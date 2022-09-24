News
Newspaper students hold ice cream fundraiser after Bethel University cuts support
Students with Bethel University’s student newspaper are holding an ice cream fundraiser this weekend to help offset a recent reduction in school support.
Makenzi Johnson, editor of the Bethel Clarion, wrote in an online column last week that the university had slashed the newspaper’s budget by 25 percent, or $10,000. As a result, the Clarion would reduce print publication this year from eight issues to four while relying more heavily on its online presence and social media.
“Due to decreasing enrollment and increasing budget deficits, the Bethel administration cut the entire print budget of the Bethel Clarion student newspaper a few weeks before the school year started,” reads an open letter issued Friday by Johnson, managing editor Sarah Bakeman and faculty adviser Scott Winter.
“In order to print anything, Clarion staffers have worked with business classes to sell ads. The managing editor also works at Culver’s in Saint Anthony, and her manager offered to give $1 for every ‘Concrete Mixer’ sold (Friday) through Sunday to pay for Clarion print issues.”
A manager at the 4004 Silver Lake Rd. NE restaurant confirmed the fundraiser, noting that Bakeman had worked at two Culver’s locations over the course of four years.
Bethel sophomore Emily Hagen arrived at Culver’s Friday evening with six friends from her Bible study, eager to support the paper.
“It was on posters all around Bethel,” she said. “It was on Instagram. It is a big bummer. My roommate, it was her first year at the Clarion, and she was surprised.”
Robin Bloedow, a Culver’s assistant general manager, said business had been especially brisk for a Friday evening, and the fundraiser had drawn more customers than most.
“They’re coming out,” Bloedow said. “They’re saying, ‘This is for the Clarion.’”
Bethel spokesman Tim Hammer said other student programming budgets were cut, too. As for the Clarion, he said, the mix of university funding and student-generated revenue “provides our students with real-world experience managing budgets, making editorial decisions, and engaging with businesses to offset the costs of publications.”
News
Twins’ Byron Buxton set for season-ending knee surgery
Byron Buxton’s season has officially come to an end.
The center fielder, who was placed on the injured list on Aug. 23 with a hip strain, will undergo arthroscopic surgery next week to clean up his right knee, which was a persistent problem throughout the course of the season, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey announced on Friday.
The Twins had hoped to get Buxton back in September and had their playoff hopes still been alive, Falvey acknowledged that Buxton would have wanted to push through the pain to get back on the field. But with the Twins out of contention, the club made the decision in consultation with Buxton, his agent and their doctors to shut their star outfielder down.
“The more we talked about it with him, trying to push through it, with having dealt with the knee and the hip a little bit that he has had as well, we felt like the best course here was to not try to rush him back,” Falvey said.
Falvey said Buxton would only be down for a few weeks after surgery before he can start returning to activity. The surgery is not considered major, and the Twins expect Buxton to be good to go by spring training. The hip strain, Falvey said, will resolve with rest and has gotten to the point where it is “pretty close” to where it needs to be.
Buxton dealt with knee pain, which the Twins have called severe tendinitis, throughout the course of an all-star year, the first after receiving a seven-year, $100-million contract extension. It will end at 92 games, tied for the second-most games he has played in a season. In those games, he hit .224 with a .833 OPS and 135 OPS+ (100 is league average). He also hit a career-high 28 home runs.
Buxton managed the issue with treatment and rest days, as well as a number of games during which he served as the team’s designated hitter to help lessen the load on his knee.
“We tried to manage through it at different junctures … and ultimately, it just got worse over time,” Falvey said. “It’s really about repetition than it is about some acute moment. Even though there were acute moments along the way where it looked like it was more problematic, it was just kind of him dealing with that soreness persistently through the season.”
During the all-star break, Buxton received a platelet-rich plasma injection, and as the season progressed, the Twins started having discussions about whether or not a postseason procedure would make sense for Buxton.
Ultimately, Falvey said the reason the Twins opted for the surgery now was to give Buxton “as much runway as possible … to have a true, clean offseason.” Falvey said they would also be digging into what kind of measures they can take beyond rest and recovery to put Buxton in a position to be as healthy as possible moving forward.
“My hope is that we aren’t having to worry about this as consistently as we had this year certainly, and we’ll know more about that through the course of the offseason and through his rehab,” Falvey said.
News
The Case for US Venture Capital’s Outperformance • TechCrunch
We have seen widespread losses in global equity markets this year. After a decade on the rise, many venture capital funds have found themselves holding overvalued stocks of companies whose IPO prospects have either been eliminated or significantly delayed.
Markets have now become capricious, as evidenced by the widespread correlation between asset classes. There are certainly structural factors sowing the seeds of pessimism such as high inflation; a hawkish US Federal Reserve leading a global trend of higher interest rates; an evolving European energy crisis; the first ground war in Europe in 70 years; various supply chain disruptions; an ongoing global pandemic; rising global trade tensions and, to top it off, a slowly collapsing Chinese credit bubble.
Although public markets have priced in some of these headwinds, their severity and duration remain uncertain. Turning to the US tech sector, the Nasdaq composite index is down sharply year-to-date, price-earnings ratios are at six-year lows, and venture capital funding has slowed significantly. Large-cap public tech revenues and earnings have generally held up well so far, but are expected to weaken in the coming quarters due to Fed-induced demand destruction.
Despite all of these current and high-profile pressures, we believe the narrative of the technology and innovation supercycle remains unchanged and many companies are poised for growth. Private tech companies are refocusing on fundamentals and valuations are returning to reasonable levels.
We also believe that current economic conditions create a unique opportunity for venture capital funds holding dry powder to achieve significant returns, as was the case for VCs that deployed during the period 2010-2014.
Although the Fed prevented the natural three-year transition period between the reversal in yields and the golden period, we still believe that the 2023/2024 vintages will indeed achieve golden period status.
A sound investment process analyzes both macroeconomic trends and fundamental data to assess the likelihood of various potential outcomes. We have identified two distinct potential outcomes for the US private tech sector over the next six to twelve months.
Scenario 1: additional pain before recovery
A few weeks ago, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell predicted that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to contain inflation would lead to a “prolonged period of below-trend growth” that “would cause suffering for households and businesses”.
This implies a period of stagnation in US stock prices in a lower range over the next 12 to 24 months. Such an outcome is likely in the short term if the following negative economic and geopolitical developments were to occur:
Aggressive Federal Reserve
An overly hawkish Federal Reserve in the face of deteriorating economic conditions in the United States could trigger stock market stagnation and potentially lead to another 20-25% decline in public stock prices. Such circumstances would continue to suppress price/earnings multiples and negatively impact sales performance.
While parts of the economy remain strong, it now seems clear that Fed Chairman Powell is having a Paul Volker moment: a resolute aim to break the back of inflation, whatever the consequences. Orchestrating a “soft” landing was a “hopeful” strategy that is proving increasingly elusive.
Assuming we see further interest rate hikes in the short to medium term, the prospect of long-term profitability for the US tech sector, perhaps counterintuitively, remains strong. A suppressed market would likely lead to above-average returns for the tech sector (particularly SaaS and cloud companies) due to its ability to scale quickly without the additional infrastructure and scale-up of the blockchain. supply that will be required by the traditional brick. and mortar companies.
Rising geopolitical tensions around Ukraine
It has been more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the economic impact of rising commodity prices is beginning to be felt across Europe. While it is too early to predict the military outcome of the conflict, it is clear that Europe and the United States are morally and financially invested in preventing Russia from successfully annexing parts of Ukraine.
Current circumstances suggest a stalemate as the best-case scenario. The Ukrainian conflict resembles the Soviet-Afghan War of the 1980s, a protracted war of attrition in which the West funds, trains and arms local fighters in an effort to stress the Russian economy and thereby force a withdrawal from region. A threatened and cornered Russia could resort to ultimate tantrums, either by including nuclear threats or by restricting/eliminating Europe’s access to its energy and raw material resources.
Rise in geopolitical tensions around Taiwan
techcrunch
News
Mayor Adams must reverse spike in emergency response times
Mayor Eric Adams must get ahead of another sinister trend in public safety: increasing response times to crime, fire and medical emergencies.
The latest mayor’s management report (covering six months under the last mayor and six under the new one) revealed serious increases in response times to armed robberies, burglaries and other “critical crimes”. NYPD response times to all “ongoing crimes” dropped from 11 minutes, 40 seconds to 12 minutes, 44 seconds. And that extra minute can be crucial.
Average response times for FDNY ambulances and firefighters to “life-threatening medical emergencies” increased from 46 seconds, to 9 minutes and 30 seconds.
Yes, the increases may be partly related to post-pandemic traffic increases. But staffing shortages likely played a role as well, along with rising crime that keeps cops more busy.
Uniformed service morale is also down, as the city’s protectors feel like most politicians aren’t at a distance. (Damn, bus drivers feel the same – and with good reason.)
Deteriorating city finances as the recession looms may leave City Hall loath to hire to turn the tide, but that shouldn’t stop the mayor (for example) from scheduling more classes in the NYPD academy.
Public safety must be Adams’ top priority: the future of the city depends on it.
New York Post
News
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
By HOWARD FENDRICH
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer wrapped up his superlative professional tennis career at age 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Friday night.
Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, whose 22 are the men’s record, paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.
Federer announced last week that this team event founded by his management company would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match.
Until Friday, he had not competed anywhere since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in July 2021. Shortly after that, the Swiss star had a third operation on his right knee.
It was poetic that Federer would close things out by sharing a court with Nadal, who was often an on-court nemesis but became an off-court friend.
Before Federer, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.
His substantial resume includes 103 career singles trophies in all, 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title and Olympic medals. Beyond his elegance and effectiveness on court, Federer was seen as a statesman for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped drive fans to the sport.
___
More AP tennis: and
News
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu not ready to play
DJ LeMahieu is not ready to play and he doesn’t want to be “useless,” so he’s trying to stay ready without getting “stupid.” The Yankees versatile infielder has been dealing with a right foot issue between his big and second toe since before the All-Star break. Friday, before the Yankees game against the Red Sox at the Stadium, LeMahieu hit with a batting practice group, but he admitted he doesn’t think he can play with how it feels now.
“It’s two weeks and it’s a little bit better. We have a week and a half left in the season or two weeks or something like that. So I don’t want to just shut it down and then have to ramp up again. So I’m staying as ready as I can without being stupid,” LeMahieu said. “And I don’t think at this point, it’s really going to go away. So I think it’s just stay ready, and just go to them [let them] know how I feel and I’ll be ready to go. Whenever that day is.”
LeMahieu began dealing with the pain in his foot before the All-Star break and tried to treat it during the hiatus with a cortisone shot. It did not help and it has gotten worse. It bothers LeMahieu when he’s moving on the field, running the bases and hitting.
“But you know, most importantly, if I can’t get my swing off then I am kind of useless,” LeMahieu said.
Last season, the Yankees got a glimpse of how inconsistent they were without LeMahieu, a contact hitter who compliments the power hitters in their lineup. LeMahieu was shut down in September with a sports hernia, which was healed through surgery.
LeMahieu said he does not think that this will require surgery. He thinks extended rest in the offseason will heal it.
“But, I am just trying to get through the season, so I haven’t really thought about that yet,” LeMahieu said.
“It’s been a really tricky injury to get our arms around and what treatments we can do,” manager Aaron Boone said. “If and when you can do a shot and things like that. We’ll see.”
RIZZO RESTS
Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with a back issue on Sunday and on Friday Boone gave him a day of rest.
“He’s doing really well actually, the backs not an issue,” Boone said. “This is more of he was down for two weeks of not doing anything and now that ramp up so looking at the schedule and we’re in the midst of that eight in a row it’s like when do I get them one so we talked a lot about it last night he and I and then even this morning it just felt like today’s the best day to do it and you know hopefully it serves him well.”
Since coming back from having an epidural to address back pain, Rizzo has hit .211/.286/.421 with a home run.
BACKING OFF BADER
Harrison Bader, who made his Yankee debut Tuesday night, also had the night off on Friday. Bader was acquired by the Yankees on Aug. 2 from the Cardinals, where he had been on the injured list for over a month with plantar fasciitis. It took seven weeks for him to make his Yankees debut, but it’s been impressive.
Bader is 4-for-11 with a double and six RBI in three games.
“Just good situational things that he’s done. He’s run the bases incredibly well. He’s gotten some big hits in these first couple of games with runners in scoring position,” Boone said. “You get a peek at just how athletic and fundamentally sound he is in the outfield the way he’s getting behind balls to keep guys from advancing. He’s just been a spark and he’s done a lot of winning things in just three games.”
()
News
Yankees not celebrating postseason birth: ‘We’re after the division crown’
The Yankees’ clubhouse was empty when it opened after Thursday night’s game. The music, which is always on after a win, was down low with the dance lights flashing just as they have after every win this season. There was no stink champagne or beer, nothing out of the ordinary after a win, even though the Bombers had just clinched their sixth straight trip to the playoffs.
“Yeah, you never want to take it for granted. We’re in the dance and we got a chance now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the 5-4 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, which clinched the playoff spot. “Obviously we’re after the division crown but you’ve been around this game long enough and you appreciate every time you get the opportunity and we’ve punched that ticket. We got a lot more business to do here in the regular season that we want to get done, but you know, it starts a long time ago. Lot of work, a lot of blood sweat and tears to get to this point adversity highs lows. So excited we’re gonna get an opportunity now we want to go improve on that.”
The Yankees went into Friday night’s game against the Red Sox with a magic number of six, meaning any combination of six Yankees wins or Toronto losses will give them the American League East title. There is a chance they could clinch the division for the first time since 2019 this weekend at Yankee Stadium, but more likely that will happen next week in Toronto.
With the team looking forward to that celebration and the anticipation surrounding Aaron Judge being one home run shy of the American League and Yankee single-season home run record, the Yankees winning the playoff spot was largely overlooked Thursday night.
There was no champagne. No party, just a simple address as part of their normal postgame ceremony honoring the best player of the game by giving him a championship belt. Thursday night, that went to Josh Donaldson, who hit the groundball in the bottom of the 10th that walked off their 91st win of the season.
Donaldson gave a little acceptance speech acknowledging Jameson Taillon’s solid start, Judge’s solid defense on stopping a leadoff double in the top of the ninth, and the fly ball that came just four feet short of clearing the fences and giving Judge a piece of the record. He acknowledged Clay Holmes’ two scoreless innings and then added congratulations to everyone for making the playoffs.
“The last thing I said was, it’s a nice welcome back to the playoffs for the Yankees right here for all the guys,” Donaldson said. “It’s not over yet but the chance that we get that opportunity to play some postseason baseball. It’s gonna be fun.”
The Yankees scrambled to get in last season, going into the last day wondering if and where they would end up. So clinching it Thursday night with 13 games to go is a nice change, which also allows them to prepare for the postseason.
“I mean, it took us all the way down to game 162 last year,” Taillon said. “We were scoreboard watching on day 162. So just knowing that we’re in the dance is nice. Obviously, we’re hoping to clinch the division to do bigger things. So we acknowledged it a little bit and just moved on.”
This team has talked about bigger things since February. The Yankees have not advanced to a World Series since 2009 when they won the franchise’s 27th title. They ended their season early in October last season when Gerrit Cole got knocked around early by the Red Sox in the AL WIld Card Game. They have a lot to prove this offseason, so Thursday night, they knew the work wasn’t done.
()
Newspaper students hold ice cream fundraiser after Bethel University cuts support
Indiana Residents Seek Changes to State Laws
FAQ’s About Mesothelioma and Answers From a Mesothelioma Attorney
Personal Injury Law and Getting Hit By a Drunk Driver – What Should I Know After the Accident?
Twins’ Byron Buxton set for season-ending knee surgery
Have a "Boston Tea Party" How to Ideas
The Case for US Venture Capital’s Outperformance • TechCrunch
Mayor Adams must reverse spike in emergency response times
What You Need To Know About Finding a DUI Attorney
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!