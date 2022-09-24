Finance
New Zealand Maids (Part two of two: R&R in Sydney)
(taken from the book: “Where the Birds Don’t Sing”)
15
The New Zealand Maids
I did find out I had the run of the hotel, well, for the most part anyway. Two maids, Rena and Hanna, sisters from New Zealand, 18-years old would come into my hotel room in the morning to make my bed, clean my room, and we became good friends quickly. Most of the time I’d either meet them as I was leaving, or they’d actually wake me up, which was good because I didn’t want to sleep this R & R away.
They were soft spoken, assured of themselves, and both with wavy long black hair. Hip to the tune, tone and fashion of the day; –fun loving, high energy. The older of the two, which surely was only by a few minutes at best, was hard to tell, for them, although were fraternal twins, yet, with a lot of similarities, was Rena.
Rena seemed to have taken more of a liking to me than her sister, or maybe felt sorry for me, in either case; she liked talking a lot with me. She and her boyfriend, of sorts, took me out to the ocean front one day, there we had a picnic, took pictures, and looked at the mermaid on the rock, looking out into the waves. As always I grabbed the moment, and sat on the huge rock overlooking the ocean, the city was to my left side as Rena snapped a picture.
I didn’t want to go back to Vietnam I suppose, but I never thought not to, even though a few folks stopped me here and there, on the side walks streets informing me to stay in Sydney; –I suppose most GI’s had to think of returning, and to my understanding, there were many here who had deserted. But that also was not in my DNA; I never thought of that as an option, they did for me. History would not record such a coward’s deed by me.
The day would end, and a few more would be left; that is all I thought about, it really never occurred to me to desert.
The girls came back to my hotel room, and we all sat on the roof, drinking from my little refrigerator that they stocked each day with beer, wine and a greater assortment of those little bottles of rum and scotch. From the roof you could see the whole section of this city, within a city, called Queensland, it seemed the small harbor that looked like a lagoon to me was the most beautiful spot in the world, other than possible Como Park, back home in St. Paul, Minnesota. I was not yet twenty-four, but it was right around the corner, and somehow I felt much older, much worldlier, traveled if you will.
16
The Bar-Party and Demi
I met Demi and her friend at the local pub [bar], I was sitting alone and she had asked me to dance; actually I was observing all along one blond [staring at her]. She was who was trying to put the make on a young man, a blond also, both around nineteen years old. I had drunk the night away for the most part. And when the man paid her no attention, she got frustrated, and had asked me to dance, to make him jealous, she had told me so. In any case, she was much more attractive than Demi, but Demi was paying me more attention [and this girl was in a gloomy bellyache over a stranger], and respect than the other woman. And the blond had come right out and said she was going to make it with that man, one way or another. And I wasn’t the one to test fate.
Funny I thought, when a woman has her eye on you, in most cases she will walk through the gates of hell to meet her objective. And so I knew I had no way of winning anyway, plus I didn’t have time for games or time to win her over. Another philosophy I had picked up somewhere along life’s presently short-little-road, was: ‘Don’t compete if you can’t,’ it’s simply wasted energy. And so it was a good show, that being, watching her sway her hips and cat eyes along his shadow, wherever he went. He knew she was following, and was teasing her I think.
Actually this was the second bar they met at, and he was thinking about going to another, and one of her girlfriends said she over heard what bar he was going to. And that was the one she was going to.
Demi was about 5’3″ inches tall, not heavy, but I’d say about 10-pounds over what I’d have liked her to weigh, and she was always laughing, talking, as friendly as a church mouse. The blond gal who was after the blond guy, had big breasts, and a wonderful ass, was far from friendly, although she was, and then she won’t: –let me explain, –she was not what she was pretending to be, rather she was editing her every move to be what the blond guy wanted. [With an unhappy pause.] She focused then back on the blond-guy. She didn’t have much fun I would think; –a challenge yes, but fun, no [but then we all have our own way of having fun]. Now on the other side of the coin, she was friendly, that is to say, as long as you allowed her to be in charge. In consequence, I got the better deal for the time allowed I figured.
Demi and I caught a taxi over to my hotel room. [She was kissing me in the back seat] When we got there, she undressed, she looked even better than I thought. Yet she was plane looking for the most part, with a fairly better body than I expected [lying desperately and convincingly she wanted me], nice round and full breast, healthy looking. We made love for hours on end, until we both passed out. She snuck a few times over to my little frig-where I had the little bottles of rum, whiskey, and wine, some vodka, and gin. From what I gathered she’d prefer hard liquor to beer, my choice was not the hard liquor or as I call them the devilish chemicals. Demi was closer to my age, or a bit younger, but not much younger, possible twenty-one.
The next day we got up, went out and had breakfast; –in the process I kind of dodged the twin sisters from New Zealand, not wanting to ‘show and tell.’
Demi brought me down to the dock area of Sydney, an area I hadn’t seen yet. We ate at a few restaurants and again had a few beers, it was a full day.
That evening both Demi and I went to a house party [within the city of Sidney]. When we got there she introduced me to several of her friends [as she hurriedly pronounced their names, of which I’d surely forget by morning], I had my cool leather jacket on, I bought for this R & R, it was sharp and I got a lot of comments on it while being in Sydney.
As the night went on I found myself getting drunker than I expected. There were several rooms in the house, and I seemed to be in this one main room, seemingly bigger than the others, and it seemed to me this was where all the talking was going on.
The Big Room
The following morning [looking at my watch], it was 9:00 A.M; —-I shook my head [pried my eyes open], I was lying down next to a radiator-heater I could feel the head on my face; I had passed out but a few inches from it, the following evening. My left hand seemed hot also, as I pulled myself out of my curled up fetus-type position. I quickly moved my hand then. As I turned my head to look at my hand and what happened, I noticed my leather jacket had a huge black spot on it, –as I looked closer –trying to open my eyes up wider, they seemed to be a bit glued to my skin, my blinking was in slow motion–I tried to focus on where the hot burning was coming from, and noticed a burnt black spot on my forearm. I quickly pulled my hand to my face from off the heated radiator, of which it was leaning against…staring at it [dissatisfied].
“Shit…it’s ruined!” I said out loud [yet no one was there to hear me anyways]; then looked around the big room. It was vacant, I was alone, even Demi had deserted me; –or should I say, left for a better time else where I imagine. On one hand, as I looked back at my left arm and the jacket, I guess I felt lucky; if I was that drunk, I could have burnt myself quite bad, for the heat was penetrating all the way through the leather, and the shirt I had on, had I not had the jacket on, and being so drunk, I may not have even felt my flesh burning.
Wouldn’t that be a joke to my friends back in Cam Ranh Bay, I survive through the Vietnam War only to get hurt on R & R. No way, I’d never live it down. I knew of a few people who had shot their toes off, and broke their hands so they could go back home, but it just wasn’t in my code, you know, that DNA thing, or values, something like that.
The Jacket
[Anxiously, looking at my jacket again-out of my mouth came] “Shit, shit, shit,” [a pause] “…my poor jacket”: –specially made in Korea for me, for this trip. I can’t believe it. The more I gained my senses and focus, the more I was getting madder at spoiling my jacket; –I had paid over $100-dollars for it.
It had gold colored loops for fastening it across the chest area, which hooked to the other side; it had those long dangling fringes like the cowboys such as “Buffalo Bill Cody;” and I mean long, maybe several inches. But now it was ruined
for the most part. I tried to tuck it away for a moment, I felt it was a blast of a night, and got back up on my feet, and found my way slowly to the doorway. Outside I walked a ways down the sidewalk, and caught a taxi to my hotel; the taxi woman told me how the women in Sydney liked Americans because they appreciated them more than their own men. When I got to hotel, I bid her farewell, and went to my room, whereupon, I discovered I had a few messages from Demi, but I really didn’t care, I laid down in bed, took a long nap.
The phone rang about 2:00 PM, it was Demi again, and she wanted to meet me; she implied she’d be down in an hour and we’d make love again. I used the excuse she abandoned me, so I didn’t feel guilty about getting rid of her, and told her point blank I needed to be left alone. She was nice, but I just didn’t want to hang with her forever. I had about 36-hours left on my seven day R & R and I just wanted to drink it up.
Colleen
Right after I hung up from Demi, Colleen, a friend of Demi called and asked if I’d take her to a certain night club. I really couldn’t remember who she was, or what she looked like, but I said “ok,” and told her to meet me at my hotel, since I would get lost trying to find any other place.
And so she showed up at 6:00 PM. She was not at all what I had expected. Demi was fair, but Colleen was next to homely.
‘Now what do I do,’ I told myself; –I had about 33-hours left, and so I told myself to make the best of it
she sat on my bed as I put my shirt on, –she was slender I had noticed, and had breasts the size of a nice rounded coffee-cup. She stood about 5′ 4″; an older woman of about 28-years old. She explained [she had talked to me last night after Demi had left] I had given her my phone number, and that was how she got it.
No sooner had I put my shirt on, she was taking off her blouse, and pants. Everything was black, her blouse, her bra, and her panties. She then lay on the bed and asked me to join her. I was a bit horny I think, matter-of-fact, I was as horny as a dog with two dicks, I almost tripped getting to the bed, and climbed between her legs faster than Santa comes down a chimney.
“Calm down,” she said, “You’re an animal.” She was right I was an animal for that split moment, and so I confirmed with her I was, and being so, wasn’t sure why I was; and then she said with her teeth mashing, “I’m OK with it, [she pause] just don’t rip me,” she ended.
We had sex, and it was hard sex for some reason, and afterwards she was hurting a little, and I apologized, not quite knowing what had over taken me. It was not like I hadn’t had sex in the last few days, for I had. But instead of trying to figure it out, I dropped it in file #13 [the waste basket], and smiled.
٭
That night we went to a fine night club, she had picked it out, I think because she wanted the best of the best, while she could get it, and I went along with it. And again I got drunker than a skunk; we had two pictures taken, and asked the photographer to send me my picture via Vietnam. Then after the club we went back to my hotel room and screwed again. This time I was a little more graceful, and tender, but probably not much more, for I had passed out. In the morning, I said my farewells, and had to get ready for a 2:00 PM flight back to Vietnam.
17
The Bill
A week in the city was like going from a winter storm to a summer resort; it was appreciated, I even silently thanked the tax payers [mentally] back in America for the free trip. I never claimed I deserved it, but I took it none the less.
I didn’t really have much rest either, feeling I’d get enough if, or rather when I got out of the Army, which was not all that far away.
The hotel and its owner were very kind. The New Zealand girls were kind and the farm gal was kind. Demi was gracious for the most part and I had drunk more than my share. Matter of fact, I noticed my bill was $35.00. I didn’t have any way to pay the bill, and so when they told me [the owner], about the bill, I think I must have made a few faces. Thirty-five dollars was not a lot of money to a lot of people, but it wasn’t a drop in the bucket either, especially for a Corporal in the Army. I was making about $345 tax free a month, but most of it I put in the company safe.
Well, the owner didn’t seem to mind, a young black-haired gentleman, of about 35-years
he said, with a smile, and assurance he would get the money,
“No problem soldier, I’ll have you sign this note, and we’ll forward it to your company, and they will take it out of your pay check.” That seemed easy I thought.
I smiled at him, as he gave me the note to sign. He then helped me with my luggage, which was only one bag, and took me to the airport, –walked me into the waiting area, we then shook hands and he was gone to another section waiting for an arriving plane, like he did the first day I came into Sydney.
The weather was warm, and it seemed like it all happened too quick to be true, but I had a few pictures to prove it did happen, not many, maybe a dozen or so, but that was enough [and I loved the brown leather shoes my black sergeant friend borrowed me to go on this R&R with, I would thank him when I got back–they were very expensive.]; — here I was leaving, and I felt I had just arrived. I think time slows down when you’re actively on a vacation of sorts, that is –in motion on such a trip, and when you stop to look at it, time catches back up with you.
The Army took care of its own that was a slogan and it was a good one, and a true one. And for the most part, I would always have good feelings about Sydney and its people. I figured someday I’d look back at this trip, maybe never come back, but look back, look at the pictures. The two gals I met, the twins, took me to the ocean front, would stay in my memory banks, or at least one of them would; the park and it’s big tree, with the woman that was looking for a soul mate. Who knows, a soldiers life is not easy, but then it has its rewards, and traveling was a good perk I thought. If only I could now capitalize on the free education they offered, but that would be looked at another day, when I got out of the Army I suppose. Actually I didn’t know it at the time, but it would be used to its extreme.
“Flight 601!”
That’s my flight I told myself. They called it again; got to go.
Finance
Quality Internet Marketing Services
Quality Internet Marketing Services are Essential for Traffic
Do you have a website? Are you pulling in the traffic you want to have? Are your numbers steadily increasing? If your answer is NO, then it is time to start considering what efforts are being made into your internet marketing services, and how to improve upon them in the most efficient and effective ways.
SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
Search Engine Optimization is essential in today’s competitive online market to move up the search engine rankings, and increase traffic to your website. Many website owners have made the mistake of creating content on their site with the belief that is all they need to do to catch Google’s eye, but find out that is not the case.
For a solid internet marketing effort to be made, there is more to be done than simply writing an article and placing a few keywords in it. Meta tag creation, site audit reports, interlinking projects, on page optimization, off page optimization, and quality content are just some of the critical internet marketing services that are necessary to successfully engage users, increase trust with them, and establish authority.
PPC (Pay Per Click Marketing)
Pay Per Click marketing is highly effective in attracting high traffic to websites, but many are weary of using it because of the cost. However, when an excellent internet marketing services professional is doing the SEO, they will be the most experienced and the best resource to use for your PPC campaign.
Best Internet Marketing Company:
The expertise of the professionals can help you to attract the high volume of traffic you desire, while also reducing the cost per click. With expert PPC marketing management, the number of quality leads will increase for less money, extensive keyword research will be conducted, and numerous ad networks will be utilized (Facebook, Google, Yahoo).
What Is Online-Marketing:
The professionals will be able to provide a thorough analysis of your current ad content, keyword targeting, and provide analytics reports. They will also give you PPC recommendations to make the most out of your PPC marketing budget.
Video Marketing:
The latest trend in video marketing is on the rise, and it’s incredibly powerful if used correctly, because it offers something that other internet marketing services do not. All it takes is one video marketing campaign to attract a high traffic volume, and keep bringing them in for a long period of time.
Nevertheless, you have to make sure you don’t use ‘spammy’ videos or poor quality videos on your road to success. All your video marketing should be authentic, genuine, and non-intrusive so that you keep your video viewers interested and comfortable, rather than turning them off and pushing them away.
Social Media Marketing:
With more than a billion Facebook active users, social media marketing is a “no brainer” for businesses to be using in their internet marketing services to attract new traffic, build brand reputation, and form a bond of trust with followers for optimum conversion.
Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+ are just a few of the heavily used social media platforms by people all over the world. When doing social media marketing, such as with Facebook, you will need to utilize all the functions and services available from them.
Use Facebook Graph Search to quickly and easily find your targeted market. Post several times a day, and include good information, links, tips, photos, and more to help your followers with the solutions they seek that pertain to your product or service.
Finance
Surprise Package – Blackberry 8110 Pink Mobile Phone
Introducing of new mobile phones by different mobile companies are a usual phenomenon now days. A new and shinny Blackberry 8110 Pink mobile phone has entered into the market with full bang. The inbuilt advanced features of this mobile are quite fascinating. Multimedia player, digital camera, video recorder and instant messages are some of them.
The 2-mega-pixel camera can capture and store the beautiful moments of the user’s life. Download the songs, video clips with the use of web browser feature installed in it. One of the other unique features of this smart Blackberry 8110 Pink mobile phone is its Wi-Fi capability. The user can easily access the Internet in the areas like home, enterprise or hospitals.
Through Blue tooth and USB technologies, the user can exchange the mobile contents with other mobiles and computers. Also, view the Blackberry maps and get the right direction. This bright Blackberry 8110 Pink phone has the ability to store email addresses up to a limit of 10. It also includes the Google mail and Google Talk accounts in the menu list.
This handset has 91 grams weight that includes other features like vibralert, text messages, address diary, reminders, quick dial and alarm clock. The design of this sexy Blackberry 8110 Pink is in Half QWERTY shaped keyboard that provides a rich and elegant look. It does not only contain this supreme style but also a shinny trackball in the middle of this handset. These are the attractive features of this handset to be found rare in the mobile market.
This mobile phone has an expandable memory slot also for uploading the desired data in numbers. It is an interesting feature because of which the user would not limit him up to a certain level.
The users can watch the news and other sports or business clips anytime and everywhere. Also, view and enjoy the songs, short video files in a vivid color. Blackberry 8110 Pink mobile phone holders can user Roxio Media Manager for fast CD converting. Because of these outstanding features, people need not to depend on the high tech equipments like computers, CD players and laptops.
Finance
Is a Social Media Manager the Future of Marketing?
Just several years back, you would have been shocked with the mentioning of a social media manager. In today’s globe, they’re the buzz words. Initially they were not meant for marketing purposes, but they went through a huge transition to market and promote a variety of services to main social networking sites.
The core job of a social media manager contains – managing the social properties of a business enterprise, as an example: Twitter account, Facebook page, or LinkedIn account. The role of them would be to engage using the business enterprise followers and effectively communicate the company’s message to them. This entails constructing a powerful and responsive relationship with followers, plus engaging in conversation with them. So it’s incredibly very important for a social media manager to have wonderful people skills.
Of course the main role of any type of marketing would be to improve sales and earnings, and this also contains social media marketing! For an over the internet small business – it really is effortless to make use of metrics, tracking and testing to calculate the effectiveness with the social media manager. Sales and leads are often tracked from the social sites really simply, plus they really should be capable to give new lead reports. Given that it really is significant for any company to maintain track of all marketing campaigns, so they can speedily see what is working and what is not.
Offline businesses may also use a social media manager, not just for increased brand recognition but also as a direct marketing tool. Employing incentives like vouchers or discount coupons, which can be only attainable on their social sites. This is a powerful technique in which an offline organization can use a social expert to conveniently track the effectiveness of their campaigns. Which enables you to save income in your advertising budget, plus add extra income to everyday earnings and sales.
It’s apparent with sites like Facebook whom have more than 500 million users, that a social media manager has unlimited chances to bring in new leads to any company. Reports say that a typical Facebook user is on the website for four hours and 39 minutes everyday, and Twitter users are logged on for up to 31 minutes each day. So it’s essential for your small business to have a social profile on these huge scale social networking sites. And this is precisely what a social expert can effectively setup for your corporation.
In conclusion a social expert will boost the organizations followers on their social sites, develop relationships, raise brand awareness and convert followers to buyers. In which all of these aspects are vital towards the good results of any organization, no matter if over the internet or offline. So you be the judge and establish for oneself, if a social media manager is a person you’ll need for your organization?
Finance
Accident At Work Claims
During 2009/2010 the HSE revealed that 1.3 million people who worked during the last year were suffering from an illness (long standing as well as new cases) believed to be caused by or made worse by their current or past work. 555,000 of these were new cases.
Respectively, 152 workers were killed at work, 233,000 injuries were reported and a staggering 28.5 million days were lost overall due to work related injuries.
Earlier this year the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) urged employers to make health and safety a priority for 2011, outlining the numbers of fatalities and injuries per region. The HSE warned there should be no room for compliancy.
The majority of people are unaware that their employers have a duty of care and responsibility to maintain the health and safety of the workplace. There are certain regulations they must also comply with by law and it compulsory for employers to also be insured for claims of this type.
Suffered An Injury at Work, Worried About Making a Claim?
Understandably people are reluctant to make an accident at work claim in case they risk losing their job. Your employer can not sack you if you make a claim.
Making a Claim
Many personal injury solicitors deal exclusively with accident victims who have suffered a work related injury.
If you have been unfortunate to have sustained an injury whilst at work, you should seek the legal advice and guidance of a ‘No win, No Fee’ personal injury solicitor. A ‘No wins, No’ fee solicitor will access whether you are eligible to make a claim for compensation without any obligation. If you have been informed that your claim is successful you will also have peace of mind that you will not have to pay any legal costs win or lose.
There are many reputable personal injury firms in the UK who have a dedicated team of solicitors who deal with work related incidents.
Personal injury solicitors know personal injury law and will seek to recover the maximum compensation that you are entitled to by law. If you have suffered any financial loss and also had to pay for any medical expenses out of your own pocket, you should inform your solicitor, they will also consider the amount of compensation that you may be entitled to receive for any financial loss or any other expenses you may have incurred.
What Information Do I need To Give To My Solicitor?
Before you instruct a personal injury solicitor to deal with your claim, it’s a good idea to think carefully about that accident circumstances that lead to your injury and if you can prove the negligence you are alleging.
The level of proof and evidence you can present will determine whether or not you solicitor thinks you have a good claim to pursue for compensation. Your solicitor will want to know the following:
- Occupation.
- Date and time of the accident.
- Location address.
- Company registration number.
- Name and contact details of any independent eye witnesses and their position.
- Hospital and/or GP details.
- Hospital and/or GP’s address.
- Your position held within the company or organization that you work for.
- How long you have been employed within the company
- Who the accident was reported to?
- If you was using any safety equipment.
- Description of the accident circumstances
- Your solicitor will also query whether you have any photographic evidence of the injuries you have sustained.
- The amount of weeks/months taken off work to recover.
- The amount of financial loss you may have suffered and any other expense you have incurred.
How Long Will My Claim Take?
It is difficult to provide a precise timescale of how long a claim will take before it is settled.
It liability is admitted and your injuries were not too serious, you claim could be concluded within a matter of months.
Claimants with more severe injuries usually take longer to settle if liability is disputed. If the claim continues to be disputed in may result in being taken to court which often cause a delay. However, many cases are settled out of court.
Remember that in some cases it may not be in your best interests to settle your claim too quickly.
If your claim is going to take a while to get a final settlement agreed, your solicitor may arrange for you to obtain an interim payment. This is not always possible to achieve. Your solicitor who is handling your claim will try to obtain and interim payment for you whenever he or she can.
There are various stages to your case which take time and often there can be delays over which we have control. The way in which you can minimize delays is to corporate fully with the solicitor who is dealing with your claim. If you receive a letter of a call that requires you to provide any information or documents, try to respond as promptly as you can.
Keep a diary of events such as medical appointments that you have to attend so that you can provide your solicitor with as much information quickly easily.
Keep receipts of any expenses or losses you have suffered and make sure you provide your solicitor with a copy of these. Always keep a copy of any documents that you have that you think will help to support your claim.
How Long Do I Have To Make an Accident At Work Claim?
Accident at work claims must be made within three years of the actual date of the accident.
If your injury only became apparent at a later date after the accident, the three year period would begin on the date you became aware of the injury, rather than the date of the accident.
Finance
Social Media MLM Network Marketing – Get an Accountability Partner
In this age of social media network marketing, it’s so easy to get bombarded with distractions it’s not funny. The average person on the internet has the attention span of 3 year old that just drank a can of red bull.
If you’re having difficulty staying on track then here is a tip you can use to get clear on what you need to do every day.
Everyone in social networking has friends, get with a friend and keep each other accountable on the activities to make sales. These are the most important income producing activities. This can be someone in your MLM business, upline or downline.
Here are 3 great things you can do to produce income as a network marketer or social media marketer.
1. Engage in activities that build your image and make you look like a rock star online. Love everyone you see and your loving energy will attract people that do the same, and who’s energy matches yours.
These activities include adding friends and giving positive comments to people about their content. The top 3 sites are Myspace, You Tube and Facebook. I also make twittering and Blog Catalog top priorities for social networking.
You’ll have to decide what activities produce the best results for you by tracking and testing. These methods are tested and proven by some of the best marketers in the business over at My Private Classroom.
Please contact me if you’re interested in learning more about my private classroom for marketers.
2. Network marketing prospecting and followup. Thousands of dollars have been lost because of poor followup. If you have people you have been working closely with, be sure to check in with them often and offer help.
Give your best to the people who’s efforts directly effect your income production.
3. Work on yourself and your own personal development every day.
I love the 10/10 visualization exercise my business partner Barbie Figueroa told me about. This is where you write down the 10 things you are grateful for and 10 things you are attracting. As you are doing this, really get into the feelings surrounding whatever you are grateful for and want to be, do, or have.
Meditation for 15 to 20 minutes a day can really boost your brain power. You’ll get more done in less time and require less sleep at night. You will also have more energy and more restful sleep.
Ask Russell Simmons => The Billionaire if meditation works.
Do these things every day and share your activities with your accountability partner. If you stick to this plan for 90 days you’ll amazed how much your business will grow.
This advice for your social media network marketing strategies are about as useful as a melted pudding pop if you don’t take action, so get to it. Get a running buddy right now and watch your business take off.
Finance
What Are Some Penalties For Louisiana DUI?
A Louisiana DUI (Driving Under the Influence) is also called a DWI (Driving While under the Influence). There is no difference between dui and dwi; you face the possibility of jail time, fines, the loss of your driver’s license, community service, and participation in counseling and educational programs either way. And you can face dui charges if you are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
You can be charged with a dui if you are an adult and your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is.08. For drivers under the age of 21, however, a BAC of.02 is the legal limit. If you are underage and charged with your first dui, you will be fined from $100 to $250, and lose your license for 180 days. Participation in both a court-approved driver improvement and substance abuse program is mandatory. And there is a possibility your sentence will be suspended with probation. However, if your BAC is.10 or greater, you will be subject to the same penalties as if you were an adult.
For drivers holding a commercial driver’s license (CDL), a BAC of.04 is considered a dui. Your CDL will be suspended for one year if you are convicted of DUI in Louisiana, or if you refused a chemical test. And your CLD will be suspended for three years if you were hauling hazardous materials at the time of the dui. Finally, your CDL will be permanently revoked for any subsequent convictions.
Although the first offenses are usually misdemeanors, you may be charged with a felony if you’ve had two prior Louisiana DUI convictions within the past ten years. Your first dui offense brings a jail sentence of from 10 days to six months, fines, plus all fees and court costs of from $300 to $1,000, a 90-day mandatory loss of your driver’s license (you will not be eligible for a hardship license for the first 30 days), 32 hours of community service, as well as the completion of alcohol education classes. However, some or all of the mandatory minimums can be substituted if you participate in substance abuse and driver improvement programs, in conjunction with community service. But if minors 12 years old or younger are in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, the minimum mandatory sentence cannot be suspended. And if your BAC is.15 or higher, you must serve at least 48 hours in jail without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of your sentence.
After you’ve been arrested for a dui, you only have 15 days in which to request a hearing with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. If you fail to do so, your license will be suspended. Many dui defense attorneys can offer you dui help on how to navigate this process.
New Zealand Maids (Part two of two: R&R in Sydney)
Quality Internet Marketing Services
Intercepted documents show pro-Russian officials allowing teenagers as young as 13 to vote in ‘fictitious’ referendums, according to Ukraine’s security services
XRP Investors Optimistic Following Summary Judgement Filing
Shop owner in Kerala braves threat of militants during Pfi Hartal
Surprise Package – Blackberry 8110 Pink Mobile Phone
Netflix’s Tudum Global Fan Event: How to watch on Saturday and what to expect
A climate change activist set his arm on fire at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London
Is a Social Media Manager the Future of Marketing?
Is the Ethereum Merge Hype Justified?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone