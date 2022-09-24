Post ETH Merge Vitalik Buterin Wants Others To Follow Suit

- Buterin claims the high-stakes event went off without a hitch.
- Buterin wants Dogecoin and Zcash move to PoS.
Vitalik Buterin believes that now that the Ethereum merge is complete, other blockchains like Dogecoin and Zcash should also do the same. Over a video call with attendees at Friday’s Mainnet conference, Vitalik projected that proof of stake will gain credibility over time.
Buterin further added:
“I hope that Zcash moves over. I am also very hopeful that Dogecoin is going to evolve over to proof of stake at some point soon.”
More Merge on the Cards
Ethereum finally completed its anticipated merge event earlier this month, switching its primary network from the inefficient proof-of-work (PoW) model to the more eco-friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Despite “some kind of bug” occurring in every test network merging, Buterin claims the high-stakes event went off without a hitch.
Buterin spoke with Ryan Selkis, CEO of Messari, and Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn, CEO of Electric Coin Company (Electric Coin Company leads Zcash development), at Mainnet.
Wilcox-O’Hearn said:
“You emailed me your plan for Ethereum, and I was like, ‘holy shit. This is so exciting. And it’ll never work. And then you and the Ethereum [developers] proved me wrong. It totally worked.”
Zooko, who is most known for his association with the Proof-of-Work privacy currency Zcash, shared this sentiment before, saying that the Ethereum integration will “never work.”
However, he has changed his mind recently. “You should be proud of yourselves for the rest of your life,” Zooko stated to the Ethereum devs and Buterin. After being asked whether Zcash will carry out a merge-like event, Electric Coin Company’s CEO indicated the cryptocurrency was waiting to see how Ethereum performed after the update.
