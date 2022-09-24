Connect with us

Netflix’s Tudum Global Fan Event: How to watch on Saturday and what to expect

Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to watch on Saturday and what to expect
netflixThe second annual Tudum Global Fan Event is almost here, and it will be filled with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday’s livestream will provide the latest news on shows, movies and games from the streaming service.

A flagship celebration for Netflix, the virtual Tudum event will be broadcast in 29 languages, from regions including the United States, India, Korea, Europe and Latin America. Fans can expect announcements for TV series like The Witcher, Stranger Things, squid gameOuter Banks, The Umbrella Academy, Elite and Money Heist spin-off Berlin. Films in the lineup include Extraction 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The School for Good and Evil, and Enola Holmes 2. Netflix Players can tune in for news on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, Compass Point: West, Kentucky Route Zero and more.

Netflix Title List For Tudum Event September 2022

A list of TV shows, movies and games that will be talked about at Tudum this year.

netflix

What time does Tudum start and where can you watch?

Tudum will be streaming five different events on YouTube throughout the day, kicking off live from Korea at 11 a.m. KST. Viewers in the United States can start watching at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST) on Saturday, September 24. Stream it directly to Netflix’s Tudum channel on YouTube.

Here’s a look at Netflix’s full schedule:

  • At 11 a.m. KST (7 p.m. PT on September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show outside of Korea. Click to stream Tudum Korea.
  • At 11 a.m. IST (10:30 p.m. PT on September 23), fans will be treated to a fun preview of what to expect in India. Stream Tudum India.
  • At 10:00 a.m. PT on September 24, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 outside the US and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 a.m. PT outside Latin America, including surprises other countries.
  • At 1 p.m. JST on September 25 (9 p.m. PT on September 24), stars from Japan will close Tudum.

According to Netflix, fans will get a sneak peek at more than 120 shows, games, and movies, and “unreleased footage, trailers, and first looks, plus interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.”

CNET

News

A climate change activist set his arm on fire at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London

6 mins ago

on

September 24, 2022

A climate change activist set his arm on fire at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London
The protester, who was wearing a white shirt that read ‘End UK Private Jets’, ran onto the pitch at the O2 Arena and briefly set his right arm and part of the pitch on fire.

Security ran towards the protester to choke him with what appeared to be a suit jacket.

Roger Federer Appears In Court For The Last Time As His Legendary Career Draws To A Close

The protester has been arrested and the case is being handled by police, the Laver Cup said in a statement to CNN.

The protester was escorted off the pitch by security and the match resumed after a short delay. The protester appeared to be fine.

Tsitsipas then defeated Schwartzman in straight sets.

The match took place before tennis great Roger Federer started his last competitive appearance in the same competition and at the same venue.

The Laver Cup sees teams from Europe and the rest of the world compete in nine singles matches and three doubles matches over three days.

Sports

News

climate activists block access to Le Bourget (IMAGES) – RT in French

12 mins ago

on

September 24, 2022

climate activists block access to Le Bourget (IMAGES) – RT in French
Twenty activists carried out an action at Le Bourget business airport. Symbolically, this comes in a context where the parliamentary left is preparing a charge against private planes, in the name of the “climate” and “social justice”.

“While the rich steal, our future flies.” On September 23, climate activists from Attac France and Extinction Rebellion blocked access to terminal 1 at Paris’ Le Bourget airport for two hours, “preventing the ultra-rich from taking their comfort flights for the week. -end”, underlines the press release of the anti-globalization association Attac. The latter depicts her action at Le Bourget as a “response” to the government’s instructions to make “small gestures” to save energy.

Before being dislodged by police, several activists sprayed the entrance to the building with red paint where they unfurled warning tape indicating a “climate crime zone”. Perched above the access road, four other activists held up a banner denouncing “climate criminals”. They also installed a counter that is supposed to illustrate the number of tons of carbon dioxide saved by this blocking action, or one ton every ten minutes.

A blockage above all symbolic – insofar as the flights were not prevented – in this business airport which presents itself as the first in its sector in Europe. In 2019, Le Bourget totaled more than 54,000 take-offs and landings, i.e. just over 7% of the movements totaled by the three Ile-de-France airports, according to figures from Aéroports de Paris (ADP), manager who for his part reported to AFP that he would lodge a complaint against the associations. According to an airport source from the news agency, several activists have been taken into custody.

“While the government asks the most precarious to reduce the use of their car, to lower the heating, to cut the wifi, no constraint weighs on the richest”, denounces Annick Coupé, spokesperson for Attac France. For him, “it is urgent to stop climate criminals and ban private jets!” “A billionaire like Bernard Arnault emits nearly 9,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, or the average emissions of a Frenchman over 1,870 years,” he continues.

Supervision of private jets: between the anecdotal and the symbolic

Remarks which are in line with those of the direction of Europe Ecologie-les-Verts (EELV). On August 19, Julien Bayou, who was still co-chairing the ecologists at the Palais Bourbon, declared in an interview with Release its intention to table a bill in the fall to ban private jets.

In his sights: the “whimsical flights” of the “ultra-rich” at a time when “we ask a lot of effort from the population”, as he declared on the set of Apolline de Malherbe. The BFMTV journalist had just reminded him that these private flights have little weight in global carbon dioxide emissions.

But much more than an environmental protection measure, the left has made the regulation of jets a totem in the fight against social injustices at a time when the government calls the French to sobriety. Business theft, a sector “which benefits from significant aid and tax exemptions which are estimated at the Court of Auditors between 7 and 10 billion euros per year”, denounced at the microphone of France Culture Julien Rivoire, a another spokesperson for Attac France, in reaction to Julien Bayou’s proposal.

On the government side, the issue seems to be divisive. If Clément Beaune, Minister Delegate for Transport, had not closed the door to regulation, in the eyes of Agnès Pannier Runacher, pollution from jets is on the other hand an epiphenomenon compared to discharges from other economic activities. “It is clearly a limited problem in terms of climate impact, and therefore that the environmentalists make a fight of it shows how far they are off the mark”, had dropped on August 30 on France Inter the Minister of the Transition. energy.

Since then, two bills aimed at regulating the flights of private jets have been tabled by the parliamentary left.

On the Senate side, elected Communists support a text aimed at limiting the use of private flights when certain train alternatives exist. A text called “PSG law”, in honor of a joke by the coach of the Parisian football club which brought a lot of water to the mill of the anti-jets.

On the other hand, in the Assembly, we are much more offensive, with a desire to purely and simply ban private planes in the French sky, as supported by 63 rebellious deputies and four Communists in their bill. Two texts to which a third should be added, the one initially promised by Julien Bayou.

RT All Fr Trans

News

UK Finance Minister Kwerteng: His economic strategy is not a gamble

24 mins ago

on

September 24, 2022

UK Finance Minister Kwerteng: His economic strategy is not a gamble
UK Finance Minister Kwerteng on the BBC says:

  • Its economic strategy is not a bet
  • Failed to acknowledge that the UK was in a recession and that one was not inevitable

the GBPUSD and rates might say otherwise.

UK 10-year yields hit a high of 3.842%, the highest level since May 2010.

Traders pushed the pound lower.

Looking at the 5 minute chart below of GBPUSD, the pair hit a fresh session low at 1.08609 and the lowest level since 1985. The downside move was in 3 trend leg moves with the last move being the longest and steepest drop. It took the price from 1.10957 to 1.08609 or -235 pips.

The 38.2% to 50% correction zone lies between 1.0950 and 1.09783. Climbing above the level would give bearish buyers some comfort and a small win at least intraday. The falling 100 hourly moving average at 1.1023 would be another target to hit if the bulls were to start gaining in the near term.

This article was written by Greg Michalowski at forexlive.com.

cnbctv18-forexlive

News

The 14 Best Weed Tools and Gadgets

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

30 mins ago

on

September 24, 2022

By

The 14 Best Weed Tools and Gadgets
This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Weed paraphernalia and gadgets are on the rise and there’s a good reason for that: marijuana is legal, recreationally or medicinally, in 38 states and the District of Columbia. It’s no surprise that there are a growing number of gadgets and accessories for smoking, vaping, and storing your pot.

Read more: Marijuana Laws in Every State

Even though you can’t buy marijuana online, the best weed accessories like the ones on our list (which don’t contain actual THC) are all perfectly legal to buy. Whether it’s a place to store your greenery or a cute glassware to light up, these are some of the best weed accessories to gift yourself or a cannabis lover in your life.

Editor’s note: Although cannabis has been legalized for medical and even recreational use in some states, marijuana and products containing THC are still considered Schedule I drugs at the federal level. Always exercise caution and good judgment when consuming cannabis or any other controlled substance.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Stundenglass

This show stopper of a hookah has myriad uses that go beyond cannabis. It functions as a 360-degree rotating glass hookah delivering the smoothest puffs imaginable, but you can purchase a drink bell ($120) to infuse cocktails with cherrywood or rich pecan smoke.

It’s one of the coolest cannabis accessories that doubles as a fun party hack for the serious mixologist. It is elegantly designed and simple to install. The Gravity Hookah set includes an aluminum hookah bowl kit and a glass bowl, but can also connect to other smoking or vaping devices.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

fire dog

While we certainly don’t advocate taking your supplies where they’re not allowed, you may want to keep the smell a secret, both at home and on the go.

The Firedog Smell Bag does just that and is made from leather and lined with premium activated carbon and non-woven filter fabric. Plus, the bag will keep your weed fresh.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Grenco

If you prefer to consume your weed the old-fashioned way – not in oil or edible form – but don’t like the harsh smoke or the inconvenience of rolling papers, this sleek and sophisticated vape pen delivers incredibly clean hits that maintain the herbal flavor.

The G Pen is designed with a patented clean air intake as well as dual convection and conduction heating technology. As far as cannabis accessories go, this one is pretty versatile. A handy built-in pick tool can be used to pack the chamber and clean the oven.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

For something a little more discreet (and economical) but with a lot of style while smoking recreational marijuana, the Helix one-hitter from Vessel is a solid choice for someone who smokes cannabis flower.

The dual helix design cools every stroke and is designed to trap debris buildup which acts as a filter for less debris. This compact pure brass pipe is also very easy on the eyes.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Edie Parker

Not a fan of rolling papers? For an old-school device that’s pleasing to the eye, Edie Parker makes weed accessories that double as works of art.

When it comes to smoking accessories, these glass pipes take it to another level. Personally, I love this lovely cherry glass pipe, but there’s a mix of fruits to choose from.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Fashion

This more modestly priced vape lets you customize your dose down to the milligram so you don’t get too much—or too little, for that matter.

The Mode is the first device to add such precise customization in dosing. The Pax Era Pro vape pen has pre-selected dose settings you can choose from, but it only works with Pax’s exclusive pods.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Etsy

Do you want to completely get rid of smoking accessories? If you’re more of an edible type and plan to make your own at home, you’ll need molds. These bee molds will add charm to your next batch of THC gummies or chocolates.

If honeycomb isn’t your vibe, Etsy has seemingly endless mold options to sort through.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

PenNerd3D

This pocket grinder is discreet, functional and elegant for cannabis smokers. Plus, it’s made from premium aircraft-grade aluminum.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Rotten

From the people who brought us Poo-Pourri, this essential oil blend is designed to eliminate the smell of pot smoke in the air and on clothing. Simply spray a few times around the room or directly onto fabrics after consumption. It’s often overlooked in the cannabis industry, but can make a huge difference.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

Vo

If you’re looking for the best way to incorporate weed, look no further. THC infusions are all the rage, especially among those who don’t like inhaling smoke. This nifty Levo infuser lets you make oil, butter, honey, and other concoctions blended with any herb you choose.

Use the Levo to make herbal butters, floral oils for soap, and a number of THC confections to cure your ailments.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

OG Otto

If it’s perfectly rolled marijuana cigarettes you covet, the OG Otto Cone Roller will deliver them every time. and saving you money on the more expensive pre-rolled variety.

Otto’s patented AI milling system analyzes your grass and automatically adjusts the direction, speed and pressure of its precision blades to create the perfect grind every time. Then he deposits the grind in a cone loader for perfect rolling.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

banana brothers

Getting a properly seated filter can be tricky, but a filter holder like this makes it easy. This device works with Banana Brothers charcoal activated filters which cool the smoke and lock in the flavor. Rolling papers sold separately.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

cool knight

A weed grinder is good to have for culinary purposes, but it’s also handy for getting finely ground weed ready to eat.

The 14 Best Weed Tools And GadgetsThe 14 Best Weed Tools And Gadgets

AeroGarden

AeroGarden may not advertise its indoor pod gardens for growing weeds, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. The garden’s built-in LED grow lights and self-watering system (both of which operate on timers) will keep your plants healthy and growing. Plus, it’s small enough to fit on your coffee table.

Here is a step by step guide on how to hack your AeroGarden to grow cannabis at home.

Note that weed should only ever be grown at home in states and regions where it is legal to do so.

Learn more about cannabis

Find the perfect gift

CNET

News

Barcelona ready to settle dispute with Griezmann

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

36 mins ago

on

September 24, 2022

By

Barcelona ready to settle dispute with Griezmann
The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona ready to end standoff with Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona are pushing to end their dispute with Atletico Madrid over the loan of Antoine Griezmannand they’re ready to settle the matter for a €25m fee, according to Mundo Deportivo.

In the summer of 2021, Griezmann joined Atletico on a loan deal which is due to end at the end of this season. But it’s possible the courts will be involved when the time comes, although Barcelona are keen to find an amicable solution instead.

Barca’s current position is that Atletico have triggered the contract clause to make Griezmann’s loan a permanent transfer as he has exceeded 50% of games played in Madrid. However, Atletico argue that the 50% threshold applies over the two years of the loan.

Barcelona want to recoup some of the money they spent on signing Griezmann, while Atletico manager Diego Simeone wants to be able to use the striker freely without worrying about the €40m clause being triggered. Until last week’s Madrid derby where Griezmann started, Simeone only fielded the Frenchman for 30 minutes or less as a substitute.

Although there was no direct contact, according to the report, Barca want to negotiate, and despite the price of the disputed contract clause, they are ready to accept a minimum of 25 million euros, i.e. 15 million euros less than they asked for. Moreover, Barcelona are looking to find a solution before the first weekend of January, so that it doesn’t interfere with the game played between the two clubs.

Griezmann may not be aware of all the intricacies of the negotiations, but he is said to be hoping this will be sorted out quickly so he can help Atletico without the restrictions imposed by the clause – all the more so. that he will need as many minutes as possible before the world cup.

LIVE BLOG

09:00 BST: Inter Milan consider signing Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado as a free agent at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.

Cuadrado is under contract at Turin until next summer and has so far turned down all offers for a contract extension. The 34-year-old wants to consider his options and Inter are monitoring his situation closely.

The Colombia international joined Juve on a first loan from Chelsea in 2015 and signed a permanent contract with the Bianconeri in 2017.

The Nerazzurri signed Hakan Calhanoglu as a free agent in 2021 after his contract with AC Milan expired and made a similar move this summer when they added Henrikh Mkhitaryan for free after his contract with Roma ended.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

– Liverpool and Manchester United are both monitoring the Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, although ESPN’s Tim Vickery said on talkSPORT that it’s not the first time the Red Devils have watched the 21-year-old. “It looked like they [United] could have been interested in him when Andreas Pereira was on loan from United at Flamengo,” Vickery explained. “In the end [Pereira] ended up going to Fulham. There was speculation that in exchange for this deal they could take Joao Gomes, but they didn’t.”

– Sport Bild reported that Bayern Munich had a clause that would allow him to re-sign Tanguy Nianzou from Sevilla for 50 million euros, which will increase to 55 million euros from September 19, 2023. The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the LaLiga club for 16 million euros in August, with that fee rising to 20 million euros.

– There have already been plenty of names linked with Juventus for the summer transfer window in 2023, and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that I Bianconeri watch Real Madrid Marco Asensio and that of Benfica Alexandre Grimaldo. Juventus are particularly keen to strengthen in the broad areas of their attack and defence, and both named players are said to be available as free agents, with their current contracts ending next summer.

Massimiliano Allegri is under pressure following torrid form at Juventus, which has seen them go five consecutive matches in all competitions without a single win, and Tuttosport have compiled a list of seven managers who could replace the Italian if he leaves: Thomas Tuchel, Paolo Montero, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Sousa, Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Roberto Mancini.

espn

News

Meghan King and Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson enjoy a steamy night out

42 mins ago

on

September 24, 2022

Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson enjoy a steamy night out
What a pink night in Las Vegas.

Ahead of iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 kicking off on September 23, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and Bachelor Nation mike johnson met at a podcast party at the Green Valley Ranch Resort & Casino, where a match made in reality TV heaven was made.

Source says iHeartRadio producers installed them for Meghan’s intimate knowledge podcast. But after the couple started hanging out together, sparks started to fly with the duo kissing during the night.

“Meghan arrived hand-in-hand at Crazy Horse 3 alongside Mike on Thursday night,” another insider shared exclusively with E! New. “They snuck to a VIP table and bumped into each other all night. Meghan was sitting on Mike’s lap most of the night. Mike was very sensitive with her.”

The witness added that the two men left together holding hands and “seemed very close to each other”.

But before jumping to conclusions, a third source said their journey could end here. “They’re not dating,” the insider shared. “They’re just friends.”

Entertainment

