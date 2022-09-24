News
Police video shows train slamming into patrol car with handcuffed woman inside
Newly released video footage of a train hitting a Platteville Police Department cruiser shows two officers searching a nearby van for a gun as the train approaches and a third officer running for safety just before the crash – which seriously injured a woman in police custody who had been left in the back of the vehicle.
The woman, who was handcuffed in the back seat, was seriously injured when the train slammed into the patrol vehicle parked on the tracks near US 85 and Weld 38, north of Platteville. The sinking occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on September 16.
The woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, was hospitalized with multiple injuries. She is expected to survive, the CBI said in a news release on Monday. No one else was hurt.
A Platteville police officer arrested Rios-Gonzalez after Fort Lupton police received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just past the train tracks and the Platteville police officer pulled up behind his car with that track patrol vehicle, a CBI news release said.
Fort Lupton Police body camera footage shows two Fort Lupton officers arriving to provide backup to the Platteville police officer. They pulled Rios-Gonzalez out of her van, handcuffed her, and put her in the back of Platteville’s patrol car. The footage was obtained by the Denver Post via an open records request.
The Platteville officer and an officer from Fort Lupton then search the van for other people and weapons. As they discuss whether or not Rios-Gonzalez could have thrown a gun from his truck, the horn of a train can be heard in the distance. But it takes nearly 10 seconds for the two officers to realize this, the video footage shows.
An officer shouts a curse upon realizing a train is coming and turns to the patrol car with Rios-Gonzalez inside.
The other Fort Lupton officer, who was standing near the Platteville patrol vehicle with Rios-Gonazlez inside, turns around several times as the train approaches, police camera footage shows. He eventually turns around and runs for cover behind a Fort Lupton police cruiser.
Footage shows the train slamming into Platteville’s vehicle – one of its passenger-side doors still open – and pushing it several feet. Officers immediately called for help.
“Give us a medical emergency. The suspect was in the vehicle that was hit by the train,” an officer said over his radio.
The crash is still under investigation by three agencies.
The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the initial road rage incident. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident between the train and the police cruiser, and CBI is investigating how Rios-Gonzalez was injured while in police custody.
Writer Jacob Factor contributed to this report.
News
Hyde5: Five ways Dolphins beat Bills, starting with attacking a depleted secondary
1. Pick a guy, let it fly. That was Dan Marino’s line and it should be Tua Tagovailoa’s Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo. Due to injury, the Bills start two rookies at cornerback and two sixth-round picks with one combined start between them at safety. Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen White should be able to find places to pick on again this week. The Bills are without three-fourths of their starting secondary with 2021 All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and second-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde joining 2019 All-Pro cornerback Tre’davious White on the injury list. Hyde is out for the year. Poyer and Hyde combined for 10 interceptions last year, the most of any safety tandem.
In their place are two sixth-round picks with one career start combined in Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Hamlin has no starts and 78 defensive snaps over the past two years. Rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam will start at cornerback. You don’t think the Dolphins passing game is salivating? Mike McDaniel should be able to create mismatches considering there are three reserves to go at. Tua threw against two fourth-round rookies last week in Baltimore. Now instead of throwing at veteran stars he’s going against bit players. There will be chances assuming …
2. Terron Armstead’s toe holds up. The Bills are also without two defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. The middle of the Dolphins line should hold up fine. Armstead didn’t practice this week with a toe issue but is expected to play. He’s needed to block Von Miller, assuming the Bills don’t shuffle him to the other side to go at right tackle Greg Little. Last week, Little played as well as injured starter Austin Jackson. The Bills have a good pass rush with Miller and Greg Rousseau on the edges (though Rousseau moved inside at times last week). But a great Bills defense that’s given up a total of 17 points through two games is hurt by injury.
3. Contain Josh Allen. The Dolphins should be able to score, considering their firepower and the Bills missing five defensive players. The question is if Allen goes off on the Dolphins defense like Lamar Jackson did for three quarters last Sunday. Does a pass rush emerge? Allen can run with power where Jackson did with flash. He also can throw the ball and his offense put up 31 points at the Los Angeles Rams and 41 against Tennessee. You’re not going to stop Allen. But the idea is to not let him have the kind of game that can win the day. That means …
4. The Dolphins cornerbacks have to hold up. Xavien Howard didn’t practice with a groin issue this week, even though the idea was he should play. They need him because even with undrafted rookie Kader Kohou playing well for injured Byron Jones at the other corner, the Bills receivers are dangerous. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis make as imposing a receiving tandem as Hill and Waddle.
5. Depth. How deep are these teams? In the heat, with their injuries, this will be a big test for a Buffalo team that started its rebuild a couple of years before the Dolphins and has been a contender the past two seasons. The Dolphins have had a jillion draft picks in recent years to build up their depth. It’s early in the season to have to depend on it, but a 1 p.m. kickoff in September demands everyone play.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bills 31. I’ve added some more points from a mid-week prediction due to the injuries. At home, riding confidence and given the state of the Bills secondary, I think the Dolphins come out 3-0.
News
Real World Economics: Accidents will happen; how we respond is the question
Even today, $50 million is a lot of money. When damages in that amount recently were awarded to a local brewery worker scalded over 40 percent of his body in his workplace, my eyebrows probably were not the only ones raised.
And many others must have wondered why the case was even in court — most such work injuries are handled under Minnesota’s Workers’ Compensation system.
The news struck me particularly hard though. Just the evening before, I had been reviewing familiar old papers detailing someone else’s burn sufferings: On Sept. 7, 1970, another man also suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, plus “surgical amputation, right leg” and “multiple fragment wounds both legs, chest.” Five of the other 10 people wounded that day also had burns. And then there were four with a terse “KIA — Burns 100% body.” That’s “Killed in Action,” by the way. One of those four would receive a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for saving others.
Moreover, news of the brewery scalding settlement came days after the obituary of Dr. Ronald Glasser, the HCMC pediatric nephrologist whose book “365 Days” is a classic of Vietnam War literature. Few can read its final chapter, “The Burn Ward,” without weeping.
No, this is not a diatribe about bad treatment of wounded veterans compared with others. Rather, it is a reflection on how terrible things happen in life to all sorts of people for all sorts of reasons, and how we deal with it as a society.
How, as a society, do we act to help those hurt, to enable their recovery and facilitate as good a life as possible going forward? What incentives do we construct to minimize horrendous injuries? Do we punish those whose lapses cause harm to others — and how?
Start by thinking that, to have a just society, most people would want mechanisms to reduce the frequency of injuries. Most would want medical and rehabilitative care for those injured. Many favor ongoing benefits so that those gravely harmed could still have rewarding lives. Some would like to see punishment for those whose decisions make such injuries more common.
But how do we reach these goals? What role can economic insights play?
It is obvious that liability lawsuits, such as the one just decided, provide a mechanism — large damage awards — to compensate those harmed, and incentives — judgments or high insurance premiums to be paid — to motivate safety measures. At times these can be “punitive” both in fact and in law.
Small-L libertarians, who value the insights of Nobel Laureate Ronald Coase, argue that if we could just get “property rights,” which include tort liability, just so, government regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are unneeded. Decisions by judges and juries would compensate those harmed, punish offending owners and managers and create incentives to not harm again. Accidents will still happen, but free markets will save the day.
That thinking, of course, depends on some key assumptions. One is that the financial and political power of both sides entering a courtroom is equal. Another is that all parties have inexpensive access to all relevant information, including on how to sue. Yet another is that there are no “transaction costs,” little details like hiring lawyers, interviewing witnesses or finding the right expert witnesses.
Moreover, there is an assumption that different cases merit different degrees of societal worth or value. Incinerate large parts of your body while running a meth lab and, unless you’ve saved up lots of dirty money, you should just die in pain. Be in the lead armored personnel carrier rushing out to try to catch those mortaring the LZ, and the nation’s taxpayers must pay for your care and provide modest help for the rest of your life. Such distinctions should seem obvious.
But what about the sophomore at the Christian college who thinks, “what a great prank! Break into the transformer vault, pull a lever and black out all the dorms!” Or the 70-year-old farmer who forgets to flip the breaker before climbing into the loft of his milkhouse to clean the refrigeration coils with solvent? What about the toddler who tugs on the dish towel under the kettle of scalding pasta water? And should the value distinction be any different if the toddler’s parent is a teenage drop-out single mom or a rising star at a prestigious law firm? If the teens around the campfire that someone throws gas on are singing Kumbaya or smoking weed?
The answer is that we, like most other industrialized nations, have a hodge-podge of safety regulations, public and private health care, disability benefits, insurance, tort suits and private insurance. These are not necessarily logical, just or efficient. Some are based on objective collective values, some based on the subjective circumstances of the victim and the liable party. In most cases, the phrase, “All things being equal … ” rarely rings true.
Our country is heavy on tort actions and damages, light on socialized health services. Taxpayer provided rehabilitation and disability benefits are more abundant in much of Europe, with liability suits difficult. Few other nations anywhere allow contingency fees for attorneys or for “punitive damages.”
There is much evidence that the liability-suit-friendly U.S. system creates incentives for actions that sap economic efficiency. On the flip-side, there also is much evidence that Japan’s legal hostility to actions for damages allows businesses in that country to abuse the public.
In the U.S., businesses hire thousands of lawyers to defend in such suits. And these lawyers increasingly devise ever more opaque ways to get customers to surrender their rights to sue with small-print clauses to which we often unwittingly consent by clicking an “I agree” box every time we order something online, download software or reading material, or apply for a credit card.
Things could be worse. They are in almost every developing economy. And they could be better. Government workers’ compensation systems were developed more than a century ago after it became apparent that existing civil tort liability solutions for workplace deaths and injuries had outcomes that were haphazard, drawn-out, often unjust and carried huge transaction costs relative to harms being settled. Workers’ comp systems are far from perfect, but better than we had in the days of Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.” However politically contentious, OSHA and other regulatory measures have sharply reduced workplace injuries and deaths, albeit, according to some, at an unnecessarily high cost in wasted resources.
“Citizen juries” or panels of experts can come up with sound recommendations for improvement. But our current political system is so polarized that meaningful reform of workplace and product liability law or of lax-funded rehabilitation services or of disability benefits seems impossible.
There are no clear answers here, just painful questions about which to soul search a bit.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix, Reservation 2022
The UET (University Entrance Test) Result for SKUAST Kashmir is declared as on 21st of September 2022, and the Document Verification Process has also began as on 24th of Sep, 2022.
SKUAST Kashmir UG Seat Matrix 2022
PROGRAMME GENERAL + CATEGORY
SEATS FINANCE
SEATS
BSc Agriculture (Hons) 70 Seats 40 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13
Seats
B.V.Sc & A.H. 59 Seats 30 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) in Sericulture 27 Seats 13 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons).Horticulture 91 Seats 45 Seats
B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering) 27 Seats 12 Seats
B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry 31 Seats 16 Seats
B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) 27 Seats 12 Seats
SKAUST K Category – wise Reservation 2022
General (OM) 50 %
Scheduled Caste 08 %
Scheduled Tribe 10 %
Weak and Under Privileged Classes, Social Castes (OSC) 04 %
Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control/
International Border (ALC/IB) 04 %
Residents of Backward Area (RBA) 10 %
Pahari Speaking People (PSP) 04 %
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10 %
Live updates: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 3-0 with a 2-0 AFC East record for the first time since 1998.
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and David Furones break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discuss Sunday’s big game against the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Sunday Bulletin Board: Spahn and Sain and pray for rain? Ryan and Gray and pray for . . .
Everyone’s a (Twins) critic!
Roger of Roseville says: “Twins manager Rocco Baldelli may want to consider this when putting his pitching rotation together for next year.
“Years ago the Boston Braves, as they were then known, had two outstanding pitchers — Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain — in their starting rotation. These two single-handedly won the 1948 pennant for Boston. [Bulletin Board interjects: Shouldn’t that be “double-handedly”?] Their fans, during that pennant run, adopted the slogan ‘Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.’
“OK, now fast-forward to today. The Twins have two — and only two — fairly reliable pitchers in their five-man starting rotation: Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray. So, to bring that Boston slogan up to date, let’s have our own: ‘Ryan and Gray and pray for a 4-day weather delay!’
“P.S. And by the way, our relief pitchers have been anything but a relief. But that’s another story.”
Our theater of seasons
GRANDMA PAULA writes: “When a hanging basket of purple petunias that I bought last spring still looks this good in September, I have to share the photo that I took of it this morning. Lots of watering, fertilizing and fussing-over are the care that I gave it. Oh yes, and lots of sunshine!”
Our fungi, ourselves
Wayne Nelson of Forest Lake: “Subject: Nature’s creation.
“We were gone for four days, and when we returned we had a yard spotted with lots of mushrooms. I later cut the grass, and I started to mow over the biggest and most beautiful ones. I stopped mowing, and I took a close look at them and realized how different and characteristic they are from one another. I regretted not taking some pictures of those before I mowed them down, so I went into the house and got my camera. I went over to a different part of the yard and took some pictures of those that I hadn’t yet destroyed. They are all different-looking from one another and have their own personality and beauty — sort of like all of us!
‘The next time that I see some wild mushrooms, I think that I will stop and take a good look at them and admire them in their different and natural beauty.”
Could be verse!
Another “timerick” from TIM TORKILDSON: “When this winter’s bills I view,
“I think I will be turning blue,
“because to heat my modest hut,
“my bank account I’ll have to gut.
“Oh Lord, make winter mild and meek —
“or else make chilblains very chic!”
The Unforgettables
And: In memoriam
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Colonel Dave.
“I met Colonel Dave in 1961. I had just shot a very nice mule deer on the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, and he helped me load that buck into the back of his old Jeep Wagoneer. We hauled it down to the dining hall, where my squadron, the Tough Twenty Trolls, would share a venison dinner together. I was just a third classman (sophomore status), and this was our first experience together — leading to many years of my knowing a great fighter pilot and outdoorsman. He snapped a picture of the deer, with me posed behind it as I held that old Remington model 1911 ‘humpback’ shotgun. Several years later I was surprised to see that photo on the pages of Sports Afield magazine. Colonel Dave wrote an article about late-season deer hunting and used me as an example.
“He grew up in Coleman, Texas, and still, after 24 years in the Air Force and fighting in two wars, talked with a Texan drawl that let you know where he was from. When I knew him, he was already retired from the Air Force. He and his wife, Bobbie, lived up behind the Broadmoor Hotel in North Cheyenne Canyon. His door was always open to me and my family.
“I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, where my only opportunities for hunting and fishing were pretty limited to small game on the Illinois plains. My father took my brother and me out at least once, if not twice, each month, so we were accustomed to the outdoors. Now, in Colorado, I grabbed with gusto for every opportunity to expand the horizons of my outdoor experiences. And knowing that the future held promises of becoming an aviator who would fly and someday defend our country’s freedoms, my relationship with Colonel Dave was awesome. He was not just a retired Air Force fighter pilot; he was a writer of fishing and hunting stories. We really hit it off together.
“Colonel Dave had already earned his wings when World War II broke out and Pearl Harbor, where he was stationed, was attacked. He confided in me that he was still in his Mess Dress (formal) uniform that Sunday morning when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He was returning from a formal dinner in the wee hours of the morning. He was assigned to a wing of P-40 fighters, engaged in training missions. The aircraft were not loaded with ammunition, but he took off anyway, desperate to prevent the aircraft from getting destroyed on the ground. He barely lifted off and raised his landing gear when his plane was struck by enemy gunfire. He was shot down on takeoff. He managed to survive that ordeal, the chaos, the killing, the start of WWII.
“In WWII he was in his early 20s. Wars are fought by young men. This was no exception. He went on to serve in New Guinea, where he flew P-38s on the wing of Richard Bong, the Ace of Aces. Colonel Dave did not talk much about his exploits. He was a humble gentleman, but he earned the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Oak Leaf Clusters to the Air Medal, among others.
“The Good Wife and I visited Hawaii, wanting to see the airfields and what it was like back then. Colonel Dave and Bobbie eventually moved there and then on to Alaska. Over the years, he had taken me on a good number of hunting and fishing trips.
“I remember one goose-hunting trip in Lamar, Colorado, where it was so cold (minus-52 degrees F.), we had to put cardboard in front of the radiator to keep his old Buick station wagon from freezing up. How cold was it? I was using a friend’s old Model 97 Winchester pump shotgun. It had been neglected , not oiled up, but it functioned just fine. The guns that were well oiled froze up because it was so cold. We got only one goose that day, but enjoyed it together at Colonel Dave and Bobbie’s home.
“Over the years, we went bass fishing and tarpon fishing as well as deer hunting. I learned secrets to enable me to more effectively catch fish. But I learned more about him. He held a deep respect for and love of his God. After he passed away, Bobbie said they regularly had tithed money to their church, and it had always seemed to come back to them in blessings. He had a connection to the outdoors that came across in his writings. He published books, including ‘The ABCs of Freshwater Fishing,’ but probably wrote more about wild-turkey hunting than any other game. Several times he used me as a guest author to fill in on musky fishing. Before he passed, he sent me a huge box of musky lures, some of which I still use today.
“There is a special place in Heaven for people like Colonel Dave. I can rarely go turkey hunting when I don’t think of some ‘secret’ techniques he had told me about. And I still use that purple worm rigged like Colonel Dave taught me. He called it his ‘seine’ because we caught so many bass with it. I learned about the special thrill of flying, love of the outdoors and respect for God and man.”
Oh, and were their faces red!
KATHY S. of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Stories that live forever.
“Some things we never live down, such as when a co-worker disposed of a chemical per the then-standard lab procedure. Through no fault of his own, he got a Group VP (and future CEO) of our company evacuated to the parking lot of our building. The VP left, and never saw the dog-and-pony show he had come to see. And the co-worker went down in history with everyone who spent 45 minutes in the parking lot waiting for the all-clear that day.
“What reminded me of this was on ‘The Daily Show’ tonight. Trevor Noah ends each show with a brief Moment of Zen, in which someone says or does something ‘not bright.’ Today was September 19, and newscasters were naming dignitaries arriving for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. A car drew up, and a couple got out, but the [Australian] newscasters didn’t recognize them. So they said the newcomers must be minor dignitaries — until they learned that the woman who had just arrived was Liz Truss, the newest Prime Minister of England, who had met with the Queen on September 6. Oops!
“The story of that goof is guaranteed to follow those newscasters forever and ever.”
