He hit another car and killed the driver. Now he has to live with not only the legal repercussions such as never having his license back but he also has to deal with the guilt and trust me, there is plenty of guilt that he holds within himself. He has since tried to do good things in the community, tried to pay a penance for his wrong but from his own mouth, nothing will ever take away the pain that he feels knowing that he took someone’s life. There is not a good deed on this earth that will ever erase what happened; he will always be the guy that killed someone because he didn’t think about the consequences to his actions. That is a heavy burden to carry for the rest of your life.
When I lived in Florida, I became active with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (M.A.D.D.) and we were heavily involved in setting up the D.U.I. checkpoints in our county. The things that I saw on the nights the checkpoints took place, gave me a real fear about not only the consequences of driving drunk myself but of the other intoxicated people out on the road. I saw men and women, of all ages and walks of life falling over during their sobriety tests, some becoming vulgar and irrational at having been caught, others crying at the thought of going to jail because they were scared. I asked myself how they ever thought they could drive a vehicle when they could not even stand without falling and the thought terrified me. For the others, the angry and the scared, I tried to imagine how their anger and fear at being caught would compare if they had actually hurt or killed someone due to their bad judgment choice that night? How would they handle that kind of burden? I was thankful that they didn’t have to find out that night and I prayed that they would take the experience of being caught and learn from it, so they would never have to find out the harder way.
After re-evaluating and looking back on my own bad choices and seeing firsthand the repercussions that were laid upon others, I have made the choice to not ever be in that situation again. I don’t want to ever be responsible for ruining or taking another person’s life, especially over something that can easily be avoided. It’s easier to just not drive while intoxicated.
Affiliate Marketing: 3 Things No Affiliate Marketer Should Fall For
Since the start of the affiliate marketing age, scammers have been creating irresistible pitches and websites to lure the gullible work at home newbie. It’s a good thing that some consumers right now are smart enough not to fall for them. Thing is, how smart are you in determining scams from legible businesses?
Creating passive income is a great motivation to enter the affiliate marketing world. It’s also a good way to make yourself available to scammers. Lots of people are sending thousands of emails about the next big thing about earning millions online. If they’re really earning that much, why would they tell you about it?
Shouldn’t they just keep it to themselves to avoid competition? The World Wide Web is no different than other industries, it could even be much worse.
1. Multi-Level Marketing Scams- not all of them are scams, MOST are. When you look at a website and the first thing you notice is the computation they have of their earnings, take it as the first sign of an MLM. Next thing you should look for is a product. Do they have any? Are people actually selling them or are the earnings they’re raving about purely from referrals? Keep in mind that multi level marketing only works if there is a product, and if it sells. Otherwise, you’re just making a fool of yourself.
2. Rehashed products- this is so common in the affiliate market. It starts out when you see a video or picture about how someone is earning tons of money through affiliate marketing. After scrolling down through dozens of testimonials, you see a link to buy the so-called secrets of the product owner’s success. It’s damn expensive but you’re so hooked you buy it anyway. After getting the product, you realize that it’s just a rehashed version of the free e-book you read when you were just starting out with affiliate marketing or it’s just crappy software. I’ll tell you this now: not all products sold through affiliate marketing are good.
3. Goofy website with no “contact us” or “about us” page- time and time again you will see websites that sell products online without a customer support or “contact us” page. A true indication of a legitimate business is a “contact us” page with a working telephone number and physical address provided. If there’s no one to talk to in case of questions about their products and services, how can you be sure that they’re even a legitimate business?
Many people have already fallen victim for one of these scams. Be smart and cautious of where you put your money and efforts to. It’s always better to learn from other people’s mistakes.
Why MBA in Operations Management?
The MBA degree in operations management (MBA- OM) is one of the essential business courses that help the candidates to sharpen their decision making powers. This course helps you understand the business theories and makes you develop the industrial sector and country over all. With innovative thought process, creative ideas, analytical approach and sharp management qualities, this course can make all the aspiring candidates the next leaders of the nation in their respective field. A business degree in operation management will help you gain an identity in today’s corporate world.
Importance of MBA in Operations Management
In a competitive world, today every one looks for opportunity to grow ahead of others. Unfortunately, in spite of having the core talent many among us miss the chance to be on top. Why? Probably, a recognition can do the cause! A MBA- OM degree not only offers that much needed respect but also acknowledges the core talent of aspiring candidates and brings them on to the field of work.
Developing countries like India is in a need of such professionals who can develop the infrastructure and industrial set up of their nation and help their country make a stand in the global platform. With a focus on nation’s growing issues, management institutes are preparing such leaders who can carry forward their value-oriented & cost-reducing solutions and utilize them to the best of their possibilities. Doing MBA in OM is a step forward towards a money- making and demanding career.
Scope in operational management
Those who are willing to do MBA in operations management can have a bright career in banking, transport, insurance, manufacturing and government sectors. With significant experience, candidates are entitled to grab the positions of plant manager, department supervisor, purchasing manager, quality manager, administrator, analyst, supervisor and purchaser. See, how rewarding this career is!
Any one who seeks for such high career prospects, much possess a degree of MBA in Operations Management!
How to File a Wisconsin Personal Injury Claim
The Wisconsin Personal Injury claim process can be lengthy and requires a lot of decision-making. To recover the maximum amount of damages for injuries that have been sustained, it is highly recommended that an injured individual contact an experienced Wisconsin personal injury attorney who can formally guide the individual through the claims process.
This article provides individuals that have been injured in an accident in Wisconsin with an outline of the 7 general phases of a Wisconsin car accident personal injury claim.
1. Investigation and Documentation of Claim
Once a case is discussed and signed up by a Wisconsin personal injury lawyer, he/she will dive further into the case to determine who is at fault, whether or not there were any new injuries caused by the accident, and if there is insurance (uninsured and under insured coverage is now mandatory in Wisconsin) or other funds available for recovery.
The attorney may hire an accident investigator to examine the vehicles involved, document any evidence at the scene of the accident, take photos of the evidence and interview any witnesses to the collision. The attorney will also gather any relevant medical records from before the accident and subsequent to the accident. Pre-existing conditions are also researched in order to determine if the accident-related injuries are aggravations of pre-existing conditions.
The attorney will also request and examine all relevant insurance coverage documentation for the at-fault parties including the owner of the vehicle, driver, and employer in order to determine all possible coverages that may be available to the injured party such as Wisconsin required liability polices, umbrella policies, uninsured motorist coverage and under insured motorist coverage (which are now required in Wisconsin), health insurance policies, and medical payments coverage.
2. Demand Phase
Once the attorney has determined there is a valid claim and the injured party has reached maximum medical improvement, a demand package is then prepared by the attorney on behalf of the injury victim. The package can consist of the following documents: accident report, photos of the vehicle/accident scene, property damage report, EMS report, ER records, doctor reports, diagnostic tests, medical bills, prior medical records, final medical evaluation, expert witness reports, witness statements, evaluation of future medical expenses, and an evaluation of loss of future earning capacity.
The package is introduced by a letter from the attorney which summarizes all the information and documents the demand to the insurance company. The demand will usually state an amount the injured party is willing to accept in order to avoid a lawsuit against the at-fault party.
3. Negotiation Phase
Once the insurance company receives, and has had a chance to review, the demand package, the company will usually make an initial offer to settle the case. In the event the offer is the maximum coverage available, often the client and attorney will decide to accept it. After the initial offer, the attorney begins negotiating. Offers can go back and forth until either the offer is accepted by the client or a lawsuit is filed.
It is important to understand that there are advantages to settling a claim before filing a lawsuit in Wisconsin. Some basic advantages include less attorney fees, less case costs, quick availability of cash, less stress, and a guaranteed outcome.
4. Litigation Phase
If the highest offer made by the insurance company is rejected by the client, the next phase in the personal injury claim process is to file a lawsuit in the Wisconsin court system. The attorney will file the complaint and have it served upon the parties responsible for the accident and injuries.
After the lawsuit is filed and served upon all responsible parties, the attorney proceeds with the discovery phase, which can include written interrogatories, depositions, subpoenas, and motions with the court.
5. Mediation Phase
Mediation is typically ordered by the judge presiding over the case. Mediation is an informal dispute resolution process, where both sides come together with a mediator (typically a retired judge) to attempt to settle the case without going to trial.
Each side gets time to explain their understanding of the case and present exhibits to the mediator. Shortly after, the defendant and their attorney go into one room and the plaintiff and their attorney go into another room. The mediator will go between the rooms in an attempt to settle the claim. If a settlement is reached, the insurance company will usually send the monetary recovery within 2-3 weeks and the Wisconsin lawsuit is ended.
6. Trial Phase
If a settlement is not reached during mediation, then the attorneys inform the judge and a trial date is typically assigned. A jury will be assembled and given the task of determining who was at fault in causing the collision and how much money will make the injured party whole for all of their harms and losses caused by the collision.
Trials can last a few days to a few weeks based on how many witnesses must testify. The injury victims has the burden of proving liability and damages.
7. Appeal Stage
Both parties maintain the right to appeal the verdict or trial court rulings. The Wisconsin appeals process usually takes years and oftentimes leads to a new trial, at which time the process begins anew.
What Is The Role of SEO Services in Internet Marketing Services?
Internet marketing is all about attracting targeted visitors to business websites. The process includes a wide range of marketing techniques such as search engine optimization, social media marketing, e-mail marketing, banner advertisements, link exchange programs, PPC, and lots more.
Search engine optimization:
In this post, we will try to understand the importance of SEO in internet marketing. Internet as we all know is a convenient resource, using which we can look up for all kinds of information. Unlike in the past, any information is readily available at your fingertips, all thanks to the search engines.
When you search for some information on the net, the search engines will pull out results with links to websites that have relevant information to your search terms.
Let’s say, someone is looking for information related to your business, products, or service. Now, if your website shows up on the first page of search engine results, then you will be getting a lot of natural traffic to your website. Of course, you will need to work on improving your website conversion rates, in order to increase your customer base.
SEO – Not an easy task:
Getting your website on the first page of the search engine results is easier said than done. You might have hundreds of competitors locally, and thousands of competitors from across the country. That is exactly why you will need to hire the services of professional internet marketing services.
If you are planning to market your business website, then you cannot possibly do it on your own. The task of SEO is not only complex, it is also very tedious and time consuming as well.
You will need to have a team that includes web designers, content writers, and internet marketers. Also, you will need a few people for submitting your promotional and informative content on various internet resources like article directories, social networking websites, business directories, free classifieds, etc. It is instead easier to get the desired results by outsourcing the job to professional internet marketing services.
Your involvement is very much needed:
Another reason why you should hire professional SEO services is because of the ever changing search engine algorithms. Obviously, you will be too involved in your business to keep track of the changes and take necessary action.
Some of the websites which were sitting on the top of search engine results just before a few months have disappeared now. While some of them might have recovered their rankings to a certain extent, many more are still fighting an uphill task. Your job is not to just to reach the top, but more importantly to stay there.
Quality Content – No Fluff:
You will need to create quality content for posting the backlinks to your website. Most of the article directories have now become very particular about the quality of contents that they allow to be published on their sites. The contents that you publish should add value to the readers, and should not been written just with the sole intention of attracting the search engines.
The SEO rules were not so stringent in the past, and people used to manage to create backlinks with the help of useless or rubbish content. Things like that do not work anymore, and many webmasters have learnt it the hard way, which is by losing their website rankings.
Therefore, you will need to make sure that you hire the right SEO Services. They should follow the ethical SEO practices that will help you in achieving your long-term business goals.
VoIP Phone Service – Manifesting Itself As a Giant Means of Telephony
VoIP Phone Service, is a trend-setter in itself with a number of service providers working to provide the best of IP services to customers worldwide. This service has successfully overcome many backlogs of the past. This type of telephony makes it evident that users can utilise high end services at a reasonably low cost in every place of the world. The system simplifies broadband telephony and makes the services low cost ones. The international rates charged on phone calls are actually local rates. So, the users are not troubled with the concern of having to pay huge call rates.
There are many attractive features of VoIP. It includes cheap international rates, money back guarantee, 30 calling features and customised accounts. These have generated a huge clientele for VoIP in the entire world. The world has sufficed technologies that are the best and bring to limelight connectivity methods with VoIP as a interactive mode. There are several advantages associated with VoIP phone service. The Voice over IP services include:
1.Substantial savings in comparison to traditional phone lines.
2.Local phone service is not necessary with VoIP.
3.It opines to one’s ability to move anywhere in the world.
4.It gives a detailed online tracking so as to monitor one’s account actively.
5.There are unique phone features that are unavailable with traditional providers.
6.Video conferencing is offered by several service providers.
The broadband VoIP phone service ensures high call quality and customer support. One just needs to subscribe to a VoIP service provider and the rest of the facilities are provided by the service provider. There are rich features such as fax support, call logs, speed dial and three-way calling that the service provider of VoIP furnishes. The extras features of VoIP internet phone service include call forwarding, selective call rejection, priority ringtones and caller ID recognition. The VoIP phone service provider offers free software to people so as to allow them avail the services of Voice over network.
The VoIP phone service has many benefits whereby it is possible for the users to go for annual prepay deals, select one’s area code and also avail cheap international call rates. The professional installation makes it possible for people to make international calls from their home base with the aid of a Personal Computer. The Voice Over IP service also makes it possible for people to make Video calls to others whereby the user gets the opportunity to see the person he is talking to. Sending and receiving files also becomes easy with the VoIP Internet phone service. So, one can upload pictures and videos and share them with other callers while taking to them. Thus Voice Over IP service is a method of connecting to others.
The Importance of Call Accounting Software
Call accounting software is a system that records, translates and reports on telephone call activity. The software is used by most corporations to control expenses, allocate cost and increase productivity. Call accounting generally receives Station Message Detail Records (SMDR) or Call Detail Records (CDR) from a telephone system through any of various protocls including serial, IP and file transfer.
SMDR is a feature that is available for most telephone systems and IP PBXs. The data is generally a system log of call traffic which includes call direction, date and time of the call, length of call, extension and trunk or line. There are various other pieces of information such as authorization code and account code that may be optionally available depending on the capability of the hardware. The raw or unprocessed SMDR output of the telephone system is often too volumous and difficult to read.
A call accounting software packages utilizes SMDR data and translate the information into a simplified database format for further analysis. The data is often presented in graphical, detailed or summary reports by extension, departments or other corporate levels.
The cost of a telephone call has been steadily decreasing with the introduction of peer to peer free calling, flat rate plans and bundled services. Call accounting software packages that historically focused on telephone tracking and expense management have transformed themselves into comprehensive communication management systems (CMS). These systems include extension, line, operator, auto attendant, ACD, IVR, voice mail and other facility traffic.
The ability to track call duration, call distribution, ring time, hold time and call queues has allowed leading communication management systems to analyze and measure productivity.
Toll fraud analysis remains a component of most major CMS systems. However, there now exist new threats in bandwidth hacking which can result in poor performance for VoIP traffic, security breach and network shutdown. New CMS systems pinpoint irregularities, bottlenecks and network overflows and suggest recommended corrective action.
