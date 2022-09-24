News
Queens armed robbery captured on video
NEW YORK – Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery in the Rockaways.
It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne.
The NYPD said a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his home when a gunman confronted him and they began to fight.
A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind.
Police said they stole the man’s Rolex watch, a wallet containing $1,700 in cash and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Grub5
News
Dissident: ‘Iranian women are furious’ over headscarf death
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The tears come quickly to Masih Alinejad when she talks about the messages she’s received in recent days from women in Iran protesting against their government after a young woman died in police custody over a violation of the country’s strict religious dress code.
They talk about the risks, possibly fatal ones, in facing off against government forces that have a long history of cracking down on dissent. They share stories of saying goodbye to their parents, possibly for the last time. They send videos of confrontations with police, of women removing their state-mandated head coverings and cutting their hair.
According to a tally by The Associated Press, at least 11 people have been killed since protests began earlier this month after the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by Iran’s morality police. State media has said the toll could be as high as 35.
“I feel the anger of people right now through their text messages,” Alinejad told The Associated Press in New York City, where the 46-year-old opposition activist and writer in exile has lived since fleeing Iran following the 2009 election.
“They have been ignored for years and years,” she said. “That is why they are angry. Iranian women are furious now.”
Amini’s death spurred this latest explosion of outrage. She had been detained Sept. 13 for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely in violation of strictures demanding women in public wear the Islamic headscarves. She died three days later in police custody; authorities said she had a heart attack but hadn’t been harmed. Her family has disputed that, leading to the public outcry.
Protests started after her Sept. 17 funeral, and have taken place in more than a dozen cities. The Iranian government has pushed back, clashing with demonstrators and clamping down on internet access.
Alinejad shares the outrage of the protesters; for more than a decade she has been an outspoken critic of the theocracy that rules the country and its control over women through the required wearing of the hijab and other measures. In 2014, she started My Stealthy Freedom, an online effort encouraging Iranian women to show images of themselves without hijabs.
“Let me make it clear that Iranian women who are facing guns and bullets right now in the streets, they’re not protesting against compulsory hijab like just a small piece of cloth. Not at all,” she said.
“They are protesting against one of the most visible symbols of oppression. They are protesting against the whole regime.”
Alinejad, who grew up following the rules on religious coverings in the small Iranian town where she was born, began pushing back against being forced to don certain garments when she was a teenager.
But even she, who now displays her full head of curly hair as a matter of course, didn’t find it easy to overcome a lifetime of conditioning.
“It was not easy to put it away, like overnight,” she said. “It took three years for me, even outside Iran, to take off my hijab.”
She said the first time she went out without a religious covering, in Lebanon, she saw a police officer and had a panic attack. “I thought the police are going to arrest me.”
Her activism has made her no fans among Iranian officials and supporters of the government.
Last year, an Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of an Iranian intelligence network were charged in federal court in Manhattan with a plot to kidnap her and take her back to Iran. Officials in Iran have denied it. In August, an armed man was arrested after being seen hanging around Alinejad’s Brooklyn home and trying to open the front door.
She’s committed to her cause, though, and supporting those in Iran, women and men, who are engaged in the protests. She would love to see more support from those in the West.
“We deserve the same freedom,” she said. “We are fighting for our dignity. We are fighting for the same slogan — My body, my choice.”
She worries what will happen to the demonstrators in Iran as the government takes action to remain in control and shut down dissent, if there is no outside pressure.
“My fear is that if the world, the democratic countries don’t take action, the Iranian regime will kill more people,” she said, scrolling through her phone to show images of young people she says have already been killed in the current wave of protest.
She called the women in the protests warriors and “true feminists.”
“These are the women of suffragists risking their lives, facing guns and bullets,” she said.
But even if, as has happened in the past, the government exerts enough control to quiet the protests down, it won’t make the dissent go away, she said.
The “Iranian people made their decision,” she said. “Whether the regime cracks down on the protests, whether they shut down the internet, people of Iran won’t give up. … The anger is there.”
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (2-0) vs. Bills (2-0), in showdown of AFC East unbeatens
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (2-0) and Buffalo Bills (2-0) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: Miami got its ground game going a little bit for 4.8 yards per carry in last Sunday’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. It just didn’t splash more because there were limited opportunities playing from behind most of the afternoon — not to mention the Ravens ate up 11 minutes on one first-half drive they didn’t even score on.
In Week 1, it was Chase Edmonds that got the bulk of the carries against New England. Against Baltimore, it was Raheem Mostert. Who is favored in the workload will depend on matchups coaches find advantageous. Right tackle Greg Little, who will be filling in for Austin Jackson (ankle), had a great block on Edmonds’ late 28-yard run that set Miami up for the winning score vs. the Ravens.
Buffalo, however, to no one’s surprise, is the league’s top-ranked run defense through two weeks, and the Bills just shut down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Monday night. With veteran All-Pro Von Miller now in Buffalo setting one edge and Greg Rousseau, the first-round pick out of Miami in 2021, on the other, plus Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano at linebacker, the Bills possess a stout defensive front. Buffalo is banged up on the interior of the defensive line, though, with Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips out for Sunday. It could present the Dolphins some opportunities in the run game, but they need left tackle Terron Armstead (questionable, toe) to be available. Edge: Bills
When the Bills run: Buffalo’s trio of South Florida running backs will be salivating at the thought of scoring a touchdown back home, especially as neither of the three have scored yet through the Bills’ two blowouts. Devin Singletary (American Heritage-Delray High, FAU) is the starting tailback, but rookie James Cook (Miami Central High) and Zack Moss (Hallandale High) split carries with him, so they all stay fresh.
Quarterback Josh Allen is always a running threat, as well, and he has 66 yards on 11 attempts plus a touchdown thus far in 2022. Veteran Rodger Saffold, the Pro Bowler in 2021 with the Titans, was brought in to play guard in a strong left side of the line next to tackle Dion Dawkins.
The Dolphins were solid in run defense in Baltimore outside of the 79-yard touchdown allowed to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler will be counted on at the line of scrimmage with Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram setting the edge. Miami already knows it will be in for a great challenge against Allen through the air. They need to at least keep the Bills one-dimensional. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Tagovailoa is coming off his all-time best performance, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after throwing for 469 yards and six touchdowns in leading Miami to the thrilling comeback from down 21 points. After being held in check for two touchdowns and two interceptions through three quarters, he was finally able to expose the Ravens’ banged-up secondary with the two long touchdowns to Tyreek Hill on busted coverages and another pair of drives.
The Bills are also dealing with injuries to their defensive backs. All-Pro Tre’Davious White is out on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. Fellow cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Micah Hyde are also out, with safety Jordan Poyer questionable. Buffalo, nonetheless, ranks second in the league through two weeks in pass defense, even while playing from ahead so often when opponents can pad their stats late. But will they be as effective with rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam covering the Dolphins’ elite receiving combo?
You don’t want a bunch of hobbled guys in coverage tasked with keeping up with Hill, who finished with 190 receiving yards in Baltimore, and Jaylen Waddle, who had 171 and two touchdowns of his own, including the game-winner. Buffalo can still rush the passer, though, with Miller and Rousseau on the edge, among others. That will be a challenge for Miami’s offensive tackles as Armstead deals with a toe injury and Little continues to fill in for Jackson on the right side. Edge: Dolphins
When the Bills pass: Allen has been known to torch the Dolphins, but Miami made progress in that regard in two meetings last year, keeping him to passer ratings of 75.2 and 100.2, his lowest since his first appearance against the Dolphins as a rookie. His five outings in between all saw him post a passer rating above 110. Allen, in eight games against Miami, has 21 touchdowns to five interceptions as he enters on a seven-game win streak versus the division rival.
This season, he has completed 52 of 69 passes (75.4 percent) for 614 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His top receiver, Stefon Diggs, is having another monster season with 20 receptions for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox are questionable heading into Sunday.
It’s a bad sign for the Dolphins that cornerback Xavien Howard sat out Wednesday’s drills with a groin injury, but he and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison are confident he’ll be ready. He made it through the win over the Ravens but didn’t look like himself when he got beat for a long touchdown by Rashod Bateman, couldn’t catch up to Jackson on his touchdown scamper and dropped a pick-six. The Dolphins must pressure Allen after their blitzes were ineffective against Jackson and the Ravens. Edge: Bills
Special teams: Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass is perfect on three field goals and nine extra points. Sam Martin, the punter who is rarely used because the Bills offense is so productive, is averaging 48.5 yards on his punts. Buffalo uses South Florida product Isaiah McKenzie on kick returns and Jamison Crowder on punt returns.
The Dolphins gave up a 103-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff against the Ravens, so special teams coordinator Danny Crossman has been letting his unit have it in practice. Edge: Bills
Intangibles: The Dolphins have the heat and humidity of South Florida in September on their side. They have a day and half more rest than the Bills after their last game, a Monday night win while Miami played last Sunday afternoon, plus Buffalo’s travel. The Bills are dealing with a number of injuries. All that gives the Dolphins the intangible edge for the 1 p.m. kickoff under the sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
But then you also remember that the Bills defeated their first two opponents, including the defending Super Bowl champs in their house, by a combined 55 points. And Buffalo has that pesky seven-game win streak on its side in the rivalry. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 31, Bills 27
()
News
Daniel Jones has the perfect opportunity to prove who he is as a QB against Cowboys on MNF – The Denver Post
Maybe Monday night, and Monday Night Football, the Giants with that kind of home stage against the Cowboys, the Giants trying to get to 3-0, maybe that’ll be the night that Daniel Jones looks like a quarterback who can take the Giants back to the Super Bowl one day, not as a younger version of Ryan Tannehill.
Maybe this can be a night where Jones looks like the Giants drafted him, which means being one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.
He hasn’t been yet. You know all the reasons – and excuses – given for why it hasn’t happened yet. He’s had several coaches and several coordinators and he doesn’t have enough weapons. I understood. And, of course, there is some truth in that. It doesn’t change the fact that Jones so rarely made you think you were looking at a future star.
In other words, and even knowing what a small sample we’re dealing with here now that Jones is being coached by Brian Daboll: there seems to be a reason why Daboll has been reluctant, even in the two wins his team has had. . grind, ask Jones to win the game for him.
Jones made a few plays. He has. He does that sometimes. You still get the idea so far that Daboll trusts Jones’ legs more than his right arm.
Jones had a game in which he threw for over 400 yards. The same goes for Mike White, an emergency starter for the Jets last season against the Bengals. Jones has now started 39 games for the Giants and played in 40. He has thrown for over 300 yards, in a passing league, six times, and has three games in which he threw for at least three touchdowns. Scott Brunner played 38 games as a Giants quarterback. Brunner had four games in which he threw over 300 and two games in which he had at least three touchdown passes.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau (they know it all), there have been 27 quarterbacks to play 30 or more games since 2019. Here are the ones with the fewest 300-yard games:
Mitchell Trubisky: Two.
Jacoby Brissett: Three.
Lamar Jackson: Four.
Sam Darnold: Five.
Jones and Teddy Bridgewater have six each. And Jackson gets a bullet next to his name because he’s running 75 yards a game and barely sitting in the pocket. Everyone else on this list except Jackson and Daniel Jones are glorified saves.
Here is the list of quarterbacks with the fewest 3-pass touchdown games over the same span:
Darnold has one. Bridgewater has two. Jones and Brissett and the immortal Andy Dalton have three each. This is where we are in Jones’ fourth season, the one in which he was asked to perform well to keep his job and show that he has more game and more potential than Dave Brown, another quarterback. -Duke fullback that the Giants selected with a #1 pick (additional).
Everyone knows what Jones did when he showed up to Giants fans, coming off the bench for Eli Manning and quarterbacking his team for that big comeback against the Bucs. He had a massive 5 touchdown game against Washington three days before Christmas 2019, a game the Giants eventually won in overtime. And he had perhaps the best moment of his career so far, last season, against the Saints in New Orleans, when he threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns and brought his team back again, and eventually beat the Saints in overtime.
Now Pat Shurmur is gone and Joe Judge is gone and Brian Daboll is here and Saquon Barkley seems to be back. There’s real optimism around the Giants, who host the Cowboys at home on Monday night and then get another home game against the Bears before heading to London to face the Packers for the first time in years. There’s a big chance right in front of them to start 4-0 and, who knows, even better than that because they don’t have to face the Packers in Lambeau.
Which is why now would be the perfect time for Jones to shine, under the bright lights on Monday night. To light up the Cowboys. Seeing Jones win the match like he’s being coached by Daboll just not to lose it. Seeing him do something that doesn’t make Giants fans think he’s their Sam Darnold. The Jets took Darnold with the No. 3 draft pick. The Giants took Jones at No. 6. It was Dave Gettleman’s call, and Gettleman is no longer working at MetLife Stadium, but no general manager is drafting a quarterback that night to be game manager.
The Bears got big on Trubisky when he came out of Chapel Hill like Brown came out of Durham, and all they got was a game director who is now on his second team since the Bears, and about to losing his job in Pittsburgh to another ACC champion, a kid from Pittsburgh named Kenny Pickett.
“He’s very stable,” Daboll said of Jones. “I’m quite an emotional guy, and that’s a good mix because I can be quite nervous at times, and he’s very, very consistent.”
And Daboll also says this of his young quarterback:
” I loved it. What a teacher is supposed to do is teach them. ‘Hey, that’s what you did. First, tell me why you did this. Because it’s a difficult position to play. Everyone can see it from the outside, but unless you’re out there in the pocket, which I’m not either, you see a lot of different things.
Here’s what we’ve seen from Jones so far this season. He was 17 for 21 against the Titans, 188 yards, two touchdowns, one interception. He was 22 for 34 against the Panthers, 176 yards, one touchdown pass, no interceptions. Of course, the statistic that matters is this: two. The Giants won both games. Now they have this tremendous chance against the Cowboys, currently quarterbacked by Cooper Rush, to make this start bigger and better against the Cowboys.
The big chance is for the quarterback to look like one of those guys. Not just to have a good game, but to show up with his best game on Monday night and lead Giants fans — historically such tough quarterback levelers, since when they liked Scott Brunner better than Phil Simms — to believe that they really found the next quarterback in the line that had Simms in it, and Eli.
Buck Showalter always says this about ace pitchers in baseball: “You know one when you see one.” Let’s see Daniel Jones look like an ace on Monday night.
FEDERER’S GOODBYE TO TENNIS, DON’T FORGET PETE & FUN DAY FOR FLACCO…
My son Christopher, a Roger Federer fan since he started following tennis, said this the other day about Fed:
That he is one of those athletes who left his sport better than he found it.
That’s exactly what he did.
And I honestly believe that Rafa and Novak Djokovic wouldn’t have been as determined as they were to compile major titles, as they certainly were, would have chased them as hard if the Fed hadn’t got there first. .
I have covered tennis since I started this profession and I can tell you this:
I wanted that doubles match that he and Rafa played on Friday in London to last all night.
More than any of them, he was the Michael Jordan of his sport.
Besides?
That photo Federer posted of him and Rafa and Djokovic and Andy Murray in black tie the other night tried to break the internet.
The only way Greg Norman could have done worse trying to pressure members of Congress about his Blood Money tour is if he slashed their car tires.
How are the Yankees doing with these Next Gen stars Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier?
Ask friends who are Yankees fans.
My friend Stanton hopes Saquon Barkley can make even half the run in free agency that Aaron Judge does.
And while Judge continues to homer and run against Ruth and Roger Maris and a Triple Crown, the kid across town, Pete Alonso, continues to run errands for the Mets and continues to act as their piazza.
And someone who will end up being the big Met hitter of them all.
With everything Judge has done for the Yankees, with the way he has carried them, and the way he has made September so memorable in New York, it bears repeating that the Mets have had a better year.
And had to face the Braves, who are much better than anyone chasing the Yankees in the AL East.
I find myself rooting really hard for Tua, and I’m not sure why.
Although I will say it’s not quite the start I was hoping for from my BC guy, Matt Ryan.
Whatever happens the rest of the way, it was really fun to see Joe Flacco having one more day for him like the one he had against the Browns.
Does anyone think Ime Udoka is still a manager if the charges against him within the organization aren’t serious enough to warrant the Celtics’ sanctions?
Go on.
Udoka is just one more guy in the sport who blew the biggest role he’s ever had.
By thinking with the wrong part.
I will coach the Celtics before him.
From the reaction, I couldn’t tell if they put a Yankee game on Apple TV Friday night or if they bulldozed Monument Park.
()
denverpost
News
Working Strategies: DEI interview questions need not be dangerous
As a job search strategist, I’ve learned that some interview questions are tricky, while others are downright dangerous.
Tricky: Describe one of your weaknesses and how you manage it.
Dangerous: What qualities did you most dislike about your last boss?
The difference between tricky and dangerous? The speed with which you, as the candidate, can propel yourself into a hole while answering — and the rapid pace at which your prospects diminish for climbing back out.
Questions about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) definitely fall into the dangerous category, if for no other reason than the fact that DEI seems to mean something different to everyone. To help you grapple with the potential for misunderstanding, start with these four steps when preparing for DEI questions:
1. Learn the basics. Even if you’ve had workplace training on DEI, there’s benefit to refreshing yourself on what each part of the acronym generally means.
2. Learn the extras. Have you heard of a diversity dashboard or scorecard? How about the pillars of inclusion? You don’t need a master’s course on the subject, but having more background can provide more agility in answering interviewers’ questions.
3. Think broadly. It’s easy to assume that diversity refers to race or culture, while exempting age, gender, disability, neurodiversity, economic status or other factors from your thinking. By expanding your perspective, you’ll be able to identify more examples from your work experience.
4. Consider context. Forgive the clumsiness of this example, but suppose you’re white and have worked primarily with white colleagues, serving mostly white clients. Now suppose that those clients are families of children with autism, or perhaps they are elderly residents of a care center, or possibly adults with cognitive disabilities living in group homes. Does this mean you have experience with diversity?
Following these four steps will give you a foundation for your thinking, but you still need to practice some answers. This is where things can go south fast. For example, using the example above, it wouldn’t be very smooth to say, “I know I’m white, and my clients have mostly been white, but their cognitive disabilities give me a lot of exposure to diversity.”
Huh? That sounds like someone trying to hop on a bandwagon rather than giving an honest reflection on the topic. Regardless of the question (“Describe your experiences with diversity” or “How do you strive to improve DEI in your work?” are common), you want your answer to demonstrate both an understanding of and a commitment to the topic.
Let’s try this instead: “I’ve given a lot of thought to DEI, and particularly to the ‘inclusion’ part of the term. As adults with cognitive disabilities, our clients are frequently excluded from normal activities, even in their own families. Working on their behalf has helped me sharpen my understanding and processes for bringing more voices to the table. It’s not always easy, but I try to incorporate their perspectives whenever possible.”
Parsing out the answer above, here are the main strategies:
Don’t define DEI too narrowly. Your definition of DEI might differ from the interviewer’s but that’s one of the principles of inclusion: Your perspective counts too.
Be specific. Speaking in generalities is a common mistake, born of the desire to avoid a misstep. Remember that answers that sound like a motivational poster (“I believe that diversity is the key to a great workplace”) have the potential to backfire when the interviewer follows up with, “Tell us why.”
Don’t apologize. Whether explicitly, or by implication, indicating that you don’t have experience with the topic because you’re white, or haven’t had the training, or haven’t been tasked with the issue at work will all sound like apologies. Dig deeper and find a better focus for your answer.
Be brief. The answer above is almost designed to bring a follow-up question, which is good. You could expect, “Can you provide an example?” or perhaps, “How would that experience transfer to our work, since we’re in a different industry?” By not covering all the possible points in one answer, you provide a better opportunity for give-and-take — which is more likely to reveal the interviewers’ true concerns and viewpoints on the subject.
What if you follow these steps and still can’t find a way to participate in this topic? It’s time to consider a training or volunteer experience to provide you the background you’re missing. DEI isn’t going away (nor should it); you need to be ready for the conversation, as well as the workplace it reflects.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Mike Lupica: Daniel Jones has perfect opportunity to prove who he is as a QB vs. Cowboys on MNF
Maybe Monday night, and Monday Night Football, the Giants with that kind of stage at home against the Cowboys, the Giants trying to get to 3-0, maybe this will be the night when Daniel Jones looks like a quarterback who can take the Giants back to the Super Bowl someday, and not like a younger version of Ryan Tannehill.
Maybe this can be a night when Jones looks like what the Giants drafted him to be, which means to be one of the better young quarterbacks in the league.
He has not been that yet. You know all the reasons — and excuses — given as to why it hasn’t happened yet. He’s had multiple coaches and multiple coordinators and he doesn’t have enough weapons. Got it. And, of course, there is some truth to that. It doesn’t change the fact Jones has so rarely made you think you were looking at a future star.
Put it this way, and even knowing what a small sample we’re dealing with here now that Jones is being coached up by Brian Daboll: There seems to be a reason why Daboll has been reluctant, even in the two victories his team has managed to grind out, to ask Jones to win the game for him.
Jones has made some plays. He has. He does that sometimes. You still get the idea so far that Daboll has more confidence in Jones’ legs than his right arm.
Jones has had one game in which he has thrown for more than 400 yards. So has Mike White, an emergency starter for the Jets last season against the Bengals. Jones has now started 39 games for the Giants and played 40. He has thrown for more than 300 yards, in a passing league, six times, and has three games in which he has thrown at least three touchdowns. Scott Brunner once had 38 games as the Giants quarterback. Brunner had four games in which he threw for more than 300, and two games in which he had at least three touchdown passes.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau (they know everything), there have been 27 quarterbacks to play 30 or more games since 2019. Here are the ones with the fewest 300-yard games:
Mitchell Trubisky: Two.
Jacoby Brissett: Three.
Lamar Jackson: Four.
Sam Darnold: Five.
Jones and Teddy Bridgewater have six apiece. And Jackson gets a bullet next to his name because he runs for 75 yards a game and is hardly sitting back in the pocket. Everybody else on this list, with the exception of Jackson and Daniel Jones, are glorified backups.
Here is the list of the quarterbacks with the fewest 3-passing-touchdown games over the same period:
Darnold has one. Bridgewater has two. Jones and Brissett and the immortal Andy Dalton have three each. That is where we are in Jones’ fourth season, the one in which he has been asked to perform well enough to keep his job, and show that he has more game and more potential than Dave Brown, another Duke quarterback that the Giants selected with a (supplemental) No. 1 pick.
Everybody knows what Jones did when he introduced himself to Giants fans, coming off the bench for Eli Manning and quarterbacking his team to that great comeback against the Bucs. He had a huge 5-touchdown game against Washington, three days before Christmas in 2019, a game that the Giants finally won in overtime. And he had maybe the best moment of his career so far, last season, against the Saints in New Orleans, when he threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns and brought his team back again, and finally beat the Saints in overtime.
Now Pat Shurmur is gone and Joe Judge is gone and Brian Daboll is here and Saquon Barkley appears to be back. There is real optimism around the Giants, who get the Cowboys at home on Monday night and then get another home game against the Bears before they go to London to play the Packers, for the first time in years. There is a big chance, right in front of them, to start out 4-0 and, who knows, even better than that as they don’t have to face the Packers at Lambeau.
It is why this would be a perfect time for Jones to shine, under the bright lights of Monday night. To light up the Cowboys. To see Jones win the game as if being coached by Daboll just not to lose it. To see him do something that doesn’t have Giants fans still thinking he is their Sam Darnold. The Jets took Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the draft. The Giants took Jones at No. 6. It was Dave Gettleman’s call, and Gettleman no longer works at MetLife Stadium, but no general manager drafts a quarterback that night to be a game manager.
The Bears went big on Trubisky when he was coming out of Chapel Hill the way Brown came out of Durham, and all they got was a game manager who is now on his second team since the Bears, and about to lose his job in Pittsburgh to another ACC hotshot, a kid out of Pittsburgh named Kenny Pickett.
“He’s very steady,” Daboll has said of Jones. “I’m a fairly emotion guy, and it’s a good mix because I can get pretty high strung at time, and he’s very, very consistent.”
And Daboll also says this of his young quarterback:
“I’ve loved him up. What a teacher is supposed to do is teach them. ‘Hey, this is what you did. First of all, tell me why you did it.’ Because it’s a tough position to play. Everybody can see it from the outside, but unless you’re standing back there in the pocket, which I’m not either, you see a lot of different things.”
Here is what we have seen so far from Jones this season. He was 17-for-21 against the Titans, 188 yards, two touchdown passes, one interception. He was 22-for-34 against the Panthers, 176 yards, one touchdown pass, no interceptions. For sure the stat that matters is this one: Two. The Giants have won these two games. Now they have this tremendous chance against the Cowboys, currently quarterbacked by Cooper Rush, to make that start bigger and better against the Cowboys.
The great chance is for the quarterback, to look like one of Those Guys. To not just have a good game, but to show up with his best game on Monday night, and get Giants fans — historically such tough graders on quarterbacks, all the way back to when they liked Scott Brunner better than Phil Simms — to believe that they really have found the next quarterback in the line that had Simms in it, and Eli.
Buck Showalter always says this about ace pitchers in baseball: “You know one when you see one.” Let’s see Daniel Jones look like an ace Monday night.
FEDERER’S FAREWELL TO TENNIS, DON’T FORGET ABOUT PETE & FUN DAY FOR FLACCO …
My son Christopher, a Roger Federer fan from the time he started following tennis, said this the other day about Fed:
That he is one of those athletes who left his sport better than he found it.
That that is exactly what he did.
And I honestly believe that Rafa and Novak Djokovic would not have been as fixed as they were on compiling major titles, as they sure were, would have chased them quite as hard if Fed hadn’t come first.
I’ve covered tennis since I got into this business, and can tell you this:
I wanted that doubles match that he and Rafa played on Friday in London to go all night.
More than any of them, he was the Michael Jordan of his sport.
By the way?
That photograph that Federer posted of him and Rafa and Djokovic and Andy Murray in black tie the other night tried to break the internet.
The only way Greg Norman could have done worse trying to lobby members of Congress about his Blood Money Tour is if he’d slashed the tires of their cars.
How are the Yankees doing with those Next Gen stars Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier?
Asking for friends who are Yankee fans.
My friend Stanton is hoping that Saquon Barkley can make even half the run at free agency that Aaron Judge is making.
And while Judge keeps hitting home runs, and making his run at Ruth and Roger Maris and a Triple Crown, the kid across town, Pete Alonso, just keeps knocking in runs for the Mets, and continuing to act like their Piazza.
And someone who will end up being the great Met slugger of them all.
With everything that Judge has done for the Yankees, with the way he’s carried them and the way he’s made this baseball September so memorable in New York, it’s worth remembering that the Mets have had a better year.
And have had to go toe-to-toe against the Braves, who are a lot better than anybody chasing the Yankees in the AL East.
I find myself rooting very hard for Tua, and I’m not quite sure why.
Though I will say this isn’t quite the beginning I was hoping for from my BC guy Matt Ryan.
Whatever happens the rest of the way, it was really fun seeing Joe Flacco have one more day for himself like the one he had against the Browns.
Does anybody think that Ime Udoka is still coaching if the charges against him, within the organization, aren’t serious enough to matter the sanctions that the Celtics handed down?
Come on.
Udoka is just one more guy in sports who blew the greatest part he ever had.
By thinking with the wrong part.
I’ll coach the Celtics before he does.
From the reaction, I couldn’t tell whether they put a Yankee game on Apple TV Friday night, or bulldozed Monument Park.
()
News
Bob Raissman: Losing Aaron Judge would be a business disaster for all involved with Yankees
While Yankees executives have not yet asked their TV/Radio carriers to ante-up to help defray the cost of signing Aaron Judge to a massive contract extension, the ramifications of Judge’s ultimate decision on the Bombers broadcast partners are extraordinary.
If Judge splits the Bronx for greener pastures, the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network and Audacy (the radio rights holder) lose a ratings and advertising magnet of incalculable proportions. It would be a business disaster. His departure would leave the Yankees not only with a massive hole in their lineup but one void of a transcendent superstar. Coming off an historical 2022 season, Judge, in 2023, will be catapulted even higher into the celebrity stratosphere as the ultimate Yankee, the face of Major League Baseball.
Without Judge, YES (aka Judge TV), would not be on pace to having its best Yankees season in 11 years. Al Yankzeera is averaging 354,000 total viewers for its Bombers telecasts this season, 24% higher than 2021. Without Judge’s all-around presence, and continued anticipation of his must-see at-bats next season, YES will be hard pressed to continue pulling high viewership numbers, especially with the Mets expected to bring more star power to Citi Field.
While YES suits can stress the benefits of Judge to their continued success, they are powerless to influence, or pressure, Hal Steinbrenner who will have the final say on how far, in terms of money and length of contract, the Yankees will go to keep the slugging outfielder. The Yankees also own the majority stake (26%) in YES. Unless Steinbrenner has an argument with himself, there will be no dissent. The ultimate decision on Judge will be made by one happy family.
Local TV outlets pay baseball owners for TV rights. Under that system, it’s not unusual for TV execs to express opinions on a team’s performance or even make suggestions on free agent acquisitions. Some TV suits have helped finance the contract of a particular player. One of the biggest examples of a TV outlet “chipping in” came in the NHL. Many moons ago, in 1988, the Los Angeles Kings traded players and $15 million to Edmonton for superstar Wayne Gretzky. L.A.-based PrimeTicket Network, the Kings TV home, paid $2.5 million to cover a portion of Gretzky’s contract.
It would also be advantageous for Rob Manfred and his MLB crew, if Judge remained with the Yankees. With Judge in pinstripes, playing in the world’s biggest media market, MLB’s national TV partners (Fox, ESPN, TBS, Apple and Peacock) could give Judge and the Yankees maximum exposure, raising the prospect of producing consistently hefty viewership numbers.
Manfred cannot get involved with individual player contracts. All he can do, if he even cares, is hope “for the good of baseball” that Judge remains in pinstripes
So, any pressure on the Yankees to pay Judge big money will come from the media and fans. With Judge on his home run tour, there have already been columns and radio rants about what the Yankees “gotta do.” Yankees GM Brian Cashman knows how to deal with media heat. Not only has he cultivated good relationships with boss scribes but knows when to talk and when to stay mum.
Steinbrenner has shown he won’t melt in the media spotlight, which he eschews. He mostly does his talking through press releases. And as the ultimate decision maker, he will look at the numbers (money and years) and make a bottom-line decision.
A decision that will determine whether Judge TV continues — only on YES.
***
Aaron Judge’s relationship with the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network was first brought into question a year ago when it was reported he didn’t like being spied on by network cameras as he and his teammates moved around inside the Bombers dugout.
Is the “relationship” still shaky? Tuesday night, After the Yankees wild 9-8 win over Pittsburgh capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s dramatic game winning, 9th inning grand slam homer, which followed Judge connecting on his historic 60th HR, Stanton showed up for the on-field postgame interview with Meredith Marakovits. During the chat, YES’ cameras showed a smiling Judge waiting in the dugout.
This left us with the impression Judge would come out for an interview when Stanton finished. After a classic telecast, YES wouldn’t leave a hole in it by not getting an on-field interview Judge? That’s what happened. Yankee sources said the plan was for Stanton to be interviewed by Marakovits and then by radio analyst Suzyn Waldman. Judge was supposed to follow Stanton and do separate interviews with the two reporters. He declined.
Judge eventually did his post game stuff in the interview room with the entire press corps. While YES downplayed Judge’s no-show with Marakovits, it’s apparent Judge isn’t giving YES any “exclusive” time as he chases history.
Perhaps Judge is just cashing in “receipts” for his spy-cam complaints?
(***
Is Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo saving his best material for his SXM radio soiree and withholding it from ESPN’s First Take?
The question is legit after hearing him, on both outlets, put a verbal beat-down on Colts coach Frank Reich. On First Take, Doggie lashed out at Reich, saying he stinks, he’s not a great coach and has acoordinator’s mentality.
Yet on his Monday SXM Fiesta, Russo went further and was more specific, saying Reich is “protected” by some big-name NFL TV analysts. Russo used strong adjectives and named names (which he didn’t on FT). Included on Dog’s hit-list were Reich’s close buddy, CBS’ Norman Julius Esiason and CBS’ Phil Simms, who does a weekly SXM spot with Russo. Dog stopped short of saying the former QBs are carrying Reich’s water, but accused them of “always praising Reich.”
Hot stuff!
When it comes to making decisions on replaying grotesque and uncomfortable moments during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” the network’s production crew doesn’t show much sympathy—or judgement.
Did ESPN really have to replay (twice) video of Bills DB Dane Jackson having his neck violently snapped back in a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds? At least ESPN stopped replaying the hit before anambulance came on the field to transport Jackson to the hospital.
On the air, play-by-play voice Steve Levy said: “Really tough to watch that.”
Amen.
AROUND THE DIAL
By the end of the week we were totally confused: Was Michael Kay more interested in his own crusade to be in a broadcast booth to deliver play-by-play of Aaron Judge’s 60, 61, 62 HR’s than he was in Judge’s quest to break Roger Maris’ historic HR record? … The Yankees/YES’ sudden concern about getting Apple+ to move off Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees tilt for the greater good of Bombers fans was hilarious — hilariously hypocritical. YES suits didn’t show any concern for their loyal viewers when they sold 21 games, which, for many moons had aired on Ch. 11, to Amazon Prime. Amazon owns 15% of YES. … Mike Kessler, the man who caught Judge’s 60th HR, took a lot of needless, most of its gratuitous, heat from Valley of the Stupid, greed-infested, Gasbags who would rather he kept the ball and sold it. Yet Kessler’s allegiance to Judge, the Yankees and baseball, reveals him to be the truest sort of fan. Commissioner Rob Manfred should invite Kessler to sit with him at a game. That picture would be good for baseball. … Carlos Beltran was smooth working in YES’ studio with Jack Curry and Bob Lorenz. Beltran’s demonstration segment on how Judge has adjusted his swing was insightful without being tootechnical. … Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will join Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN’s Sunday K-Rod cast (Red Sox-Yankees). Looking forward to this PED’s seminar. God help the ‘Roids Boys if they mess up Kay’s Judge HR call.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: ROGER FEDERER
For his graceful farewell. The twenty Grand Slam titles are enough to place him among the immortals in tennis. But it’s the class, dignity and respect he showed in every match that will never be forgotten.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: MLB TONIGHT CREW
For being silly. There must have been a full moon out Tuesday night. Why else would the panelists be so hung up, questioning why the Yankees would bat Aaron Judge in the lead-off spot? They also contended that the Mets should be satisfied with a Wild Card slot. They saw no need for them to go full steam to win the division.
DOUBLE TALK
What Kenny Golladay said: “I’m not here to be friends with coaches. They’re just co-workers to me.”
What Kenny Golladay meant to say: “I like my co-workers, just not the ones who won’t let me play.”
()
Queens armed robbery captured on video
How to File a Wisconsin Personal Injury Claim
Dissident: ‘Iranian women are furious’ over headscarf death
What Is The Role of SEO Services in Internet Marketing Services?
Who has the edge? Dolphins (2-0) vs. Bills (2-0), in showdown of AFC East unbeatens
Daniel Jones has the perfect opportunity to prove who he is as a QB against Cowboys on MNF – The Denver Post
VoIP Phone Service – Manifesting Itself As a Giant Means of Telephony
The Importance of Call Accounting Software
Working Strategies: DEI interview questions need not be dangerous
Who Can I Trust in the Financial Services Industry?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone