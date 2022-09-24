News
NZDUSD is trading at a new low since March 2020
The NZDUSD
NZD/USD
NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand Dollar or Kiwi and US Dollar. The pair is popular for exposure to a commodity currency, namely the NZD, which helps capture traders’ risk appetite. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian dollar, NZD/USD is seen as carry, in part due to interest rate differentials favoring the NZD. The NZD is the seventh most liquid pair in the world at the time of writing, with the USD being the most traded currency in the world and the NZD being the tenth. What affects NZD/USD? NZD/USD is offered at virtually all retail forex brokerages and is a common pair that traders may have experience with. The pair moves based on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given that New Zealand is the world’s largest exporter of powdered milk, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such helps move the currency pair. Other factors of note for NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a huge role in the direction of the currency pair, with the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely watched by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of sharply moving NZD/USD, which can swing much more than other normal pairs.
NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand Dollar or Kiwi and US Dollar. The pair is popular for exposure to a commodity currency, namely the NZD, which helps capture traders’ risk appetite. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian dollar, NZD/USD is seen as carry, in part due to interest rate differentials favoring the NZD. The NZD is the seventh most liquid pair in the world at the time of writing, with the USD being the most traded currency in the world and the NZD being the tenth. What affects NZD/USD? NZD/USD is offered at virtually all retail forex brokerages and is a common pair that traders may have experience with. The pair moves based on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given that New Zealand is the world’s largest exporter of powdered milk, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such helps move the currency pair. Other factors of note for NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a huge role in the direction of the currency pair, with the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely watched by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of sharply moving NZD/USD, which can swing much more than other normal pairs.
closed last week at 0.5990, just below the important 0.6000 level. The price has dropped this week. Monday’s high hit 0.60007 – call it 0.6000.
The price just made a new low of 0.57498. From the high, it’s down 251 pips or 4.18%. That’s pretty big movement in weeks.
Looking at the daily chart above, price broke below a swing zone between 0.5909 and 0.5921 and corrected back into that zone on Wednesday, to find willing sellers. Bearish. The price is trading at the lowest level since March 24, 2020. The pandemic low reached much lower at 0.54668. So there is still room to roam.
A near level of risk on the daily chart above could be the April 2020 low at 0.58425 ahead of the broken trendline on the daily chart and the swing zone near the 0.5920 area.
Moving down to the hourly chart below, price fell back below a former trendline today and stayed below that level on a corrective move in the New York session (see the green numbered circle 7).
The past few hours have seen an acceleration to the downside as stocks continue to run lower and risk sentiment has prevailed.
If the buyers were to gain more control over the hourly chart, it would need to move back above the former trendline to lessen the bearish bias. This level is approaching 0.5810 (and moving lower). Move back above this level and we could see a run towards the daily targets at 0.58425 and 0.5920. Until then, the bears remain in control.
News
Previewing Ravens vs. Patriots: 10 things to watch, including Lamar Jackson, Matthew Judon and an elusive win
The Ravens were one nightmarish quarter away from rising to the top of the AFC North. Now they’ll have to rally to avoid falling into one of their worst starts in years.
One week after blowing a 21-point lead in a stunning loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens (1-1) will face the New England Patriots (1-1) on Sunday. The Ravens have won at least two of their first three games in every year since 2015, when they started 0-3 and missed the playoffs.
A victory inside Gillette Stadium would help correct their course ahead of a much-anticipated Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. A loss to New England would raise further alarm in Baltimore. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 3 matchup.
Offense
1. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a Lamar Jackson admirer. He said Wednesday that he spent “a lot of time” with the then-Louisville quarterback during a predraft visit in 2018. Ahead of their 2019 matchup in Baltimore, Belichick acknowledged that the Patriots didn’t have anyone who could replicate him in practice, then added: “I don’t know if anybody else in the league has a guy, either.” Ahead of their 2020 meeting in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he said the Ravens’ Jackson-led offense is “a little bit different, and they execute it extremely well.”
Jackson is 1-1 against the Patriots as a starter, having recorded a 102.4 passer rating, three passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and an interception. With his contract situation beyond this season unsettled, he got an endorsement Wednesday from Belichick, who said Jackson has answered questions, “without a doubt,” about his skills as a pocket passer.
“I think he’s more than answered them,” he told local reporters. “But we’ll see what his contract is. That’ll answer them.”
2. In the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Patriots jumped one spot ahead of the Ravens in the third round, trading up for the No. 91 overall pick. “We were kind of sweating it,” general manager Eric DeCosta said afterward.
Then Ravens officials saw the first name of New England’s pick: Devin. As in, UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi. TV cameras later captured Harbaugh pumping his fist after the Ravens’ selection: Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay.
“We were all stunned that they were taking our Devin, but they took their Devin,” DeCosta recalled in 2020. “So it all worked out for us.”
Two years later, it’s clear who got the better Devin. Asiasi was waived in August after two unproductive seasons in New England. Duvernay earned All-Pro honors last year as a punt returner and is on pace for his best season as a receiver, with six catches on six targets for 96 yards and two scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
3. The Ravens and Patriots have taken drastically different approaches to building their wide receiver rooms.
Until signing Demarcus Robinson ahead of the season opener, the Ravens’ receiver room was young and homegrown. Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace were first- and fourth-round picks in 2021, respectively. James Proche II and Duvernay were drafted the year before. No team has less salary cap space tied up in wide receivers this year than the Ravens ($6.9 million), according to Spotrac.
The Patriots, however, have been happy to spend on the group. Nelson Agholor signed a two-year, $26 million deal last year. Kendrick Bourne is in the second year of his three-year, $15 million contract. DeVante Parker, whom the Patriots acquired from the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick, has a $6 million salary cap hit. Only the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants have committed more cap space to wide receivers this season.
The Ravens’ investments have been been the better bet so far, though. Bateman, Duvernay and Wallace have combined for 272 receiving yards this season. Agholor, Bourne and Parker? Just 204.
4. The last time Nick Boyle visited Gillette Stadium, he had to be carted off the field. In the Ravens’ first return trip since that 2020 loss, the veteran tight end could make his 2022 debut.
Boyle, one of the NFL’s most well-regarded blocking tight ends, is still working his way back to his pre-injury form. He underwent what he called “the worst surgery of my life” two years ago after an open-field Patriots tackle damaged the meniscus, PCL and MCL in his knee and ripped his hamstring off the bone. “The way the guy hit me, it kind of came through, and my whole inside of the knee blew out,” he said last year.
Boyle returned to play in five games last season, though injuries limited him, and he dropped weight this offseason to better manage the strain on his knees. Harbaugh said Monday that Boyle, who’s dealt with an early-season ankle injury, is “close to 100% right now” and said there’s a “good chance” he’ll play Sunday. He could boost the Ravens’ run blocking, which has struggled to open holes through two weeks.
“I think we’re blessed with some talent there [at tight end], so you don’t have to rush Nick back, necessarily,” Harbaugh said. “But I wouldn’t mind putting Nick out there at all right now, the way he’s practicing. So we’ll see.”
5. Over five seasons in Baltimore, outside linebacker Matthew Judon had 34 1/2 sacks, was named to the Pro Bowl twice and made a lot of friends inside the Ravens’ locker room.
In his first season with New England, which signed him to a four-year, $56 million deal last year, he finished with a career-high 12 1/2 sacks and made another Pro Bowl. With a sack Sunday, Judon would become just the second Patriots player to start a season with at least one in each of his first three games. But he told local reporters Thursday that his first game against Harbaugh, Jackson and the Ravens wouldn’t be overly significant.
“It’s just another game, honestly,” Judon said. “If we win or if we lose, we just get one win, we just get one loss. I want to win. I want to win every game. But there’s no bad blood. It was all business. I still talk to a lot of the guys on that team. After the game, I’m going to shake their hand and love on them and all that. I wish nothing but the best for anybody over there. But it’s just one game.”
Defense
6. Safety Marcus Williams is the first Raven in franchise history to record three interceptions in the first two games of a season. He could be busy again Sunday.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is one of the NFL’s more aggressive quarterbacks, ranking seventh in the NFL in average depth of target (8.9 yards downfield), according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. He attempted five passes of at least 20 air yards in a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, completing two and throwing one interception, and threw three more deep shots in a Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing one for a touchdown and having another picked off.
“He’s a good quarterback. I’ve faced him before,” Williams said Wednesday, referring to a game last season in which Williams’ New Orleans Saints teammates came away with three interceptions in a 28-13 road win. “He likes to get the ball out quick. He’s a talented guy. [If] we just get some pressure on him, take the ball away, we’ll be all right.”
7. Through the Ravens’ offseason workouts and preseason ramp-up, defensive coaches praised rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s adaptability. The first-round pick, Ravens pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt said in June, is not an “error repeater.”
Now Hamilton has to show it. He acknowledged Thursday that his “mental errors” Sunday — most notably, when he allowed Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to coast by him on a 48-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter — are “just unacceptable.”
“At this level, people are going to take advantage of your mental errors,” he said. “Just got to cut down on those. Can’t use being a rookie as an [excuse], because guys are trusting me to be in the right place at the right time, and it kind of sucks to let coaches down, fans down and family down, but most of all my teammates, because I’m with them every single day.”
8. Sunday’s game is something of a homecoming for Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was born and raised in the Boston area until he was 7, when his family moved to Georgia. He was 5 years old when the Patriots drafted Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 draft.
“I was at the stadium [Foxboro Stadium] and saw it, and I didn’t know anything,” he joked Thursday. “I was like, ‘Well, I guess this is important; there are a lot of guys around here.’”
Extra points
9. Through two weeks, the Ravens have committed the second-fewest penalties (six) and have the lowest penalty yardage (34) in the NFL.
“It’s a start, right, and we have a long way to go, but our guys are playing disciplined football,” Harbaugh said Friday. “They’re doing a good job with their feet and their hands, and playing fundamental football in those kinds of situations, and that’s what you do. We’re not grabby in the back end. Our offensive linemen aren’t holders; we don’t teach that. Knock on [wood], let’s keep it up. Let’s keep it rolling.”
10. Harbaugh has won a regular-season road game against all but five NFL franchises. He’s 0-1 against the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, 0-2 against the Minnesota Vikings and Giants and 0-4 against the Patriots. All four games against New England have been decided by seven points or fewer, with an average margin of victory of 5.5 points.
The Ravens do have two playoff wins in Gillette Stadium, beating New England in the wild-card round in the 2009 postseason and in the AFC championship game in the 2012 postseason.
News
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sets Egypt up to match Premier League tally in one game
Mohamed Salah was back to his best as he scored twice for Egypt to equal his Premier League tally this season.
The Liverpool star struggled to score goals at the start of the new campaign but was at the forefront of his national side’s 3-0 friendly win over Niger in Alexandria on Friday night.
Salah managed to break the deadlock for the Pharaohs two minutes before half-time with a superb left-footed effort beyond the goalkeeper.
Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed doubled Egypt’s lead in the 55th minute but the 30-year-old Liverpool star put it back on again, this time finishing the victory with a well-taken penalty 12 minutes later.
In doing so, he took his tally to 49 international goals and put new head coach and former Benfica boss Rui Vitoria’s reign as manager on a flyer.
Salah’s latest strikes mean he’s level with his Premier League goals.
The ‘Egyptian King’ scored his first goal of the season for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp’s men drew 2-2 with Fulham on the opening matchday of the season.
His second of the campaign came in the 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22.
of challenge
Maguire defends England spot and suggests Man United criticism is ‘for the clicks’
defense
Southgate insists England are ‘on the right track’ and tells players to ‘block out the noise’
down
England relegated to Nations League with Italy defeat to spark huge World Cup concerns
Color
Singer reveals Italy’s full kit after England anthem and did the same for Northern Ireland
out
Lafferty kicked out of Northern Ireland squad after appearing to use bigoted language
to disagree
‘Maguire could have one leg and still be picked’ – Jordan rants about Toney’s snob
Salah has been off the pace so far this season, and his form will certainly need to improve if he is to reach the 23-goal mark he managed in the 2021/22 campaign.
His Chelsea goal on January 2 was his 23rd in all competitions for Liverpool at this stage of the season. Since then, he has only scored ten times, and only seven of them have come from open play.
He suffered two further disappointments at the start of the year, losing on penalties to Senegal in both the Nations Cup final and the World Cup qualifying play-off.
Liverpool fans will be hoping his brace against Niger can help him revive his goalscoring form that all fans have known over the years.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we are powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – at the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
News
ASK IRA: Is there a mystery contender for Heat at power forward?
Q: Let’s take the Heat at their word, that they “have enough” big men or however you phrased it. Though they might have been able to sign Montrezl Harrell for the money they gave Udonis Haslem. Which big man do you think is most likely to develop into an eight-man rotational player, deep into this year’s playoffs? Haywood Highsmith? Omer Yurtseven? Darius Days. If it’s Days, would they be in a position to convert him from a two way player, into a full contract for the playoffs, like they did with Caleb Martin? – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: While it might not be as a top-eight rotation player, I have a sneaking suspicion the Heat will attempt to maximize Haywood Highsmith. As one NBA scout told me, he was surprised by the strides Highsmith has already made from where the scout projected that Haywood would top out. In many ways, Highsmith could provide a sort of a P.J. Tucker Lite, with his build and 3-point shooting. The Heat had the ability to sign a replacement player in place of Haywood this summer, with Haywood due only a nominal guarantee, but the sense here is the Heat want to see if they can maximize this latest project. I’m not saying he will start or even get big minutes, but he will have a chance for a role.
Q: There’s so much discussion on Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo and the rest, are we missing the impact that an improved Gabe Vincent and Max Strus can have on this team? – Bob, Davie.
A: What matters is that the Heat aren’t. Gabe Vincent continues to set up as the backup point guard and spot starter when Kyle Lowry is not available. And Max Strus certainly will get every opportunity to retain his starting role. Those two certainly would set up as contributors in a 10-man rotation, with Erik Spoelstra having shown a willingness to go deeper into his bench during the regular season.
Q: Tyler Herro as the Heat’s best reserved ever? Bro, that’s a stretch. Let’s see him get it done in the playoffs. – Forth.
A: First, the hardware, alone, says plenty, with Tyler Herro being named last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Thus the designation in my “5 at 35″ series celebrating the team’s 35th anniversary. And he has done it in the playoffs, when you reflect back on the 2020 run through the NBA Finals. No, he is not the ultimate two-way bench presence of say a Shane Battier or James Posey. But in a sixth-man role, scoring means plenty, and Tyler already in his young career has accomplished plenty in that regard.
News
Fiona rushes to Atlantic Canada with heavy rain and wind: NPR
Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – Rain and strong winds battered Atlantic Canada as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could s act of one of the strongest storms in the country’s history.
Fiona turned from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm on Friday evening, but meteorologists warned it could still experience hurricane-force winds and bring torrential rains and huge waves.
More than 250,000 Nova Scotia Power customers – about half of all customers in the province – were affected by outages just after 1 a.m. local time. The tally increased by another 28,000 by the end of the hour.
The fast-moving Fiona was expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn on Saturday, with its power lower than the Category 4 power it had early Friday when passing through Bermuda, although authorities have not reported no serious damage.
The Canadian Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for the coastal stretches of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona is expected to reach the region as a “large, powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.”
“It’s going to get ugly,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who decided to delay his trip to Japan for the funeral of slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
“We sure hope there won’t be much to do, but we think there probably will be,” Trudeau said. “Listen to instructions from local authorities and hang in there for the next 24 hours.”
The US Hurricane Center said Fiona was at Category 2 strength Friday night, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph). It was centered about 140 miles (220 kilometers) southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, heading northeast at 46 mph (74 kph).
Hurricane-force winds extended out to 185 miles (300 kilometers) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extended out to 345 miles (555 kilometers).
“This is definitely going to be one of, if not the strongest, tropical cyclone to affect our part of the country,” said Ian Hubbard, meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. “It’s definitely going to be as bad and as bad as anything I’ve seen.”
Hubbard said the storm was weakening as it moved over cooler waters, and he estimated it highly unlikely to make landfall with hurricane force.
Post-tropical cyclones can pack hurricane-force winds
Hurricanes in Canada are quite rare, in part because once the storms reach colder waters, they lose their main source of energy. But post-tropical cyclones can still have hurricane-force winds, although they have a cold core and no visible eyes. They also often lose their symmetrical shape and look more like a comma.
“Still solid. But it’s getting very scary,” Cape Breton Regional Municipality mayor Amanda McDougall told The Associated Press.
Locals rushed to stock up on essentials and worked to protect their properties from storms on Friday.
At the Samsons Enterprises shipyard in the small Acadian community of Petit-de-Grat on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island, Jordan David helped his friend Kyle Boudreau moor Boudreau’s “Bad Influence” lobster boat.
“All we can do is hope for the best and prepare as best we can. There is something coming, and how much is yet to be determined,” David said, dressed in his waterproof gear. outside.
Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Center, said Fiona is shaping up to be a bigger storm system than Hurricane Juan, which caused extensive damage in the Halifax area in 2003. .
He added that Fiona was about the same size as post-tropical storm Dorian in 2019. “But it’s stronger than Dorian was,” he said. “It will certainly be a historic and extreme event for Eastern Canada.”
Christina Lamey, spokeswoman for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said Sydney’s Center 200 sports arena was open Friday evening to accommodate residents who wanted to evacuate their homes during the storm. Halifax has announced that it will open four evacuation centers.
Prince Edward Island officials have sent an emergency alert to phones warning of the possibility of severe flooding on the province’s north shore. “Immediate efforts should be made to protect property. Avoid shorelines, waves are extremely dangerous. Residents of these areas should be prepared to relocate if necessary,” the alert reads.
Nova Scotia authorities also sent an emergency alert to phones warning of Fiona’s arrival and urging people to say inside, avoid the shore, charge devices and have enough supplies. for at least 72 hours. Officials warned of prolonged power outages, wind damage to trees and structures, coastal flooding and possible road washouts.
So far, Fiona has been charged with at least five deaths – two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one on the French island of Guadeloupe.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center said New Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean is expected to continue to strengthen and hit Cuba early Tuesday like a hurricane and then hit southern Florida early Wednesday.
It was centered about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 km/h). A hurricane watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands.
News
I passed rounds of auditions for Bedhadak
mini
Shanaya Kapoor talks candidly about her upcoming debut in Dharma (Productions), her mother Maheep Kapoor’s Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, her Instagram hacks, her love for travel, and more.
The industry’s latest child is gearing up for a massive Bollywood launch, Shanaya Kapoor is working hard to make sure she gives audiences enough reason to love her in her upcoming debut. Bedhadak.
Shanaya first announced the achievement of Shashank Khaitan on her Instagram earlier this year in March. Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, she already has 1.4 million subscribers on the social media platform, where she is all the rage. Currently, Shanaya has been chosen as one of five mascots for the latest edition of Booking.com’s travel campaign, Booking Explorers.
As part of the interaction, the 22-year-old opens up about how she got her role on Bedhadak, why she has to prove she deserves the big break, what she thinks of her hit Netflix show mother Fabulous lives of bollywood wives,
Q. Have you always wanted to be an actor?
A. Yes, since I was nine years old, I’ve only ever thought about that!
Q. What is your biggest fear as you are about to make your Bollywood debut?
A. I can only work hard but I really hope the public will accept me as an actor.
Q. How did you land the role in Bedhadak?
A. I auditioned for the role in November 2020 and I remember being called back on February 21, 2021. It was a very special moment. I went through rounds of auditions before my director Shashank Khaitan locked me up for it. I was only selected after he was convinced that I had worked to improve myself and had the potential to further develop the character once I was cast.
Q. What can you tell us about the film?
A. I am very excited. It’s not a typical “launch” as people might expect. It’s a solid story about three young people and my character is quite difficult – I’m preparing for it. I am grateful for this opportunity and am working very hard to prove that I deserve it.
Q. Your mother Maheep Kapoor is in the spotlight right now with the second season of Fabulous lives of bollywood wives receive such adulation. What does it do? What do you think of the show?
A. I’m really happy for my mom. She had such a great time filming it, I heard so many funny stories from her about her filming days. I can’t wait to see season 3! I had too much fun watching the show.
Q. Even before you started your acting career, you already amassed a massive following on Instagram. How important is social media to you? What do you do to keep it real online?
A. Social media is, of course, extremely important to me. I use it to keep in touch with everyone and have fun. I think the most important thing is to be yourself. Don’t be afraid of who you are, don’t try to be something you’re not because it will show and have fun.
Q. How has the meaning of travel changed for you over the years?
A. I love to travel. It also became very important to me as a budding actor, just meeting new people, experiencing new cultures, and observing different types of characters while sitting in a cafe and having my coffee. It’s very exciting for me. I want to experience new adventures as much as I can now. It’s about saving and cherishing those emotions so maybe I can use them later in my work.
Q. What are your tips for stress-free travel?
A. Plan your trip, but also go with the flow. Keep a good balance. Give yourself more time before catching your flight and don’t rush through the airport because the experience of traveling, being at the airport and checking your bags is a luxury in itself. So come before time and enjoy. And finally, have something to look forward to with your work when you return from your trip. I always feel calmer when I know I’m quickly getting back into the routine after a trip.
Q. Your five travel essentials?
A. Hand cream and moisturizer – flights can become super dehydrating for your skin. A book if I read one at a time. Although I usually watch a movie on a flight, if the flight doesn’t have a TV then I definitely read. My vitamins; I can’t travel without them in my purse. And finally, a pillow.
News
“He’s so happy where he is” – The Denver Post
With all said and done — the crowd of cameras around Trey Mancini’s locker, the standing ovation for the beloved former Oriole, and finally a baseball game — Mancini and his fiancée Sara Perlman returned to their Thursday night hotel room in the town they once called home.
Across the water, they could spot their old condo at Locust Point. But in Harbor East, the couple are far from all the cafes and restaurants they knew and loved in their old neighborhood. For the first time in his career, Mancini rode the team bus to Camden Yards. Perlman sat by the visitors’ dugout, a new vantage point in a stadium she’s otherwise well used to.
So, Perlman asked Mancini a simple question: was it weird to be back?
“No,” Mancini replied. “It was nice.”
It was a feeling of contentment, for both of them. Mancini and Perlman can fondly remember their time in Baltimore – it’s where they met and fell in love, where Mancini beat colon cancer and became a star.
But now they’re in Houston, with a rental house for the rest of the season. Now Mancini is an Astro after a trade deadline move propelled him into a World Series run. There’s so much to love about Baltimore — and they’ll never forget it — but there’s so much to focus on moving forward.
They would never trade time with the Orioles. But being with the Astros now, experiencing a new city while preparing for the playoffs? Mancini and Perlman could turn off the lights in their hotel room knowing there were no regrets about how it all turned out.
“The reality is that Trey is on a playoff team now, with a team he loves and that gave him an opportunity he hasn’t had in the first month of his career,” said Perlman, seated next to the visitor dugout as Mancini stood with a bat. in his hands, dressed in a gray road uniform.
“He looks back with nothing but love for Baltimore,” Perlman continued. “But at the same time, I would be lying if I said Trey really doesn’t like Houston.”
The trade to the Astros alienated Mancini from a fan base that connected with him on a personal level. It’s hard to find that in a new city, at least right now. Throughout his time with the Orioles, Mancini’s jerseys were seen all over the stadium. The standing ovation and helmet tip Mancini gave as he arrived in the box for his first batting game on Thursday was expected and appreciated.
It’s different in Houston, and that doesn’t necessarily bother him. Perlman joked that there were about four Mancini jerseys at Minute Maid Park, “and I’m one of them.” He doesn’t need to be the face of the franchise, a 30-year-old rocketed into veteran status with the Orioles because the rest of the clubhouse has such limited experience.
Instead, he’s a solid player at a club filled with big names, from right-hander Justin Verlander to infielder José Altuve. This allows Mancini to look inwards, working to get out of the crisis he has found himself in lately. And with Game 1 homecoming Thursday, Friday, and the rest of the series in Baltimore alone, it will be easier.
“You finished Game 1, and like I said, it’s like any other series,” Mancini said. “Most important to me, there are a few things I struggle with at the plate, just a few habits I’ve had in games the last two weeks that have been tough. So more than anything, I want to feel a little bit better about that, because this team I’m on, we have big goals ahead of us. And my main goal and the reason I was traded here was to help us accomplish that.
As Mancini approaches free agency for the first time in his career, the trade presents another opportunity. When Mancini hears offers from teams this offseason — whether it’s the Orioles or the Astros or another team — he can weigh what he’s learned playing with two clubs.
The added perspective can shape his decision. But before that, without knowing if he will end up on another playoff team for the rest of his career, Mancini and Perlman can take advantage of whatever happens in October.
Following Mancini’s first game as a visitor to Camden Yards, Perlman posted a photo of Mancini at home plate wearing his new No. 26 jersey. The deluge of responses were all similar, expressing how strange it seemed to see Mancini at Camden Yards with a different number on the back of a different uniform.
“To me, it’s funny, it didn’t look as weird as everyone thought,” Perlman said, “because I spent so much time looking at No. 26 in a uniform of the Houston Astros. I thought it would be weirder to come back than it is. It’s weird – don’t get me wrong. But, I don’t know, I guess because I’ve seen it so much in an Astros uniform, it didn’t seem so strange to me.
It’s the same for Mancini, even though it’s his first return trip. Except for a different view from the visitor’s dugout — looking toward the B&O warehouse instead of the left-field wall — not much shook Mancini.
Some of the raw emotion left Mancini after the Orioles visited Houston to face the Astros last month. He watched his old teammates and coaches wear a different uniform than him, then continued with his new team to the playoffs.
“I think it’s healthy,” Perlman said. “I think if he wanted to be back here, I’d be like, ‘Damn, this really stinks.’ Instead, he’s like, best memories, but he’s so happy where he is.
On Thursday, as Perlman and Mancini looked across the water from the Astros Hotel to their old condo, Perlman turned to his fiancée.
“Should we go home?” she asked.
But she asked knowing that the Locust Point condo is no longer their home, just like Camden Yards is no longer Mancini’s home stadium. This chapter has ended. And no matter how much they loved living in Baltimore, they have a new home that they’re learning to love just as much.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
