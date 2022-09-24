News
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actress Louise Fletcher dies
Louise Fletcher, a late star whose gripping performance as the cruel, calculating nurse Ratched in ‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ set a new standard for on-screen villains and won her an Oscar , died at age 88.
Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.
After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when she was cast opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by director Milos Forman, who had admired her work the previous year in director Robert Altman’s “Thieves Like Us.” At the time, she was unaware that many other top stars, including Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn and Angela Lansbury, had turned it down.
“I was the last person cast,” she recalled in a 2004 interview. “It wasn’t until halfway through filming that I realized the role had been offered to other actresses who didn’t want to appear so horrible on screen.”
‘Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ became the first film since 1934’s ‘It Happened One Night’ to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay .
Clutching his Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Fletcher told the audience, “Looks like you all hate me.”
She then addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Alabama, speaking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to dream. You see my dream come true.
A minute of silence was followed by thunderous applause.
Later that night, Forman made the wry comment to Fletcher and his co-star, Jack Nicholson, “Now we’re all going to have huge flops.”
In the short term, at least, he was right.
Forman then directed “Hair,” the film version of the hit Broadway musical that failed to capture the appeal of the stage version. Nicholson directed and starred in “Goin’ South,” widely regarded as one of his worst films. Fletcher signed on for “Exorcist II: The Heretic,” an ill-conceived sequel to the historic original.
Far more than her male peers, Fletcher was hampered by her age from finding major roles in Hollywood. Yet she worked continuously for most of the rest of her life. His post-“Cuckoo’s Nest” movies included “Mama Dracula,” “Dead Kids,” and “The Boy Who Could Fly.”
She was nominated for tag/emmys/Emmys for her guest roles on the TV series “Joan of Arcadia” and “Picket Fences,” and had a recurring role as Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami on “Star Trek: Deep. Space Nine”. She played the mother of musical duo Carpenters in “The Karen Carpenter Story” in 1989.
Fletcher’s career was also hampered by his height. At 5ft 10in, she was often fired from an audition immediately because she was taller than her leading man.
Fletcher had moved to Los Angeles to launch her acting career shortly after graduating from North Carolina State University.
Working as a doctor’s receptionist by day and studying by night with famed actor and teacher Jeff Corey, she began getting day jobs on such TV shows as “Wagon Train,” “77 Sunset Strip,” and ” The Untouchables”.
Fletcher married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and gave birth to two sons in quick succession. She decided to put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom and did not work for 11 years.
“I made the choice to quit working, but I didn’t see it as a choice,” she said during the 2004 interview. home.”
She divorced Bick in 1977 and he died in 2004.
In “Cuckoo’s Nest,” based on the novel Ken Kesey wrote while on an experimental LSD program, Nicholson’s character, RP McMurphy, is a swaggering petty criminal who feigns insanity to be transferred from prison. to a mental institution where he won’t have to work so hard.
Once institutionalized, McMurphy finds that his psychiatric ward is run by Fletcher’s towering and cold nurse, Mildred Ratched, who keeps her patients under her control. As the two face off, McMurphy virtually takes over the room with her bravado, resulting in severe punishment from Ratched and the institution, where she restores order.
The character was so memorable that she would become the basis for a Netflix series, “Ratched,” 45 years later.
Estelle Louise Fletcher was born the second of four children on July 22, 1934 in Birmingham. His mother was born deaf and his father was a traveling Episcopal minister who lost his hearing when he was struck by lightning when he was 4 years old.
“It was like having immigrant parents who don’t speak your language,” she said in 1982.
The Fletcher children were helped by their aunt, with whom they lived in Bryant, Texas, for a year. She taught them to read, write and speak, as well as to sing and dance.
It was these latest studies that convinced Fletcher she wanted to act. She was even more inspired, she once said, when she saw the movie “Lady in the Dark” starring Ginger Rogers.
This film and others, Fletcher said, taught him “your dream could come true if you wanted it enough”.
“I knew from the movies,” she said, “that I wouldn’t have to stay in Birmingham and be like everyone else.”
Fletcher’s death was first reported by Deadline.
She is survived by her two sons, John and Andrew Bick.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 3: With Vikings’ Harrison Smith out, Lions could feast
UPDATE: 11:26 p.m. Friday
There was plenty of injury news over the past 24 hours, perhaps none as significant as a concussion that will keep a standout Minnesota safety on the sideline Sunday.
The Vikings’ Harrison Smith will miss the NFC North matchup against Detroit, a team that has shown a surprising amount of offense in the first two weeks. This improves the prospects for Lions quarterback Jared Goff and breakout slot receiver Amon-Ra St Brown.
New Orleans is favored to win at Carolina, but the Saints are facing a slew of injuries. Star running back Alvin Kamara is questionable, as are quarterback Jameis Winston and Swiss pocket knife Taysom Hill. Could this mean Andy Dalton is a sneaky good option at quarterback? Probably not.
San Francisco will finally get its tight end back, as George Kittle is reportedly ready to go. Other notables who have been cleared to play include Indy WR Michael Pittman Jr., Buffalo wideout Gabriel Davis and Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay.
The Buffalo injury report is filled with great news … for the Miami Dolphins. The Bills’ defense will be missing S MIcah Hyde, CB Dane Jackson, DT Jordan Phillips and DT Ed Oliver. Maybe even S Jordan Poyer. Tua Tagovailoa and company will not be tanking this week, either.
Arizona RB James Conner and Tampa Bay receiver Julio Jones are considered game-time decisions. Other questionables include running backs (Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs), receivers (Dallas’ Michael Gallup, Jets’ Corey Davis, Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers), tight ends (Bills’ Dawson Knox and Bengals’ Hayden Hurst) and one very prominent quarterback (Chargers’ Justin Herbert)
And there’s one kicking note: Kansas City’s Harrison Butker is still dealing with a bad ankle, so you’ll need a replacement for him again this week.
ORIGINAL POST: 8:50 a.m. Wednesday
After a tumultuous offseason that saw a slew of NFL stars change teams with bank-breaking contracts, it turns out the most significant roster move may have been one of the cheapest, and latest.
That’s because on Aug. 29, the San Francisco 49ers agreed with Jimmy Garoppolo on a $6.5 million restructured contract to serve as backup to phenom-to-be Trey Lance. Or to serve as trade bait for other NFL teams desperately needing a midseason replacement for an injured QB.
Turns out, the 49ers WERE that team that would lose its signal-caller, as Lance went down with a season-ending broken ankle Sunday.
Them’s is the breaks.
The Niners are counting on Jimmy G. to regain the swagger he showed in leading them to one Super Bowl and one NFC title game in the past three seasons. But can fantasy owners count on him to be an adequate replacement for Lance in their little game?
If you judge Garoppolo by his best fantasy season, he’s not much more than average. In his best season (2019), he tallied 3,978 yards passing with 27 TD tosses. Drew Brees he ain’t.
While Garoppolo might be considered the handsomest of passing prospects, he’s not the best-looking quarterback you might find available on the waiver wires.
Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) — How tanking-worthy was the Miami QB last Sunday. He passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns … in the last 15½ minutes. Thanks to the league’s best pair of deep threats (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), Tua is on pace for more than 6,000 passing yards. Hashtag: Small Sample Size Alert.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) — The former No. 1 pick is starting to round into form in Jacksonville. Lawrence has passed for 510 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. He’ll be even better as he gets used to new weapons Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram.
Jared Goff (Lions) — Is it even conceivable that, long term, the Lions WON the Matthew Stafford trade? Not very likely. But the former top pick is tied for fourth in the league with six TD passes for the … get ready for it … NFL’s second-highest scoring team.
Marcus Mariota (Falcons) — He may only be keeping the seat warm for Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is third in rushing among QBs and hasn’t been shy about calling his own number near the goal line.
SITTING STARS
This is not the best week to start aged quarterbacks who have struggled in Weeks 1 and 2. So find someone else besides the Bucs’ Tom Brady (vs. Packers) or Denver’s Russell Wilson (vs. Niners). … We’re not a big fan of starting Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Indy despite his two-TD game last week. … WR Marquise Brown has underwhelmed in Arizona so far and will continue to against the Rams and all-world cornerback Jalen Ramsey. … On the other side in that game, Rams WR Allen Robinson showed more life in Week 2 but should still land on your bench. … And the bench is where all Pittsburgh receivers probably belong this week, with struggling QB Mitchell Trubisky heading to Cleveland to face some angry Browns.
MATCHUP GAME
The NFL has a new big name: Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown. He tied the NFL record for most consecutive games (8) with at least eight catches, and he will break that mark against the Vikings. HIs totals in that stretch: 54 catches, 740 yards, 9 touchdowns. … The Bengals need a win desperately against the Jets, so they will amp up the running game with Joe Mixon. … Tampa Bay will need to run to beat Green Bay, so Leonard Fournette will be busy. … With each game, Dallas is turning more to RB Tony Pollard and away from Ezekiel Elliott. Look for that to continue against Giants. … We say THIS is the week Houston rookie Dameon Pierce breaks out against Chicago. … Saints WR Michael Thomas is about 80 percent of his old self, and that will be good enough against Carolina. … Former Gophers WR Rashod Bateman will continue to shine for the Ravens against New England. … And Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, whose fumble cost them a victory over Arizona, will atone this week against Tennessee.
INJURY WATCH
We start with suspension news: Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been banned this week because of his brawl with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore. … Arizona running back James Conner hurt his ankle and missed the madcap finish in Las Vegas. If he can’t go this week it will thrust Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams into the spotlight. … Will Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage allow the Chargers’ star quarterback to play against Jacksonville? … Players who left early in Week 2 include Denver WR Jerry Jeudy and Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz. … Will the injury hiatuses continue for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, Indy WR Michael Pittman, Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, or 49ers tight end George Kittle.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Among the surprises from the Cowboys’ upset of Cincinnati was reserve wide receiver Noah Brown. The sixth-year journeyman from Ohio State was targeted nine times, and he caught five passes for 68 yards, emerging as the clear No. 2 pass catcher behind CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup may not be ready to return from injury yet, so Brown could be worth a flier this week because of an adequate backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) and an unimpressive opponent (the remarkably unbeaten New York Football Giants).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Steelers at Browns (-5½):
Pick: Browns by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live stream: Tartan Army look to build on Ukraine 3-0 and end poor record against Boys in Green
Scotland host the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League this weekend as they look to build on their win over Ukraine.
The hosts beat their opponents 3-0 and gained some revenge after losing in their World Cup play-off.
But Steve Clarke’s side were beaten 3-0 by the Boys in Green in the second leg, so it will be a tough test.
Stephen Kenny’s men have not played football since June but have managed draws against Ukraine and Belgium this year as well as victory against Scotland.
They also have a decent record over their opponents and have lost just one of the last five encounters between the sides.
So it could be an intriguing clash, but Scotland need to have some faith in this one.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Date and how to follow
This UEFA Nations League clash will take place on Saturday September 24.
Kick-off from Hampden Park is scheduled for 7.45pm.
The match will be shown on Premier Sports One, while subscribers will be able to watch via the Premier Player website or app.
Fans can sign up for Premier Sports for £9.99 a month.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Team News
Everton’s Nathan Patterson will be out after being stretched during the match against Ukraine with what appeared to be an ankle problem.
Celtic’s David Turnbull has also withdrawn from the squad through injury and Josh Doig and Declan Gallagher have been called up.
Andrew Robertson, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin are also all missing.
Meanwhile, visitors are without Caiomhin Kelleher and Darragh Lenihan.
Gavin Bazunu and John Egan are expected to take their places, while Matt Doherty could start despite lacking minutes for Tottenham Hotspur.
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland: what was said?
Steve Clarke: “We know all too well from our experiences over the summer how tough the game is going to be and we have to be ready for whatever Ireland throws at us.
“We have to fight their strengths and make sure we play to our maximum and show our qualities. We showed better performances against Ukraine in the middle of the week compared to what we did in the summer and the idea is to replicate that again.”
Stephen Kenny: “We want to finish [the campaign] strong.
“It’s a big game. A big game. Ireland against Scotland in the Nations League, at Hampden Park, a famous hall, we are delighted to go there.
“Scotland have qualified for the European Championships before, a lot of their players play in the top tier of the Premier League.”
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: match facts
- The reverse game between these two teams was won 3-0 by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in June, with goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi giving their country the biggest margin of victory ever recorded in this game.
- Scotland have won one of their last five games against the Republic of Ireland (D1 L3), although it was the last time they hosted this game, in November 2014 in a qualifier at Euro 2016.
- The Republic of Ireland’s only win in 14 UEFA Nations League matches came against Scotland in June (otherwise D6 L7). The Republic of Ireland scored as many goals in this match as they have scored in their other 13 matches combined in the competition (3).
- After winning just one of their first 16 matches under Stephen Kenny (D8 L7), the Republic of Ireland have since won five of their last 10 matches under his tutelage (D3 L2).
- Scotland are unbeaten in their six home matches in the UEFA Nations League (W5 D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run. Only Germany and Italy (seven games each) have played more at home without losing in the competition.
- 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott has scored four goals in 15 appearances for the national team. Only two players have scored five times before turning 21 for the Boys in Green – Robbie Keane (7) and David Connolly (6).
- John McGinn has been involved in 13 goals in his 16 home starts for Scotland under Steve Clarke (10 goals, 3 assists), although he is yet to score at home in the UEFA Nations League .
- Since Stephen Kenny took over in September 2020, Callum Robinson has scored the most goals (6), taken the most shots (41) and recorded the most shots on target (16) of any Republic of England player. ‘Ireland. Central defender Shane Duffy is either second or co-second for each (4 goals, 26 shots, 9 shots on target).
High school football roundup: Forest Lake rallies past Mounds View in fourth quarter to remain unbeaten
Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 7: Leyton Patzer tallied two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns — the second a 60-yarder with 2 minutes, 37 seconds to play to keep the Rangers (4-0) unbeaten on the season.
Patzer finished with 135 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
Mounds View (0-4) claimed a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a 2-yard pass from Owen Wark to Tyler Nystrom.
Spring Lake Park 15, Irondale 6: Spring Lake Park (3-1) piled up 338 yards rushing to get back in the win column after last week’s loss to Chanhassen. Quarterback Brayden Talso led the way with 121 yards on the ground, while also hitting Mikey Say for a 5-yard scoring strike.
The lone score for Irondale (2-2) came on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jack Wojciak to Juriad Hughes.
Mahtomedi 36, Tartan 14: Corey Bohmert continues to roll for Mahtomedi (4-0), compiling 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 18 attempts Friday. Through four games, Bohmert has 887 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Eric Buttke returned a fumble 20 yards for Mahtomedi’s defensive score.
Apple Valley 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Apple Valley (2-2) blocked Cretin-Derham Hall’s potential game-tying field goal attempt late Friday to secure its second straight win.
East Ridge 31, Eagan 24: Tanner Zolnosky threw for three touchdowns — with two going to Riley Schwellenbach — as the Raptors (2-2) rallied from a 21-13 halftime deficit to get back to .500 after an 0-2 start to the season.
GAME INTERRUPTED BY GUNFIRE: Bloomington Kennedy led Richfield 27-0 in the fourth quarter Friday, when gunshots were fired just outside of Richfield’s stadium. The shots were audible on the online livestream of the game, which showed players and fans running away from the field in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The stadium was evacuated, per multiple reports.
Twins officially eliminated from division race; Louie Varland and Matt Wallner make their home debuts
A season that for so long looked ticketed for the postseason will officially end without a division title for the Minnesota Twins.
Though they led the American League Central for most of the season, a dismal September has sealed their fate. The Twins were officially eliminated from the division race — they have not yet officially been eliminated from the wild card race, though that should come within the next couple of days — on Friday night with a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 win over Texas.
The Twins pulled into a tie atop the division on Sept. 4 with Cleveland, but with an injury-depleted roster, have been spiraling ever since. Friday marked their fifth straight loss.
“There’s an easy explanation: we didn’t play good enough,” shortstop Carlos Correa said.
Not even close.
But Friday at least offered some glimpses of hope for the future and a reason to smile for the local fans: Maplewood’s Louie Varland and Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner, who went 0 for 3 on Friday, each made their Target Field debut.
Varland, in his third career start, was tagged for solo home runs by Taylor Ward in the second and sixth innings. He also allowed a run-scoring single to Angels star Mike Trout during his 5 2/3 innings.
Varland, who was pulled one out short of recording a quality start, walked off the Target Field mound to a chorus of “Lous,” from an appreciative hometown crowd after manager Rocco Baldelli took the ball from him.
The rookie squared off against two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Ohtani had control issues throughout the night, walking six batters, but the Twins weren’t able to fully make him pay.
Ohtani walked a pair of batters and hit one in the first inning, but the Twins came away with just one run from that, which scored on a double play. In the sixth, he walked two and allowed two singles — one an RBI single to Jake Cave — before reliever Aaron Loup entered and extracted himself from the jam.
Ohtani’s seventh-inning single brought in the Angels’ fourth run of the night.
High school football: Simley runs over South St. Paul in the slop
Simley football coach Chris Mensen was giddy. The grin on his face went from ear to ear.
His Spartans ran for 416 yards and averaged more than 10 yards per carry, but most importantly, Simley scored a 56-7 win over rival South St. Paul on a soggy and sloppy Friday night at Ettinger Field.
“I’m an old o-line guy, so I love seeing those rushing numbers go up,” Mensen said. “Our goal every week is to establish the run. Hearing those numbers, it gives me a ton of pride in my offensive line, because I know we’ve been grinding. I’ve worked with these kids a long time, and it’s awesome to see that kind of progress.”
Clearly, that work is paying off.
Simley, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, has one of the top rushing attacks in the state, one that was on display once again Friday night. Through three games, the Spartans were averaging 294 yards per game. Against the Packers, Simley had rolled to that many by the time the starters took a seat late in the third quarter.
Behind that bruising offensive line, senior running back Gavin Nelson rushed for a season high 196 yards and three scores, doing so on just 16 carries and in less than three quarters. It was just another mammoth effort from the 6-foot-1, 220-pound bulldozer, who spent the offseason adding an extra gear, one he showed off on his 39-yard touchdown run down the left sideline midway through the first quarter.
“Last year, I definitely got caught a few times, and I took that to heart this summer,” Nelson said. “I just worked in the gym, I was on the turf, doing everything I could to get my speed up and get my strength up. I think it’s really paying off.”
There’s little doubt about that.
Nelson has rushed for at least 120 yards in every game, and is now up to 666 yards on the season, an average of almost 167 per contest. But he’s just one facet of a Spartans ground attack that has sliced and diced opponents through four games.
Dual threat quarterback Caden Renslow added 66 yards on nine carries while running back Tay’vion McCoy chipped in 24 yards and a score on just four carries. He also hauled in three passes for 43 yards and intercepted a pass on defense.
“It’s crazy, we’ve got so many weapons, so many different ways we can (score),” Renslow said. “We’re rolling, and nobody is stopping us right now.”
The game started inauspiciously for the Spartans, who actually trailed midway though the first quarter after South St. Paul’s Malachi Balmares raced through the Simley defense on a 59-yard scoring run.
But it was all Simley from there.
Nelson would score again in the final minute of the opening frame, and Simley would recover a fumble in the Packers’ end zone for a defensive touchdown early in the second.
Then the skies opened … and so did Simley’s lead.
David Gogin and McCoy would add short touchdown runs before the half, and Nelson would add his third touchdown of the game with an 8-yard run up the gut late in third.
Simley has now won each of the past five meetings between the longtime rivals, as South St. Paul hasn’t beaten its next-door neighbors since the 2018 section semifinals.
High school football: Harding/Humboldt blocks key field goal, edges Minneapolis South
On a night when the offense provided a steady stream of big plays, it took one on special teams to keep Harding/Humboldt unbeaten Friday.
Junior linebacker Dominic Hardy blocked a 49-yard field goal with 45 seconds left to play as the KnightHawks held on to beat Minneapolis South 28-26 on the road in the rain at Les Barnard Field.
“That felt great,” said Hardy, whose team — in just its second season as a co-op — improved to 4-0. “Last year, that’s how they beat us — on a field goal in OT. We couldn’t let that happen again.”
Harding/Humboldt — ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest Class 5A state poll — boasts an impressive collection of playmakers, and it didn’t take the KnightHawks long to display their quick-strike capability Friday.
After a false start to open the game, senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry connected with sophomore Ai’Jhon Douglas on an 85-yard touchdown pass to put their team up 6-0.
“Ai’Jhon is going to be something special,” Irizarry said. “He’s only a sophomore right now, but when he gets to be a senior, he’s going to be a dog. That was a huge play right off the bat.”
Yet South answered back on its next possession, scoring on a 13-yard run by senior Nate Odren. The two-point conversion gave the Tigers an 8-6 lead with 8:13 remaining in the first quarter. They then caught a huge break when a holding call on the ensuing kickoff wiped out what would have been a 99-yard return for a touchdown by Douglas.
South (3-1) took advantage when senior Rai’Shaun Wade hauled in a 12-yard touchdown catch to put his team on top 14-6. The Tigers had a chance to expand that lead early in the second, but missed a 26-yard field goal attempt.
One play later, Harding/Humboldt senior Jod’e Trice scored on an 80-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion tied the score at 14.
“The upperclassmen on this team do a great job of making sure nobody gets in their own heads,” Irizarry said. “We make sure that we all keep going and never stop.”
That attitude carried into the start of the second half when Harding/Humboldt (4-0) blocked a punt and got the ball at the South 3-yard line. Irizarry then took the ball in for a touchdown to put the KnightHawks on top 20-14.
But as a hard rain steadily began to fall, the Tigers tied the score on junior quarterback Carter Bursinger’s 13-yard scamper on fourth-and-long with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter.
“We’re a young team,” said South head coach Ernest Sutton, whose team returned just two starters from a year ago and has started two eighth graders (though one was injured and did not play Friday).
“We’re inexperienced. But we have some guys who can make plays.”
It didn’t take Harding/Humboldt long to regain the lead, though. The KnightHawks went 47 yards on their next possession to score on an 18-yard run by senior Robert Htoo. The two-point conversion made the score 28-20 going into the fourth quarter.
South narrowed that gap to two when Bursinger lobbed the ball deep to Wade in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown with 9:24 to play. But Odren was stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt, leaving Harding/Humboldt up 28-26.
The Tigers got one more chance in the final minutes, advancing as deep as the KnightHawks’ 27 before an illegal procedure call moved the ball back to the 32. From there, three straight incompletions brought up fourth down, and Sutton sent his team out to line up for the field goal attempt by Bursinger, though the quarterback had the option to run a fake if he felt it was open.
“Carter hit one from 35 yards last year and he’s hit from 45 yards out in practice,” Sutton said. “He hit a 42-yarder in pregame tonight. But we were kind of hoping they’d sell out for the block and we could run a fake. They didn’t do that.”
Instead, Bursinger elected to kick and Hardy got his hands on the ball.
“My mind just went blank,” Hardy said. “I wanted to get the block. I wanted to seal the game.”
Harding/Humboldt will try to keep its unbeaten streak alive when the KnightHawks return home to face Minneapolis Henry at 6 p.m. next Friday at Humboldt.
“They believe,” said Harding/Humboldt head coach Andre Creighton, a 2009 Harding graduate. “We talk about our formula for success. You’ve got to believe, you’ve got to have good thoughts, you’ve got to trust your words and actions, you’ve got to have good habits, you’ve got to trust our values. And if you do all those things correctly, then it controls our destiny.”
“It feels unreal to be 4-0,” added Hardy, who attends Harding. “We went years without wins (before the two teams formed the co-op). We went years being on the other end of blowouts. It feels so good to come out here and get four wins in a row.”
