Netflix’s Tudum Global Fan Event: How to watch on Saturday and what to expect

Twenty activists carried out an action at Le Bourget business airport. Symbolically, this comes in a context where the parliamentary left is preparing a charge against private planes, in the name of the “climate” and “social justice”.

“While the rich steal, our future flies.” On September 23, climate activists from Attac France and Extinction Rebellion blocked access to terminal 1 at Paris’ Le Bourget airport for two hours, “preventing the ultra-rich from taking their comfort flights for the week. -end”, underlines the press release of the anti-globalization association Attac. The latter depicts her action at Le Bourget as a “response” to the government’s instructions to make “small gestures” to save energy.

Before being dislodged by police, several activists sprayed the entrance to the building with red paint where they unfurled warning tape indicating a “climate crime zone”. Perched above the access road, four other activists held up a banner denouncing “climate criminals”. They also installed a counter that is supposed to illustrate the number of tons of carbon dioxide saved by this blocking action, or one ton every ten minutes.

A blockage above all symbolic – insofar as the flights were not prevented – in this business airport which presents itself as the first in its sector in Europe. In 2019, Le Bourget totaled more than 54,000 take-offs and landings, i.e. just over 7% of the movements totaled by the three Ile-de-France airports, according to figures from Aéroports de Paris (ADP), manager who for his part reported to AFP that he would lodge a complaint against the associations. According to an airport source from the news agency, several activists have been taken into custody.

“While the government asks the most precarious to reduce the use of their car, to lower the heating, to cut the wifi, no constraint weighs on the richest”, denounces Annick Coupé, spokesperson for Attac France. For him, “it is urgent to stop climate criminals and ban private jets!” “A billionaire like Bernard Arnault emits nearly 9,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, or the average emissions of a Frenchman over 1,870 years,” he continues.

Supervision of private jets: between the anecdotal and the symbolic

Remarks which are in line with those of the direction of Europe Ecologie-les-Verts (EELV). On August 19, Julien Bayou, who was still co-chairing the ecologists at the Palais Bourbon, declared in an interview with Release its intention to table a bill in the fall to ban private jets.

In his sights: the “whimsical flights” of the “ultra-rich” at a time when “we ask a lot of effort from the population”, as he declared on the set of Apolline de Malherbe. The BFMTV journalist had just reminded him that these private flights have little weight in global carbon dioxide emissions.

But much more than an environmental protection measure, the left has made the regulation of jets a totem in the fight against social injustices at a time when the government calls the French to sobriety. Business theft, a sector “which benefits from significant aid and tax exemptions which are estimated at the Court of Auditors between 7 and 10 billion euros per year”, denounced at the microphone of France Culture Julien Rivoire, a another spokesperson for Attac France, in reaction to Julien Bayou’s proposal.

On the government side, the issue seems to be divisive. If Clément Beaune, Minister Delegate for Transport, had not closed the door to regulation, in the eyes of Agnès Pannier Runacher, pollution from jets is on the other hand an epiphenomenon compared to discharges from other economic activities. “It is clearly a limited problem in terms of climate impact, and therefore that the environmentalists make a fight of it shows how far they are off the mark”, had dropped on August 30 on France Inter the Minister of the Transition. energy.

Since then, two bills aimed at regulating the flights of private jets have been tabled by the parliamentary left.

On the Senate side, elected Communists support a text aimed at limiting the use of private flights when certain train alternatives exist. A text called “PSG law”, in honor of a joke by the coach of the Parisian football club which brought a lot of water to the mill of the anti-jets.

On the other hand, in the Assembly, we are much more offensive, with a desire to purely and simply ban private planes in the French sky, as supported by 63 rebellious deputies and four Communists in their bill. Two texts to which a third should be added, the one initially promised by Julien Bayou.