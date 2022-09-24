Progressive Mind Over Matter in California

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let’s all be honest here. college football the season is the most wonderful time of the year.

Cold fall weather has you spending your money on overpriced coffee and oversized sweaters. And that’s actually perfect because those are the two things you need when you’re braving the elements and watching your favorite college football team in person.

So before you grab your pumpkin spice dish and get cozy in front of the TV for this weekend’s college football slate, read our predictions for these Week 4 matchups. These picks should guide your selections. for the contest.

Let’s play.

Maryland @ Number 4 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh must be happy to keep the naysayers at bay for now. If we judge Michigan’s season so far, Harbaugh & Co. have nothing to worry about.

Michigan has beaten opponents 166-17 this season, including 103-0 in the first half. In fact, the Wolverines are the only Power 5 team to not allow any points in the first half. Big Blue also leads the FBS in offense with 55.3 points per game, and they have fourth-ranked defense.

Michigan is winning games and taking names. But the Wolverines face a team from Maryland this weekend who, like them, have a perfect 3-0 record. Should the 16-point favorite Wolverines be afraid of the Terrapins?

Well, to their credit, Terps aren’t scrubs. They are one of three FBS teams averaging 8.14 yards per game. And Maryland is one of five schools averaging 40 or more points per game in the Big Ten.

While we give Maryland their due to be undefeated in Week 4, the buck stops at the big house for the Terps.

Prediction:

Michigan 14 to 17 points

#5 Clemson @#21 WakeForest (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

This game features another showdown between two undefeated teams. This is what college football dreams are made of.

Clemson leads the all-time series 69-17-1. And since 2015, the Tigers are 28-2 in September games. Go ahead and report that Earth, Wind & Fire.

Additionally, the Tigers’ nine-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. What is one more victory for the 7 dots favourites? Might as well keep adding to the count if you’re Clemson.

With all that in mind, is there any reason Wake Forest is even showing up on Saturday?

Well, the Demon Deacons also have a pretty impressive September record. Since 2016, they are 20-5 in the month. But we saw the real Wake Forest last week when they barely beat Freedom 37-36.

Sure, the Deacs are undefeated, but how many shares can a fan or bettor put in Wake Forest’s value when the team beat Liberty by a single point?

They are the Tigers for us.

Prediction:

Clemson 7 to 9 points

No. 20 Florida @#11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Neyland Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in college football. Saturday in Neyland for a good match? This place is filled with 101,000 people, easily. And it’s noisy. And intimidating. So note that as the Gators’ first big disadvantage as they head to Tennessee to take on the Vols.

Also, is Florida a legitimate Top 25 team? The team has already lost a match to Kentucky and almost lost FUS Last week. In the Gator’s defense, however, they’ve had a grueling schedule before, and it’s only Week 4. Florida is one of two teams in the nation to face three Top 25 AP opponents in the first four weeks of the season.

It’s a bite.

When it comes to Florida-Tennessee, the Gators recently owned that series. Florida has won 16 of the last 17 meetings, including each of the last four by at least 12 points. The last time Rocky Top won was in 2016 – 38-28 at Neyland.

With coach Josh Heupel at the helm, the Vols demolished opponents in the early quarters. Under Heupel, Tennessee outscores the teams 228-61 in the first quarter. And that includes 190-51 in 2021 and 38-10 this season. We expect to see more this weekend.

To FOX bet the Vols are favored by 10.5, but we think this SEC East matchup will be close.

Prediction:

Tennessee by 4 to 6 points

No. 10 Arkansas @#23 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Another SEC battle but this time on the west side – some would say the best side – of the conference.

The Razorbacks lead that all-time streak 42-33-3, including a 20-10 win in 2021. Prior to that, however, Texas A&M had won nine straight against Arkansas.

Here’s something special to note about Razorbacks. They lead the nation in sacks this season with 17. Arkansas also had 28 assists since the start of the 2020 season. That’s good for a second-place tie in the SEC.

Let’s also give the Aggies their flowers. They are one of three SEC teams to score every time they hit the red zone this season. This is not an easy task. Scoring in the red zone is difficult.

In contrast, A&M averages just 52.3 offensive plays per game. This is the fewest games per game of any FBS team. In fact, Texas A&M is the only FBS team that averages less than 55 games per game.

Since they already have a defeat at Appalachian State all college football playoff hopes would effectively be over if the Aggies lost another game.

Texas A&M will leave everything in the field on Saturday night, but the Arkansas underdog will be just too tough.

Woo pig silk!

Prediction:

Arkansas 4 to 6 points

Wisconsin @#3 ohio state (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

The last time these two met was in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game, when Ohio State won 34-21.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 61-18-5.

Ohio State has won eight straight meetings.

Do you sense a theme here?

This game for us is Buckeyes or Bust. They are #3 in the country for a reason. And while they might face some tough teams on their way back to the college football playoffs, Wisconsin won’t be one of them.

In 41 games under coach Ryan Day, Ohio State has scored 30 or more points 33 times. The Buckeyes’ record in those games? 33-0.

Since 2017, quarterbacks coached by Ryan Day have thrown for 300 yards or more 40 times. It binds from Alabama record for the most in this period. Last week, the Buckeyes had 77 points and 763 total yards on offense Toledo . Remember, we told you they would put a basketball score. And they will do it again this weekend against the Badgers.

Prediction:

Ohio State 18 to 21

Kansas State @ Number 6 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Here’s a fun fact: In eight of the last 11 meetings, the OU-Kansas State Series road team has won. If you’re a Boomer Sooner, then maybe it’s not that much fun. It’s interesting, though.

K-State likes to pound rock. So much so that they rank 12th in the nation and second in the Big 12 with an average of 239.3 rushing yards per game. State also ranks third in the Big 12 in the fewest penalty yards per game averaging 41.7 over three weeks this season.

This is all good for the state, but Oklahoma is favored by 12.5 For a reason.

The Sooners’ defense leads the nation with 32 tackles for loss, ranking 14th nationally, allowing an average of 10 points per game. They’ve scored on 11 of 12 trips to the red zone, and Oklahoma is one of 16 teams not to throw an interception this year.

The Sooners have put up at least 33 points per game this year, including a whopping 49 against Nebraska last week.

In this new look year since Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams dotted for USC OU hasn’t skipped a beat yet.

Prediction:

Oklahoma by 14 to 17 points

